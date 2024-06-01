14 Best 0% interest credit cards of June 2024

Updated June 01, 2024

Based on a Bankrate survey on credit card balances, 47 percent of consumers are carrying monthly credit card debt, often because of unexpected or emergency expenses. A 0 percent APR card can help you pay down debt over time, which is especially important since intro APRs have become shorter, and credit card interest rates are forecast to remain high in 2024.

The best 0 percent APR credit cards help you avoid interest for up to 15 months or longer, so you may not see any interest charges until up to September 2025. If you need as much time as possible, a few cards still offer intro APRs lasting up to 21 months — which may be wise to snap up sooner rather than later in case these periods shrink.

Though you’ll still need to make minimum payments, with the right strategy, a 0 percent APR card is among the best tools to pay off past debt or cover emergency expenses. To find the right card for you, check out our top picks.

Best longest intro APR card

Image of Wells Fargo Reflect&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Purchase intro APR

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening

Regular APR

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

N/A

Best for rotating bonus categories

Image of Discover it&#174; Cash Back

Discover it® Cash Back

Bankrate score

4.4
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR

0% for 15 months

Regular APR

Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 5%

Best for travel rewards

Image of Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.1
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR

0% intro on purchases for 15 months

Regular APR

Intro offer

Info

Rewards rate

Info

1.25 Miles - 5 Miles

Best for flat-rate cash rewards

Image of Wells Fargo Active Cash&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR

0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening

Regular APR

Intro offer

Rewards rate

2%

Best for everyday use

Image of Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Bankrate score

4.6
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR

0% on purchases for 15 months

APR

Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 3%

Best for dining and entertainment

Image of Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR

0% intro on purchases for 15 months

Regular APR

Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 8%

Best for simplicity

Image of Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

3.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR

0% intro on purchases for 15 months

Regular APR

Intro offer

Rewards rate

1.5% - 5%

Best for families

Image of Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Bankrate score

4.4
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR

0% on purchases for 12 months

APR

Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 6%

Best for Bank of America customers

Image of Bank of America&reg; Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

Bankrate score

3.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Purchase intro APR

0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases

Regular APR

Intro offer

Rewards rate

1.5%

Best for flexible spending

Image of Chase Freedom Unlimited&#174;

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Bankrate score

4.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Purchase intro APR

0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months

Regular APR

Intro offer

Rewards rate

1.5% - 5%

Best for business purchases

Image of Ink Business Unlimited&reg; Credit Card

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.2
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
Purchase intro APR

0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 Months

Regular APR

Intro offer

Rewards rate

1.5%