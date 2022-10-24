Current mortgage rates in Virginia

As of Friday, February 16, 2024, current interest rates in Virginia are 7.28% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.60% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

Elevated mortgage rates continue to make housing affordability a challenge for Virginia homebuyers, and refinances far less desirable for homeowners. While mortgage rates are difficult to predict, many economists expect them to remain well above their historical lows for the foreseeable future.

Refinance rates in Virginia

Virginia borrowers who saw their home equity rise during the pandemic might still be interested in refinancing as a way to tap those funds. Check out Bankrate’s guide to cash-out refinancing to learn more.

Virginia mortgage rate trends

Mortgage rates hit record lows in 2021, but they have risen sharply since then. As of September 2023, mortgage rates nationally and in Virginia were at their highest levels since 2000, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.

National mortgage rates by loan type