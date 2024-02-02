Home Equity
Find out what home equity is and how to use it, plus news, advice and tools on home equity loans and HELOCs.
Basics
How to build home equity
Building home equity is a smart financial move. Here’s how to do it.
How to calculate home equity
How to estimate your ownership stake, and how much of it you can borrow.
What is home equity?
It’s the portion of your home you own outright. Its uses are almost endless.
Editor's Picks
Latest Articles
-
Borrowing money from your home to pay for your child’s college
Using your home equity for educational bills can work, if you consider all the pros and cons first.9 min read Feb 22, 2024
-
5 things to know before you tackle an expensive outdoor renovation
You don’t need to spend a fortune to create a great outdoor space.7 min read Feb 21, 2024
-
How much equity can I borrow from my home? (And why isn’t it more?)
Less than you think, probably. Here’s what cuts into the tappable amount.11 min read Feb 21, 2024
-
Home equity line of credit (HELOC) vs home equity loan: How do they work?
Know the differences between these debt products before you put your home on the line.8 min read Feb 15, 2024
-
How does a fixed-rate HELOC work?
It’s a hybrid product that can combine the best of both borrowing worlds.6 min read Feb 12, 2024
-
What is a HELOC (home equity line of credit)?
A HELOC works like a big credit card — one that uses your home as collateral for cash you borrow.14 min read Feb 12, 2024
-
What happens to HELOCs if home values fall?
Your lender could cap, cut or even close your credit line. Here’s what to expect and how to prepare.7 min read Feb 08, 2024
-
Refinancing a home equity loan: When and how to do it
There are good reasons to refinance your home equity loan, but there are risks too.10 min read Feb 08, 2024
-
Do I lose home equity after refinancing?
Depending on the type of refinance, the amount you owe could deplete the amount you own.6 min read Feb 07, 2024
-
Where to get a home equity loan: finding the best lender for your needs
More lenders are offering them, but do you know how to compare offers?5 min read Feb 02, 2024