Average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania in 2024

The average car insurance cost in Pennsylvania is $2,040 for full coverage and $428 for minimum coverage per year.

Updated Aug 01, 2023
How much is car insurance in Pennsylvania? 

When researching, “How much is car insurance in Pennsylvania?” you’ll find that annual Pennsylvania car insurance rates are slightly higher than the national average for full coverage, but lower for minimum coverage. According to our 2023 rate analysis, the annual average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania is $2,040 for full coverage, while the national average is $2,014. For minimum coverage, the national average is $622 per year compared to Pennsylvania’s $428 per year. Keep in mind that your rates will vary based on several personal factors. Your ZIP code, age, marital status, credit-based insurance score, driving record, claims history, the insurer you choose and the type of vehicle you insure will all impact your car insurance rates in Pennsylvania.

Average minimum coverage premium in Pennsylvania Average annual full coverage premium in Pennsylvania
$428 $2,040
Pennsylvania car insurance rates by city

In Pennsylvania, car insurance rates vary by city. Insurance companies look at population density, theft and vandalism statistics, the likelihood and severity of car accidents, cost of living and medical care to determine rates by ZIP code. To give you an idea of how rates can vary by city, we compared rates for five Pennsylvania cities with some of the largest population. Drivers living in Scranton generally pay close to the average car insurance cost in Pennsylvania for full coverage, but drivers in Erie, Allentown and Pittsburgh see an average of anywhere from 2 to almost 6 percent savings over the state average.

Pennsylvania city Average annual full coverage premium Percentage change from Pennsylvania average annual full coverage premium
Pittsburgh $1,988 -2.5%
Allentown $1,950 -4.4%
Erie $1,924 -5.7%
Scranton $2,042 0.1%
Norristown $2,207 8.2%

Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Pennsylvania

Age is another contributing factor to how much car insurance is in Pennsylvania. While most states also use gender as a factor, Pennsylvania, California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan and North Carolina do not due to state regulations. Young drivers under 20 usually pay the most for car insurance as inexperienced drivers. Rates typically drop around 25 and continue to decrease until around age 70, when they begin to increase again.

Age Average monthly full coverage premium in Pennsylvania Average annual full coverage premium in Pennsylvania
Age 16* $390 $4,684
Age 18 $510 $6,114
Age 20 $387 $4,648
Age 25 $203 $2,438
Age 30 $178 $2,138
Age 40 $170 $2,040
Age 50 $157 $1,886
Age 60 $149 $1,783
Age 70 $159 $1,905

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Cost considerations for young drivers in Pennsylvania

Auto insurance premiums depend on risk assessments made by insurance underwriting. Age and experience are considered key indicators of a driver's risk level. A younger and less experienced driver may be more likely to be involved in an auto accident or traffic violation. As a result, car insurance premiums tend to be higher for younger drivers. One way that young drivers may save on premiums, despite their age, is to remain on a parents' policy even after turning 18. Drivers under 18 cannot have their own policies and must remain on a parent or guardian's policy. The table below shows average rates for young drivers and how much they might save by not getting their own policy at 18:

Age Average annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in Pennsylvania Average annual premium for drivers on their own policy in Pennsylvania
Age 16 $4,684 N/A*
Age 17 $4,444 N/A*
Age 18 $4,044 $6,114
Age 19 $3,610 $5,044
Age 20 $3,441 $4,648

*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.

How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania?

Having a clean driving record is one of the best ways to keep your insurance costs down. Tickets, at-fault accidents and DUI convictions are all indications that you could be a high-risk driver, which can significantly raise car insurance rates in Pennsylvania. For instance, a speeding ticket increases rates by 12 percent, on average, while an at-fault accident shows an average of 38 percent increase. A DUI can cost a thousand or more dollars a year in higher insurance premiums and fees, and the offense can stay on your driving record for life in Pennsylvania unless it is expunged. Our analysis shows an average annual premium increase of 83 percent in Pennsylvania after a DUI.

Driving incident Average annual full coverage premium in Pennsylvania Percentage increase from Pennsylvania average annual full coverage premium
Clean driving record $2,040 0%
Speeding ticket $2,274 12%
Accident $2,822 38%
DUI $3,731 83%

Car insurance rates in Pennsylvania by credit score

Your credit score can also affect car insurance rates in Pennsylvania. Drivers with a good credit score pay around the average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania. But if you have a poor credit score, you may pay about 43 percent higher than the state average. However, drivers with average excellent credit save around 9 percent.

Driving incident Average annual full coverage premium in Pennsylvania Percentage change from Pennsylvania average annual full coverage premium
Poor $2,915 43%
Fair $2,155 6%
Good $2,040 0%
Excellent $1,856 -9%

Pennsylvania car insurance rates by vehicle type

Finally, the make and model of your vehicle plays a significant role in how much you’ll pay for car insurance in Pennsylvania. Rates vary by make and model because each type of car has different safety features, crash statistics and repair costs. The table below outlines the average annual cost of full coverage premiums for a variety of vehicles to give an idea of how much car insurance might cost. BMW 330i and Toyota Prius typically pay higher than the average, while Ford F-150 and Honda Odyssey drivers pay below the average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania.

Vehicle Average annual full coverage premium in Pennsylvania
Toyota Camry $2,040
Ford F-150 $1,662
Honda Odyssey $1,654
BMW 330i $2,581
Toyota Prius $2,164

How to save on car insurance in Pennsylvania

Car insurance is mandatory if you own a car in Pennsylvania, but it doesn't have to break your budget. Here’s a few tips that could help you save money on car insurance in Pennsylvania:

  • Take advantage of telematics programs. Some car insurance companies offer telematics programs as a way for drivers to earn discounts on their car insurance or other rewards for safe driving habits. Tracked behavior can include maintaining a safe speed, braking and accelerating smoothly, hard cornering and more.
  • Maximize your discounts. It's become increasingly common for car insurance companies to offer a variety of auto discounts. These discounts can range from paperless billing to claims-free discounts. The more discounts you are eligible for, the more money you might save on your car insurance rates.
  • Consider your yearly mileage. Many insurance companies use your annual mileage to determine rates, but if you put fewer than 12,000 miles per year on your car, it may pay to update your mileage with your carrier. Those who drive considerably less, like remote workers, may save even more with pay-per-mile car insurance
  • Improve your credit score. Car insurance companies in Pennsylvania are permitted to use a driver’s credit-based insurance score when determining rates. Improving your score might take time and may not be immediately reflected in your car insurance policy, but it could still be useful in the long-term to help you save money and improve your financial opportunities.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Pennsylvania

Frequently asked questions

Written by
Mandy Sleight
Contributor, Personal Finance

Mandy Sleight has been a licensed insurance agent since 2005. She has three years of experience writing for insurance websites such as Bankrate, MoneyGeek and The Simple Dollar. Mandy writes about auto, homeowners, renters, life insurance, disability and supplemental insurance products.

Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute