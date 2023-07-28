Fundbox Small Business Loans: 2024 Review

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

At a glance

Founded in 2013, Fundbox helps small business owners access the credit needed to move their companies forward. It currently offers a flexible business line of credit to fair credit borrowers in all 50 states and U.S. territories.

Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.

Fundbox may appeal to borrowers with lower credit scores seeking fast funding solutions. It’s also a good fit if you prefer a streamlined lending experience, without the massive documentation requirements. You should also generate consistent revenue and be able to repay draws rather quickly if you want to avoid weekly fees.

Fundbox may appeal to borrowers with lower credit scores seeking fast funding solutions. It’s also a good fit if you prefer a streamlined lending experience, without the massive documentation requirements. You should also generate consistent revenue and be able to repay draws rather quickly if you want to avoid weekly fees.

Fundbox may appeal to borrowers with lower credit scores seeking fast funding solutions. It’s also a good fit if you prefer a streamlined lending experience, without the massive documentation requirements. You should also generate consistent revenue and be able to repay draws rather quickly if you want to avoid weekly fees.

The business line of credit from Fundbox is unsecured and provides access to working capital of up to $150,000. You can access funds as needed through Fundbox’s website or app and select a flexible repayment plan that works for your company’s finances. You’ll pay a weekly fee instead of interest as long as there’s an outstanding balance. Or you can minimize or avoid borrowing costs if you repay early.

With terms of either 12 or 24 weeks — and a maximum line of just $150,000 — Fundbox is designed for short-term expenses. Its relaxed eligibility criteria may be good for some business owners, but both Fundible and Backd offer similar options with much longer terms.

Fundbox vs. Fundible

While Fundbox does accept borrowers with fair credit, Fundible is one of the few business lenders that accepts personal credit scores as low as 450, according to a spokesperson. Its other requirements are similar to Fundbox. You will need to have been in business at least six months and have an annual revenue of $96,000.

Its lines of credit are much more flexible than Fundbox. Your credit limit could be as much as $500,000 with terms of 12 to 120 months. Combined with a starting simple interest rate of 6.00 percent, Fundible may be a better choice for lower monthly payments and more time to repay what your business borrows.

Fundible also offers term loans, SBA loans and equipment financing in addition to its lines of credit. However, borrowers that meet the minimum requirements are unlikely to qualify for the best terms. Fundible states that its ideal borrower has a personal credit score over 680, two years in business and at least $450,000 in annual revenue.

Fundbox vs. Backd

Backd offers both term loans and lines of credit to its borrowers. And unlike Fundbox, Backd gives your business six to 12 months to repay what it draws. With similar requirements to Fundbox, Backd may be a good choice for businesses that want more time to use and repay their lines.

Its simple interest rates start at a high 18.00 percent, although Fundbox also has a high weekly fee that can translate into interest rates in the high double digits. Ultimately, these are very similar lenders. But Backd is able to fund loans within 24 hours, which may make it a better fit if your business needs quick financing and you prefer a longer repayment term.