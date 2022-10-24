What is a VA loan?

VA home loans are mortgages guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, or VA. They are available to eligible current or former members of the military and surviving spouses.



Compared to other types of loans, VA mortgages are especially accessible since they don’t require a down payment or mortgage insurance. Other low-down payment loans typically require mortgage insurance if the borrower puts down less than 20 percent.



VA loans do, however, require you to pay a funding fee. This cost can be paid upfront at closing or folded into the loan (which means you’ll pay interest on it).

VA loan eligibility requirements

To be eligible for a VA loan:

You’re currently on active military duty or a veteran who was honorably discharged and met the minimum service requirements;

You served at least 90 consecutive active days during wartime or at least 181 consecutive days of active service during peacetime; or

You served for more than six years in the National Guard or Selective Reserve.

In addition, if your spouse died in the line of duty, you might qualify for a VA loan.



If you meet these requirements, you’ll next need to obtain your COE. You can request this online, by mail or through your VA mortgage lender.

Benefits of VA loans for service members

A VA loan helps eligible members of the armed forces more easily buy, build or make renovations to a home. That’s because unlike other types of mortgages, you don’t need to put any money down to obtain a VA loan.



Along with no down payment, you won’t need to pay for mortgage insurance on a VA loan, either. Compare this to conventional and FHA loans, which require these premiums if your down payment is less than 20 percent.



Another appealing feature of VA loans: You might be able to qualify even if your credit needs work. The VA doesn’t require you to have a certain minimum credit score (although many lenders look for at least 620). Some lenders offer free credit counseling services, too, to help you get approved for a loan.



Lastly, VA loans often carry lower interest rates. Over a 30-year, this can make a significant difference in the amount of interest you’ll pay, as well as the total cost of the mortgage.