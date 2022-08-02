Best car insurance in Ohio for 2024

Bankrate’s analysis names Geico, State Farm, and USAA as some of the best car insurance companies in Ohio.

Updated Jan 11, 2024
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed.

Best car insurance companies in Ohio

Based on 2024 rate data sourced from Quadrant Information Services, the average full coverage car insurance premium in Ohio is $1,498 per year. The average annual cost for a minimum coverage policy in Ohio is $399. These rates are much lower than the national average annual cost of car insurance, which is $2,542 for full coverage and $740 for minimum coverage. Using this information and other third-party scores, such as the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, Bankrate found that Geico, USAA, State Farm, Auto-Owners and Hastings Mutual are among the best car insurance companies in Ohio.

Geico
4.4
$1,193
$383
USAA
4.3
$1,216
$273
State Farm
4.2
$1,324
$340
Auto-Owners
4.2
$1,404
$360
Hastings Mutual
$759
$257
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Read our full methodology

Geico

4.4
Avg. full coverage premium

$99/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,193/yr

Customer satisfaction

831/1,000

USAA

4.2
Avg. full coverage premium

$101/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,216/yr

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

State Farm

4.3
Avg. full coverage premium

$110/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,324/yr

Customer satisfaction

837/1,000

Auto-Owners

4.3
Avg. full coverage premium

$117/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,404/yr

Customer satisfaction

833/1,000

Hastings Mutual

0
Avg. full coverage premium

$63/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$759/yr

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Ohio

To find the best auto insurance in Ohio, we reviewed various metrics to help us rank each company. First, we used proprietary rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services to find the providers that offer the lowest average rates. We understand that the company that provides the cheapest rates may not be the best company for all drivers, so we then reviewed other factors such as third-party scores, coverage offerings, mobile accessibility, financial strength and discount opportunities.

Using this information, we could paint a complete picture of dozens of Ohio auto insurance companies, issuing each a Bankrate Score ranging from 0.0 to 5.0, with 5.0 being the best Score possible. Our goal is to give drivers an in-house scoring model that they may use to feel empowered during their shopping journey.

Why you can trust Bankrate

To help Ohio drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate's insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

Compare auto insurance rates

How to find the best car insurance in Ohio

When choosing car insurance, Ohio drivers may consider a variety of factors to determine which provider offers them the most fitting coverage for their situation. Factors may include anything from location to individual driving records, but taking steps to consider the following points may help narrow down your options.

How much is car insurance in Ohio?

In the Buckeye State, Bankrate found that drivers pay an average annual cost of $399 for minimum coverage and $1,498 for full coverage car insurance, based on 2024 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services. Ohio’s average rates are significantly less than the average cost of car insurance in the U.S., which is $740 per year for minimum coverage and $2,542 per year for full coverage.

Ohio’s rates aren’t only cheaper than the national average — they’re cheaper compared to neighboring states, too. For instance, the average annual premium for a full coverage policy in Michigan is $3,336, with minimum coverage averaging $1,191. Average premiums are also higher in Pennsylvania, where an annual policy may set you back $2,790 for full coverage or $521 for minimum.

The cost of car insurance in Ohio may be cheaper than other states for several reasons. Auto insurance rates are calculated based on various factors, including the incidence and average cost of accidents in a given area. Because much of Ohio is rural or suburban, roads may not be as busy, leading to fewer accidents than in metropolitan areas, which tend to have higher premiums. Additionally, Michigan and Pennsylvania have different minimum insurance requirements than Ohio (and both are no-fault states) which could also account for higher premiums.

However, each driver’s premiums are unique and may also factor in details specific to them such as their vehicle type, vehicle age and annual mileage. Carriers also consider whether drivers have been involved in at-fault accidents or have received moving violation convictions when determining rates.

City Avg. annual full coverage premium Avg. savings vs. state average
Estimate your car insurance cost in Ohio

To find the best rates for you, compare auto insurance quotes from several insurance providers. Use our calculator to see personalized estimates.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

