Today's national jumbo mortgage interest rate trends

For today, Wednesday, January 31, 2024, the national average 30-year fixed jumbo mortgage interest rate is 7.00%, down compared to last week’s of 7.06%. The national average 30-year fixed jumbo refinance interest rate is 7.21%, down compared to last week’s of 7.23%.

We’ve determined the national averages for mortgage and refinance interest rates from our most recent survey of the nation’s largest mortgage lenders. Our own mortgage and refinance interest rates are calculated at the close of the business day, and include annual percentage rates and/or annual percentage yields. The interest rate averages tend to be volatile, and are intended to help consumers identify day-to-day movement.