Best debt consolidation loans in January 2024

Written by
Denny Ceizyk
Edited by
Rhys Subitch
Reviewed by
Mark Kantrowitz

Jan 09, 2024

PERSONAL LOANS

LightStream: BEST FOR HIGH-DOLLAR LOAND AND GENEROUS REPAYMENT TERMS

4.7

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
7.99- 25.49%
* with AutoPay
Loan amount
$5k- $100K
Term: 2-7 yrs*
Min credit score
695
See offersArrow Right

Apply on partner site

PERSONAL LOANS

Upstart: BEST FOR CONSUMERS WITH LITTLE CREDIT HISTORY

4.7

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
6.40- 35.99%
Loan amount
$1k- $50K
Term: 3-5 yrs
Min credit score
Not disclosed
See offersArrow Right

Check rate with Bankrate

Achieve: Bankrate 2024 Awards Winner for Best Debt Consolidation Loan

4.6

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
8.99- 35.99%
Loan amount
$5k- $50K
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
620
See offersArrow Right

Check rate with Bankrate

PERSONAL LOANS

Citi® Personal Loan: BEST FOR MULTIPLE DISCOUNTS

4.6

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
10.49- 19.49%
Loan amount
$2k- $30K
Term: 1-5 yrs
Min credit score
720
See offersArrow Right

PERSONAL LOANS

LendingClub: BEST FOR USING A CO-BORROWER

4.1

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
9.57- 35.99%
Loan amount
$1k- $40K
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
600
See offersArrow Right

Check with Bankrate

PERSONAL LOANS

Happy Money: BEST FOR CONSOLIDATING CREDIT CARD DEBT

4.6

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
11.72- 17.99%
Loan amount
$5k- $40K
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
Not disclosed
See offersArrow Right

Check rate with Bankrate

PERSONAL LOANS

Best for people with bad credit

4.5

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
9.95- 35.99%
Loan amount
$2k- $35K
Term: 1-5 yrs
Min credit score
550
Read our reviewArrow Right

on Bankrate

PERSONAL LOANS

Upgrade: BEST FOR FAST FUNDING

4.7

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
8.49- 35.99%
with AutoPay
Loan amount
$1k- $50K
Term: 2-7 yrs
Min credit score
600
See offersArrow Right

Check rate with Bankrate

PERSONAL LOANS

Best Egg: BEST FOR HIGH-INCOME EARNERS WITH GOOD CREDIT

4.7

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
8.99- 35.99%
Loan amount
$2k- $50K
Term: 3-5 yrs
Min credit score
600
See offersArrow Right

Check rate with Bankrate

PERSONAL LOANS

Discover: BEST FOR GOOD CREDIT AND NEXT-DAY FUNDING

4.8

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
7.99- 24.99%
Loan amount
$2.5k- $40K
Term: 3-7 yrs
Min credit score
Not disclosed
Read our reviewArrow Right

On Bankrate

On This Page

How to compare debt consolidation loan lenders

There are many factors to consider before choosing an individual lender. Here are some key things to keep in mind when comparing lenders.

  • Approval requirements. Lenders consider your credit score, income and debt-to-income ratio when assessing loan applications. If you have bad credit, look into lenders with more flexible approval criteria.
  • Interest rates. Different lenders advertise different annual percentage rates. The lowest advertised rate is never guaranteed and your actual rate depends on your credit. Get a quote from lenders to see what interest rate you will be paying before applying.
  • Fees. While some lenders do not charge any additional fees, be on the lookout for late fees, origination fees and prepayment penalties. Factor these in when calculating your monthly payment.
  • Loan amounts. Make sure you know how much you need to borrow before choosing a lender, as each lender has its own loan amount range.
  • Repayment options. Lenders typically offer several repayment term options. If you are taking out a larger loan, finding a lender that offers a long repayment period could help you decrease your monthly payment.

Outside of these factors it is also important to consider customer service, unique features offered and potential fees.

Compare debt consolidation loan lenders from Bankrate’s top picks

LENDER BEST FOR EST. APR LOAN AMOUNT LOAN TERM MIN. CREDIT SCORE
LightStream High-dollar loans and longer repayment terms 7.99%-25.49% with Autopay $5,000-$100,000 2-7 years 695
Upstart Consumers with little credit history 6.40%-35.99% $1,000-$50,000 3 or 5 years No requirement
Achieve Quick approval 8.99%-35.99% $5,000-$50,000 2-5 years 620
LendingClub Using a co-borrower 5.66%-35.99% $1,000-$40,000 2-5 years 600
Happy Money Consolidating credit card debt 11.72%-24.67% $5,000-$40,000 2-5 years 640
Avant People with bad credit 9.95%-35.99% $2,000-$35,000 1-5 years 550
Citi Multiple discounts 10.49%-19.49% $2,000-$30,000 1-5 years 720
Best Egg High-income earners with good credit 8.99%-35.99% $2,000-$50,000 3-5 years 600
Upgrade Fast funding 8.49%-35.99% $1,000-$50,000 2-7 years 600
Discover Good to excellent credit 7.99%-24.99% $2,500-$40,000 3-7 years 660

How we made our picks for the best debt consolidation loan lenders

To select the best personal loans for personal loans, Bankrate’s team of experts evaluated over 30 lenders. Each lender was ranked using a meticulous 20-point system, focusing on four main categories:

  • Checkmark
    Affordability
    The interest rates, penalties and fees are measured in this section of the score. Lower rates and fees and fewer potential penalties result in a higher score. We also give bonus points to lenders offering rate discounts, payment grace periods and that allow borrowers to change their due date. 
  • Checkmark
    Availability
    Minimum loan amounts, number of repayment terms, eligibility requirements, ability to apply using a co-borrower or co-signer and loan turnaround time are considered in this category.
  • Checkmark
    Customer experience
    This category covers customer service hours, if online applications are available, online account access and mobile apps.
  • Checkmark
    Transparency
    For this factor, we consider how well information is presented to the borrower on the lender’s website. This includes listing credit requirements, rates and fees, in addition to offering prequalification.
What to know about debt consolidation

Debt consolidation is a process where multiple high-interest debts — like credit cards and loans — are rolled into a single payment. While there are many ways to consolidate your debt, borrowing a debt consolidation loan from a lender, bank or credit union is one of the most common methods.  

How does debt consolidation work?

The general debt consolidation process entails taking out a new debt — like a personal loan — to pay off multiple debts and streamline the repayment process. Like any other type of loan, you must apply and qualify based on the lender’s requirements. You’ll use the debt consolidation loan proceeds to pay off the other debts you choose and make payments on the new loan based on your chosen terms.

Does debt consolidation hurt your credit?

Your credit score may temporarily drop slightly because of the hard inquiry related to your final personal loan approval. You may also see a small dip if you borrow more than the balances you’re paying off for extra cash, since you'll have more total debt. Like any loan, your credit score could drop if you miss a personal loan monthly payment. 

When is a debt consolidation loan a good idea?

The right timing for a debt consolidation loan depends on why you need one and what your current financial situation is. In most cases, you’ll benefit from combining multiple debts into one new one, but there are scenarios when it could actually make matters worse.

When a debt consolidation loan is a good idea

Caret Down

A debt consolidation loan combines multiple debts into one monthly payment with a fixed rate and a set repayment term, so your monthly payments stay the same. You don’t have to worry about multiple due dates or varying payment amounts.

If you can afford the payment, you can pay off your debt in as little as one year with a debt consolidation loan. When you make minimum payments on a credit card with variable rates, it’s hard to pay your debt off quickly.

Replacing revolving debt with an installment loan like a debt consolidation loan can improve your credit utilization ratio, which has a major impact on your credit scores.

When a debt consolidation loan is not a good idea

Caret Down

Don’t commit to a debt consolidation loan if you aren’t making enough regular income to cover the payment. There is no minimum payment option with this type of loan, so if you depend on commission or side-hustle income to make ends meet, this may not be a good fit. 

Bad credit personal loan APRs can be as high as credit cards rates, which may make the fixed payment unaffordable.

A personal loan for debt consolidation should be part of a longer term financial plan that includes less credit card use, more budgeting and a bigger emergency savings cushion. 

Lightbulb

Ask the experts: When is the best time to get a debt consolidation loan?

There are three times when a debt consolidation typically makes the most sense. The first is when you want to pay off credit card debts to improve your credit scores. The second is if you want to simplify your bill-paying strategy by combining credit cards, medical bills and other debt into one payment with a set payoff date. Finally, a debt consolidation loan could help you pay your debt off faster if you can afford the high payment that comes with a one or two year term.

- Denny Ceizyk | Bankrate Senior Loans Writer

Although a debt consolidation loan can be helpful for many people, it won't solve your financial problems on its own. To reap the full benefits and avoid further issues, avoid making late payments and keep balances low on the credit card accounts you pay off.

Different ways to consolidate your debt

If you’re not quite sure a personal loan for debt consolidation is right for you, it’s worth comparing the pros and cons of other debt consolidation options. Balance transfer cards, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, peer-to-peer loans and debt management plans may be a better fit depending on how much debt you have, your credit scores, and how quickly you’d like to pay off the balances. 

Type of debt consolidation loan Pros Cons
Funding approval may be faster; Lower loan amounts available than most home equity products allow; Lower interest rates than most credit cards; No collateral requirements Fees for origination, late payments or early pay off may apply; Higher credit scores required for best rates; Shorter terms than home equity options
Rates as low as 0% during introductory period; Faster to get than other debt consolidation loan types; No risk of losing assets since no collateral is required Typical fees range between 3 percent and 5 percent added to transfer balance; Higher APR than other loans after the intro period expires; Hard credit pull could lower credit scores
Fixed rate loan with a set monthly payment; Repayment terms as long as 30 years available; Lower interest rates than credit cards; Higher loan amounts Risk of losing home to foreclosure; Interest is not tax-deductible; Longer repayment terms may mean more interest charges overall; Longer average funding turn time
Interest-only payment options to keep payments low; Payments only based on amount drawn; Can pay off and re-use the account as often as needed Risk of losing home to foreclosure; Variable interest rate; Yearly fees and close out penalties may apply
Fast application, approval and funding process; More flexible qualifying standards Fees ranging between 1 percent and 8 percent of loan amount; Higher interest rates than traditional lenders
Options may be provided free of charge; Better rates than other choices; May lead to improved credit score Plan may set restrictions on spending; Credit score may drop at first

Alternatives to debt consolidation loans

The ultimate goal of any debt consolidation strategy is to be debt free. If you don’t qualify for debt consolidation loans, you may want to consider other strategies for paying off debt

Ask the experts: Is a personal loan better than a balance transfer credit card for debt consolidation?

Mark Kantrowitz

Nationally recognized student financial aid expert

The interest rate on a personal loan may be lower than on a balance transfer credit card. However, balance transfer credit cards may offer a teaser rate, even a 0% interest rate, that is good for a few months. When the introductory interest rate expires, you have to pay a much higher interest rate. Balance transfer credit cards may offer more flexible payments, so long as you pay at least the minimum payment, which may be higher than on a personal loan. But, check whether the personal loan allows prepayment without penalty.

Denny Ceizyk

Senior Loans Writer

The main debt consolidation advantage of a personal loan versus a balance transfer credit card is that it replaces revolving debt with installment debt with a definite payoff date. Consumer credit card use hit an all time high in 2023, and personal loans offer a way to combine those debts into one payment, often at a much lower rate than credit cards. Balance transfer cards are a good choice for borrowers who are very disciplined with their credit use, and can take advantage of teaser rates as low as 0%. However, once the introductory period is over, the transfer credit card rate can rise.

Calculate what you could save by consolidating

To use the debt consolidation calculator, enter your outstanding debts and current interest rates. After receiving your estimated terms and monthly payment structure, adjust the details to find the most ideal consolidation loan for your budget.

How the Federal Reserve impacts personal loans

Debt consolidation loan rates may be headed lower in 2024 as the Fed is expected to lower rates twice in the second half of the year. That could mean extra savings if you’re carrying a lot of high-interest rate credit card debt from last year. 

Despite higher rates in 2023, consumers borrowed an average of $11,281, the highest average on record, according to TransUnion data. Borrowers with excellent credit turned to personal loans at a record pace last year, as originations of personal loans for excellent credit jumped 20 percent from 2022.

Bankrate's image file
LEARN MORE ABOUT

Personal Loan Interest Rate Forecast For 2024

Average personal loan interest rates hover around 11 to 12 percent in late 2023.

Arrow Right

FAQs about debt consolidation loans