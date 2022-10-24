Advertiser Disclosure
New York Mortgage and Refinance Rates
Current mortgage rates in New York
As of Wednesday, January 17, 2024, current interest rates in New York are 6.83% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.26% for a 15-year fixed mortgage. Shop around for mortgages to find the best offer.
Refinance rates in New York
How to find the best mortgage rate in New York for you
Studies show that by comparing at least three loan offers, you stand to save thousands of dollars over the life of your mortgage. Bankrate can help you find the best mortgage deal in today’s fluctuating rate environment.
Lender compare
Compare mortgage lenders side by side
Mortgage rates and fees can vary widely across lenders. To help you find the right one for your needs, use this tool to compare lenders based on a variety of factors. Bankrate has reviewed and partners with these lenders, and the two lenders shown first have the highest combined Bankrate Score and customer ratings. You can use the drop downs to explore beyond these lenders and find the best option for you.
Garden State Home Loans
NMLS: 473163
|
State License: MB-473163
3.6
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Recent Customer Reviews
5.0
Homefinity
NMLS: 2289
|
State License: 4965
4.5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Recent Customer Reviews
4.9
Mortgage options in New York
- New York conventional mortgages: Considered the standard type of home loan, conventional mortgages have certain qualification requirements: a minimum FICO score of 620 and a debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 43 percent or less. To get the best rate on a conventional mortgage, however, you’ll need a credit score of 740 or higher. These types of loans typically require larger down payments than government-backed mortgages. In order to avoid needing to pay for private mortgage insurance (PMI), which protects the lender in the event you default, you’ll need to make a down payment of 20 percent.
- New York FHA loans: If your credit history disqualifies you for a conventional mortgage, you might want to look into an FHA loan. Because these are backed by the government through the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), lenders who issue these loans are more comfortable extending these offers to borrowers with less than favorable credit and income. You can have a credit score as low as 580 and still qualify for an FHA loan, provided you can put down 3.5 percent.
- New York VA loans: Backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs, VA loans help veterans and other qualifying members of the armed services own homes. You can get one through a VA-approved lender in New York. These types of loans don’t require any down payment or mortgage insurance premiums, but you typically need to pay a funding fee, which ranges from 1.25 percent to 3.3 percent of the loan.
First-time homebuyer programs in New York
If you’re a first-time homebuyer or someone who hasn’t owned a home in the past three years, New York offers several first-time homebuyer programs to make home-buying more affordable.
State of New York Mortgage Agency (SONYMA)
The SONYMA Achieving the Dream program helps New Yorkers obtain 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with low rates. These loans don’t require you to pay points for that low rate, and only ask for 3 percent down. In addition, SONYMA also offers a zero-percent interest down payment assistance program, up to $15,000 or 3 percent of the home’s purchase price, whichever is higher. You won’t have to repay this assistance if you stay in the home for at least 10 years. The SONYMA Remodel NY program provides mortgage financing options to help people purchase homes and fund needed repairs. The Homes for Veterans program helps service members, veterans and their spouses find low-interest mortgages. It also applies to honorably discharged members of the National Guard and Reservists.