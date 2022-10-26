Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for drivers with tickets
Key takeaways
- Receiving a ticket changes how insurers perceive the risk to insure you, which consequently affects your car insurance premium.
- On average, a speeding ticket could increase the cost of full coverage car insurance by 21 percent, while a DUI is likely to raise rates even more.
- Erie and Auto-Owners offer some of the cheapest average premiums for drivers after a speeding ticket, according to Bankrate’s research.
- American National and Selective have some of the most affordable average premiums for drivers with a DUI.
For drivers, getting pulled over and ticketed is unfortunate in a few ways. Not only are you likely to be fined for the infraction, but your car insurance premium is likely to go up, too. Multiple tickets can raise your rates that much more, as can serious violations like a DUI. It is still possible to find cheap insurance with tickets, though. Tactics like shopping around and adjusting your coverage can help, according to many insurance experts.
How tickets impact car insurance
In most cases, insurance premiums increase after you get a ticket. However, keep in mind that you will not see the rate increase until your policy renews, usually every six months or 12 months.
Car insurance for drivers with multiple tickets is often more expensive because it indicates that you are a high-risk driver. From the perspective of an insurance company, that means you are more likely to file insurance claims or commit other violations in the future.
However, the rate increase after a ticket depends on the specific violation. For example, a speeding ticket usually results in a much lower rate increase than a DUI. After a ticket, you will probably pay a higher insurance premium for at least several years, depending on the violation.
Cheapest car insurance after a speeding ticket
After a speeding ticket, a driver’s rate increase depends on several factors, including your location, driving record and insurance company. In addition to a higher rate, most speeding tickets also come with a fine. Based on Bankrate’s study of premium data from Quadrant Information Services, Erie, Auto-Owners and USAA offer some of the best cheap car insurance with speeding tickets.
Average annual car insurance premium based on driving record
|Car insurance company
|Clean record
|Single speeding ticket conviction
|Erie
|$1,356
|$1,476
|Auto-Owners
|$1,361
|$1,572
|USAA
|$1,361
|$1,652
|Geico
|$1,353
|$1,658
|Nationwide
|$1,422
|$1,684
Cheapest car insurance after a DUI ticket
A DUI is one of the most serious violations you can receive. After getting a DUI or DWI (depending on the state), you can expect your car insurance premium to increase significantly. Getting a DUI also typically comes with other potential consequences, including expensive fines, jail time and license suspension.
The car insurance rate increase after getting convicted of a DUI is based on your driving record, insurance company and state. Based on Bankrate’s research of average annual premiums after a single DUI ticket, we found American National and Selective offer some of the cheapest average rates.
Average annual car insurance premium based on driving record
|Car insurance company
|Clean record
|Single DUI conviction
|American National
|$658
|$975
|Selective
|$1,131
|$1,762
|Progressive
|$1,642
|$2,156
|Mercury
|$1,547
|$2,259
|Erie
|$1,356
|$2,356
Best discounts for drivers with tickets
If you have received a ticket, there are several ways that you could get a cheaper car insurance premium. Many car insurance companies offer discounts to help drivers save money, and you do not necessarily have to have a perfect driving record to qualify. Here are a few common discounts you may be able to find:
- Automatic payments: Many insurance companies will give you a small discount if you sign up for automatic payments.
- Defensive driving course: Depending on your location and the insurer, you may be able to lower your rate if you complete an approved defensive driving course.
- Organization-based discounts: If you are employed by a major corporation, associated with certain universities or a member of certain organizations, you might qualify for a discount.
- Pay in full: Paying your premium up front and in full usually results in a slightly lower car insurance rate.
- Policy bundling: If you purchase two or more policies from the same insurance carrier, such as home and auto insurance, you can usually qualify for a discount.
- Safe driver: Drivers who have not filed an insurance claim in recent years can often save some money on their policies.
- Usage-based insurance: Some insurance companies offer telematics programs that track driving behaviors and reward those with good driving habits.
Other ways to save on car insurance after a ticket
Besides taking advantage of discounts or switching carriers, there are other ways that drivers can lower their rates after receiving a ticket.
In some states, one of the most effective ways to get a cheaper car insurance premium is by improving your credit. Drivers with good credit histories tend to pay the lowest rates, whereas drivers with poor credit tend to pay higher rates. So, if you are able to improve your credit, you could see your rate drop during the policy renewal period. Note that certain states — like California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan — prohibit or limit the use of credit by insurers when calculating premiums.
You can also consider adjusting your coverage limits and deductibles to get a cheaper rate more quickly. Raising your deductible could help you pay a lower premium, and you can usually change it at any time, not just during renewal. If you use this method, keep in mind that you agree to take on a higher out-of-pocket cost in the event of a claim. Finally, if you are paying for add-ons you may not need — say, roadside assistance, rental car coverage or original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage — you might consider dropping those coverage options to pay less for car insurance.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.