Advertiser Disclosure
Virginia Mortgage and Refinance Rates
Current mortgage rates in Virginia
As of Friday, February 16, 2024, current interest rates in Virginia are 7.28% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.60% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.
Elevated mortgage rates continue to make housing affordability a challenge for Virginia homebuyers, and refinances far less desirable for homeowners. While mortgage rates are difficult to predict, many economists expect them to remain well above their historical lows for the foreseeable future.
Refinance rates in Virginia
Virginia borrowers who saw their home equity rise during the pandemic might still be interested in refinancing as a way to tap those funds. Check out Bankrate’s guide to cash-out refinancing to learn more.
Virginia mortgage rate trends
Mortgage rates hit record lows in 2021, but they have risen sharply since then. As of September 2023, mortgage rates nationally and in Virginia were at their highest levels since 2000, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.
National mortgage rates by loan type
|Product
|Interest Rate
|APR
|30-Year Fixed Rate
|7.24%
|7.26%
|15-Year Fixed Rate
|6.59%
|6.62%
|5-1 ARM
|6.15%
|7.33%
|30-Year Fixed Rate FHA
|6.44%
|7.13%
|30-Year Fixed Rate VA
|6.65%
|6.76%
|30-Year Fixed Rate Jumbo
|7.30%
|7.31%
Rates as of Friday, February 16, 2024 at 6:30 AM
Mortgage statistics for Virginia
Virginia’s housing markets and values vary widely, from the suburbs of Northern Virginia to the coastal vibe of Virginia Beach to the mountainous region of Blacksburg. With an estimated population of 8.7 million in 2022, Virginia is the nation’s 12th-largest state.
Here are some statistics about mortgages and the housing market in Virginia.
- Average home value (as of Sept. 2023): $373,423 (Zillow)
- Homeownership rate (as of Dec. 2022): 67.4% (U.S. Census Bureau)
- Average mortgage loan size in 2022: $369,060 (Home Mortgage Disclosure Act)
Mortgage options in Virginia
If you’re looking to get a mortgage in Virginia, there are several options:
- Virginia conventional mortgages: To qualify for a conventional mortgage, you’ll need a minimum credit score of 620 and a debt-to-income (DTI) ratio no more than 45 percent. If you make a down payment of less than 20 percent, you’ll need to pay private mortgage insurance (PMI) premiums, as well.
- Virginia FHA loans: If your credit history disqualifies you from a conventional mortgage, you might be able to obtain a loan insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). If you have a down payment of at least 3.5 percent, you could qualify for this type of loan with a credit score as low as 580.
- Virginia VA loans: If you’re a veteran or active-duty member of the military, you might qualify for a mortgage guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). A VA loan doesn’t require a down payment or mortgage insurance, but you do need to pay a funding fee, which ranges from 1.25 percent to 2.15 percent.
First-time homebuyer programs in Virginia
Virginia Housing, the state’s housing finance authority, can help connect you to a first-time homebuyer loan. The agency provides affordable mortgages for first-time and repeat homebuyers, as well as education programs, down payment and closing cost assistance, including:
- Down Payment Assistance grant: The Down Payment Assistance (DPA) grant provides funds to qualified first-time homebuyers. The maximum down payment grant is between 2 percent to 2.5 percent of the home’s purchase price. Because the funds are provided in the form of a grant, the money does not have to be paid back. To be eligible, you must be a first-time homebuyer. The money must also be used in conjunction with a Virginia Housing loan. There are also income limits for all household members.
- Closing Cost Assistance grant: Virginia’s Closing Cost Assistance (CCA) grant is designed to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for homebuyers who are using either a VA loan or a USDA loan. The maximum grant is 2 percent of the home’s purchase price and the money can be applied to your closing costs. As a grant, the money does not have to be paid back. You must be a first-time homebuyer to be eligible and the grant must be used with a USDA or VA loan from Virginia Housing. There are also income limits to qualify.
- Virginia Housing Conventional: Virginia Housing offers a 30-year, fixed-rate conventional loan program for first-time and repeat buyers. The program requires less cash at closing than with an FHA loan. This loan can be used for both a purchase and a cash-out refinance. It also allows for flexible down payment sources such as gifts, Virginia Housing down payment assistance grants or the Virginia Housing Plus Second Mortgage. The program allows for a down payment of 3 percent or as low as 1 percent when using the down payment assistance grant. (When using the Plus Second program, there might be no down payment required at all.) Applicants must have a credit score of at least 640 and the maximum debt-to-income ratio (DTI ratio) is 45 percent.
- Virginia Housing Conventional With No Mortgage Insurance: Nearly identical to the Virginia Housing Conventional program, the main difference with this program is that applicants are not required to buy mortgage insurance. In addition, the minimum credit score requirement for this program is slightly higher at 660.
- Virginia Housing Plus Second Mortgage: This program eliminates the down payment required for qualified first-time homebuyers. The program works by pairing an eligible Virginia Housing first mortgage with the Housing Plus Second Mortgage that is used to cover the down payment. The maximum second mortgage amount is 3 percent to 5 percent of the purchase price. The program provides a 30-year, fixed-rate loan and covers the entire down payment. To qualify, you must have a credit score of 680 or higher. There are also income limits for qualification.
- Mortgage credit certificate (MCC): This program provides homebuyers with a dollar-for-dollar tax credit against your federal income tax bill, in an amount equal to 10 percent of your annual mortgage interest, up to $2,000. To qualify, you must be a first-time buyer who has not owned a home in the past three years. (If you’re buying a home in a target neighborhood, you might not need to meet this requirement.) There are also household income and home price requirements.
How to find the best mortgage rate in Virginia for you
- Step 1: Strengthen your credit score - Long before you start looking for a mortgage lender or applying for a loan, give your finances a checkup, and improve your credit score if needed.
- Step 2: Determine your budget - To find the right mortgage, you’ll need a good handle on how much house you can afford.
- Step 3: Know your mortgage options - There are a few different types of mortgages.
- Step 4: Compare rates and terms from several lenders - Rate-shop with at least three different banks or mortgage companies.
- Step 5: Get preapproved for a mortgage - Getting a mortgage preapproval is the only way to get accurate loan pricing for your specific situation.
Learn more about how to get a mortgage.
Lender compare
Compare mortgage lenders side by side
Mortgage rates and fees can vary widely across lenders. To help you find the right one for your needs, use this tool to compare lenders based on a variety of factors. Bankrate has reviewed and partners with these lenders, and the two lenders shown first have the highest combined Bankrate Score and customer ratings. You can use the drop downs to explore beyond these lenders and find the best option for you.
Garden State Home Loans
NMLS: 473163
|
State License: MB-473163
3.6
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Recent Customer Reviews
5.0
Homefinity
NMLS: 2289
|
State License: 4965
4.5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Recent Customer Reviews
4.9
Additional Virginia mortgage resources
- Virginia first-time homebuyer resources: Get more help becoming a homeowner.
- Virginia loan limits by county: Learn the conforming loan limit for your city or town.
- Virginia mortgage lenders: Explore mortgage lenders in your state.
- How to buy a house in Virginia: Get set up for a successful house hunt with this guide.