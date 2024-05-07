The Bankrate promise
Fidelity Investments is well-known for being an investor-friendly outfit, with low-cost and even no-cost mutual funds. But the company also has a range of about 70 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that investors may want to consider adding to their portfolio.
While most of these ETFs are small or relatively new – fewer than half have been around more than five years – investors still have solid choices when it comes to picking an attractive fund.
Here are the best Fidelity ETFs that you might want to add to your portfolio.
Top Fidelity ETFs
The list below includes the top seven Fidelity ETFs by performance over the last five years. If a Fidelity fund has not existed for at least that long, it’s excluded from consideration.
(Note: Returns below are as of May 6, 2024.)
Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
This ETF is focused on information technology and tracks the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology Index. The fund is classified as “large growth,” meaning that it holds large-cap stocks that are focused on growth. Top holdings include Apple, Microsoft and NVIDIA.
- Historical performance (annual over 5 years): 20.2 percent
- Expense ratio: 0.084 percent
Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG)
This fund focuses its investments in the Russell 1000 Growth Index, which includes large-cap growth stocks from the Russell 1000 Index. Top stocks here include Apple, Microsoft and NVIDIA.
- Historical performance (annual over 5 years):17.0 percent
- Expense ratio: 0.18 percent
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ)
This fund tracks the performance of the Nasdaq Composite Index, which includes more than 3,000 companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange. The fund is classified as “large growth,” meaning that its holdings are mainly large-cap stocks focused on growth. Top holdings include Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.
- Historical performance (annual over 5 years): 16.0 percent
- Expense ratio: 0.21 percent
Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC)
This ETF invests in stocks in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, which includes the largest publicly traded American companies. It selects stocks based on growth, valuation, profitability and other factors to build a portfolio that may outperform the S&P 500.
- Historical performance (annual over 5 years): 14.2 percent
- Expense ratio:0.18 percent
Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)
This ETF invests in consumer discretionary companies, those that typically satisfy “wants” rather than “needs,” and tracks the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary Index. This fund is classified as “large growth,” and top holdings include Amazon, Tesla and The Home Depot.
- Historical performance (annual over 5 years): 12.4 percent
- Expense ratio: 0.084 percent
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)
This fund invests in industrial companies, specifically those that are included in the MSCI USA IMI Industrials Index. Top holdings include General Electric, Caterpillar and Union Pacific.
- Historical performance (annual over 5 years): 12.1 percent
- Expense ratio: 0.084 percent
Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL)
This ETF seeks to track the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor IndexSM, which includes large- and mid-cap stocks that screen well for attractive valuation. Top holdings include Microsoft, Apple and Amazon.
- Historical performance (annual over 5 years): 12.0 percent
- Expense ratio: 0.15 percent
Bottom line
These Fidelity ETFs all have attractive long-term returns and charge low expense ratios, making them a good fit for many investors. But you’ll want to research them further and compare them with other funds – such as the best small-cap ETFs – to see if they work best for your needs.
