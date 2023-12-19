Fundbox
Backd is an online lender that offers fast, short-term loans to business owners with a credit score of 600 and above. Our Backd small business loans review has all the details.
Business owners take control of their lending experience by asking questions. Don’t hesitate to ask about conventional and alternative loans, how repayments work and all the details about any fees you’ll pay.— Sarah George
A business loan is an essential tool for growth or covering cash flow gaps. There’s no one-size-fits-all option, and some types of loans can be used for the same purpose as another. Business term loans can be used to expand, buy equipment or nearly any other defined purpose. Business lines of credit are great for recurring needs like everyday expenses, and they tend to have loose requirements to qualify. But bad credit borrowers have options too, as long as they find the right lender and show they can repay the loan.
Lendio and Credibly are two similar lenders that offer small business loans to a variety of borrowers.
Funderial offers short-term loans as a direct lender or through its marketplace of 40 partners. Check out our Imperial Advance business loans review to see if it's right for you.
Like most careers, there are benefits and disadvantages to being a small business owner.
Lendio and Fundible are two online lenders. Learn which is best for you here.
Revenue-based financing bases repayment on sales or growth potential rather than the business’s creditworthiness
Founded in 1866, Huntington National Bank is a regional bank with branches in 12 states. It offers business loans, including term loans, lines of credit and asset-based financing. The chain is also a top national issuer of SBA loans.
eCapital focuses on alternative business financing for small and medium-sized businesses. Its main products include asset-based financing and several types of accounts receivable financing.