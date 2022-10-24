Advertiser Disclosure
Today's national jumbo mortgage interest rate trends
For today, Wednesday, January 31, 2024, the national average 30-year fixed jumbo mortgage interest rate is 7.00%, down compared to last week’s of 7.06%. The national average 30-year fixed jumbo refinance interest rate is 7.21%, down compared to last week’s of 7.23%.
Whether you're buying or refinancing, Bankrate often has offers well below the national average to help you finance your home for less. Compare interest rates here, then click "Next" to get started in finding your personalized quotes.
We’ve determined the national averages for mortgage and refinance interest rates from our most recent survey of the nation’s largest mortgage lenders. Our own mortgage and refinance interest rates are calculated at the close of the business day, and include annual percentage rates and/or annual percentage yields. The interest rate averages tend to be volatile, and are intended to help consumers identify day-to-day movement.
Current jumbo mortgage rates
Jumbo mortgage rates fluctuate day to day just like the rates on conforming loans. Here are the current jumbo mortgage rates:
|Product
|Interest Rate
|APR
|30-Year Fixed-Rate Jumbo
|7.00%
|7.01%
|15-Year Fixed-Rate Jumbo
|6.55%
|6.56%
|7/1 ARM Jumbo
|6.11%
|6.91%
|5/1 ARM Jumbo
|5.96%
|7.00%
Rates as of Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 6:30 AM
How do jumbo loans compare to other mortgage types?
As the name implies, jumbo loans are bigger, in amounts exceeding the conforming loan limits. Jumbo loans generally carry higher qualifying requirements in terms of minimum credit score and cash reserves. Currently, jumbo rates are similar to those on 30-year conforming loans.
Jumbo loan qualifications and requirements
Jumbo mortgages are home loans that exceed the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s conforming loan limits. For borrowers in much of the U.S. in 2024, this limit is $766,550, but it goes up to $1,149,825 in high-cost areas, such as Hawaii, San Francisco and New York City.
Here are the general minimum requirements for jumbo loans:
- Credit score: 680 or higher
- Debt-to-income (DTI) ratio: 45% or lower
- Down payment: 10%-15% or more
- Cash reserves: Six to 12 months’ worth of mortgage payments in savings
Some lenders might have stricter requirements. With better credit and finances, you’re more likely to get a lower rate.
Jumbo loan rates
Historically, jumbo loans had slightly higher rates than conforming mortgages. However, that relationship changed in 2022 and 2023, a period when jumbos were actually cheaper than conforming loans. In late 2023 and early 2024, the dynamic between jumbo loans and conforming mortgage rates seemed to return to normal, with jumbo rates a bit higher.
National mortgage rates by loan type
|Product
|Interest Rate
|APR
|30-Year Fixed Rate Jumbo
|7.00%
|7.01%
|30-Year Fixed Rate
|6.96%
|6.98%
|15-Year Fixed Rate
|6.49%
|6.52%
|5-1 ARM
|6.12%
|7.25%
|30-Year Fixed Rate FHA
|6.14%
|6.81%
|30-Year Fixed Rate VA
|6.28%
|6.39%
|30-Year Fixed Rate Jumbo
|7.00%
|7.01%
Rates as of Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 6:30 AM
Pros and cons of a jumbo mortgage
Pros of jumbo loans
- Attractive interest rates: The jumbo rates on the market today have been unusually trending below conforming loan rates, although that quirk has reversed itself in early 2024.
- Potentially more flexible terms: Many lenders keep jumbo loans rather than selling them. That allows for more leeway in the details of the loan — you might need to put down only 10 percent, for instance.
- Benefits for returning customers: Banks are big players in the jumbo market, and they often offer perks such as private banking status to jumbo borrowers.
Cons of jumbo loans
- Strict underwriting standards: Lenders impose higher guidelines for jumbo loans around down payment, credit score, cash reserves and DTI ratio.
- Somewhat limited availability: Not all lenders offer jumbo loans.
- Higher limits could take jumbos out of the equation: In high-cost markets, the threshold for a conforming loan is over $1.1 million. Because of this, you might not even need a jumbo loan.
How to get a jumbo mortgage
To get a jumbo mortgage, you might have to jump through a few extra hoops. Here are the key steps to getting this type of loan:
- Make sure you qualify. You’ll need to clear three hurdles to qualify for a jumbo loan with the most favorable terms: a low DTI ratio, a stellar credit score and hefty reserves.
- Your application could get rejected if you have negative items on your credit report, such as missed or late payments, a foreclosure or bankruptcy. (You might be able to compensate for a lower credit score with a higher down payment, however.)
- You’ll need a higher income and a lower DTI. Lenders want to make sure that your debt burden won’t make it difficult for you to pay your mortgage, especially if you fall on hard times.
- There might be a reserve requirement: as much as 12 months’ of mortgage payments in the bank, in addition to sufficient funds to cover closing costs.
- Gather documentation. Lenders will need proof of your income, credit history and assets.
- Shop around. Finding the best deal on a jumbo loan might take a bit more effort. Broaden your search to include banks and mortgage brokers.
- Expect a bit of extra scrutiny. Jumbo lenders are taking a big risk, so they might spend more time examining your income, verifying your cash reserves and generally vetting your finances.
Jumbo mortgage FAQ
Additional resources on jumbo mortgages
Written by: Andrew Dehan, mortgage writer for Bankrate
Andrew Dehan write about real estate and personal finane. His work has been published by Rocket Mortgage, Forbes Advisor and Business Insider.
