Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance companies for January 2024
Geico, Amica and USAA are among the best car insurance companies in 2024, according to Bankrate’s research.
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
COMPARE CAR INSURANCE RATES
Answer a few questions and compare custom auto insurance rates today.
The best car insurance companies in 2024
The best car insurance companies offer rates, coverage options, discounts, third-party scores and digital tools that fit your individual needs. Our research revealed that these 10 insurers are some of the best car insurance companies available. We’ve highlighted each company’s standout feature to help you decide which insurer fits your specific needs. Your car insurance needs are unique to your situation, so understanding those needs when comparing auto insurance companies can be an important step to finding the best rates and coverage.
|Insurance company
|Best for
|
Bankrate Score
|
Best overall
|
4.4
|
Best overall
|
4.4
|
Best for military-focused coverage
|
4.3
|
Best for added perks
|
4.3
|
Best for discounts
|
4.2
|
Best for local agencies
|
4.2
|
Best for digital policy management
|
4.2
|
Best for coverage on a budget
|
4.1
|
Best for bundling numerous discounts
|
4.1
|
Best for personalized coverage
|
4.0
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Geico
Best auto insurance company overall (tie)
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$144/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,732/yr
Customer satisfaction
874/1,000
-
Why this company made our list: Geico's long history as a trusted, household-name auto insurer is reflected in its high Bankrate Score. Coverage is available for virtually every type of driver, making its car insurance coverage generally accessible, even for consumers with blemished driving histories. Geico’s winning combination of metrics helped it tie for the Best Auto Insurance Company Overall in our 2024 Bankrate Awards. The insurer also won in the Best Budget Auto Insurance Company and Best for Young Drivers categories.
Availability: Available in all 50 states
-
-
Amica
Best auto insurance company overall (tie)
4.6
4.6
Avg. full coverage premium
$212/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,539/yr
Customer satisfaction
903/1,000
-
Why this company made our list: Amica’s exceptional claims service and customer-centric business model make it a standout choice for drivers seeking the top auto insurance company, based on Bankrate’s analysis. In fact, Amica tied with Geico for the Best Auto Insurance Company Overall in the 2024 Bankrate Awards. It also won in the Best Customer Experience category. You can learn more about Amica at amica.com or by calling 1-800-242-6422.
Availability: Available in all states except Hawaii.
Availability: Available in all states except Hawaii.
-
-
USAA
Best for military-focused coverage
4.2
4.2
Avg. full coverage premium
$139/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,673/yr
Customer satisfaction
890/1,000
-
Why this company made our list: USAA cannot officially qualify for J.D. Power rankings because of its strict eligibility requirements; the company is only available to active-duty military, veterans and their eligible family members. However, it is still included in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction studies — and is a frequent top scorer. Additionally, USAA has impressive financial strength ratings from Moody's, S&P and AM Best. Our analysis shows that this company could be the best for military-focused benefits, including a discount of up to 60 percent for qualifying military members who put their vehicles in storage while deployed.
Availability: Available in all 50 states.
-
-
-
Safeco
Best for added perks
4.3
4.3
Avg. full coverage premium
Not available
Avg. full coverage premium
Not available
Customer satisfaction
865/1,000
-
Why this company made our list: Our industry experience has taught us that the best car insurance company offers more than just the cheapest rates. Instead, some drivers may want to consider the overall value their company can provide. Although average rates aren’t available for Safeco, the company offers numerous perks that may pique your interest. From its extensive list of unique add-on coverage options, like its claims-free cash back and diminishing deductible offerings, to its networks of local agents, you may want to consider Safeco if you value a breadth of coverage options.
Availability: Available in all states except Alaska, Delaware and Hawaii.
-
-
-
Auto-Owners
Best budget auto insurance company (tie)
4.3
4.3
Avg. full coverage premium
$137/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,645/yr
Customer satisfaction
865/1,000
-
Why this company made our list: If you live in one of the 26 states where Auto-Owners writes car insurance policies, you might want to include it on your list. Not only does Auto-Owners have a low NAIC complaint index, but it also received a top AM Best rating for financial strength. Young drivers and teens may want to pay special attention to Auto-Owners: it offers three different student discounts and fairly competitive rates for drivers 25 and under. But drivers older than 25 can likely find good deals with Auto-Owners, as well. Auto-Owners also tied with Geico for Best Budget Auto Insurance Company.
Availability: Available in 26 states.
-
-
-
State Farm
Best for local agents
4.3
4.3
Avg. full coverage premium
$187/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,244/yr
Customer satisfaction
882/1,000
-
Why this company made our list: As the largest national auto insurer based on market share, State Farm's reach and reputation make it one of the best auto insurance companies for drivers in most states. Its extensive local agent network showcases its customer-first approach to providing consumers with various personal and commercial insurance products.
Availability: Available in all 50 states.
-
-
-
Progressive
Best car insurance company for high-risk drivers
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$163/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,952/yr
Customer satisfaction
861/1,000
-
Why this company made our list: Progressive closely trails State Farm on the list of largest car insurance companies, dominating just over 14 percent of the market. Its nationwide availability and extensive list of coverage options make it a great choice for all types of drivers, even those who have a DUI conviction and need their insurer to file an SR-22 or FR-44 on their behalf. With average full coverage rates 23 percent less than the national average and minimum coverage rates 21 percent less as well, Progressive might also appeal to a more budget-minded driver. We chose Progressive as the Best Auto Insurance Company for High-Risk Drivers in the 2024 Bankrate Awards.
Availability: Available in all 50 states.
-
-
-
NJM
Best for coverage on a budget
4
4
Avg. full coverage premium
$109/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,306/yr
Customer satisfaction
896/1,000
-
Why this company made our list: Although it’s only available in five states (Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania), New Jersey Manufacturers (also called NJM) is an impressive insurer. In fact, a regional insurer might even be a boon to some drivers since, hypothetically, agents who specialize in a region should be more familiar with the needs of the drivers they serve. The company earned the second-highest official ranking for claims satisfaction from J.D. Power in 2022, offers low average rates and has local agents available for its customers.
Availability: Available in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
-
-
-
Liberty Mutual
Best for bundling numerous products
3.8
3.8
Avg. full coverage premium
Not available
Avg. full coverage premium
Not available
Customer satisfaction
870/1,000
-
Why this company made our list: Liberty Mutual auto insurance can be a great option for those who want the convenience of housing multiple policies with one insurer. Not only is bundling a convenient choice, but it can also help save. Liberty Mutual advertises that drivers who switch and bundle their home and auto policies together can save up to $950 annually. Liberty Mutual’s average car insurance rates are not available, so you must contact a Liberty Mutual agent for a quote.
Availability: Available in all 50 states.
-
-
-
Travelers
Best for personalized coverage
4.2
4.2
Avg. full coverage premium
$150/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,794/yr
Customer satisfaction
854/1,000
-
Why this company made our list: Travelers has over 150 years of experience in the auto insurance industry. Its strong independent agent network, numerous endorsement options, robust savings opportunities and proven financial track record make it a worthwhile option for drivers nationwide.
Availability: Available in 42 states and Washington D.C.
-
-
-
How Bankrate picked the best auto insurance companies
We used our car insurance expertise and extensive data to assess the insurance industry's landscape and provide an easy-to-use shopping and comparison tool for consumers. Along with reviewing each company’s coverage options, discount opportunities, digital features and third-party scores, we obtained up-to-date average rate information for both full and minimum coverage from Quadrant Information Services. We combined this information into a Bankrate Score out of 5.0 total points. The higher a company’s Bankrate Score, the more competitively that company ranked in each scoring category. Our picks highlight auto insurers that:
- Generate a 4.0 or higher Bankrate Score
- Earn a J.D. Power claims satisfaction score within 20 points of the industry average or higher in the 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
- Carry an “Excellent” or “Superior” financial strength rating from AM Best
- Have a strong digital presence with a consumer-friendly mobile app or digital policy management features
- Are deemed by Bankrate’s insurance review to be the best in a particular market category
Why you can trust BankrateRead our full methodology
To help you find the best car insurance company, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company. Our review also highlights standout discounts to help drivers understand how to optimize their insurance rates. Keep in mind, though, that discount amounts and eligibility requirements vary based on state regulations, driver profiles and the company you choose.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
What is the best car insurance company?
Best auto insurance company overall (tie)
Geico
Why they won
Geico falls just four points behind Amica on J.D. Power’s Digital Experience Study for Service and allows policyholders several self-service options online, via the app and over the phone. For policyholders needing flexibility, Geico has nationwide availability and offers policies to a wide range of drivers, from those in preferred tier groups to drivers with more challenging driving histories. Along with standard discounts, Geico has more unique savings opportunities than most other carriers.
Top features
- Vast unique discount options
- Offers SR-22 filings
- Easy to navigate self-service options
Best auto insurance company overall (tie)
Amica
Why they won
With the highest Bankrate Score out of all the car insurance companies we reviewed and top ranking in both the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study for Service, Amica may be a great choice for drivers who value top-notch customer service. Additionally, Amica tends to have lower average premiums for full coverage policies and is available in every state except Hawaii. You can learn more about Amica by calling 1-800-242-6422 or visiting www.amica.com.
Top features
- Consistently lower-than-average customer complaints filed on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index
- Customizable policy options and various discounts
- Low average premiums for full coverage policies
The best auto insurance companies by state
Car insurance rates by state
To assist our readers no matter where they live, we’ve created the interactive map below. This information can give you a holistic view of car insurance rates per state and may provide a benchmark for you to use to determine how competitive your current premium is.
|State
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Avg. annual min. coverage premium
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,191
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$539
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,330
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$542
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,556
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$829
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,186
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$453
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,701
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$650
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,605
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$579
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,122
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$791
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,613
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$983
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$3,941
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$1,307
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,609
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$813
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,655
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$415
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,416
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$341
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,303
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$679
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,630
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$421
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,680
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$316
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,619
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$622
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,540
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$761
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$3,609
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$942
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,497
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$390
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,491
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$982
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,683
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$410
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$3,336
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$1,191
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,982
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$637
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,049
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$513
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$3,164
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$811
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,235
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$379
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,984
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$514
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$3,535
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$1,129
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,625
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$414
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,547
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$1,028
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,204
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$520
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$3,833
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$1,654
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,708
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$490
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,619
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$358
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,498
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$399
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,536
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$504
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,846
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$756
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,790
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$521
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,682
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$799
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,872
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$646
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,946
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$334
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,806
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$464
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,613
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$691
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,916
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$691
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,347
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$311
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,960
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$657
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,613
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$552
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,858
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$484
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,726
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$422
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,582
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$270
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,430
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$754
What are the different types of car insurance?
One of the first steps to finding the best auto insurance for you is to understand your needs. That starts with learning about the key coverage options available and how these options work together to provide financial protection.
- Bodily injury liability coverage can help pay for costs related to the other party’s injuries if you are found at fault for an accident. Most states mandate that you carry a certain amount of bodily injury liability per person and per accident.
- Property damage liability coverage helps pay for damage you cause to someone else’s vehicle or property if you are found at fault for an accident. Property may include fences, poles, buildings and more.
- Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pay for your injuries (and, in some states, your property damage) if it was caused by a driver who either lacks sufficient coverage or any coverage at all.
- Personal injury protection (PIP), also known as no-fault insurance and only available in certain states, pays for medical expenses you and your passengers incur following an accident, regardless of fault. It also accounts for non-medical expenses incurred as a result of an accident, such as lost wages or the cost of childcare.
- Medical payments coverage is similar to PIP insurance coverage but includes only payments for medical expenses. It is required in some states and optional in others.
- Comprehensive coverage is for a broad range of non-collision-related damage. This can include vehicle theft, fire, weather damage and more. Comprehensive coverage can also help if you hit an animal.
- Collision coverage helps cover damage to your vehicle if you’re involved in a collision, whether you hit another vehicle, a stationary object or a pedestrian.
While the main types of car insurance coverage are listed above, every carrier is different and may offer unique or specialized coverage options. For instance, if you purchase a brand-new vehicle, you may be interested in new car replacement coverage. Or, if the roads near you are full of potholes that could pop your tire, roadside assistance might be worth looking into. Speaking with your agent and reviewing your options online can help you find coverage tailored to your needs.
Minimum vs. full coverage car insurance
Minimum and full coverage insurance are terms commonly used to describe an auto insurance policy. Understanding the vast distinction between the two is paramount when searching for the right levels of financial protection.
Minimal coverage refers to a bare-bones policy that carries only the state-mandated insurance limits. Typically, this includes only bodily injury and property damage liability at the lowest limits allowed, but depending on state coverage requirements can also include other coverage types, such as personal injury protection. This option covers damage to others up to the policy limit but does not pay for damage to your vehicle if you are at fault for an accident, which is one reason it is usually the cheapest available option.
A policy with liability limits higher than the state requires but without physical damage coverage, would be considered a liability-only policy instead of a minimal coverage policy.
Full coverage insurance includes liability coverage plus comprehensive and collision coverage. The limit of liability can range from state minimums up to the highest option available by the insurance provider, but the key difference is that a full coverage policy provides financial protection for your vehicle whether you are at fault for an accident, a victim of theft or vandalism, or experience weather damage.
Since there isn't an industry-standard definition of full coverage, some insurance providers may add roadside assistance, gap insurance and rental reimbursement to your policy if you request full coverage, so work closely with your agent and read your paperwork carefully to avoid paying for more coverage than you need.
Car insurance basics
What factors impact the cost of car insurance?
The coverage you choose is not the only thing that influences the cost of your policy. Insurance providers use unique underwriting algorithms to determine how much of a risk you are to insure and the likelihood that you will file a claim. Not all carriers weigh each factor the same, and they may not be able to take certain factors into account depending on your state’s laws.
- Driving record: If you have a history of at-fault accidents, tickets or DUI convictions, you may find fewer companies to choose from since high-risk drivers are not eligible for coverage from every carrier.
- Age and driving experience: Younger drivers have less experience on the road, leading to a higher accident frequency. This can often lead to higher car insurance rates. Unless you’re in Hawaii or Massachusetts, which ban age as a rating factor, the best company for drivers insuring young drivers may be ones that offer student or telematics discounts to offset premium increases.
- State and city: States have different insurance laws, accident statistics, crime rates and living costs. Because of this, insurance companies may not be available in certain states or even in some cities or ZIP codes.
- Vehicle make and model: If you drive a well-selling vehicle with easy-to-source replacement parts, your insurer may lower your rate. Driving a vehicle that comes equipped with safety features may also help you save on insurance.
- Credit-based insurance score: Unless you live in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts or Michigan, your credit history will factor into your insurance premium. Drivers with poor credit generally pay more, while drivers with good or excellent credit tend to pay less.
- Insurance lapse history: If you’ve allowed your car insurance coverage to lapse, your insurer may charge more for your policy. A lapse in coverage could signal that you are a higher-risk driver and therefore more likely to file a costly claim.
How much does car insurance cost?
Proprietary data from Quadrant Information Services indicate that the national average cost of car insurance currently sits at $2,542 per year for a full coverage policy and $740 for minimum coverage. However, these figures are just a baseline. Car insurance is highly individualized, and rates vary based on numerous personal factors.
Location is just one of those factors. Our data show that drivers in Florida pay an average of $3,941 per year for full coverage, while drivers in Maine pay just $1,497 for the same coverage.
Driving incidents can also affect the total cost of your car insurance. Drivers with speeding tickets could see their premiums costing 21 percent more compared to drivers with clean records. Your state’s laws and your age, gender and credit history can also determine how much you pay for car insurance. For a more specific overview, you might want to research the average insurance cost in your state.
|Insurance company
|Annual full coverage premium
|Monthly full coverage premium
|
$1,732
|
$144
|
$2,539
|
$212
|
$1,673
|
$139
|
$1,645
|
$137
|
$2,244
|
$187
|
$1,952
|
$163
|
$1,306
|
$109
|
$1,794
|
$150
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
|Insurance company
|Annual min coverage premium
|Monthly min coverage premium
|
$463
|
$39
|
$647
|
$54
|
$433
|
$36
|
$376
|
$31
|
$666
|
$55
|
$582
|
$49
|
$617
|
$51
|
$535
|
$45
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How to find the best rates on car insurance
Although you can’t control some of the factors that are used to determine the cost of your car insurance, there are a few things you can do to help secure a competitive rate:
- Shop around: Car insurance companies use unique rating algorithms to determine your premium, so you’ll get a different rate with each carrier. You may wind up paying a lower premium if you take a little extra time to compare auto insurance companies.
- Shop early: Shopping up to a month ahead of your renewal date can be helpful, as it allows you time to gather quotes and make a decision. Most companies require at least a month’s down payment, so make sure you account for that in your budget.
- Utilize discounts: Most carriers, from the top auto insurance companies to local agencies, offer their customers a selection of discounts. Exact offerings and eligibility will vary among providers.
- Participate in a telematics program: A telematics device tracks your driving habits. If you drive safely and obey traffic laws, your insurer might reward you with a discount.
- Keep a clean driving record: At-fault accidents and tickets are signs that you may engage in risky driving behaviors and can significantly increase your rates.
- Consider your vehicle: While not the most practical step for everyone, you could consider shopping for a different vehicle if you need to lower your rates drastically.
- Set realistic expectations: Not all drivers will be able to score an amazing deal on their insurance. For example, if you have a DUI conviction on your record, data show that average rates for a full coverage policy can be up to 90 percent more.
Types of car insurance discounts
When navigating the world of insurance, being aware of discount opportunities can help you find the best auto insurance and significantly reduce your overall premium. When comparing auto insurance companies, keep in mind that not every discount is available in every state and eligibility requirements change depending on your provider.
Here are some of the best car insurance discounts to ask your insurance agent about:
Car insurance industry trends: Premium increases likely to continue
Between 2023 and 2024, the cost of car insurance increased. Bankrate’s proprietary rate data indicate that the average cost of full coverage car insurance rose from $2,014 per year to $2,542 per year. This is 26 percent more, and rates are expected to continue rising into 2024. Insurance rates are reactionary — claims get more expensive, and companies increase premiums in response. This means that while car crashes decreased in 2023, we’ll likely feel the effects of higher rates for a while.
As premiums continue to rise, it’s important to understand how car insurance costs are affected. The cost of car parts has increased over the past few years due to ongoing shortages and shipping delays. Along with higher labor costs, this makes the overall cost of claims higher. Paired with the amount of car crashes drastically increasing between 2020 and 2022, the result is higher car insurance premiums for policyholders. Finding the best coverage for your needs and budget is crucial. Ensuring you have proper coverage could help reduce the financial risk of being underinsured. Bankrate’s editorial team continues to monitor the insurance industry and speak to industry experts.
Bankrate talked to three experts in the car insurance industry to get their takes on the current environment.
Our industry experts weigh in
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute
“Car insurance rates are expected to continue to increase in 2024 due to costlier repairs, driven by parts shortages and higher costs of labor, as well as low inventories of vehicles, which generates higher costs of replacing totaled cars. From 2020 through 2023, replacement costs increased an average of 45 percent cumulatively, whereas inflation for the overall U.S. economy increased 15 percent within the same timeframe. Triple-I forecasts the U.S. personal auto insurance industry to post a substantial underwriting loss in 2023 with a 110.5 combined ratio, meaning auto insurers are paying out more than $1.10 for every dollar collected in premium. This is a slight improvement over the industry’s 112.2 combined ratio in 2022. A key factor in determining underwriting profit is accident severity. Since the pandemic began in 2020, loss costs for accidents have been outpacing premiums charged, resulting in many insurers raising rates multiple times to offset losses. We are starting to see premiums catching up with loss costs. Unless replacement cost begins to decrease materially — which is not currently forecast — we expect the personal auto insurance line to remain at an underwriting loss through 2025."
Adam Pichon
Vice president and general manager of U.S. personal lines insurance for LexisNexis
“Liability claim severity has been rising significantly over the last 10 years or so. Medical costs have been rising very quickly for a long time. So the question is, is your coverage going to be sufficient?”
Kenneth Chavis IV
Senior wealth advisor at Versant Capital Management
“Inflation has impacted the auto insurance industry similarly to many other industries. Over the last few years we’ve seen a sharp rise in the cost of premiums for auto insurance driven in part by inflation, specifically higher labor costs for repairs and higher replacement costs for vehicles as well as component parts when repairs are needed.”
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, January, 2024 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.