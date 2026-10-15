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Bankrate small business loan reviews

Small business loans can help finance your business's daily or long-term needs. But from working capital and term loans to lines of credit and equipment financing, there are a lot of options to choose from. To help you find a lender you can trust, we constantly review popular and noteworthy banks and online lenders. Here, we'll break down the loan products they offer as well as each lender's accessibility, affordability, transparency and more.

Featured reviews

Best for quick working capital
4.5
Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
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Best for lines of credit
4.2
Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5
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Best for fast and affordable loans
4.1
Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
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All lender reviews

3.8
Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
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Founded in 2010, Funderial offers business loans as a direct lender or through its marketplace of 40 partners. It focuses on short-term loans to borrowers of all credit types, and it has one of the lowest minimum credit scores among online lenders.
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4.4
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
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Founded during the recession in 2008, Triton Capital helps small businesses with working capital, equipment and SBA loans. The online lender is accepting of fair credit borrowers, though businesses will need at least $350,000 in annual revenue. Its SBA business loans have steeper criteria, matching you with partner lenders for convenient comparisons.
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4.5
Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
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Since 2006, OnDeck has funded $15 billion in small business loans. It currently offers term loans and lines of credit to borrowers with fair credit.
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4.2
Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5
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Wells Fargo offers business lines of credit and SBA loans with competitive rates for eligible business owners. It even offers a business line of credit to businesses that have been around less than two years. These products are relatively flexible, and you can choose from secured and unsecured lending options.
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4.4
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
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Fora Financial has been around since 2008. The lender specializes in short-term business loans for borrowers with bad credit, but loan terms can be short.
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4.3
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
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Established in 2013, Bluevine is a financial technology company that aims to support small businesses. The lender offers business lines of credit up to $250,000, but there is a high annual revenue requirement of $480,000 or $960,000 and short repayment terms.
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4.3
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
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Founded in 2013, Fundbox helps small business owners access the credit needed to move their companies forward. It currently offers a flexible business line of credit to fair credit borrowers in all 50 states and U.S. territories.
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4.4
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
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Credibility Capital offered business loans and lines of credit to established and successful businesses. Rates were low, but the lender is currently not accepting applications.
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4.3
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
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BusinessLoans.com has helped over 100,000 small businesses. Its lending partners offer short- and long-term business loans. Check out our BusinessLoans.com review to learn more.
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4.1
Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
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Bank of America is a national lender with a wide variety of business loan options. Most loans are better suited for established businesses with good-to-excellent credit, but it also offers a cash-secured line of credit to help businesses who want to build credit.
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3.2
Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5
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American Express Business Blueprint™ offers business lines of credit in all 50 U.S. states and territories. They’re available to small business owners with fair credit but feature a pricing structure that could get expensive.
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4.4
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
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Established in 1999, National Funding provides short- and long-term loans to eligible business owners with a credit score of over 600. Fast funding times, early payoff discounts and a guaranteed lowest payment for equipment leases add to the appeal.
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4.5
Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
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Through direct lending or partnering with other lenders, Credibly offers small business loans to businesses with at least $15,000 in monthly revenue deposited in their business bank account. Loan options include working capital, business lines of credit and merchant cash advances.
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4.1
Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
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Accion Opportunity Fund is a nonprofit with a mission to advance social equality in lending. It focuses on microloans to minority and low-income communities as well as providing mentoring and educational resources to help small businesses succeed.
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4.7
Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
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Founded in 2017, Fundible uses in-house financing and a network of partners to help small businesses that often get denied with traditional banks. It offers several loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, invoice financing and SBA loans.
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4.5
Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
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Backd is an online lender that offers fast, short-term loans to business owners with a credit score of 600 and above. Its options include a working capital loan, business line of credit and buy now, pay later option to help businesses spread out the cost of purchases.
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4.2
Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5
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Kiva microloans operate on a crowdfunding, peer-to-peer model. They have minimal requirements and could be a good option for smaller businesses or startups.
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4.3
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
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PayPal makes it easy for small businesses to secure business loans. It has a fast approval process and offers a low minimum revenue threshold.
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