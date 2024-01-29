Car Insurance
Comparing car insurance quotes online can help you narrow down carriers with auto insurance rates that fit your budget and coverage needs. But with so many options to sort through, knowing where to start can be tough. Bankrate's insurance editorial team mapped out four steps to help you discover what coverage you may need and how to find it at the best price:
Determine your priorities
Insurance is a highly individualized product, and every driver has different needs to meet in terms of both coverage and budget. For instance, are you willing to spend a little more for top-notch customer service, or is price the determining factor? Are you looking for the latest digital tools, or do you value a company with strong sustainability values?
Build your desired coverage package
Once you know how much you can spend, you can evaluate the different types of coverage and policy limits you may need and request the same package from each company. Requesting quotes that are as similar as possible is essential to getting an accurate rate comparison.
Gather your personal information
Although it may be possible to get anonymous car insurance quotes, these rates are generally not very accurate. To avoid this, you will want to have some information handy, including:
Driver information
You will need to provide basic information for all the drivers you'd like included on your quote (names and birthdays, for example). While you probably won't need their driver's license numbers during the quoting process, you will need them to purchase the policy — you may want to gather this information now to make it easier to purchase the policy later. Additionally, the company may run your credit-based insurance score if you live in one of the states that allows insurance companies to consider your credit history as part of calculating your car insurance rate.
Vehicle information
Providing your vehicle identification number (or VIN) when requesting a quote can help ensure that you receive all the vehicle safety discounts you may be eligible for.
Driving history
It's vital to give a detailed account of the accidents, tickets and suspensions you and any other drivers on your policy have received over the last three to 10 years. This is because most companies don't run driving records until you decide to purchase the policy. Failure to provide this information during the process could result in a quoted premium that is artificially low.
Estimate your car insurance quote
Factoring in the criteria listed above, our auto insurance quotes calculator can give you a general range of what you can expect to pay for car insurance. The estimated range can be useful to refer back to when you begin receiving real-time quotes.
After you’ve gathered enough auto insurance quotes, you can start comparing them based on your priorities, budget and preferred coverage package. How insurance companies weigh risk factors and formulate insurance premiums differs based on the carrier. Your policy quotes will range in price due to how each carrier evaluates certain rating factors.
What can affect my car insurance quote?
Car insurance is like a fingerprint — car insurance companies may use almost a dozen different rating factors to determine your premium. Although these factors can vary depending on your state, some may include your age, gender, location, driving history and credit history. Additionally, the type of vehicle you drive and the level of coverage you select will impact the cost of your car insurance. With this in mind, the best car insurance quote will be different for everyone. The best way to find the cheapest policy that suits your individualized needs is to request free quotes and shop around.
Your age and gender
In most states, the age and gender of a driver may play an important role in determining car insurance rates. Demographic groups that are shown to engage in riskier driving behaviors, such as young drivers, male drivers and senior drivers, typically face higher rates on average.
