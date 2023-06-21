How much is a speeding ticket?

How can I find cheap car insurance after a speeding ticket?

Finding cheap car insurance after a speeding ticket is possible, but it may take a little extra legwork. Below you’ll find a few strategies that might help you find affordable coverage.

Shop around

Requesting quotes from multiple insurance companies after a change in your driving record is a common way to ensure you’re getting the most competitive rate, as some carriers weigh speeding tickets more heavily than others. Since many companies wait to run your motor vehicle record (MVR) until you agree to purchase the policy, it may also be a good idea to be upfront about the details of your speeding ticket during the quoting process. In other words, failure to disclose blemishes on your driving record could cause your quoted rate to seem cheaper than it actually is.

Consider attending a driving course

Some states will remove a speeding ticket or corresponding license points from your record if you complete a voluntary driving course. You might even be able to take this class online rather than in person. However, each state (and insurance company) has different guidelines. For more information, you may want to contact your DMV as well as your insurance agent.

Take advantage of telematics

Many car insurance companies now offer telematics programs, and depending on your driving habits, this discount could save you quite a bit on your premium. Telematics may also be an excellent incentive to drive safely, which, over time, may lower your overall premium.

Avoid future tickets and accidents

Maintaining a clean driving record by steering clear of traffic violations and accidents may be one of the best things you can do to maintain a low auto insurance rate. Insurance providers typically view drivers with blemish-free records as low-risk, translating into lower insurance rates. Conversely, infractions and collisions can lead to surcharges or elevated premiums, as insurers typically categorize such drivers as higher risk. Avoiding tickets and accidents may help keep you safe behind the wheel and save you money on your premium.