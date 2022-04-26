What are the different types of car insurance?

One of the first steps to finding the best auto insurance for you is to understand your needs . That starts with learning about the key coverage options available and how these options work together to provide financial protection.

Bodily injury liability coverage can help pay for costs related to the other party’s injuries if you are found at fault for an accident. Most states mandate that you carry a certain amount of bodily injury liability per person and per accident.

Property damage liability coverage helps pay for damage you cause to someone else's vehicle or property if you are found at fault for an accident. Property may include fences, poles, buildings and more.

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pay for your injuries (and, in some states, your property damage) if it was caused by a driver who either lacks sufficient coverage or any coverage at all.

Personal injury protection (PIP) , also known as no-fault insurance and only available in certain states, pays for medical expenses you and your passengers incur following an accident, regardless of fault. It also accounts for non-medical expenses incurred as a result of an accident, such as lost wages or the cost of childcare.

Medical payments coverage is similar to PIP insurance coverage but includes only payments for medical expenses. It is required in some states and optional in others.

Comprehensive coverage is for a broad range of non-collision-related damage. This can include vehicle theft, fire, weather damage and more. Comprehensive coverage can also help if you hit an animal.

Collision coverage helps cover damage to your vehicle if you're involved in a collision, whether you hit another vehicle, a stationary object or a pedestrian.

While the main types of car insurance coverage are listed above, every carrier is different and may offer unique or specialized coverage options. For instance, if you purchase a brand-new vehicle, you may be interested in new car replacement coverage. Or, if the roads near you are full of potholes that could pop your tire, roadside assistance might be worth looking into. Speaking with your agent and reviewing your options online can help you find coverage tailored to your needs.

Minimum vs. full coverage car insurance

Minimum and full coverage insurance are terms commonly used to describe an auto insurance policy. Understanding the vast distinction between the two is paramount when searching for the right levels of financial protection.

Minimal coverage refers to a bare-bones policy that carries only the state-mandated insurance limits. Typically, this includes only bodily injury and property damage liability at the lowest limits allowed, but depending on state coverage requirements can also include other coverage types, such as personal injury protection. This option covers damage to others up to the policy limit but does not pay for damage to your vehicle if you are at fault for an accident, which is one reason it is usually the cheapest available option.

A policy with liability limits higher than the state requires but without physical damage coverage, would be considered a liability-only policy instead of a minimal coverage policy.

Full coverage insurance includes liability coverage plus comprehensive and collision coverage. The limit of liability can range from state minimums up to the highest option available by the insurance provider, but the key difference is that a full coverage policy provides financial protection for your vehicle whether you are at fault for an accident, a victim of theft or vandalism, or experience weather damage.

Since there isn't an industry-standard definition of full coverage, some insurance providers may add roadside assistance, gap insurance and rental reimbursement to your policy if you request full coverage, so work closely with your agent and read your paperwork carefully to avoid paying for more coverage than you need.

Car insurance basics