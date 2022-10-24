Current mortgage rates in Alabama

As of Monday, February 12, 2024, current interest rates in Alabama are 7.20% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.59% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

While mortgage rates have leveled off some since jumping in 2022, today’s higher rate environment still makes housing affordability a challenge for Alabama homebuyers, and refinances less desirable for homeowners. While mortgage rates are difficult to predict, many housing economists expect them to remain well above their historical lows for the foreseeable future.

Refinance rates in Alabama

Alabama borrowers who saw their home equity rise during the pandemic might be interested in refinancing their mortgage as a way to tap those funds. Check out Bankrate’s guide to cash-out refinancing to learn more.