Car Insurance

What can affect my car insurance quote?

Car insurance is like a fingerprint — car insurance companies may use almost a dozen different rating factors to determine your premium. Although these factors can vary depending on your state, some may include your age, gender, location, driving history and credit history. Additionally, the type of vehicle you drive and the level of coverage you select will impact the cost of your car insurance. With this in mind, the best car insurance quote will be different for everyone. The best way to find the cheapest policy that suits your individualized needs is to request free quotes and shop around.

Where you live

Where you live also plays a role in your car insurance premium. Even in states where ZIP codes cannot be used as a factor in determining rates, you may find that your state’s average cost of car insurance may be significantly different compared to a neighboring state. 

Your age and gender

In most states, the age and gender of a driver may play an important role in determining car insurance rates. Demographic groups that are shown to engage in riskier driving behaviors, such as young drivers, male drivers and senior drivers, typically face higher rates on average. 

Your driving history

Perhaps the most influential factor on car insurance rates, your driving history is closely analyzed when calculating car insurance quotes, as it indicates risky driving behavior. 

Your credit score

Credit score, or more accurately, your credit-based insurance score, can be used by insurance companies in many states to predict the risk of claims being filed in the future.

Your vehicle

The type of car you drive also plays an important role in your car insurance premium. Luxury vehicles tend to have higher premiums, due in part to expensive repair costs for labor and parts. 

Latest Articles

Car Insurance Basics

Best car insurance discounts

Bankrate’s guide to all of the different types of car insurance discounts.

14 min read

Find cheap auto insurance

Car insurance rates aren’t set in stone: Here are 6 tips for reducing your costs

9 min read

All about auto insurance

We breakdown coverage types and factors that influence premiums.

10 min read

ZIP codes raise auto insurance?

Each state has its own car insurance laws. Know yours before hitting the road.

31 min read
