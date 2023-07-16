Uncapped Small Business Loans: 2024 Review

At a glance

Founded in 2019, Uncapped provides three short-term financing options that work similar to merchant cash advances. Instead of interest rates, it charges fees. Approvals are based primarily on your business’s flow of revenue, and you’ll need $1.2 million in annual revenue to qualify. Amazon sellers qualify with $10,000 monthly.

Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.

This lender also doesn’t offer loans for businesses that don’t make online sales. Its platform connects directly to sales and accounting platforms like Shopify or Quickbooks to determine whether you’re approved for a loan.

Uncapped doesn’t offer traditional loans and lines of credit accessible to businesses that aren’t generating high revenue. It also doesn’t offer long-term loans. So if you prefer set monthly payments that are more manageable over two to five years, you’ll need to look for another small business loan .

Since it only requires six months in business, it’s friendly to startups as long as they have strong financials. If you’re a small business owner needing short-term loans that can be paid off in six to 24 months, this lender may also be a good fit for you.

Uncapped could also be a good fit if you don’t want a business bank loan with a personal guarantee or funding through venture capitalists, which requires you to give up equity in your business.

Uncapped business loans are best for business owners who need working capital loans and can generate high monthly revenue of $100,000 or more. It also works well for Amazon sellers, especially since it lowers its revenue requirement to $10,000 monthly for these Amazon businesses.

Simply connect Uncapped to your Amazon store upon applying, and it will generate an offer based on your past Amazon sales. Your products must be fulfilled by Amazon in order to qualify.

Uncapped offers business loans for Amazon sellers with a much lower revenue entry point, only requiring $10,000 in monthly revenue to apply. Uncapped approves 80 percent of Amazon seller applications, so you have a high chance of getting funding.

You can borrow up to half of your annual recurring revenue. Uncapped does want to see that you’re growing as an SaaS company with a low exit rate (called churn) from your customers.

Uncapped’s SaaS runway loan charges a monthly fee calculated on the principal balance each month, rather than simple interest or an annual percentage rate (APR).

This loan is designed for Software as a Service (Saas) companies that need regular access to capital. Once approved, you can draw funds at any time up to your credit limit, and your repayment term of six to 24 months starts.

You have the flexibility to choose daily, weekly or monthly payments, whichever suits your cash flow best. But any repayment schedule that’s less than monthly or has short repayment periods of less than two years is aggressive and could leave you feeling tied to loan repayments without much wiggle room.

This type of financing also determines your loan amount by your monthly sales revenue. But you repay the loan plus the one-time fee through fixed payment amounts based on your business’s growth trajectory.

While Uncapped states that it offers loan amounts starting at $100,000 on its main website, individual loan pages state that its loans can go down to $10,000 for fixed-rate financing and $50,000 for SaaS runway loans. This discrepancy could cause confusion for potential borrowers. You should verify with a representative if you need a loan for less than $100,000.

Uncapped offers several types of working capital loans to online businesses. Uncapped business loans are similar to merchant cash advances or revenue-based financing, which secure the loan with revenue.

To make sure this is the right type of loan for you, use a business loan calculator to compare Uncapped’s loan costs with traditional loans that use interest rates. In some cases, you may be able to get a loan elsewhere that costs less or has more manageable monthly payments.

For example, if you take out a $50,000 loan with a monthly fee of 1.50 percent and a repayment term of 12 months, you’ll be charged a base fee of 18.00 percent (1.50% x 12 months = 18.00%). That means you’ll owe a $9,000 fee ($50,000 x 18.00% = $9,000) for a total of $59,000.

But instead of charging APRs or factor rates, Uncapped charges a percentage of the loan amount as a flat base fee. Your total cost of the loan will be based on this fee and the amount of time it takes you to repay the loan.

When you take out an Uncapped business loan, you agree to share a percentage of your revenue until the loan and fee are repaid. Uncapped states most businesses share 5 percent to 25 percent of future revenue. In addition to high revenue requirements, Uncapped likes to see that your revenue is growing over time.

While Uncapped doesn’t require a minimum credit score, it’s specific with the type of business and how much revenue you currently earn. Its requirements include:

Uncapped helps budding online businesses get quick funding with a straightforward model of reviewing your business’s creditworthiness . But the biggest downside is its revenue requirement.

Uncapped keeps its loan options pretty niche compared to other lenders on the market, focusing on online-only businesses. But its loan sizes are higher than similar lenders.

Uncapped vs. Credibly

Credibly caters to a broader customer base and is more accessible to getting approved than Uncapped. Credibly offers a working capital loan, business line of credit, invoice factoring, merchant cash advance and SBA loans. It also requires just $300,000 in annual revenue and FICO score of 550 to qualify. Uncapped offers fewer types of loans. It focuses on revenue-based financing and also requires a hefty $600,000 in annual revenue.

Credibly does prefer stronger applicants with $540,00 in annual revenue, three years in business and a 675 personal credit score. While these requirements are high, they’re still lower than Uncapped’s requirements unless you go with Uncapped’s Amazon seller funding.

Uncapped offers fewer types of loans. It focuses on revenue-based financing and also requires a hefty $1.2 million in annual revenue, though Amazon sellers can qualify with just $120,000 annually.

Focusing on the merchant cash advance, Credibly’s MCA comes with repayment terms of three to 15 months, while Uncapped’s terms go from two to 24 months. Credibly also offers a smaller amount of funding compared to Uncapped — up to $400,000 versus Uncapped’s $10 million.

Comparing Credibly vs. Uncapped fees

Credibly’s fee starts at a 1.09 factor rate. A $50,000 loan from Credibly with a 1.09 factor rate means you’ll end up repaying $54,500 ($50,000 x 1.09 = $54,500), not including additional fees. As long as you pay on time, that cost won’t go up the longer it takes you to pay off your debt. Credibly does offer a prepayment discount that could reduce the cost if you pay off your total balance before the final due date.

On the other hand, Uncapped charges a more confusing fee structure. It starts with 0.70 percent to 1.50 percent and multiplies that number by the number of months in your term.

For example, a $50,000 loan with a 1 percent monthly fee has a minimum total base fee of 2 percent if you choose a two-month term. That means the lowest total cost you would repay would be $51,000 ($50,000 x 2.00% = $1,000 fee), but only if you can pay the loan off within the required two-month period.

If it takes eight months, the fee grows from 2 percent to 8 percent. So now the total cost you repay is $54,000 ($50,000 x 8.00% = $4,000 fee). And if it takes you 12 months to repay the loan, it would cost $56,000 ($50,000 x 12.00% = $6,000), which is more than a similar loan from Credibly but with a shorter repayment period.

So Uncapped’s loans could cost more the longer it takes you to pay off your debt. Before choosing a fee-based loan, always compare those costs with traditional loans that charge interest rates to make sure you’re choosing the most affordable option.

Uncapped vs. Fora Financial

Both Fora Financial and Uncapped offer short-term, revenue-based advances with aggressive repayments. Uncapped offers terms for some loans up to 24 months, while Fora Financial’s revenue advance stops at 16 months. In terms of payment schedules, Uncapped does have revenue-based loan options with bi-weekly or monthly schedules. Fora Financial also offers short-term loans with daily or weekly repayments.

But Fora Financial is more friendly to small businesses that only need a small amount of funds. For example, Fora Financial provides lower loan sizes starting at $5,000 and going all the way up to $1.4 million. Uncapped goes from $10,000 to $10 million, which caters to more established businesses.

Fora Financial also requires just $144,000 in annual sales and three months in business, and it works with bad credit borrowers who have FICO scores as low as 500. Meanwhile, Uncapped’s requirements are $120,000 in annual sales for Amazon sellers or $1.2 million for other businesses, though it doesn’t state a minimum credit score.