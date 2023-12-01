At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

For many Texas drivers, paying a speeding ticket won’t break the bank. However, getting a moving violation can increase your car insurance premium for several years. Texans pay an average of $2,019 per year for full coverage and $565 for minimum coverage, but average rates climb to $2,187 per year for full coverage and $618 for minimum coverage after a speeding conviction. Bankrate is here to help you make sense of a speeding ticket’s impact on your insurance in the Lone Star State.

How much is a speeding ticket in Texas?

Fine amounts for speeding vary by county in the state of Texas. Some locations, like Travis County, charge $10 per mile per hour over the speed limit, while others charge flat fees. Regardless of where you are driving in Texas, speeding in a school zone or construction zone with workers present will double or triple the amount you are fined.

While your exact fine and penalties depend on the specifics of your ticket, expect to pay at least $130 to $300 for speeding in Texas. The faster you’re going, the more you’ll likely pay. If you choose to go to court and contest the charge, you may be required to pay court fees — even if you’re found not guilty.

Texas also has a point system with two points assessed per conviction or three if an accident is involved. If you accrue six or more points on your driving record in a year, you will have to pay a $100 surcharge for three years and $25 for each additional point.

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in Texas?

Not only does a speeding ticket conviction come with fines and potential points plus surcharge fees, but you may also see your car insurance premiums increase. While the average cost of car insurance in Texas for drivers with a clean driving record is $2,019 per year for full coverage, this increases to $2,187 per year after a speeding ticket.

In general, males typically pay higher insurance premiums than females because males are statistically proven to engage in riskier behaviors behind the wheel. However, the difference in average premiums by gender before and after a speeding ticket conviction in Texas is negligible.

Note that drivers in Texas may see even higher increases in premiums post-ticket if you currently have a good driving discount applied to your car insurance policy. The discount would be removed due to the speeding ticket conviction, resulting in an even higher premium after the speeding ticket surcharge is assessed.

Age Average annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket Average annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket Percent increase 40-year-old male $2,029 $2,198 8% 40-year-old female $2,009 $2,176 8% Total average $2,019 $2,187 8%

How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in Texas

Fortunately, there are several ways to potentially lower the cost of car insurance — no matter your driving record. Here are a few tactics worth trying.

Get quotes from other car insurance companies

Because each car insurance company uses a unique rating structure, Texas drivers may be able to offset auto insurance increases by shopping around and comparing quotes. Based on Bankrate’s study of quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services, State Farm and Geico offer some of the cheapest rates for drivers after a speeding ticket in TX.

However, keep in mind that your actual rates may vary. Requesting quotes from multiple carriers will help determine which are the cheapest options for you. You may also want to consider aspects beyond price, like a carrier’s financial strength, customer reviews, claims satisfaction, coverage options and discount opportunities.

Car insurance company Average annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket Average annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket Percentage increase State Farm $1,373 $1,518 11% Geico $1,494 $1,657 11% Mercury $1,555 $2,117 36% Nationwide $1,733 $1,838 6% USAA $1,747 $1,977 13%

*Premiums are average annual full coverage premiums for 40-year-olds

Look for discounts

If you’d rather stick with your current car insurance company, ask an agent if there are any discounts you aren’t currently taking advantage of that you might qualify for. Additionally, if you are a homeowner or renter but don’t have your home or renters insurance with the same company, consider bundling your policies. The savings may be substantial and could help offset your premium increase after getting a traffic ticket in Texas.

In addition to bundling policies, here are a few more ways you might be able to save:

Earn a discount for taking a qualified defensive driving course

Get a discount for enrolling and participating in your provider’s telematics program

Purchase insurance for multiple vehicles from the same provider to save on your total insurance costs

Maintain good grades to earn a good student discount if you’re in high school or college

Frequently asked questions

What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down The best car insurance company for Texas drivers with speeding tickets will vary. Your driving history, the make and model of the vehicle you drive, where you live in Texas and other factors all affect your car insurance rate. If you get a speeding ticket conviction in Texas, consider shopping with other auto insurance companies to compare quotes and find the best rate. Do I have to tell my insurance company about a speeding ticket? Caret Down No, you’re not legally required to inform your insurance provider about a moving violation. They will find out about it, however, when the policy comes up for renewal. At that point, you will most likely see your insurance premium go up, and you might lose some of your discounts. What is the cheapest car insurance company? Caret Down The cheapest car insurance company for you depends on several factors. Since different insurance providers weigh your driving record, age, gender, vehicle, ZIP code and more differently, it could pay to shop around and request quotes from several companies. To help you get started, Bankrate found that State Farm and Geico offer some of the lowest rates in Texas and could be worth looking into.

