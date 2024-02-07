Latest CD Rate News
Interested in getting a certificate of deposit? Our daily CD rates updates help you stay informed about the current market's competitive rates and where you can find them.
Explore today's top CD rates
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate CD rating = 4.9/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate CD rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate CD rating = 4.9/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Daily CD rates articles
-
Top CD rates today: Feb. 16, 2024 — 5.55% remains highest APY across terms
Explore the top CD rates today to maximize your savings.6 min read Feb 16, 2024
-
Top CD rates today: Feb. 15, 2024 — APYs on 6 terms remain above 5%
Explore the top CD rates today to maximize your savings.6 min read Feb 15, 2024
-
Top CD rates today: Feb. 14, 2024 — Top yields continue to beat inflation
Explore the top CD rates today to maximize your savings.6 min read Feb 14, 2024
-
Top CD rates today: Feb. 13, 2024 — Highest overall APY now 5.55%
Explore the top CD rates today to maximize your savings.7 min read Feb 13, 2024
-
Top CD rates today: Feb. 12, 2024 — Up to 5.51% APY
Explore the top CD rates today to maximize your savings.6 min read Feb 12, 2024
-
Top CD rates today: Feb. 9, 2024 — Leaders offering up to 5.51% APY
Explore the top CD rates today to maximize your savings.7 min read Feb 09, 2024
-
Top CD rates today: Feb. 8, 2024 — APYs on various terms remain above 5%
Explore the top CD rates today to maximize your savings.6 min read Feb 08, 2024
-
Top CD rates today: Feb. 7, 2024 — 5.51% remains highest APY across terms
Explore the top CD rates today to maximize your savings.7 min read Feb 07, 2024