Travel Credit Card Advice
Read up on the latest travel credit card advice from the team at Bankrate. We'll help you navigate all of the travel rewards programs out there and help you pick out a card (or several) that can help you reach your travel goals.
Travel credit card basics
Helpful travel guides
How our editors use travel cards
How to make the most of your travel cards
All Travel Credit Card Resources
Traveler’s guide to the best frequent flyer programs
The major airlines offer frequent flyer programs, but some are better than others.7 min read Jun 07, 2024
Best Capital One business credit cards
Not only do Capital One business cards offer valuable rewards and cardholder benefits, but each one offers free employee cards.5 min read Jun 07, 2024
Amex Gold benefits guide
Learn about the Amex Gold Card benefits you’ll receive if you sign up for this card.6 min read May 31, 2024
How I get the most out of my credit card rewards
Here’s how I maximize the value of each card in my wallet — and how you can, too.7 min read May 30, 2024
Guide to Delta SkyMiles Shopping portal
How to use Delta SkyMiles Shopping to earn miles toward Delta flights with your online shopping purchases.8 min read May 24, 2024
What is a credit card?
Credit cards are financial tools when properly used.13 min read May 23, 2024
A guide to earning and redeeming frequent flyer miles
Here’s what you need to know about earning and redeeming frequent flyer miles/points.8 min read May 22, 2024
Guide to the American AAdvantage online shopping portal
Find out how the American AAdvantage shopping portal works and how to sign up.8 min read May 21, 2024
Is the Chase Sapphire Preferred worth it?
The Chase Sapphire Preferred carries many perks and benefits that may make it a worthwhile card for the right person.4 min read May 16, 2024
Best credit cards for Global Entry reimbursement
Many travel cards offer a statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fees.5 min read May 15, 2024