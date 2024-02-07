Latest CD Rate News

Interested in getting a certificate of deposit? Our daily CD rates updates help you stay informed about the current market's competitive rates and where you can find them.

Explore today's top CD rates

Compare offers
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
CD
5.25
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 2/16/2024
$500
Minimum deposit
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: Expires 4/17/24. APY may change before CD is opened & funded.
Bank logo
Member FDIC
CD
5.30
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 2/16/2024
$0
Minimum deposit
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:
Bank logo
Member FDIC
CD
5.15
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 2/16/2024
$0
Minimum deposit
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: Open a CD Account with Great Rates and No Minimum Deposit.

Daily CD rates articles

