LightStream: BEST FOR HIGH-DOLLAR LOAND AND GENEROUS REPAYMENT TERMS
The annual percentage (APR) includes your interest rate, plus any loan fees. It reflects the total cost of borrowing.
Pros
- Member features
- Rate beat program
- Disbursement flexibility
Cons
- Requires established credit
- No prequalification option
- No due date flexibility
OVERVIEW
Lightstream touts itself as the nation's premier online lender and is so confident that its customers will have a positive experience that it provides a $100 guarantee to back up these claims. As part of Truist bank, it offers loans for nearly every purpose.
WHO IT'S FOR
Borrowers who want a longer repayment term
WHY WE LIKE IT
LightStream offers unsecured, fixed-rate debt consolidation loans as big as $100,000, with up to seven years to repay.
BANKRATE INSIGHTS ON LIGHTSTREAM DEBT CONSOLIDATION BORROWERS
Lender perks:
- Bankrate users borrowing from Lightstream with the loan purpose of consolidating their debt have a funded loan amount average of $21,066.
- 28.2% of Lightstream borrowers on Bankrate are taking out a loan to consolidate their debt.
Fees:
- 30-day guarantee
- Fast approval
- Autopay discounts
Time to receive funds:
- None.
Same day if approved before 2:30 ET, Monday through FridayRequirements:
- Good-to-excellent credit profile
- Several years of mixed credit
- Assets or savings
- Stable, sufficient income
- Few reported delinquencies