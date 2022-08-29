Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Average cost of car insurance in Vermont in 2024

The average annual cost of car insurance in Vermont is $238 for minimum coverage and $1,061 for full coverage.

Updated Oct 19, 2023
On This Page

How much is car insurance in Vermont? 

Car insurance in Vermont averages $1,061 per year for full coverage and $238 per year for minimum coverage. These rates are 47 percent and 62 percent cheaper than the full and minimum national averages of $2,014 and $622, respectively. However, Vermont car insurance rates vary widely by personal factors, which include age, marital status, credit history, driving record and claims history. The company you choose, your coverage choices, limits and deductibles also factor into auto insurance premiums.

Key takeaways

  • Average monthly car insurance rates for Vermont drivers are $88 for full coverage and $20 for minimum coverage.
  • Average full coverage car insurance in Vermont is 47 percent cheaper than the national average.
  • On average, drivers with a DUI on their record pay 107 percent more than the state average for full coverage car insurance.
  • Having poor credit in Vermont increases average rates by 72 percent compared to good credit, but drivers with excellent credit save an average of 11 percent.

What would you like to do today?

Vermont car insurance rates by city

While average Vermont rates are far below the national average, some cities have higher average rates than others. We compared average rates for some of the largest Vermont cities to show how rates may differ. For instance, drivers living in Bennington pay around 1 percent more than the state average for full coverage, but if you live in Burlington, you save an average of 7 percent. Characteristics like population density, crime statistics, regional weather and repair costs influence rates by city.

Vermont city Avg. monthly full coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium Percentage change from VT avg. annual full coverage premium
Bennington $89 $1,072 1%
Brattleboro $89 $1,070 1%
Burlington $83 $992 -7%
Colchester $87 $1,038 -2%
Essex Junction $82 $979 -8%
Middlebury $88 $1,054 -1%
Milton $88 $1,056 -1%
Rutland $87 $1,039 -2%
South Burlington $81 $977 -8%
Williston $85 $1,024 -3%
Advertising Disclosure

This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Vermont

Although some states exclude age and gender as factors in car insurance rating, Vermont is not one of them. Young drivers typically pay more than older drivers, with rates usually dropping after age 25. Rates for females are generally lower than for males, and in Vermont, average rates are lowest for drivers ages 50-70. The following tables reflect rates for drivers on their own policy, but rates for 16-year-olds are for drivers on their parents' policy.

Age Average annual full coverage premium in Vermont Average minimum coverage premium in VT
Age 16* $2,978 $619
Age 18 $4,070 $832
Age 20 $3,293 $622
Age 25 $1,471 $305
Age 30 $1,129 $244
Age 40 $1,078 $239
Age 50 $946 $218
Age 60 $920 $211
Age 70 $1,015 $238

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Age Average annual full coverage premium in Vermont Average minimum coverage premium in Vermont
Age 16* $2,567 $559
Age 18 $3,311 $709
Age 20 $2,679 $534
Age 25 $1,218 $277
Age 30 $1,082 $243
Age 40 $1,044 $239
Age 50 $933 $219
Age 60 $910 $215
Age 70 $1,010 $242

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Bankrate’s take: Average premiums for females are slightly lower than those for males in Vermont, especially for teens. This is because statistics show that men, especially young men, are more likely to engage in risky behavior behind the wheel, leading to a higher accident rate. Because of the increased risk, insurers generally charge higher premiums for male drivers than they do for females.

Cost considerations for young drivers in Vermont

While 16- and 17-year-old drivers usually must be on their parents’ policy, drivers 18 and older can choose to be on their own. This choice often comes at a cost, as you can see in the table below. An 18-year-old driver could save around 36 percent being listed on their parents’ policy rather than their own. Note that some companies may require you to live in the same home as your parents to be listed on their policy.

Age Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in VT Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in VT Percent difference
Age 16 $2,773 N/A* N/A*
Age 17 $2,602 N/A* N/A*
Age 18 $2,350 $3,690 57%
Age 19 $2,135 $3,169 48%
Age 20 $2,070 $2,986 44%

*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.

How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Vermont?

Although Vermont’s average insurance rate is $1,061 for full coverage, you typically pay more if you have a ticket or accident on your record. Below are the average rates for drivers with one speeding ticket, accident or DUI in their driving history. If you have more than one, or a combination of violations, you will likely pay more for car insurance and may need to look into high-risk car insurance options.

Driving incident Avg. annual premium* in VT Percentage increase from VT avg. annual premium*
Clean driving record $1,061 0%
Speeding ticket conviction $1,192 12%
At-fault accident $1,363 28%
DUI conviction $2,192 107%

The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.

Car insurance rates in Vermont by credit score

Vermont car insurance rates may also vary based on your credit history, though this is not a factor in some other states. Drivers with an average credit score could see rates around 10 percent higher than the Vermont average, while having an excellent credit score could save you around 11 percent. It might pay to improve your credit score, since drivers with poor credit pay an average of 72 percent more for car insurance in the Green Mountain State.

Credit tier Avg. annual premium* in VT Percentage change from VT average annual premium*
Poor $1,822 72%
Average $1,166 10%
Good $1,061 0%
Excellent $949 -11%

*Rates reflect full coverage policies.

Vermont car insurance rates by vehicle type

Car insurance rates may vary greatly based on the value, model and age of your vehicle. Choosing the right make and model might help you get cheap car insurance in Vermont. Luxury vehicles or those with high repair costs typically are more expensive to insure, while cars with advanced safety features or accessible parts may be cheaper to insure.

Vehicle Avg. annual premium* in VT
Toyota Camry $1,061
Ford F-150 $870
Honda Odyssey $898
BMW 330i $1,330
Toyota Prius $1,051

*Rates reflect full coverage policies.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Vermont

Average state premiums may give you an idea of what you will pay for coverage in Vermont, but comparing personalized estimates may give you a more accurate figure. Get started with quick personalized estimates below.

Methodology
How to save on car insurance in Vermont

Vermont car insurance rates are low compared to other states, but your rates might be even lower with the right steps. Here are our top five ways to save on car insurance:

  • Shop around: If you want to find the cheapest car insurance, most insurance professionals recommend comparing quotes for the same coverage levels from various carriers. This will show you which company offers the lowest rates for your unique circumstances.
  • Compare discounts: Most carriers offer at least a handful of discounts to help drivers save. Looking for eligible discounts could help you choose the cheapest auto insurance company. Common discounts to look for include safe driver, paid-in-full, good student and bundling.
  • Increase your deductible: The higher your deductible is, the less you will typically pay each month for car insurance. You can compare different deductible options to see if a higher comprehensive or collision deductible offers meaningful savings and choose a deductible amount that fits your budget and comfort level. Keep in mind that most professionals recommend choosing a deductible you can comfortably pay out of pocket on short notice.
  • Consider your car: Although most drivers won't buy a new car to save on auto coverage, if you're already in the market for a new vehicle, comparing sample quotes for the models you're considering could help you see how each vehicle type affects your cost of insurance.
  • Increase your credit score: In Vermont, it is legal for car insurance companies to consider your credit-based insurance score when calculating your premium. Insurance companies do this because drivers with poor credit histories are statistically more likely to file claims. Improving your credit score may help you save, especially if your score is fairly low.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology 

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.

Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.

Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.

Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
