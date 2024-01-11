Mark Friedlander is Director, Corporate Communications, at the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), a New York-based nonprofit research and education organization focused on providing consumers with a better understanding of insurance. Mark serves as a national spokesperson for the Triple-I, handling media relations on a wide array of industry issues. His responsibilities also include spearheading the association’s hurricane season communications strategy and other corporate initiatives. Additionally, he leads Triple-I’s member company support and media relations in Florida, where he is based.

Mark joined the Triple-I in July 2019 as its Florida Communications Consultant and was appointed to his current role in February 2020. His vast industry experience includes a 13-year tenure as Head of Corporate Communications and Assistant Secretary at Florida-domiciled Main Street America Insurance, a $1.1 billion “A”-rated super-regional property/casualty carrier. In this role, Mark spearheaded all internal and external communications, media relations, digital marketing and social media.

His extensive background also includes senior marketing and communications roles at Prudential Financial, HSBC Holdings plc and Arthur Andersen LLP. He also served as a communications consultant at the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety. Additionally, Mark has held leadership positions within insurance trade organizations, including Board Chair of the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association, and key roles on the advisory boards of the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America's Trusted Choice® and Agency Best Practices® programs.

Mark began his communications career as a sports reporter and editor, covering the National Football League and Big Ten Conference, as well as a sports marketer supporting PGA Tour sponsors. He earned his bachelor's degree in journalism/public relations at The Ohio State University.

You can connect with Mark on LinkedIn and Twitter.