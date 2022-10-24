First-time homebuyer programs in New York

If you’re a first-time homebuyer or someone who hasn’t owned a home in the past three years, New York offers several first-time homebuyer programs to make home-buying more affordable.

State of New York Mortgage Agency (SONYMA)

The SONYMA Achieving the Dream program helps New Yorkers obtain 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with low rates. These loans don’t require you to pay points for that low rate, and only ask for 3 percent down. In addition, SONYMA also offers a zero-percent interest down payment assistance program, up to $15,000 or 3 percent of the home’s purchase price, whichever is higher. You won’t have to repay this assistance if you stay in the home for at least 10 years. The SONYMA Remodel NY program provides mortgage financing options to help people purchase homes and fund needed repairs. The Homes for Veterans program helps service members, veterans and their spouses find low-interest mortgages. It also applies to honorably discharged members of the National Guard and Reservists.