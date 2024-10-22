Rate hike hotspots: 5 states where fighting a speeding ticket matters most

Key takeaways In North Carolina, full coverage car insurance rates increase an average of 49% after a single speeding ticket, the highest of any state.

In contrast, New York has the most expensive average rate for car insurance, but drivers only see a 6% rate increase on average after a speeding ticket conviction.

Speeding tickets can add points to your driver’s license, and accumulating points can put your driver’s license status at risk.

The flash of blue and red lights, the wail of a police siren and a knot in the pit of your stomach — you’re getting pulled over for speeding. Speeding can be a costly mistake. Not only does each state have monetary penalties for speeding convictions, but depending on where you live, you could see a massive increase in your car insurance rate.

Nationally, full coverage car insurance premiums increase an average of 21 percent after one speeding ticket, but this varies by state. In North Carolina, for instance, the average increase is 49 percent, and drivers are surcharged for speeding for three years. The long-term impact speeding can have on car insurance rates — not to mention your driver’s license status — is why some drivers opt to fight speeding citations in court.

States with the highest rate increase for drivers with speeding tickets

The average cost of car insurance has increased dramatically over the past few years, so no driver would be thrilled to see a rate increase of 21 percent for a speeding ticket. But what about 38 percent or 49 percent? According to Bankrate’s analysis of rate data from Quadrant Information Services, drivers in the following states see an average car insurance increase of 25 percent or more after a speeding conviction, with North Carolina leading the pack.

North Carolina: 49 percent rate increase

Wyoming: 40 percent rate increase

California: 38 percent rate increase

Massachusetts: 29 percent rate increase

Georgia: 25 percent rate increase

How much speeding affects your insurance depends on where you live

How much your car insurance rate goes up after a speeding ticket is heavily dependent on your location. Just because you live in a state with expensive average car insurance premiums doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll face a high rate increase due to a speeding conviction — but you might.

In California and Georgia, average car insurance rates are on the higher end of the spectrum, even for drivers with clean records. So it may not be surprising that speeding tickets cause a fairly substantial uptick in premiums. As of October 2024, the average cost of full coverage car insurance in California is $2,810 per year, and in Georgia, it is $2,727 per year. Compared to the national average cost of full coverage, which is $2,388, Californians pay 18 percent more while Georgians pay 14 percent more.

However, the other three states with the highest rate increase for drivers with speeding tickets tend to have cheaper car insurance rates than the national average. When ranking car insurance premiums for every state plus Washington, D.C. from most to least expensive, Wyoming ranks 46th. Drivers with a clean record here pay just $1,668 per year for full coverage. Meanwhile, North Carolina drivers pay an average of $2,059 per year, and Massachusetts drivers pay $1,828.

States with the lowest rate increase for drivers with speeding tickets

Surprisingly, drivers with clean records in New York pay the most for full coverage car insurance at $3,807 annually but only see an average rate increase of 6 percent after a speeding conviction — the lowest in the country. Missouri and Texas drivers with clean records also pay more than the national average for car insurance: $2,700 and $2,448, respectively. Yet drivers convicted of speeding in these two states see minimal rate increases, on average.

But the trend of high rates, low increases doesn’t hold true nationwide. Residents of Hawaii and Vermont are fortunate enough to enjoy low average rates with clean driving records ($1,573 and $1,361, respectively), as well as low average rate hikes should they be convicted of speeding.

New York: 6 percent increase

Hawaii: 8 percent increase

Vermont: 10 percent increase

Texas: 12 percent increase

Missouri: 12 percent increase

North Carolina’s unique traffic law system

Bankrate reached out to Steve Beard, vice president of Coverage and a North Carolina resident, for insight into why rates for speeding tickets increase so much in North Carolina compared to other states: “State legislatures have the power to enact laws related to insurance pricing,” says Beard, “because insurance is regulated at the state level.”

Some states, like NC, want safe drivers rewarded and write legislation to support this. Other states allow for more significant rate increases based on claims submitted or other factors. — Steve Beard, CPCU, vice president of Coverage

Beard is referring to North Carolina’s Safe Driver Incentive Plan (SDIP). The state clearly lays out the monetary penalties North Carolina drivers may face when they receive a speeding violation. A certain number of SDIP insurance points are charged per violation type. Each point increases the cost of your car insurance by a predetermined amount, and the more points you accumulate, the higher your premium will be during the surcharge period.

The table below outlines how different levels of speeding can affect your insurance rate.

SDIP points Speeding conviction Percent rate increase 1 Speeding 10 mph or less over a speed limit of 55 mph 40% 2 Speeding more than 10 mph over a speed limit of more than 55 mph and less than 76 mph 55% 2 Speeding 10 mph or less over a speed limit of 55 mph or higher 55% 3 Speeding over 75 mph in a speed zone under 70 mph 90% 3 Speeding over 80 mph in a speed zone of 70 mph or more 10 Highway racing or knowingly lending your car for highway racing 260% 10 Speeding to avoid arrest 260% 12 Prearranged highway racing or knowingly lending your car for prearranged highway racing 340%

In addition to insurance points affecting auto insurance rates, points are applied to your driver’s license and can impact your driving privileges. Points vary by traffic violation. If you accumulate 12 points within three years, your license can be suspended for 60 days or more. The state hopes that increased car insurance premiums and potential license suspension due to traffic violations will help motivate drivers to stay safe on the road.

How do North Carolina traffic laws differ from other states?

Most states use a point system to track moving violations, and after a driver accumulates a certain number of points, they may have their licenses suspended. Only a handful of states, with Wyoming being one of them, do not utilize a point system. Instead, they simply count each violation independently. For example, the Wyoming Department of Transportation keeps tabs on moving violations, and if a driver receives four within 12 months, they may have their license suspended for 90 days.

North Carolina is the only state that regulates how much moving violations and accidents increase car insurance premiums. All other states allow insurance carriers to set rates for driving activity. States that use point systems assign points to drivers’ licenses per violation, and insurance companies assign surcharge points to the driver on their insurance policy. However, there is no correlation between the points on your license and those on your insurance policy.

Auto Insurance Guide Icon Prayer for Judgment Continued North Carolina has an option for drivers to void SDIP points and the associated insurance rate spike: it’s called a Prayer for Judgment Continued (PJC). While it isn’t exactly a get-out-of-jail-free card, for drivers who qualify, it allows the judge to suspend their judgment if the driver pleads guilty to speeding. Major infractions, such as DWIs, driving more than 25 mph over the posted speed limit and passing a school bus, do not qualify. Granting a PJC is up to the judge’s discretion, and only one PJC is allowed per household every three years. If a driver gets another traffic violation during this time, they may be charged for the original and new violations. Other states have similar programs.

Is fighting a speeding ticket worth it?

According to Estie, a Bankrate staffer who prefers to remain anonymous to protect her family’s privacy, the SDIP point system motivates drivers who are caught speeding to fight traffic tickets in court. Her husband received a speeding ticket earlier this year.

“North Carolina has some pretty Draconian ticket laws,” Estie says. “We wanted to fight it to avoid the points and the insurance jump.”

In North Carolina, where rate increases are imminent once convicted of a moving violation, fighting a speeding ticket may be a relatively easy decision. However, drivers in other states might not have such a clear picture of how their insurance rates will be impacted post-conviction.

Traffic court can take hours — sometimes all day. Not everyone can afford to take time off work or pay for child care to contest their ticket in court. However, if you have the ability to attend court, here’s when fighting a speeding ticket might be worth your time:

This is your first ticket: Courts are more lenient for first-time offenders. By fighting the ticket, you may have it reduced to a non-moving violation, which usually comes with a lower fine and doesn’t impact your car insurance. The judge may also allow you to complete a driver training class in exchange for a lesser violation.

Courts are more lenient for first-time offenders. By fighting the ticket, you may have it reduced to a non-moving violation, which usually comes with a lower fine and doesn’t impact your car insurance. The judge may also allow you to complete a driver training class in exchange for a lesser violation. If you already have too many points on your driver’s license : Points on your driver’s license can add up quickly, especially for major violations like a DUI. If you already have points on your license, fighting the ticket may reduce or eliminate additional points from being added, which could be time well spent.

: Points on your driver’s license can add up quickly, especially for major violations like a DUI. If you already have points on your license, fighting the ticket may reduce or eliminate additional points from being added, which could be time well spent. You notice an error on the ticket: Small errors in paperwork can potentially help you wiggle out of a speeding ticket. Review your ticket for accuracy, paying particular attention to details like the color of your car, the location where the citation was issued and the license plate number.

Small errors in paperwork can potentially help you wiggle out of a speeding ticket. Review your ticket for accuracy, paying particular attention to details like the color of your car, the location where the citation was issued and the license plate number. You were speeding to avoid an accident: Sometimes, a traffic camera or radar gun catches you at the wrong time. If you can prove that you sped up to avoid an accident, you might get your charge reduced or your ticket dismissed.

“On the day of the judgment, we were informed that it had been downgraded to an improper equipment violation, which doesn’t involve points or an insurance increase”, says Estie, happy that she and her husband won their day in court.

When should you hire a traffic lawyer?

Facing a judge in court can be a nerve-wracking experience, which may be reason enough to hire a traffic lawyer. For Estie, it was a matter of not being able to make it to court physically.

“The lawyer pretty much took care of everything,” says Estie, “which was just as well because we had a new baby at home and attending the court date would have been difficult.”

If you have the financial means to do so, here are some examples of when you may want to consider hiring a traffic lawyer:

You can’t attend the court proceedings.

You prefer that a professional completes legal paperwork or speaks on your behalf.

You want to negotiate for a PJC or similar judgment that is up to the judge’s discretion.

The speeding ticket charge would put your driver’s license status in jeopardy.

How to find a traffic lawyer

When searching for a traffic lawyer, consider the following:

Positive testimonials on various customer review websites

Several years of trial experience

Included on reputable legal aid sites like usa.gov

Or, depending on where you live, traffic lawyers may contact you within a few days of receiving a traffic citation. “Two days after my husband got the ticket,” says Estie, “our mailbox was full of pamphlets from speeding ticket lawyers offering their services. We compared prices and went with one that cost about the ticket fine in fees, plus court fees.”

The Driver’s Privacy Protection Act (DPPA) regulates who can access private information from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and how this information can be used. However, each state interprets this law differently.

For example, North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety states that “lawyers have a constitutional right to advertise” and allow traffic lawyers to access the names and addresses of drivers who have received traffic violations through the Clerk of Superior Court.

However, in New York, the DMV sells vehicle and registration data through contract sales every two years. The bidder can only use this information for matters of public safety, such as vehicle recalls. Private information cannot be used for surveys, marketing or solicitation.

