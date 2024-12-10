Do you need a business checking account for a small business loan?

Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.

Key takeaways Some business lenders require applicants to have a business checking account

A business checking account is recommended to track expenses, monitor spending and maximize business tax deductions

Business checking accounts often offer services like payroll processing and bookkeeping integrations to simplify business owners’ workflow

Whether you’re a small business owner or sole proprietor, having a business checking account is a great way to keep your finances organized and ensure that transactions are processed efficiently. You might also need a business checking account when applying for a business loan since many lenders require it. The lender may require you to show bank documentation of your recent deposits and expenses. Some fintech lenders even connect directly to your business bank account to see your transactions firsthand.

When choosing a business checking account, consider a variety of factors including the bank’s fees, interest rates, other business products and locations (if any). Let’s take a closer look at the basics of business accounts and how to get the best business checking account to match your needs.

Lightbulb Icon Bankrate insight Lenders may require you to have a business checking account showing your revenue flow. Examples include: OnDeck

Bank of America

Fundbox

Do you need a business checking account for a business loan?

Yes, it’s likely that you will need a business checking account when applying for a business loan. Some lenders specifically require you to have a business checking account when applying. Others want to see your bank account documents to see your transactions and ensure that you can repay the loan.

It’s a good idea to keep a business checking account even if you’re not applying for a loan because it helps keep your accounting clear and straightforward.

How does a business checking account work?

A business checking account helps a business receive revenue and allows for payments to be made directly from the business. It enables many transactions, such as paying employees and vendors, managing business inflow and outflow and enabling ACH or wire transfers for larger transactions.

Keeping all transactions flowing through the business account provides a source of truth for accounting and filing taxes. You can easily see all transactions and their amounts in a single location.

Some business banking accounts also come with additional perks, such as sign-on bonuses for meeting spending requirements or employee debit cards with preset spending limits.

You can also find interest-bearing business checking accounts, allowing you to earn money on your available balance. Interest-bearing checking accounts may not earn interest rates as high as business savings accounts. But they can help you maximize earnings on both your checking and savings.

Business checking account vs. personal checking account

Business checking accounts and personal checking accounts work similarly, allowing for deposits, withdrawals, check-writing, ACH transfers and debit card payments. But many business accounts also have more robust features designed to make the business owners’ day-to-day operations easier.

Those features may include:

Employee debit cards with spending limits

Bookkeeping integrations

Merchant services

Payroll processing

Financial advisory services

You can find more personal checking account options without monthly fees or minimum balances than business checking accounts. In order to avoid fees with a business account, you may have to meet a high minimum balance requirement, such as $20,000.

Opening a separate business bank account makes it easier to track expenses and monitor spending. Separating business expenses from personal expenses is also important for analyzing the company’s finances for revenue projections, finding tax deductions, and being prepared for future tax audits.

If you’re deciding whether to use a personal checking account for business purposes, you’ll want to read the bank account agreement closely. Some banks restrict the use of personal accounts for business purposes.

What do I need to open a business checking account?

When opening a business checking or savings account, the bank will request certain documents and forms to be filled out and signed. The main information the bank will need includes:

Personal ID for any key business stakeholder

Employer identification number (EIN)

Proof of business formation

DBA document (Doing Business As), if applicable

Deposit amount

These documents provide information about the business, its owners or partners and key leaders in management. The major stakeholders from the company will also need to sign the bank agreements, giving consent to open the account and authority to manage it. They should be prepared for the bank to check their banking and payment history.

How to get a business checking account

The process for opening a business bank account is straightforward but can take time when comparing depending on the features you need from the account. Here’s a look at how to get a business checking account:

1. Compare business checking accounts

The first step to getting a business checking account is to compare the best accounts across different banks with the features that complement your business. Areas to look for include:

Minimum balance requirement: Many business accounts require a minimum amount to either keep the account open or avoid a monthly maintenance fee. The amounts can range anywhere from $500 to $50,000 or more.

Many business accounts require a minimum amount to either keep the account open or avoid a monthly maintenance fee. The amounts can range anywhere from $500 to $50,000 or more. Interest rate: You can find interest-bearing business checking accounts with rates typically ranging from 0.05 percent to 4.0 percent. Accounts with the highest rates are more common with online banks than traditional banks.

You can find interest-bearing business checking accounts with rates typically ranging from 0.05 percent to 4.0 percent. Accounts with the highest rates are more common with online banks than traditional banks. Bank fees: Fees to look for include monthly maintenance fees, fees for bounced checks, transaction fees and fees for writing a check beyond the number allowed per month. Some banks offer free business checking accounts without monthly fees, though these may not offer interest or other desirable features.

Fees to look for include monthly maintenance fees, fees for bounced checks, transaction fees and fees for writing a check beyond the number allowed per month. Some banks offer free business checking accounts without monthly fees, though these may not offer interest or other desirable features. Bank locations and ATMs: If the business owner often travels and uses out-of-network ATMs, it’s important to find a bank that doesn’t charge fees for this type of usage or has a large enough ATM network to make fees infrequent.

Lightbulb Icon Bankrate insight Bluevine is a popular fintech company known for offering a business line of credit to borrowers with fair credit and above. But it also has a business checking account that can earn 2 percent interest on balances up to $250,000. To qualify, you’ll have to spend $500 per month with a Bluevine Business Debit Mastercard® or deposit $2,500 per month in customer payments to your Bluevine checking account or sub-accounts. With its upgraded plans, you can earn up to 4.00 percent interest on balances up to $3 million.

2. Gather business documents

The next step is to gather the required documents to apply, including tax forms, the business license and a business checking account application. Many banks will list the documents required online, saving you time during the application process.

3. Complete the application

Many banks let you open a business checking account online. But you may need to go in person for accounts with a traditional bank. In this case, you’ll work with a bank representative to open the account.

4. Sign bank agreements

You’ll want to read through the bank’s agreements, schedule of fees and disclosures. These documents let you know how the bank handles a variety of situations, including overdrafts, wire transfers and more.

Then, sign on the dotted lines and offer your cash deposit or bank information to transfer from another bank. You will likely need all business owners, partners and key executives to sign the agreement.

Bottom line

A business checking account is an important tool for managing cash flow, organizing taxes and establishing your business payment history. Depending on the lender, you may also need a business checking account to get a small business loan. The financial records can also make it easier for you to apply for business financing later.

When opening a business checking account, evaluate the features that the account offers to determine what best suits the business’s needs. A basic business checking account offers features such as unlimited transactions, free wire transfers and check-writing. Feature-laden accounts might monitor the account for tax deductions, roll merchant services into the account or offer high interest rates.

Frequently asked questions