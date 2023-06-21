Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much is a speeding ticket?
Speeding can be an expensive mistake, but many of us will do it at some point in our lives while driving. If you’ve recently received a speeding ticket, you might be wondering how it may impact your insurance. On average, you can expect to pay $413 more per year for a full coverage policy compared to someone with no tickets. In addition to an increased premium, you would also have to pay your ticket fee and any related court costs. Bankrate has broken down the essential information you need to know after receiving a speeding ticket so you can prepare your budget for what lies ahead.
Key takeaways
- The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) estimates that speeding accounted for 29 percent of crash fatalities in 2020.
- Driving even 5 mph over a road’s speed limit can cause an increase in traffic fatalities of up to 8 percent, as reported by the IIHS.
- Data collected by the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) shows that teen drivers accounted for 43 percent of all traffic fatalities between 2015 and 2019, where speeding was a factor.
- Triple-I reports that out of the 53,890 drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2020, 19 percent of them were speeding (based on road conditions or posted speed limits).
How much does a speeding ticket cost?
In addition to a fine and court fees, you will also likely face an increase in your car insurance premium after receiving a speeding ticket. So, how much is a speeding ticket? A speeding ticket cost calculator may help you with your specifics, but the general costs are outlined below:
Based on 2023 data provided by Quadrant Information Services, drivers with a single speeding ticket conviction on their record pay an average of $2,427 per year for a full coverage policy and $748 per year for minimum coverage. Comparatively, the average premium for a policy for a driver with a clean driving record is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage.
How much you will pay in fines for speeding depends on the situation. Your ticket should list the amount you must pay, but you may want to call the court if you have further questions. The following factors may determine how much your speeding fine will cost you:
- Speed: Your actual speed may significantly impact the cost of your speeding ticket, with higher speeds sometimes leading to criminal charges, license suspensions and even jail time. For example, driving 30 miles per hour or more over the speed limit in Oregon could result in a license suspension.
- State: Where you are cited for speeding matters. States like Nevada have much stricter penalties for speeding than other states. Louisiana drivers, who already contend with the third-highest average full coverage car insurance rates at $2,909 per year, see an average annual increase of $626 on their full coverage car insurance after just one speeding ticket. The county and even city where you received a citation may also impact your costs post-speeding ticket.
- Zone: If you are caught speeding in a high-risk area, such as a school, work or construction zone, you could face much steeper penalties than you would on a regular roadway.
- Additional infractions: If a police officer observes you committing other infractions while speeding, such as reckless or drunk driving, the consequences of your speeding ticket are likely to be much more severe. In these cases, what would have been a standalone speeding ticket could potentially lead to increased fines or even jail time.
- Prior driving record: If you have a history of speeding or multiple moving violations on your record, you may be charged a higher fee than if it was your first infraction. In Massachusetts, for instance, receiving three or more speeding tickets within a 12-month period could result in a license suspension.
Other speeding ticket penalties
The consequences of speeding aren’t just limited to receiving a ticket, fine or time in court. If you get a speeding ticket, you may also experience:
Will a speeding ticket increase my car insurance rate?
The average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for a full coverage policy. A driver with a speeding ticket conviction on their record pays an average of $2,427 annually. For minimum coverage with a speeding ticket, drivers pay an average of $748 yearly, but those with a clean record pay an average of $622. In most cases, drivers can expect speeding tickets to impact their insurance rates for three to five years, depending on the carrier.
Insurance companies tend to view drivers with a speeding ticket as higher risk and more likely to cause an accident, so they often raise their premiums to reflect this risk. However, it is important to note that if your ticket is dismissed, it should not affect your rate. Some states also allow you to take a course to remove points from your license.
Speeding ticket costs by state
If you are still trying to answer the question, how much is a speeding ticket? The answer is, it’s tricky to know. That’s because costs for speeding, including penalties and car insurance hikes, vary greatly. Here is a quick look at the most and least expensive states for increased car insurance rates after one speeding ticket.
What are the most expensive states for car insurance after a speeding ticket?
To determine the most expensive states for a speeding ticket in terms of your car insurance costs, we looked at the total average full coverage premium for drivers with a single speeding ticket on their record. The three most expensive states are Florida, Louisiana and New York according to our research.
|State
|Average annual full coverage premium with a speeding ticket
|Florida
|$3,769
|Louisiana
|$3,535
|New York
|$3,400
What are the least expensive states for car insurance after a speeding ticket?
Car insurance companies in some states are more forgiving than others. If you receive a speeding ticket in Maine, Vermont or Idaho, you may be able to find cheap car insurance without much hassle. Other states like Hawaii, Texas and South Dakota all tend to have lower car insurance rates after speeding as well. Note that these states have some of the lowest average rates to begin with, so low rates after a speeding ticket may also be attributed to low overall average rates.
|State
|Average annual full coverage premium with a speeding ticket
|Maine
|$1,134
|Vermont
|$1,192
|Idaho
|$1,338
Average cost of a speeding ticket by state
The average cost of a speeding ticket varies significantly by state, with some states imposing much stricter penalties than others. For more information regarding the fines and court costs associated with your speeding violation, please reach out to the court directly or refer back to your ticket.
The table below demonstrates the average premium increase you could expect on your full coverage car insurance policy, outside of fines and court costs. As shown, how much your car insurance will increase may depend on where you live. However, keep in mind that your driving record is only one factor that influences your rate. The type of vehicle you drive, your annual mileage, and in some states, your gender and credit history can also impact how much you pay for insurance.
|
State
|
Average full coverage insurance increase post-speeding
|
Average annual full coverage premium with speeding ticket
|Alabama
|$364
|$2,207
|Alaska
|$281
|$2,227
|Arizona
|$498
|$2,308
|Arkansas
|$394
|$2,301
|California
|$820
|$3,111
|Colorado
|$418
|$2,539
|Connecticut
|$373
|$1,926
|Delaware
|$338
|$2,441
|Florida
|$586
|$3,769
|Georgia
|$445
|$2,530
|Hawaii
|$126
|$1,401
|Idaho
|$205
|$1,338
|Illinois
|$483
|$2,289
|Indiana
|$315
|$1,610
|Iowa
|$247
|$1,562
|Kansas
|$354
|$2,232
|Kentucky
|$503
|$2,627
|Louisiana
|$626
|$3,535
|Maine
|$193
|$1,134
|Maryland
|$417
|$2,388
|Massachusetts
|$406
|$1,668
|Michigan
|$554
|$3,245
|Minnesota
|$396
|$2,156
|Mississippi
|$372
|$2,143
|Missouri
|$347
|$2,290
|Montana
|$367
|$2,256
|Nebraska
|$288
|$1,912
|Nevada
|$587
|$3,366
|New Hampshire
|$253
|$1,515
|New Jersey
|$231
|$1,985
|New Mexico
|$266
|$1,857
|New York
|$261
|$3,400
|North Carolina
|$726
|$2,172
|North Dakota
|$225
|$1,527
|Ohio
|$219
|$1,485
|Oklahoma
|$358
|$2,356
|Oregon
|$355
|$1,770
|Pennsylvania
|$234
|$2,274
|Rhode Island
|$292
|$2,178
|South Carolina
|$274
|$1,806
|South Dakota
|$212
|$1,765
|Tennessee
|$253
|$1,682
|Texas
|$168
|$2,187
|Utah
|$359
|$1,869
|Vermont
|$131
|$1,192
|Virginia
|$304
|$1,743
|Washington
|$282
|$1,692
|Washington, D.C.
|$280
|$2,352
|West Virginia
|$263
|$1,843
|Wisconsin
|$217
|$1,509
|Wyoming
|$584
|$2,166
Is a speeding ticket a misdemeanor or a felony?
How a speeding ticket is classified depends on several factors. Based on your jurisdiction, your speeding offense may be considered an infraction, misdemeanor or felony. Most speeding tickets are treated as a simple infraction or violation and have no associated criminal penalty. This can include speeding and other minor offenses such as failing to stop, yield, signal, use proper lighting or use your seat belt.
Your driving history and the severity of the event may also impact how your speeding ticket is classified. When there is property damage, injuries or death, you are likely to face harsher penalties than an incident with no associated losses. Additionally, some states classify a certain number of miles per hour above the posted limit as reckless driving, which could be a misdemeanor or felony. If you speed in a school zone, you will almost always face more severe consequences. Drivers with a record that includes multiple speeding violations or other infractions are also likely to face harsher consequences than drivers with a clean driving record.
There is a difference in how violations are tried in court. Generally, less severe offenses are heard in traffic court, while more severe offenses may be tried in criminal court. However, this varies based on state and local jurisdiction law.
Typical differences between traffic court and criminal court
|Traffic court
|Criminal court
|Minor speeding
|Extreme speeding (15 mph or more)
|Failing to stop at a stop sign
|Property damage
|Running a red light
|Driving under the influence (DUI)
|Texting while driving
|Driving while intoxicated (DWI)
|Following too closely
|Reckless driving
|Changing lanes unsafely
|Vehicular homicide or manslaughter
Keep in mind: Most speeding cases are handled in traffic court unless it is a more severe case involving a repeat offender or one resulting in an accident that incurs damages and losses of some kind. If you are unsure about how your jurisdiction treats various speeding offenses, check your local laws or speak with a local attorney.
How can I find cheap car insurance after a speeding ticket?
Finding cheap car insurance after a speeding ticket is possible, but it may take a little extra legwork. Below you’ll find a few strategies that might help you find affordable coverage.
Shop around
Requesting quotes from multiple insurance companies after a change in your driving record is a common way to ensure you’re getting the most competitive rate, as some carriers weigh speeding tickets more heavily than others. Since many companies wait to run your motor vehicle record (MVR) until you agree to purchase the policy, it may also be a good idea to be upfront about the details of your speeding ticket during the quoting process. In other words, failure to disclose blemishes on your driving record could cause your quoted rate to seem cheaper than it actually is.
Consider attending a driving course
Some states will remove a speeding ticket or corresponding license points from your record if you complete a voluntary driving course. You might even be able to take this class online rather than in person. However, each state (and insurance company) has different guidelines. For more information, you may want to contact your DMV as well as your insurance agent.
Take advantage of telematics
Many car insurance companies now offer telematics programs, and depending on your driving habits, this discount could save you quite a bit on your premium. Telematics may also be an excellent incentive to drive safely, which, over time, may lower your overall premium.
Avoid future tickets and accidents
Maintaining a clean driving record by steering clear of traffic violations and accidents may be one of the best things you can do to maintain a low auto insurance rate. Insurance providers typically view drivers with blemish-free records as low-risk, translating into lower insurance rates. Conversely, infractions and collisions can lead to surcharges or elevated premiums, as insurers typically categorize such drivers as higher risk. Avoiding tickets and accidents may help keep you safe behind the wheel and save you money on your premium.
