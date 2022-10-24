Advertiser Disclosure
For today, Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the national average 30-year VA mortgage interest rate is 6.22%, up compared to last week’s of 6.19%. The national average 30-year VA refinance interest rate is 6.18%, flat compared to last week’s rate of 6.18%.
While these rate averages regularly fluctuate, they can help you identify changes in the market. The specific rate you’re offered depends on a number of factors, including your individual credit and finances.
What is a VA loan?
VA home loans are mortgages guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, or VA. They are available to eligible current or former members of the military and surviving spouses.
Compared to other types of loans, VA mortgages are especially accessible since they don’t require a down payment or mortgage insurance. Other low-down payment loans typically require mortgage insurance if the borrower puts down less than 20 percent.
VA loans do, however, require you to pay a funding fee. This cost can be paid upfront at closing or folded into the loan (which means you’ll pay interest on it).
VA loan eligibility requirements
To be eligible for a VA loan:
- You’re currently on active military duty or a veteran who was honorably discharged and met the minimum service requirements;
- You served at least 90 consecutive active days during wartime or at least 181 consecutive days of active service during peacetime; or
- You served for more than six years in the National Guard or Selective Reserve.
In addition, if your spouse died in the line of duty, you might qualify for a VA loan.
If you meet these requirements, you’ll next need to obtain your COE. You can request this online, by mail or through your VA mortgage lender.
Benefits of VA loans for service members
A VA loan helps eligible members of the armed forces more easily buy, build or make renovations to a home. That’s because unlike other types of mortgages, you don’t need to put any money down to obtain a VA loan.
Along with no down payment, you won’t need to pay for mortgage insurance on a VA loan, either. Compare this to conventional and FHA loans, which require these premiums if your down payment is less than 20 percent.
Another appealing feature of VA loans: You might be able to qualify even if your credit needs work. The VA doesn’t require you to have a certain minimum credit score (although many lenders look for at least 620). Some lenders offer free credit counseling services, too, to help you get approved for a loan.
Lastly, VA loans often carry lower interest rates. Over a 30-year, this can make a significant difference in the amount of interest you’ll pay, as well as the total cost of the mortgage.
VA loans vs. conventional loans
Both a VA loan and a conventional loan provide home financing. VA loans don’t require a down payment; conventional loans require at least 3 percent down. With a conventional loan, however, you can buy a primary residence (the home you’ll live in), an investment property or vacation home. The same doesn’t apply to VA loans, which can only be used to finance primary residences.
Here’s an example of the costs associated with a VA loan versus a 30-year fixed loan. Keep in mind interest rates are dependent on the market and the borrower's creditworthiness.
|30-year fixed VA loan
|30-year fixed conventional loan
|Home price
|$391,800
|$391,800
|Loan amount
|$391,800 (0% down payment)
|$380,046 (3% down payment)
|Interest rate
|6.37%
|7.27%
|Monthly payment (Principal and interest)
|$2,443
|$2,597
|Monthly mortgage insurance
|$0
|$475
|Total monthly payment
|$2,443
|$3,072
|Total interest
|$487,725
|$555,828
|Total mortgage insurance
|$0
|$67,711
|Total cost
|$879,525
|$1,003,585
What factors determine my VA interest rate?
The interest rate on a VA mortgage depends on many variables, including:
- Credit score: Unlike other mortgage products, the VA doesn’t require a minimum credit score to qualify for a VA loan — but the lender you borrow from might. Many VA lenders look for a score of at least 620.
- Loan term: Shorter-term loans typically have lower interest rates, which reduces your overall cost, but your monthly payments will be higher. By contrast, longer-term loans have higher rates, but lower monthly payments.
- Current market conditions: Broad economic trends, such as inflation, also impact mortgage rates.
- Lender: The lender you work with sets its own rate based on profit margin and other factors.
VA loan FAQ
