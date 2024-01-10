Robo-advisor reviews 2024

Betterment

5.0 Bankrate Score

Axos Invest

3.5 Bankrate Score

Interactive Advisors

4.5 Bankrate Score

SigFig

3.0 Bankrate Score

E-Trade Core Portfolios

3.5 Bankrate Score

Titan Invest

3.5 Bankrate Score

Morgan Stanley Access Investing

3.5 Bankrate Score

J.P. Morgan Automated Investing

3.0 Bankrate Score

Vanguard Digital Advisor

3.5 Bankrate Score

Fidelity Go

4.5 Bankrate Score

Personal Capital

4.0 Bankrate Score

Stash

3.5 Bankrate Score

M1 Finance

4.5 Bankrate Score

Wealthfront

5.0 Bankrate Score

Ellevest

3.0 Bankrate Score

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios

5.0 Bankrate Score

Acorns

3.5 Bankrate Score

Wells Fargo Intuitive Investor

4.0 Bankrate Score

Ally Invest Managed Portfolios

4.0 Bankrate Score

Merrill Guided Investing

3.5 Bankrate Score

SoFi Automated Investing

4.5 Bankrate Score

Marcus Invest

4.0 Bankrate Score

Empower

4.0 Bankrate Score

Review methodology

Bankrate evaluates brokers and robo-advisors on factors that matter to individual investors, including commissions, account fees, available securities, trading platforms, research and many more. After weighting these objective measures according to their importance, we then systematically score the brokers and robo-advisors and scale the data to ensure that you are seeing the top options among a field of high-quality companies. Read our full methodology.

