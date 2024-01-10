Robo-advisor reviews 2024

M1 Finance

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 4.5 Bankrate Score

M1 Finance takes some of the best of what brokers and robo-advisors do and mixes it into a new service that provides automated investing in a fully customizable portfolio – all for no cost. If you want to take it up a notch, you can pay an additional fee and receive a host of upgraded features, including one of the best cash management accounts out there.