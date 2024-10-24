Ink Business Cash Card benefits guide

Key takeaways The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card is a competitive option for small-business owners looking to earn lucrative cash back rewards on office expenses like supplies or internet, cable and phone services.

The card offers flexible redemption options, such as cash back, gift cards, or travel through the issuer portal.

Maximize your card by meeting spending requirements for the welcome bonus, earning cash back on business expenses and utilizing partner benefits.

If you’re self-employed or a small business owner, a business credit card is a great way to establish a credit history for your business while also earning rewards and benefits. The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card is among the best small-business credit cards for businesses looking to earn lucrative cash back rewards — in the form of Chase Ultimate Rewards points — on spending in categories like office supplies and internet, cable, phone services and more.

Ink Business Cash benefits

The Ink Business Cash Credit Card from Chase offers cardholders a welcome bonus, cash back rewards and many other attractive benefits.

Welcome bonus

The Ink Business Cash features a generous welcome bonus. New cardholders can earn up to $750 in bonus cash back in the form of 75,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points. Earn of $350 when you spend $3,000 in the first three months and another $400 when you spend a total of $6,000 on purchases in the first six months. This sizable bonus makes the Ink Business Cash an attractive option for business owners spending $2,000 or more monthly on business expenses.

Cash back rewards

The Ink Business Cash earns 5 percent cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services (up to $25,000 in combined purchases each account anniversary year), making it an excellent choice for certain types of businesses, like traditional offices. This card also earns 2 percent cash back at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $25,000 in combined purchases each account anniversary year) and 1 percent cash back on all other purchases.

Flexible redemption options

Many business owners prefer the ease and simplicity of cash back rewards over other types of rewards, like points or miles. The Ink Business Cash makes it easy to redeem rewards as cash back. Still, cardholders are also free to take advantage of redemption options like gift cards, travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards and pay with points for select products or services. That’s because the rewards are technically awarded as Ultimate Rewards points, which means they can be combined with points earned through other Chase cards, potentially making your rewards more lucrative.

No annual fee

Unlike many similar rewards cards for small business owners, the Ink Business Cash comes with no annual fee. It’s an affordable business card option, especially for business owners with a smaller budget.

Intro APR on purchases

Do you have a significant purchase on the horizon or just want to save on interest? The Ink Business Cash has a 0 percent intro APR for the first 12 months on new purchases. After that, there’s an 17.99 percent to 23.99 percent ongoing variable APR.

Employee cards at no additional cost

If you’re a small business owner with employees who also make purchases for your business, you can get extra cards for your employees at no additional cost. You can also set individual spending limits on these cards.

Zero liability protection

This card comes with zero liability protection, which means you won’t be responsible for any fraudulent charges on your card.

Purchase protection

Purchases made with this card are covered for up to 120 days against damage or theft and up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account.

Extended warranty protection

This card’s extended warranty protection extends U.S. manufacturers’ warranties by one year on eligible warranties of three years or less.

Auto rental collision damage waiver

If you use your Ink Business Cash to rent a car while traveling for business, you won’t need to pay extra for rental car insurance. This card comes with an auto rental collision damage waiver that allows you to receive primary coverage if you decline the insurance offered by the rental car company.

Travel and emergency assistance services

If you need assistance while traveling, you can contact your card’s Benefit Administrator for help with legal and medical referrals, among other issues.

Roadside dispatch

As with other Chase credit cards, you can call Chase’s roadside dispatch at 1-800-847-2869 for help while on the road. You’ll still pay for its services, but it’s a nice extra layer of protection if you ever need assistance with a flat tire, empty gas tank or other issues.

Maximizing the Ink Business Cash

Earn the welcome bonus

The Ink Business Cash comes with a hefty up to $750 cash back bonus, but cardholders must spend $6,000 on purchases in the first six months to fully earn the bonus. This bonus offer — combined with the 0 percent introductory APR on new purchases for 12 months (followed by an 17.99 percent to 23.99 percent variable APR) — means you’ll need to increase your spending to at least $2,000 per month on average to meet the $6,000 threshold. Remember, you earn $350 for spending $3,000 in the first three months and another $400 when you spend $6,000 total in the first six months.

Boost your rewards earnings

Cardholders can earn an impressive 5 percent cash back on up to $25,000 spent at office supply stores and on internet, phone and cable services each account anniversary year. This means using the Ink Business Cash for all business-related purchases in these categories is especially important. Cardholders also earn 2 percent cash back on restaurant and gas purchases (up to $25,000 each account anniversary year).

Take advantage of additional Chase perks

The Ink Business Cash comes with additional perks in addition to the benefits it provides. For example, you can use the Chase shopping portal to shop with participating partner stores and earn additional cash back. These rewards can be incredibly lucrative if the partner store qualifies for one of the 2 percent or 5 percent cash back categories. You can also take advantage of Chase Offers, a limited-time offer program for all Chase cardholders.

The bottom line

If you’re looking for a business credit card with competitive cash back rates, the Ink Business Cash Credit Card is a great option to consider. This no-annual-fee business card comes with plenty of benefits, like a lucrative cash back rate on business-related purchases, an introductory APR on purchases and flexible redemption options.