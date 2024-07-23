Bankrate data center

For decades, Bankrate's expert analysts have built a trusted reputation by prioritizing facts and experience over hype and hearsay. Our proprietary surveys, comprehensive data studies and daily rate data generate meaningful insights that empower millions of consumers to make informed financial decisions.

Informed insights, smarter choices

Using Bankrate's research

Our team of writers, experts and analysts conducts nationally representative surveys and uses editorially independent methodologies to provide valuable insights across a variety of financial products.

The resources on this page are accessible to traditional and online media, influencers and consumers. For questions, including requests for data or interviews with our analyst and experts, contact pr@bankrate.com.

The latest data surveys

Every week, Bankrate publishes multiple new data-driven surveys with up-to-date information. Covering topics from the Federal Reserve to homeownership to insurance and beyond, take a look at some of our latest published surveys.

design image of a woman behind a skyline with credit cards in mid air

Keeping up with the Joneses: What it might be costing Americans

Credit Cards
Americans might be going into credit card debt to keep up appearances.
Read more
plantshop owner watering plants

Survey: More than 1 in 3 Americans earn money through side hustles, 32% think they’ll always need them

Credit Cards
A new Bankrate survey finds the average side hustler makes nearly $900 per month.
Read more
Woman working from home with a child in the background

Study: Women can miss out on over $500,000 in career earnings — just by being mothers

Banking
A new Bankrate analysis shows mothers earned 31 percent less in wages than fathers in 2023.
Read more
Featured Study

Bankrate’s 2024 Annual Emergency Savings Report

Many Americans have long struggled to build emergency savings. However, high inflation and interest rates, since the COVID-19 pandemic, have continued to make it difficult for people to feel comfortable with their level of savings.

Nearly 6 in 10 (59 percent) U.S. adults are uncomfortable with their level of emergency savings, according to a new Bankrate poll. Before 2022, the percentage had been rising, from 37 percent in 2018 to 44 percent in 2020, 48 percent in 2021 and 58 percent in 2022. This year, it’s barely budged from 57 percent in 2023.

Read the rest of the report here.

Current rate data and analysis

Bankrate provides the resources and expert insights you need to understand how the latest Fed decision is influencing borrowing and savings rates for key consumer products.

Mortgage rates

As economy slow, mortgage rates retreat

HELOC rates

This week's HELOC news and analysis

Credit card rates

Current credit card interest rates

Auto loan rates

Current car loan interest rates

Savings rates

What is the average interest rate for savings accounts?

CD rates

This week's outlook for CD interest rates

Informed commentary on topics that matter

Greg McBride, CFA

Chief financial analyst, Personal Finance

Inflation coming down doesn't mean prices are falling – they’re just not going up as fast. But high prices continue to strain household budgets and undermine consumer confidence.

Sarah Foster

Principal U.S. Economy and Federal Reserve Reporter

Low-income Americans struggling to afford essentials have had no choice but to take on debt in a high-rate era, suggesting that the people hurt most by inflation are paying the biggest price in the Fed’s quest to tame it.

Alex Gailey

Lead Data Reporter, Personal Finance

Even as the economy chugs along, our research shows many Americans continue to walk on thin ice in terms of their emergency savings and credit card debt. Many are also taking on side hustles to make ends meet.

The latest Bankrate studies

design image of smiling individuals with money

From selling cookies to waiting tables, here’s how a side hustle can help you pay off debt

Earning extra income with a side hustle can help with your debt repayment plan.
Jul 23, 2024
Older couple enjoying the beach as dawn breaks

Delaware takes the No. 1 spot for the best state to retire in 2024

Delaware is the best state for retirees this year, followed by West Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina and Missouri.
Jul 22, 2024
Three happy hikers taking a water break

The best and worst states to retire in 2023, ranked

According to Bankrate’s study, Iowa is the best state for retirement in 2023, followed by Delaware, West Virginia, Missouri and Mississippi.
Jul 19, 2024
A woman, looking at her laptop and holding a cup of coffee

7 tips to save for a down payment while living paycheck to paycheck

Living paycheck to paycheck makes it that much harder to save for a home. Here are our tips to overcome a tight budget.
Jul 18, 2024
American flag, but the lines are separating into some sort of bar graph

Survey: 43% of Americans say their finances have gotten worse under Biden

New Bankrate data shows the importance the economy will have on the 2024 election.
Jul 17, 2024
Piggy bank with doctors equipment. Cute and comical

I’m a personal finance reporter — here’s how I did a mid-year financial checkup in under an hour

A mid-year checkup is the most effective way to ensure my finances are on track.
Jul 16, 2024
design image of a woman thinking and credit cards sprawled out behind her

These experts say not all debt is bad: Here’s how to make debt work for you

Learn how good debt can help you invest in an asset and gain value over time.
Jul 15, 2024
Woman working from home with a child in the background

Study: Women can miss out on over $500,000 in career earnings — just by being mothers

A new Bankrate analysis shows mothers earned 31 percent less in wages than fathers in 2023.
Jun 26, 2024
Money next to flashing sirens

Bankrate’s 2024 Annual Emergency Savings Report

If you’re struggling to pay off debt and build savings, you’re not alone.
Jun 20, 2024
Woman casually drinking in her kitchen

Cutting alcohol is more than a trend — it’s a lifestyle saving Americans hundreds year-round

Former drinkers are re-evaluating their budgets and discretionary spending habits.
Jun 13, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Powell Holds A News Conference Following The Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Take these 12 steps as the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates high

Even without a rate hike, the Fed’s key rate hasn’t been this high for 23 years.
Jun 12, 2024
Illustration of a US Federal Reserve ink stamp

6 key ways the Federal Reserve impacts your money

Every financial decision you make comes back to the Federal Reserve.
Jun 10, 2024
A young woman talking to a financial therapist

How a financial therapist can help you with money anxiety

If you want to untangle your feelings on money, consider a financial therapist.
Jun 06, 2024
Two young woman looking at at some paper documents and comparing it against something on a cell phone

Survey: 61% of parents with adult children have sacrificed to help their kids financially

Many Gen Zers and millennials are relying financially on their parents.
May 30, 2024
A woman, looking at her laptop and holding a cup of coffee

7 tips to save for a down payment while living paycheck to paycheck

Living paycheck to paycheck makes it that much harder to save for a home. Here are our tips to overcome a tight budget.
Jul 18, 2024
Millennial with moving box talking to parents in their house

Financial freedom feels far away for the 30-year-olds moving home to save money

Today’s millennials are moving home in an attempt to save money and pay off debt.
Jun 27, 2024
Image of money and keys within a wallet

Study: Typical single-family home costs over $18,000 per year in hidden expenses

For the average single-family homeowner, ongoing yearly expenses have increased 26 percent since 2020, according to a new Bankrate study.
Jun 10, 2024
A family unpacking a box together

Beating the generational money curse: How homeownership builds your family’s wealth

Why and how your home can be the foundation of your family’s fortune.
Jun 07, 2024
Woman sitting next to boxes. A dog is sitting inside an opened box

Younger generations wrestle with competing goals: Financial flexibility and owning a home

Younger generations want to buy homes — but they also want the freedom to grow their careers and spend on experiences.
Jun 04, 2024
Illustrated collage featuring a house with money pouring from the front door

Reasons not to tap your home equity

For one thing, you could lose your home if things go south.
May 30, 2024
Image of a wallet with a $1 bill folded to look like a house

About 1 in 5 homeowners say they’ve taken on debt for maintenance and surprise costs: Is it a good idea?

Close to one-fifth of homeowners have borrowed money to pay for unexpected maintenance and repairs.
May 28, 2024
A father and daughter hugging

Younger would-be homebuyers are moving back in with their parents: Should you?

Younger aspiring homebuyers face a tougher road financially compared to even a few short years ago.
May 22, 2024
Survey: More than 1 in 3 Americans think tipping culture has gotten out of control 

Americans have negative feelings about tipping — that it’s gotten out of control.
Jun 05, 2024
American flag, but the lines are separating into some sort of bar graph

Survey: 43% of Americans say their finances have gotten worse under Biden

New Bankrate data shows the importance the economy will have on the 2024 election.
Jul 17, 2024
Frustrated woman working from home office

Half of Americans say their personal finances have gotten worse since 2020. Is relief on the way in 2024?

It’s not always clear how the economy is connected to your money — this is why.
Jan 25, 2024
Greg McBride's end of year financial checklist

Greg McBride’s 2023 financial checklist: 15 tasks to complete by the end of the year

Before the end of the year comes, try these tips to meet your financial goals.
Dec 19, 2023
A mom tending to children while also working on a laptop

As companies push for return-to-office mandates, working mothers could end up paying the price

Could RTO mandates threaten working mothers’ progress in the workforce?
Nov 16, 2023
Man at laptop looking stressed

Return to office mandates result in a difficult choice: Relocate cross-country or quit

What would it take for you to give up remote work to go into the office?
Nov 14, 2023
Two hands from two different people. One with thumbs up, one with thumbs down. A partially shredded dollar bill hangs in the background

Survey: 1 in 2 Americans say their overall financial situation is worse now than it was before Biden was elected

How have your finances changed since 2020? Half of U.S. adults now feel worse off.
Nov 08, 2023
A young couple with child gathered around and laughing in front of a Christmas tree

After an expensive 2023, 52% of Americans are staying home for the holidays

Americans are getting creative to save money this holiday season — what are you doing?
Oct 30, 2023
Artistic illustration of an airplane caught in the upward arrow of a financial graph

Americans are still worried about affording holiday airfares despite slowing inflation

Amid high prices, what are you doing to lower the cost of your holiday travel this year?
Oct 27, 2023
A dog surrounded by floating money

Americans spent $4,800 on their pets last year, with no plans to cut back in 2024

From pet insurance costs to tons of treats, owning a pet can be costly.
Mar 07, 2024
A house destroyed by extreme weather

Survey: 81% of Americans say higher energy costs or extreme weather have impacted their wallets

Over the past sweltering summer, 72% of Americans had higher electric bills.
Oct 02, 2023

Meet Bankrate's team of experts

See all Bankrate Editorial team
Greg McBride, CFA Arrow Right Chief financial analyst, Personal Finance
Greg McBride, CFA, is the Chief Financial Analyst for Bankrate.com, leading a team responsible for researching financial products, providing analysis, and advice on personal finance to a vast consumer audience.
Mark Hamrick Arrow Right Washington Bureau Chief, Senior Economic Analyst
Mark Hamrick is Washington Bureau Chief for Bankrate. He is a national award-winning business and financial news journalist.
Ted Rossman Arrow Right Senior Industry Analyst, Credit cards
Ted Rossman is a senior industry analyst at Bankrate. He focuses on the credit card industry and helps consumers maximize rewards, get out of debt and improve their credit scores.
Sarah Foster Arrow Right Principal U.S. Economy and Federal Reserve Reporter
Principal writer Sarah Foster covers the Federal Reserve, the U.S. economy and economic policy for Bankrate, where she helps readers understand how the world’s most powerful policymakers in Washington, D.C., impact their personal finances. She’s covered the Federal Reserve and U.S. economy since 2018, when she joined the economics news team at Bloomberg News.
Jeff Ostrowski Arrow Right Principal writer, Home Lending
Jeff Ostrowski covers mortgages and the housing market. Before joining Bankrate in 2020, he spent more than 20 years writing about real estate, business, the economy and politics.
Alex Gailey Arrow Right Lead Data Reporter, Personal Finance
As a lead data reporter at Bankrate, Alex Gailey writes about the numbers behind consumer finance and economic trends.

