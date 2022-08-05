Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Travelers insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
4.1
Cost & ratings
3.8
Coverage
4.0
Support
4.6
Home
4.1
Cost & ratings
2.8
Coverage
4.0
Support
3.3
About Bankrate Score
BANRKATE'S TAKE
Customers who value robust policy options and want the ease of managing all their insurance policies in one place may find Travelers to be an appealing option.
Who Travelers may be good for: Drivers and homeowners looking to customize and build out their coverage with unique auto add-ons may be interested in bundling with Travelers.
Who Travelers may not be good for: If customer satisfaction is a top priority for you, third-party metrics indicate that Travelers may disappoint in that category.
Travelers car insurance
Travelers car insurance might be a good option for drivers who want robust policies. If your definition of the best car insurance company includes one with plentiful endorsement options and discounts, Travelers could fit your needs. In addition to the basic coverage types — like liability, collision, comprehensive, personal injury protection and medical payments — you might be able to add optional coverage like gap insurance, new car replacement, roadside assistance and accident forgiveness. Travelers also offers rideshare coverage, but only in Colorado and Illinois.
Travelers car insurance is only available in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The lack of national availability combined with Travelers’ low average J.D. Power auto claims satisfaction score brought down the company’s auto insurance Bankrate Score.
Pros and cons of Travelers car insurance
As you gather car insurance quotes, you may want to do more than just compare rates. Finding the right car insurance company for you may involve looking at other metrics, including third-party scores, available coverage options, discounts and digital tools. Our Travelers Insurance review identified these pros and cons of the company’s car insurance:
-
Robust coverage options
-
Numerous potential discounts
-
Local agents available
-
Not available nationwide
-
Rideshare coverage only available in two states
-
Below-average J.D. Power auto claims satisfaction score
Travelers car insurance cost
A full coverage auto insurance policy with Travelers costs an average of $1,551 per year and $495 for minimum coverage, according to 2023 premium data from Quadrant Information Services. Comparatively, the national average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage. Rates may vary based on a number of factors, though, and your ability to find cheap car insurance could depend on your unique situation. Below, we analyze Travelers’ average rates across a range of driver profiles.
Travelers car insurance rates by driving history
Your driving history is typically one of the biggest rating factors for most car insurance companies. If you have a history of tickets or at-fault accidents, you’ll likely pay more for coverage, because an insurer will probably view you as a higher risk for filing claims in the future.
Below, we look at Travelers’ average rates compared to the national average for a few different driving incidents. Note that although we did include rates for drivers with DUI convictions, coverage eligibility for high-risk drivers will depend on your unique driving history and other rating factors.
|Travelers full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$1,551
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,019
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$2,149
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$3,038
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Travelers car insurance quotes by age
In almost all states, your age may also play a role in your car insurance premium. Rates tend to be higher for younger drivers, since they have less experience behind the wheel. Young drivers on their own policies pay some of the highest average rates. Below you can see Travelers’ average rates compared to the national average rates across a range of ages, and for young drivers both on and off their parents’ policy.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|Travelers full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$3,813
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$3,300
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$2,936
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$2,493
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$2,388
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Travelers car insurance discounts
Utilizing discounts to save on car insurance could help with lowering your premium. While discounts may vary by state, a few standout discounts from Travelers include:
Travelers home insurance
Travelers home insurance may be a good option for those who value personalized coverage, but its homeowners insurance options are a bit more limited than its car insurance. If you are considering a Travelers home insurance policy, you may be able to add coverage options like jewelry and valuables, water backup, identify fraud and green home coverage to round out your protection.
Just like its auto insurance, Travelers home insurance scored below average for claims satisfaction and coverage is not available in all states. These factors contributed to a less-than-perfect Bankrate Score.
Pros and cons of Travelers home insurance
Comparing home quotes and other features of each company you’re considering may help you narrow down the best homeowners insurance company for you. Here are some perks and drawbacks we identified with Travelers home insurance.
-
Several endorsements available
-
Offers a unique green home discount
-
Offers a free home history tool called OpenHouse for homebuyers
-
Not available nationwide
-
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score
-
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction score
Travelers home insurance cost
Based on Bankrate’s research of average premiums, Travelers home insurance costs $1,249 per year for $250K in dwelling coverage. This is lower compared to the national average cost of homeowners insurance which is $1,428 for the same amount of dwelling coverage. Your rate may vary based on your unique situation, including how much coverage you need. Below is a breakdown of average rates from Travelers compared to the national average for several dwelling coverage limits.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|Travelers average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$850
|$975
|$250,000
|$1,249
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,654
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$2,051
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$3,363
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Travelers home insurance discounts
If you’re shopping for cheap home insurance, you may want to take advantage of as many discounts as possible. Below are some of Travelers’ home insurance discounts, but keep in mind that availability may vary by state.
Compare Travelers with other insurers
When shopping for insurance, most insurance professionals recommend requesting insurance quotes from more than one home and car insurance carrier. This may give you an opportunity to compare coverage and premiums, as well as experience each company’s customer service. If you're not sure Travelers meets your needs or you live outside its service area, these companies may also be worth a look.
|
Featured
Travelers
Read review Read Bankrate's full Traveelers Insurance review
|
Auto-Owners
Read review Read Bankrate's full Auto-Owners Insurance review
|
Farmers
Read review Read Bankrate's full Farmers Insurance review
|
State Farm
Read review Read Bankrate's full State Farm Insurance review
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Customers who value robust policy options and want the ease of managing all their insurance policies in one place may find Travelers to be an appealing option.
|
Auto-Owners might be a good choice if you are attracted to Travelers’ robust policy options or if you’re looking for life insurance. The company sells several types of life insurance policies and even offers a potential discount on your auto or home insurance if you have a life insurance policy. Auto-Owners is only available in 26 states, though, so Travelers has a wider coverage area.
|
If you’re looking for non-insurance related perks, you might consider a quote from Farmers. The company offers a car buying program called TrueCar that might help you find your next vehicle. You could also take advantage of the other partnerships that Farmers has, like savings on pet insurance from Pets Best or a discount on a Flume water leak detection device. Travelers might be the better option if you like to handle your coverage digitally, though, as Farmers’ website may not be as intuitive as Travelers'.
|
State Farm’s consistently strong performance with customer service ratings could be a draw for customers who want personalized service. The company is among the most well-known in the industry and provides a large network of local agents to connect with for service. Travelers could be a better option if you have an eco-friendly home, though, as the provider offers a unique green home discount.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
$1,551
|
$1,361
|
$1,598
|
$1,480
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
$1,249
|
$1,049
|
$1,664
|
$1,462
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
694/1,000
|
688/1,000
|
689/1,000
|
714/1,000
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
517/1,000
|
507/1,000
|
547/1,000
|
532/1,000
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A++ (Superior)
|
A++ (Superior)
|
A (Excellent)
|
A+ (Superior)
Is Travelers a good insurance company?
Travelers might be a good company if you value robust policy options, especially for car insurance. While its home insurance options aren’t as extensive, they still provide the option to personalize your coverage to a degree. However, Travelers falls short of many of its competitors when it comes to customer satisfaction. Shopping around and getting quotes from several companies may help you identify the best option for you.
Travelers customer satisfaction
As you shop for the best insurer for your needs, you might want to take customer satisfaction into consideration. Service may be an integral part of the insurance experience. We look primarily at J.D. Power ratings and complaint indexes from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) to establish a company’s service level. We also analyzed the carrier's financial strength rating from AM Best as an indication of its historical ability to pay out claims. We break down Travelers’ scores by auto and home insurance in the sections here.
|Study or Rating Agency
|Travelers
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|694/1,000
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|517/1,000
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A++ (Superior)
|N/A
Each year, J.D. Power puts out two auto-insurance focused studies, the U.S. Auto Insurance Study and the U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, to assess overall service and claims service of various insurance companies. Of the 11 regions included in the Auto Insurance Study, Travelers was rated in eight. Of those eight regions, Travelers was ranked below the industry average in all but one. Only in the New York region was Travelers ranked above average. Travelers also scored significantly below the industry average for auto claims satisfaction.
Travelers customer complaints
To assess customer satisfaction, Bankrate's insurance editorial team also analyzed complaint indexes from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). These indexes provide an idea of how many complaints the NAIC receives for a company compared to its industry market share. Indexes are assigned by product type with a baseline of 1.00. An index above 1.00 indicates more complaints than expected for a carrier's market share, while an index below 1.00 indicates fewer.
Travelers received fewer complaints than expected for its private passenger auto insurance product for the past three years. Its 2022 index was particularly low, receiving less than half the number of complaints expected for a company of its size.
Travelers' complaint indexes for its homeowners insurance product are less consistent than those for its auto insurance product. While its index has been quite low for the past two years, it received more than twice as many complaints than expected for its home product in 2020. Prospective customers may want to speak with long-term policyholders to get an idea of the carrier's customer satisfaction consistency.
Other Travelers tools and benefits
- Travel insurance: Depending on the options you choose, this policy may cover trip cancellation, medical costs and lost luggage.
- Wedding and event insurance: Event insurance is used to cover items like lost deposits, event gifts, liquor liability and more.
- Condominium insurance: Condominium insurance is designed for condo owners and specifically covers the interior of the unit.
- Renters insurance: As a renter, this policy may help with insuring your personal belongings and providing loss of use and liability protection.
- IntelliDrive®: Travelers’ IntelliDrive program is a 90-day telematics program that may offer drivers up to 30 percent in savings. With the smartphone app, the IntelliDrive program will track driving behaviors like speed, acceleration, braking and distraction, as well as what time of day the car is being driven.
- Pet insurance: Travelers partners with the ASPCA Pet Health Insurance to bring pet policies to their customers at a discounted rate.
- Boat and yacht insurance: Travelers offers a slew of different coverage options for watercraft, such as towing, liability and personal property.
- Landlord insurance: If you need an extra layer of financial protection for your rental property, you can purchase a landlord insurance policy through Travelers.
Frequently asked questions about Travelers
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region.
Auto
Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores methodology
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.