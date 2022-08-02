Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance in Ohio for 2024
Bankrate’s analysis names Geico, State Farm, and USAA as some of the best car insurance companies in Ohio.
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance companies in Ohio
Based on 2024 rate data sourced from Quadrant Information Services, the average full coverage car insurance premium in Ohio is $1,498 per year. The average annual cost for a minimum coverage policy in Ohio is $399. These rates are much lower than the national average annual cost of car insurance, which is $2,542 for full coverage and $740 for minimum coverage. Using this information and other third-party scores, such as the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, Bankrate found that Geico, USAA, State Farm, Auto-Owners and Hastings Mutual are among the best car insurance companies in Ohio.
|Insurance company
|
Bankrate score
|Average full coverage rate
|Average min coverage rate
|
4.4
|
$1,193
|
$383
|
4.3
|
$1,216
|
$273
|
4.2
|
$1,324
|
$340
|
4.2
|
$1,404
|
$360
|
Hastings Mutual
|
|
$759
|
$257
Geico
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$99/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,193/yr
Customer satisfaction
831/1,000
-
Why Geico made our list: Geico is a trusted household name and offers lower-than-average premiums in Ohio. On top of low average rates, Geico may offer one of the longest lists of potential car insurance discounts of all the major carriers in Ohio. Geico offers discounts for qualifying government employees, members of affiliated professional groups, eligible military members, good students, seniors who complete a defensive driving course and more. In the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study, Geico placed a close second in the digital service segment.
Who Geico may be good for: Geico may be a good choice if budget is your primary concern and you do not qualify for USAA. Drivers who prefer a hands-on approach to their car insurance may also enjoy Geico's robust digital tools.
Read full Geico Insurance review
-
-
USAA
4.2
4.2
Avg. full coverage premium
$101/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,216/yr
Customer satisfaction
Not rated
-
Why USAA made our list: Although it is not eligible for official ranking with J.D. Power due to its membership requirements, USAA consistently receives high scores for customer satisfaction and claims service. However, the provider only sells insurance to active-duty military members, veterans and their immediate family members. USAA is known to offer lower-than-average premiums and a host of potential discounts to help you save even more, including savings for loyalty and deployment.
Read full USAA Insurance review
-
-
State Farm
4.3
4.3
Avg. full coverage premium
$110/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,324/yr
Customer satisfaction
837/1,000
-
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is a household name, which is not surprising since it is the largest personal auto insurance company in the country. It also has local agents throughout Ohio, which may make it an excellent choice for drivers who prefer to do business in person. State Farm has above-average claims satisfaction and generally lower-than-average rates for those with one at-fault accident or speeding ticket, making it a great choice for high-risk drivers. State Farm offers two safe-driving programs: Steer Clear for teens and Drive Safe & Save for adult drivers. Both programs could help you save on your insurance while helping you or your teen driver learn safer driving habits.
Read full State Farm Insurance review
-
-
Auto-Owners
4.3
4.3
Avg. full coverage premium
$117/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,404/yr
Customer satisfaction
833/1,000
-
Why Auto-Owners made our list: Although Auto-Owners may only be available in 26 states, Ohio is one of them. We chose Auto-Owners as the best car insurance for bundling for a few reasons. First, the company offers more than one bundling discount — one for carrying a qualifying Auto-Owners policy (such as a homeowners policy) alongside Auto-Owners car insurance, and a bundling discount for also carrying an Auto-Owners life insurance policy. Additionally, Auto-Owners offers lower-than-average homeowners insurance premiums in Ohio, giving auto policyholders another incentive to bundle. Auto-Owners also has a fairly robust list of discounts and endorsements, making for a well-rounded regional carrier option.
Read full Auto-Owners Insurance review
-
-
Hastings Mutual
0
0
Avg. full coverage premium
$63/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$759/yr
Customer satisfaction
Not rated
-
Why Hastings Mutual made our list: Although Hastings Mutual is only available in six states, it is represented by independent agents throughout Ohio and offers some of the cheapest average car insurance rates for full coverage Ohio auto insurance. In the Buckeye State, full coverage from Hastings Mutual is 49 percent cheaper than the state average. Even though the company offers cheap average rates, it doesn’t skimp on unique coverage options, including travel interruption, key replacement, pet injury coverage and child restraint system coverage.
-
-
How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Ohio
To find the best auto insurance in Ohio, we reviewed various metrics to help us rank each company. First, we used proprietary rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services to find the providers that offer the lowest average rates. We understand that the company that provides the cheapest rates may not be the best company for all drivers, so we then reviewed other factors such as third-party scores, coverage offerings, mobile accessibility, financial strength and discount opportunities.
Using this information, we could paint a complete picture of dozens of Ohio auto insurance companies, issuing each a Bankrate Score ranging from 0.0 to 5.0, with 5.0 being the best Score possible. Our goal is to give drivers an in-house scoring model that they may use to feel empowered during their shopping journey.
Why you can trust BankrateRead our full methodology
To help Ohio drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How to find the best car insurance in Ohio
When choosing car insurance, Ohio drivers may consider a variety of factors to determine which provider offers them the most fitting coverage for their situation. Factors may include anything from location to individual driving records, but taking steps to consider the following points may help narrow down your options.
Related content:
Ready for your quote?
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in Ohio
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much is car insurance in Ohio?
In the Buckeye State, Bankrate found that drivers pay an average annual cost of $399 for minimum coverage and $1,498 for full coverage car insurance, based on 2024 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services. Ohio’s average rates are significantly less than the average cost of car insurance in the U.S., which is $740 per year for minimum coverage and $2,542 per year for full coverage.
Ohio’s rates aren’t only cheaper than the national average — they’re cheaper compared to neighboring states, too. For instance, the average annual premium for a full coverage policy in Michigan is $3,336, with minimum coverage averaging $1,191. Average premiums are also higher in Pennsylvania, where an annual policy may set you back $2,790 for full coverage or $521 for minimum.
The cost of car insurance in Ohio may be cheaper than other states for several reasons. Auto insurance rates are calculated based on various factors, including the incidence and average cost of accidents in a given area. Because much of Ohio is rural or suburban, roads may not be as busy, leading to fewer accidents than in metropolitan areas, which tend to have higher premiums. Additionally, Michigan and Pennsylvania have different minimum insurance requirements than Ohio (and both are no-fault states) which could also account for higher premiums.
However, each driver’s premiums are unique and may also factor in details specific to them such as their vehicle type, vehicle age and annual mileage. Carriers also consider whether drivers have been involved in at-fault accidents or have received moving violation convictions when determining rates.
Sorry, we don't have enough data yet on this city yet!
But these other cities in the state may give you some insight.
|City
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Avg. savings vs. state average
|Toledo
|$1,639
|+9%
|Westerville
|$1,554
|+4%
|Hebron
|$1,452
|-3%
|Ashville
|$1,465
|-2%
|Groveport
|$1,627
|+8%
|Washington Court House
|$1,403
|-6%
|Columbus
|$1,650
|+10%
|Lynx
|$1,590
|+6%
|Rio Grande
|$1,663
|+10%
|Belpre
|$1,544
|+3%
|Hockingport
|$1,582
|+5%
|New Marshfield
|$1,566
|+4%
|Holland
|$1,387
|-8%
|Zanesville
|$1,454
|-3%
|Akron
|$1,555
|+4%
|Petersburg
|$1,415
|-6%
|Warren
|$1,470
|-2%
|Kipling
|$1,475
|-2%
|Stockport
|$1,550
|+3%
|Summerfield
|$1,546
|+3%
|Woodsfield
|$1,571
|+5%
|Baltic
|$1,428
|-5%
|Frazeysburg
|$1,523
|+2%
|Nashport
|$1,491
|-0%
|Newcomerstown
|$1,464
|-2%
|Amsterdam
|$1,509
|+1%
|Fairpoint
|$1,457
|-3%
|Hammondsville
|$1,524
|+2%
|Irondale
|$1,518
|+1%
|Richwood
|$1,383
|-8%
|Wingett Run
|$1,553
|+4%
|Barnesville
|$1,485
|-1%
|Georgetown
|$1,540
|+3%
|Goshen
|$1,452
|-3%
|Sunbury
|$1,445
|-4%
|Jeffersonville
|$1,408
|-6%
|Lockbourne
|$1,593
|+6%
|Union Furnace
|$1,584
|+6%
|West Jefferson
|$1,416
|-6%
|Kingston
|$1,461
|-2%
|West Portsmouth
|$1,580
|+5%
|West Union
|$1,594
|+6%
|Marietta
|$1,524
|+2%
|New Matamoras
|$1,564
|+4%
|Bremen
|$1,459
|-3%
|Haydenville
|$1,584
|+6%
|Laurelville
|$1,588
|+6%
|Milledgeville
|$1,429
|-5%
|Rockbridge
|$1,591
|+6%
|Sedalia
|$1,419
|-5%
|Frankfort
|$1,475
|-2%
|Latham
|$1,560
|+4%
|Reynoldsburg
|$1,624
|+8%
|Rosewood
|$1,446
|-3%
|Urbana
|$1,415
|-6%
|Woodstock
|$1,414
|-6%
|Bloomingburg
|$1,414
|-6%
|Circleville
|$1,445
|-4%
|Commercial Point
|$1,454
|-3%
|Galloway
|$1,575
|+5%
|Harrisburg
|$1,487
|-1%
|Logan
|$1,589
|+6%
|Stoutsville
|$1,458
|-3%
|Gallipolis
|$1,651
|+10%
|Hallsville
|$1,475
|-2%
|Haverhill
|$1,601
|+7%
|Otway
|$1,632
|+9%
|Patriot
|$1,681
|+12%
|Portsmouth
|$1,561
|+4%
|Scioto Furnace
|$1,593
|+6%
|Stockdale
|$1,560
|+4%
|Wheelersburg
|$1,570
|+5%
|New Holland
|$1,434
|-4%
|South Bloomingville
|$1,627
|+8%
|South Solon
|$1,417
|-6%
|Cynthiana
|$1,562
|+4%
|Hamden
|$1,625
|+8%
|Ironton
|$1,554
|+4%
|Londonderry
|$1,487
|-1%
|Peebles
|$1,589
|+6%
|Ray
|$1,618
|+8%
|Rock Camp
|$1,579
|+5%
|Wakefield
|$1,557
|+4%
|Macksburg
|$1,556
|+4%
|Reedsville
|$1,660
|+10%
|Middletown
|$1,426
|-5%
|Blanchester
|$1,436
|-4%
|Hamersville
|$1,548
|+3%
|Morrow
|$1,423
|-5%
|Mowrystown
|$1,481
|-1%
|Cincinnati
|$1,561
|+4%
|Adelphi
|$1,491
|-0%
|Carbon Hill
|$1,584
|+6%
|Orient
|$1,467
|-2%
|Franklin Furnace
|$1,586
|+6%
|Kerr
|$1,662
|+10%
|Mc Dermott
|$1,594
|+6%
|Rarden
|$1,619
|+8%
|Wilkesville
|$1,628
|+8%
|Dexter City
|$1,514
|+1%
|Langsville
|$1,660
|+10%
|Westville
|$1,424
|-5%
|Newark
|$1,462
|-2%
|Clarksburg
|$1,468
|-2%
|Pickerington
|$1,571
|+5%
|Crown City
|$1,671
|+11%
|Kitts Hill
|$1,591
|+6%
|Wellston
|$1,623
|+8%
|Amesville
|$1,597
|+6%
|Carbondale
|$1,565
|+4%
|Coolville
|$1,585
|+6%
|Long Bottom
|$1,668
|+11%
|Lower Salem
|$1,557
|+4%
|Millfield
|$1,560
|+4%
|Shade
|$1,578
|+5%
|Fulton
|$1,411
|-6%
|Shauck
|$1,394
|-7%
|Sparta
|$1,423
|-5%
|Tuppers Plains
|$1,648
|+10%
|De Graff
|$1,416
|-6%
|Stewart
|$1,588
|+6%
|Vincent
|$1,561
|+4%
|Delaware
|$1,407
|-6%
|Dublin
|$1,520
|+1%
|Kilbourne
|$1,424
|-5%
|Kirkersville
|$1,465
|-2%
|Lewis Center
|$1,512
|+1%
|Pataskala
|$1,467
|-2%
|West Alexandria
|$1,407
|-6%
|Dayton
|$1,487
|-1%
|Cheshire
|$1,661
|+10%
|Summit Station
|$1,492
|-0%
|Brice
|$1,552
|+4%
|Canal Winchester
|$1,523
|+2%
|Carroll
|$1,467
|-2%
|London
|$1,410
|-6%
|Rushville
|$1,463
|-2%
|Lucasville
|$1,536
|+3%
|Proctorville
|$1,589
|+6%
|Willow Wood
|$1,625
|+8%
|Cable
|$1,418
|-5%
|Catawba
|$1,417
|-6%
|South Charleston
|$1,403
|-6%
|Verona
|$1,382
|-8%
|Springfield
|$1,435
|-4%
|Ashley
|$1,421
|-5%
|Fredericktown
|$1,440
|-4%
|Irwin
|$1,387
|-8%
|Mechanicsburg
|$1,405
|-6%
|Heath
|$1,460
|-3%
|North Lewisburg
|$1,405
|-6%
|Beaver
|$1,544
|+3%
|Coalton
|$1,632
|+9%
|Buckeye Lake
|$1,457
|-3%
|Vandalia
|$1,372
|-9%
|Powell
|$1,553
|+4%
|South Vienna
|$1,410
|-6%
|Bainbridge
|$1,521
|+2%
|Bourneville
|$1,493
|-0%
|Chesapeake
|$1,598
|+6%
|Brookfield
|$1,456
|-3%
|Hanoverton
|$1,389
|-8%
|Newton Falls
|$1,449
|-3%
|Alexandria
|$1,480
|-1%
|Granville
|$1,456
|-3%
|Millersport
|$1,456
|-3%
|Mount Liberty
|$1,465
|-2%
|Potsdam
|$1,358
|-10%
|Bidwell
|$1,666
|+11%
|Oregon
|$1,360
|-10%
|Cedarville
|$1,397
|-7%
|Lewisburg
|$1,401
|-7%
|Neville
|$1,493
|-0%
|Amlin
|$1,466
|-2%
|Gambier
|$1,473
|-2%
|Martinsburg
|$1,484
|-1%
|Mingo
|$1,436
|-4%
|New Albany
|$1,563
|+4%
|Plain City
|$1,393
|-7%
|Chillicothe
|$1,479
|-1%
|Blue Creek
|$1,600
|+7%
|Centerburg
|$1,467
|-2%
|Youngstown
|$1,472
|-2%
|Brewster
|$1,406
|-6%
|Dundee
|$1,415
|-6%
|Tuscarawas
|$1,400
|-7%
|Powhatan Point
|$1,475
|-2%
|Rayland
|$1,512
|+1%
|Stratton
|$1,494
|-0%
|Toronto
|$1,487
|-1%
|Freeport
|$1,516
|+1%
|Hopedale
|$1,484
|-1%
|New Rumley
|$1,490
|-0%
|Holloway
|$1,497
|-0%
|Canton
|$1,463
|-2%
|Fairfield
|$1,449
|-3%
|Pedro
|$1,600
|+7%
|South Point
|$1,583
|+6%
|Chauncey
|$1,554
|+4%
|Lowell
|$1,537
|+3%
|Graysville
|$1,585
|+6%
|Sharpsburg
|$1,591
|+6%
|Mount Gilead
|$1,383
|-8%
|Salineville
|$1,402
|-7%
|Sardis
|$1,553
|+4%
|Steubenville
|$1,461
|-2%
|Lorain
|$1,366
|-9%
|Middlefield
|$1,484
|-1%
|Pierpont
|$1,475
|-2%
|Greenford
|$1,442
|-4%
|Mineral Ridge
|$1,431
|-5%
|Orangeville
|$1,466
|-2%
|Cumberland
|$1,501
|+0%
|East Fultonham
|$1,483
|-1%
|Fairview
|$1,513
|+1%
|New Lexington
|$1,595
|+6%
|Sarahsville
|$1,538
|+3%
|Shawnee
|$1,597
|+6%
|Blissfield
|$1,527
|+2%
|Conesville
|$1,480
|-1%
|Coshocton
|$1,486
|-1%
|Dresden
|$1,506
|+1%
|Walhonding
|$1,517
|+1%
|Bridgeport
|$1,439
|-4%
|Seven Mile
|$1,452
|-3%
|Shandon
|$1,454
|-3%
|Springboro
|$1,373
|-9%
|West Chester
|$1,406
|-6%
|Bethel
|$1,478
|-1%
|Milford
|$1,426
|-5%
|Mount Orab
|$1,517
|+1%
|Sabina
|$1,399
|-7%
|Belmont
|$1,472
|-2%
|Blue Rock
|$1,494
|-0%
|Junction City
|$1,596
|+6%
|Moxahala
|$1,603
|+7%
|Salesville
|$1,497
|-0%
|Hannibal
|$1,539
|+3%
|Beallsville
|$1,566
|+4%
|Belle Valley
|$1,532
|+2%
|Chesterhill
|$1,561
|+4%
|Stafford
|$1,588
|+6%
|Bakersville
|$1,459
|-3%
|Bartlett
|$1,577
|+5%
|Beverly
|$1,526
|+2%
|Portland
|$1,659
|+10%
|Reno
|$1,543
|+3%
|Broadway
|$1,386
|-8%
|Hilliard
|$1,553
|+4%
|Hamilton
|$1,477
|-1%
|Harrison
|$1,448
|-3%
|Mount Saint Joseph
|$1,493
|-0%
|Felicity
|$1,508
|+1%
|Loveland
|$1,407
|-6%
|Aberdeen
|$1,543
|+3%
|Alpha
|$1,389
|-8%
|Germantown
|$1,386
|-8%
|Miamisburg
|$1,359
|-10%
|Fayetteville
|$1,524
|+2%
|Higginsport
|$1,543
|+3%
|Martinsville
|$1,437
|-4%
|Miamiville
|$1,429
|-5%
|New Vienna
|$1,436
|-4%
|Owensville
|$1,450
|-3%
|Sinking Spring
|$1,487
|-1%
|Derwent
|$1,488
|-1%
|Laings
|$1,558
|+4%
|Senecaville
|$1,526
|+2%
|Plainfield
|$1,485
|-1%
|West Lafayette
|$1,470
|-2%
|Alledonia
|$1,496
|-0%
|Blaine
|$1,466
|-2%
|Dillonvale
|$1,535
|+2%
|Hooven
|$1,461
|-3%
|Okeana
|$1,436
|-4%
|Oxford
|$1,418
|-5%
|Bentonville
|$1,577
|+5%
|Leesburg
|$1,446
|-3%
|Ava
|$1,524
|+2%
|Martins Ferry
|$1,440
|-4%
|Austinburg
|$1,451
|-3%
|Chardon
|$1,431
|-5%
|Galena
|$1,444
|-4%
|Howard
|$1,471
|-2%
|Mount Vernon
|$1,445
|-4%
|North Hampton
|$1,390
|-7%
|West Manchester
|$1,397
|-7%
|Monroe
|$1,422
|-5%
|Somerville
|$1,431
|-5%
|Trenton
|$1,443
|-4%
|Batavia
|$1,443
|-4%
|Port William
|$1,429
|-5%
|Danville
|$1,484
|-1%
|Johnstown
|$1,496
|-0%
|Spring Valley
|$1,400
|-7%
|South Lebanon
|$1,418
|-5%
|Feesburg
|$1,545
|+3%
|Moscow
|$1,507
|+1%
|New Richmond
|$1,477
|-1%
|Pleasant Plain
|$1,429
|-5%
|Blacklick
|$1,500
|+0%
|Bladensburg
|$1,473
|-2%
|Brinkhaven
|$1,483
|-1%
|Croton
|$1,506
|+1%
|Radnor
|$1,411
|-6%
|Wilberforce
|$1,386
|-8%
|Christiansburg
|$1,380
|-8%
|Cherry Fork
|$1,567
|+5%
|Harveysburg
|$1,409
|-6%
|Kings Mills
|$1,406
|-6%
|Maineville
|$1,415
|-6%
|North Bend
|$1,477
|-1%
|Oregonia
|$1,409
|-6%
|Chilo
|$1,494
|-0%
|Clarksville
|$1,442
|-4%
|Cuba
|$1,437
|-4%
|Lynchburg
|$1,457
|-3%
|Wilmington
|$1,421
|-5%
|Marengo
|$1,428
|-5%
|Rushsylvania
|$1,391
|-7%
|The Plains
|$1,547
|+3%
|Chesterville
|$1,423
|-5%
|Jamestown
|$1,395
|-7%
|New Lebanon
|$1,402
|-7%
|Saint Louisville
|$1,494
|-0%
|Thornville
|$1,457
|-3%
|Unionville Center
|$1,391
|-7%
|Murray City
|$1,589
|+6%
|Sugar Grove
|$1,444
|-4%
|Thurston
|$1,444
|-4%
|Mc Arthur
|$1,634
|+9%
|Oak Hill
|$1,640
|+9%
|Seaman
|$1,576
|+5%
|South Salem
|$1,500
|+0%
|Stout
|$1,633
|+9%
|Buchtel
|$1,571
|+5%
|Middleport
|$1,646
|+9%
|Bethesda
|$1,481
|-1%
|Chandlersville
|$1,481
|-1%
|Crooksville
|$1,593
|+6%
|Glenford
|$1,499
|+0%
|Bellaire
|$1,438
|-4%
|Mingo Junction
|$1,447
|-3%
|Piney Fork
|$1,526
|+2%
|Shadyside
|$1,468
|-2%
|Lafferty
|$1,484
|-1%
|Tiltonsville
|$1,506
|+1%
|New Athens
|$1,496
|-0%
|Dorset
|$1,479
|-1%
|Jefferson
|$1,461
|-2%
|Gates Mills
|$1,435
|-4%
|Huntsburg
|$1,459
|-3%
|Rock Creek
|$1,480
|-1%
|Rome
|$1,488
|-1%
|Yorkville
|$1,500
|+0%
|Bannock
|$1,460
|-3%
|Burton
|$1,446
|-3%
|Chagrin Falls
|$1,454
|-3%
|Conneaut
|$1,445
|-4%
|Newbury
|$1,444
|-4%
|Corning
|$1,616
|+8%
|Jerusalem
|$1,561
|+4%
|Morristown
|$1,477
|-1%
|New Concord
|$1,484
|-1%
|Cameron
|$1,550
|+3%
|East Liverpool
|$1,387
|-8%
|Lansing
|$1,455
|-3%
|Wellsville
|$1,395
|-7%
|East Claridon
|$1,439
|-4%
|Novelty
|$1,445
|-4%
|Hopewell
|$1,493
|-0%
|Lewisville
|$1,588
|+6%
|Lore City
|$1,481
|-1%
|Malta
|$1,536
|+3%
|Stone Creek
|$1,418
|-5%
|Warsaw
|$1,530
|+2%
|Brilliant
|$1,492
|-0%
|Cleveland
|$1,650
|+10%
|Mogadore
|$1,395
|-7%
|Brownsville
|$1,490
|-1%
|Fultonham
|$1,484
|-1%
|Gratiot
|$1,478
|-1%
|Fresno
|$1,483
|-1%
|East Springfield
|$1,522
|+2%
|Cuyahoga Falls
|$1,427
|-5%
|Westlake
|$1,357
|-10%
|Charm
|$1,428
|-5%
|Dellroy
|$1,484
|-1%
|Dover
|$1,381
|-8%
|East Sparta
|$1,422
|-5%
|Killbuck
|$1,486
|-1%
|Malvern
|$1,459
|-3%
|Mineral City
|$1,424
|-5%
|Mount Eaton
|$1,378
|-8%
|Sebring
|$1,388
|-8%
|Louisville
|$1,388
|-8%
|Massillon
|$1,394
|-7%
|Nashville
|$1,447
|-3%
|Addyston
|$1,490
|-0%
|Wayland
|$1,406
|-6%
|Cardington
|$1,396
|-7%
|Bowersville
|$1,390
|-7%
|New Carlisle
|$1,376
|-8%
|Bristolville
|$1,474
|-2%
|Rogers
|$1,400
|-7%
|Vienna
|$1,460
|-3%
|Edison
|$1,377
|-8%
|West Mansfield
|$1,393
|-7%
|Waterford
|$1,554
|+4%
|Summitville
|$1,395
|-7%
|Piedmont
|$1,493
|-0%
|Jewett
|$1,503
|+0%
|Kingsville
|$1,458
|-3%
|Montville
|$1,465
|-2%
|Loudonville
|$1,412
|-6%
|College Corner
|$1,400
|-7%
|Unionville
|$1,425
|-5%
|Windham
|$1,418
|-5%
|Leavittsburg
|$1,462
|-2%
|Lisbon
|$1,372
|-9%
|New Springfield
|$1,419
|-5%
|North Benton
|$1,407
|-6%
|East Palestine
|$1,373
|-9%
|Lake Milton
|$1,429
|-5%
|North Lima
|$1,410
|-6%
|Southington
|$1,460
|-3%
|Cadiz
|$1,502
|+0%
|Bergholz
|$1,552
|+4%
|Canfield
|$1,429
|-5%
|Columbiana
|$1,361
|-10%
|Elkton
|$1,380
|-8%
|New Middletown
|$1,418
|-5%
|Medway
|$1,383
|-8%
|Cortland
|$1,455
|-3%
|Girard
|$1,472
|-2%
|Hubbard
|$1,452
|-3%
|Kensington
|$1,460
|-3%
|Kinsman
|$1,498
|+0%
|Farmersville
|$1,393
|-7%
|Whipple
|$1,548
|+3%
|Ravenna
|$1,388
|-8%
|Berlin Center
|$1,433
|-4%
|Campbell
|$1,665
|+11%
|Diamond
|$1,440
|-4%
|Fowler
|$1,458
|-3%
|Mc Donald
|$1,445
|-4%
|New Waterford
|$1,373
|-9%
|Enon
|$1,384
|-8%
|Brookville
|$1,386
|-8%
|Englewood
|$1,379
|-8%
|Sylvania
|$1,370
|-9%
|Cambridge
|$1,467
|-2%
|Duncan Falls
|$1,447
|-3%
|Mount Perry
|$1,594
|+6%
|Norwich
|$1,478
|-1%
|Pleasant City
|$1,518
|+1%
|Quaker City
|$1,545
|+3%
|Port Washington
|$1,422
|-5%
|Trinway
|$1,506
|+1%
|Bloomingdale
|$1,526
|+2%
|Bellbrook
|$1,386
|-8%
|Rootstown
|$1,398
|-7%
|Burghill
|$1,470
|-2%
|Farmdale
|$1,485
|-1%
|Negley
|$1,392
|-7%
|Maynard
|$1,451
|-3%
|Saint Clairsville
|$1,462
|-2%
|Warnock
|$1,465
|-2%
|Geneva
|$1,431
|-5%
|Thompson
|$1,447
|-3%
|Zanesfield
|$1,386
|-8%
|Harbor View
|$1,419
|-5%
|Grove City
|$1,577
|+5%
|Mount Sterling
|$1,449
|-3%
|Pleasantville
|$1,446
|-3%
|Tarlton
|$1,472
|-2%
|New Plymouth
|$1,619
|+8%
|Vinton
|$1,675
|+11%
|Zaleski
|$1,637
|+9%
|Fleming
|$1,553
|+4%
|Glouster
|$1,507
|+1%
|Guysville
|$1,574
|+5%
|Little Hocking
|$1,548
|+3%
|Pomeroy
|$1,651
|+10%
|Racine
|$1,661
|+10%
|Saint Paris
|$1,407
|-6%
|Baltimore
|$1,447
|-3%
|Derby
|$1,454
|-3%
|Lancaster
|$1,438
|-4%
|Lithopolis
|$1,478
|-1%
|Jackson
|$1,598
|+6%
|Piketon
|$1,534
|+2%
|Scottown
|$1,634
|+9%
|Winchester
|$1,570
|+5%
|Coal Run
|$1,545
|+3%
|Jacksonville
|$1,575
|+5%
|Nelsonville
|$1,568
|+5%
|Lebanon
|$1,386
|-8%
|Waynesville
|$1,399
|-7%
|West Elkton
|$1,426
|-5%
|Camp Dennison
|$1,427
|-5%
|Greenfield
|$1,473
|-2%
|Russellville
|$1,545
|+3%
|Williamsburg
|$1,457
|-3%
|Syracuse
|$1,659
|+10%
|Clayton
|$1,389
|-7%
|Clifton
|$1,391
|-7%
|Donnelsville
|$1,392
|-7%
|Eldorado
|$1,400
|-7%
|West Liberty
|$1,408
|-6%
|Mason
|$1,408
|-6%
|Overpeck
|$1,450
|-3%
|Manchester
|$1,585
|+6%
|Newtonsville
|$1,461
|-2%
|Ripley
|$1,550
|+3%
|Amelia
|$1,462
|-2%
|Hillsboro
|$1,483
|-1%
|Midland
|$1,448
|-3%
|Reesville
|$1,408
|-6%
|Sardinia
|$1,533
|+2%
|Terrace Park
|$1,413
|-6%
|Alliance
|$1,380
|-8%
|Glenmont
|$1,477
|-1%
|Stillwater
|$1,405
|-6%
|Deersville
|$1,482
|-1%
|Tippecanoe
|$1,500
|+0%
|Richmond
|$1,468
|-2%
|Wolf Run
|$1,541
|+3%
|Flushing
|$1,499
|+0%
|Chesterland
|$1,430
|-5%
|Williamsfield
|$1,480
|-1%
|Bellville
|$1,401
|-7%
|Kimbolton
|$1,485
|-1%
|Mcconnelsville
|$1,523
|+2%
|New Straitsville
|$1,601
|+7%
|Old Washington
|$1,480
|-1%
|Philo
|$1,472
|-2%
|Somerset
|$1,595
|+6%
|White Cottage
|$1,478
|-1%
|Keene
|$1,495
|-0%
|Adena
|$1,500
|+0%
|Barton
|$1,453
|-3%
|Canal Fulton
|$1,364
|-9%
|Leesville
|$1,484
|-1%
|Mechanicstown
|$1,480
|-1%
|Mount Hope
|$1,428
|-5%
|Bowerston
|$1,482
|-1%
|Byesville
|$1,466
|-2%
|Caldwell
|$1,531
|+2%
|Roseville
|$1,485
|-1%
|Adamsville
|$1,491
|-0%
|Clarington
|$1,560
|+4%
|Jacobsburg
|$1,484
|-1%
|Lowellville
|$1,448
|-3%
|Niles
|$1,486
|-1%
|North Bloomfield
|$1,484
|-1%
|Struthers
|$1,519
|+1%
|Euclid
|$1,580
|+5%
|Maple Heights
|$1,546
|+3%
|Garrettsville
|$1,430
|-5%
|Laura
|$1,360
|-10%
|Wilmot
|$1,409
|-6%
|West Point
|$1,395
|-7%
|Bolivar
|$1,409
|-6%
|North Lawrence
|$1,356
|-10%
|Robertsville
|$1,419
|-5%
|Strasburg
|$1,396
|-7%
|East Canton
|$1,420
|-5%
|Butler
|$1,422
|-5%
|Sullivan
|$1,369
|-9%
|Cleves
|$1,488
|-1%
|Fredericksburg
|$1,412
|-6%
|Hartville
|$1,369
|-9%
|Lakeville
|$1,453
|-3%
|Magnolia
|$1,434
|-4%
|Middlebranch
|$1,383
|-8%
|Windsor
|$1,486
|-1%
|Bedford
|$1,459
|-3%
|Empire
|$1,491
|-0%
|Glencoe
|$1,461
|-2%
|Franklin
|$1,387
|-8%
|Winona
|$1,395
|-7%
|Dennison
|$1,405
|-6%
|Navarre
|$1,404
|-6%
|Waynesburg
|$1,430
|-5%
|Winesburg
|$1,426
|-5%
|Beach City
|$1,414
|-6%
|Big Prairie
|$1,462
|-2%
|East Rochester
|$1,377
|-8%
|Gnadenhutten
|$1,411
|-6%
|Minerva
|$1,425
|-5%
|Sandyville
|$1,420
|-5%
|Somerdale
|$1,405
|-6%
|Zoar
|$1,417
|-6%
|Camden
|$1,425
|-5%
|Conover
|$1,375
|-9%
|Eaton
|$1,400
|-7%
|Scio
|$1,499
|+0%
|Andover
|$1,489
|-1%
|Ashtabula
|$1,438
|-4%
|Orwell
|$1,496
|-0%
|West Farmington
|$1,476
|-1%
|Carrollton
|$1,484
|-1%
|Holmesville
|$1,438
|-4%
|Homeworth
|$1,369
|-9%
|Limaville
|$1,405
|-6%
|Maximo
|$1,404
|-6%
|Midvale
|$1,403
|-7%
|Millersburg
|$1,448
|-3%
|Paris
|$1,422
|-5%
|Sherrodsville
|$1,473
|-2%
|Sugarcreek
|$1,403
|-7%
|Uhrichsville
|$1,398
|-7%
|Independence
|$1,423
|-5%
|Lakewood
|$1,455
|-3%
|Strongsville
|$1,355
|-10%
|Rocky River
|$1,375
|-9%
|Atwater
|$1,409
|-6%
|Kent
|$1,392
|-7%
|Broadview Heights
|$1,365
|-9%
|Brookpark
|$1,418
|-5%
|Streetsboro
|$1,397
|-7%
|Mantua
|$1,408
|-6%
|Solon
|$1,430
|-5%
|Shreve
|$1,395
|-7%
|Beachwood
|$1,546
|+3%
|North Royalton
|$1,364
|-9%
|Bay Village
|$1,361
|-10%
|Aurora
|$1,397
|-7%
|Hiram
|$1,432
|-4%
|Deerfield
|$1,412
|-6%
|Masury
|$1,450
|-3%
|North Jackson
|$1,434
|-4%
|Utica
|$1,485
|-1%
|Amanda
|$1,468
|-2%
|Williamsport
|$1,448
|-3%
|Friendship
|$1,587
|+6%
|Minford
|$1,600
|+7%
|Richmond Dale
|$1,475
|-1%
|South Webster
|$1,609
|+7%
|Thurman
|$1,678
|+11%
|Waterloo
|$1,639
|+9%
|Waverly
|$1,525
|+2%
|Athens
|$1,551
|+4%
|Albany
|$1,568
|+5%
|Cutler
|$1,593
|+6%
|Newport
|$1,548
|+3%
|Rutland
|$1,654
|+10%
|Perrysville
|$1,384
|-8%
|Jacksontown
|$1,461
|-2%
|Phillipsburg
|$1,385
|-8%
|Tremont City
|$1,393
|-7%
|Xenia
|$1,390
|-7%
|Yellow Springs
|$1,383
|-8%
|Creola
|$1,619
|+8%
|Collinsville
|$1,435
|-4%
Estimate your car insurance cost in Ohio
To find the best rates for you, compare auto insurance quotes from several insurance providers. Use our calculator to see personalized estimates.
Calculate your monthly car insurance payment
Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.
Your estimate awaits...
Answer a few questions to reveal your payment
The results are in...
Your estimated payment
Ready for real rates?
Crunching the numbers...
An error occurred...
We're unable to estimate your payment
Ready for real rates?
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.