R.E. Hawley

Senior Writer, Insurance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Auto insurance
  • Home insurance
  • Renters insurance
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor of Science, Clarkson University
  • Master of Arts, University of Rochester

 

About the author

R.E. Hawley is a senior writer for Bankrate. Prior to joining Bankrate’s insurance editorial team in 2024, they worked as senior writer for a popular car ownership and insurance comparison app, leading a team of over a dozen writers in creating customer-focused financial advice content on topics ranging from insurance to vehicle reliability and auto loan refinance. R.E. holds a personal lines insurance license in the state of New York.

R.E.’s interest in insurance stems from a holistic view of car and homeownership. These are essential — and often joyful — parts of most Americans’ lives, but a shallow understanding of the financial topics involved in car and homeownership can lead to preventable financial losses. Because financial industries often profit from consumer blind spots, providing well-researched, up-to-date information and expert advice in a readable format is a powerful counter to financial helplessness.

As a professional writer with over a decade of combined experience in the education and insurance spaces, R.E. values creating accessible content on complex financial topics that people can use to make informed decisions in an increasingly chaotic insurance marketplace.

R.E. wants you to know

Talking to insurance experts and listening to industry insiders can help to illuminate the nuances of topics that aren’t covered on company websites. Always look beyond what a carrier has to say and ask questions before committing to a policy.

Insurance literacy is a skill everyone can learn. Find voices you trust to build your insurance knowledge.

— R.E. Hawley

R.E.'s Picks

A man drives his family on a trip in their van; everyone is smiling and having a great time!
12 MIN READ

How much car insurance do I need?

Find the right car insurance mix. Balance cover, cost and state requirements.

A busy freeway full of cars of various shapes and colors on a bright, sunny day with buildings in the background.
8 MIN READ

Why is my car insurance so high?

Average car insurance rates increased 26 percent from 2023 to 2024.

Aerial view of a red car driving through a snowy forest.
8 MIN READ

Budgeting for 2024? Set aside extra money for car insurance

Will your auto policy increase in 2024? Bankrate forecasts rates for the new year.

R.E.'s latest articles

  • Geico vs Farmers

    Compare Geico vs Farmers to learn which car insurance company is best for you.

    Apr 15, 2024

  • Lemonade Insurance Review 2024

    A relative newcomer onto the scene, Lemonade has become a serious contender within the home insurance space—add in exceptional renters policies and it’s easy to see why the company has quickly become one of our top picks of 2020.

    Apr 11, 2024