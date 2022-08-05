Travelers insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 12, 2023

Who Travelers may not be good for : If customer satisfaction is a top priority for you, third-party metrics indicate that Travelers may disappoint in that category.

Who Travelers may be good for : Drivers and homeowners looking to customize and build out their coverage with unique auto add-ons may be interested in bundling with Travelers.

Customers who value robust policy options and want the ease of managing all their insurance policies in one place may find Travelers to be an appealing option.

Travelers car insurance

Travelers car insurance is only available in 42 states and Washington, D.C . The lack of national availability combined with Travelers’ low average J.D. Power auto claims satisfaction score brought down the company’s auto insurance Bankrate Score.

Travelers car insurance might be a good option for drivers who want robust policies. If your definition of the best car insurance company includes one with plentiful endorsement options and discounts, Travelers could fit your needs. In addition to the basic coverage types — like liability, collision, comprehensive, personal injury protection and medical payments — you might be able to add optional coverage like gap insurance, new car replacement, roadside assistance and accident forgiveness. Travelers also offers rideshare coverage, but only in Colorado and Illinois.

This discount may be added if you purchase a new car or own a vehicle less than three years old.

You could qualify for this discount if you own or lease your hybrid or electric vehicle.

If you own a home — even if you don't insure it with Travelers — you might save on your car insurance.

If you request a Travelers car insurance quote before your current policy expires, you may be eligible for this discount.

Utilizing discounts to save on car insurance could help with lowering your premium. While discounts may vary by state, a few standout discounts from Travelers include:

Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy

Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy

In almost all states, your age may also play a role in your car insurance premium. Rates tend to be higher for younger drivers, since they have less experience behind the wheel. Young drivers on their own policies pay some of the highest average rates. Below you can see Travelers’ average rates compared to the national average rates across a range of ages, and for young drivers both on and off their parents’ policy.

Below, we look at Travelers’ average rates compared to the national average for a few different driving incidents. Note that although we did include rates for drivers with DUI convictions, coverage eligibility for high-risk drivers will depend on your unique driving history and other rating factors.

Your driving history is typically one of the biggest rating factors for most car insurance companies. If you have a history of tickets or at-fault accidents, you’ll likely pay more for coverage, because an insurer will probably view you as a higher risk for filing claims in the future.

A full coverage auto insurance policy with Travelers costs an average of $1,551 per year and $495 for minimum coverage, according to 2023 premium data from Quadrant Information Services. Comparatively, the national average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage. Rates may vary based on a number of factors, though, and your ability to find cheap car insurance could depend on your unique situation. Below, we analyze Travelers’ average rates across a range of driver profiles.

Rideshare coverage only available in two states

As you gather car insurance quotes, you may want to do more than just compare rates . Finding the right car insurance company for you may involve looking at other metrics, including third-party scores, available coverage options, discounts and digital tools. Our Travelers Insurance review identified these pros and cons of the company’s car insurance:

Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Travelers

Travelers home insurance

Just like its auto insurance, Travelers home insurance scored below average for claims satisfaction and coverage is not available in all states. These factors contributed to a less-than-perfect Bankrate Score.

Travelers home insurance may be a good option for those who value personalized coverage, but its homeowners insurance options are a bit more limited than its car insurance. If you are considering a Travelers home insurance policy, you may be able to add coverage options like jewelry and valuables, water backup, identify fraud and green home coverage to round out your protection.

If your home has smoke detectors and fire alarms, an interior sprinkler system, a home security system or smart home features, you could earn a discount on your Travelers home insurance.

If you have not filed a home claim within a certain period of time, this discount could be added to your policy.

Homeowners who bought their home within the last 12 months could earn this discount.

Homes that have received a “green home” certification from the Leadership Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) organization could be eligible for up to a 5 percent discount.

If you’re shopping for cheap home insurance , you may want to take advantage of as many discounts as possible. Below are some of Travelers’ home insurance discounts , but keep in mind that availability may vary by state.

Based on Bankrate’s research of average premiums, Travelers home insurance costs $1,249 per year for $250K in dwelling coverage. This is lower compared to the national average cost of homeowners insurance which is $1,428 for the same amount of dwelling coverage. Your rate may vary based on your unique situation, including how much coverage you need. Below is a breakdown of average rates from Travelers compared to the national average for several dwelling coverage limits.

Comparing home quotes and other features of each company you’re considering may help you narrow down the best homeowners insurance company for you. Here are some perks and drawbacks we identified with Travelers home insurance.

Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Travelers

When shopping for insurance, most insurance professionals recommend requesting insurance quotes from more than one home and car insurance carrier . This may give you an opportunity to compare coverage and premiums, as well as experience each company’s customer service. If you're not sure Travelers meets your needs or you live outside its service area, these companies may also be worth a look.

State Farm’s consistently strong performance with customer service ratings could be a draw for customers who want personalized service. The company is among the most well-known in the industry and provides a large network of local agents to connect with for service. Travelers could be a better option if you have an eco-friendly home, though, as the provider offers a unique green home discount.

Auto-Owners might be a good choice if you are attracted to Travelers’ robust policy options or if you’re looking for life insurance. The company sells several types of life insurance policies and even offers a potential discount on your auto or home insurance if you have a life insurance policy. Auto-Owners is only available in 26 states, though, so Travelers has a wider coverage area.

Customers who value robust policy options and want the ease of managing all their insurance policies in one place may find Travelers to be an appealing option.

Travelers might be a good company if you value robust policy options, especially for car insurance. While its home insurance options aren’t as extensive, they still provide the option to personalize your coverage to a degree. However, Travelers falls short of many of its competitors when it comes to customer satisfaction. Shopping around and getting quotes from several companies may help you identify the best option for you.

As you shop for the best insurer for your needs, you might want to take customer satisfaction into consideration. Service may be an integral part of the insurance experience. We look primarily at J.D. Power ratings and complaint indexes from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) to establish a company’s service level. We also analyzed the carrier's financial strength rating from AM Best as an indication of its historical ability to pay out claims. We break down Travelers’ scores by auto and home insurance in the sections here.

Complaints logged with the NAIC for Travelers' home insurance product vary dramatically. Although complaints have been below average in the past two years, the carrier received more than twice as many complaints as expected for its size in 2020.

The third-party service scores for Travelers home insurance are similar to the scores for auto insurance. In the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study , Travelers received a score of 794/1,000, which was the third-lowest score in the study and well below the industry average. Travelers also ranked near the bottom of the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study .

Each year, J.D. Power puts out two auto-insurance focused studies, the U.S. Auto Insurance Study and the U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study , to assess overall service and claims service of various insurance companies. Of the 11 regions included in the Auto Insurance Study, Travelers was rated in eight. Of those eight regions, Travelers was ranked below the industry average in all but one. Only in the New York region was Travelers ranked above average. Travelers also scored significantly below the industry average for auto claims satisfaction.

To assess customer satisfaction, Bankrate's insurance editorial team also analyzed complaint indexes from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). These indexes provide an idea of how many complaints the NAIC receives for a company compared to its industry market share. Indexes are assigned by product type with a baseline of 1.00. An index above 1.00 indicates more complaints than expected for a carrier's market share, while an index below 1.00 indicates fewer.

Travelers' complaint indexes for its homeowners insurance product are less consistent than those for its auto insurance product. While its index has been quite low for the past two years, it received more than twice as many complaints than expected for its home product in 2020. Prospective customers may want to speak with long-term policyholders to get an idea of the carrier's customer satisfaction consistency.

Travelers received fewer complaints than expected for its private passenger auto insurance product for the past three years. Its 2022 index was particularly low, receiving less than half the number of complaints expected for a company of its size.

Frequently asked questions about Travelers

With Travelers, your personal auto policy should extend to cover you if you are driving a rental car for personal use. Meaning, if you rent a car for a vacation or road trip, your car insurance policy will usually provide coverage. If you rent a vehicle for a business-related purpose, your Travelers car insurance will likely not apply.

To get a quote from Travelers, you can call 1-866-301-2076 or visit their website . You may also visit an agent in a nearby office to discuss setting up a policy.

How do I get a quote from Travelers?

Many of Travelers’ initiatives also go beyond donations. In 2022, employees in Hartford and St. Paul planted trees and cleaned up local community parks. Travelers employees are also actively involved in the community, with many participating in mentorship and tutoring programs through Travelers EDGE , which aims to support underrepresented students in college and build careers within the insurance and financial services industry.

Every year, Travelers releases a Community Report as an overview of its philanthropic and volunteer efforts over the past year. In 2022, the company raised $24 million toward nine different community efforts, including education, community and economic development, disaster relief and arts and culture.

Once your claim is filed, you’ll speak with an adjuster who will take your information, research your damage, review your coverage and decide if your claim is a covered loss. If it is, you’ll discuss the details of your payment with your adjuster.

To file a claim with Travelers, you can:

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region.

Auto

Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.

The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.

Homeowners

Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:

Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000

The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).

These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.

Bankrate Scores methodology

Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.

Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.