Average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania in 2024
The average car insurance cost in Pennsylvania is $2,040 for full coverage and $428 for minimum coverage per year.
While we adhere to strict
What To Know First
The annual average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania for full coverage is $2,040, which is slightly higher than the national average of $2,014. For minimum coverage, Pennsylvania car insurance rates average $428 per year, which is lower than the national average of $622 per year. These rates are based on data analyzed by Bankrate and provided by Quadrant Information Services.
To help drivers in the Keystone State get the best rate, we compared premiums across cities, different ages, gender, driving records, credit scores and vehicle makes and models. Individual driver rates will vary by the same factors. Knowing various ways to save can also assist in getting the cheapest Pennsylvania car insurance rates.
- While males tend to pay more for car insurance than females, Pennsylvania is one of six states that does not use gender as a rate determinant.
- Having a DUI on your driving record increases your Pennsylvania car insurance rates by an average of 83 percent, while a speeding ticket comes with a 12 percent increase.
- Pennsylvania car insurance rates can increase by an average of 43 percent for drivers with poor credit, while those with excellent credit may save around 9 percent.
- Of the five most populous Pennsylvania cities, drivers in Pittsburgh, Allenton and Erie can save up to almost 6 percent on the average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania.
How much is car insurance in Pennsylvania?
When researching, “How much is car insurance in Pennsylvania?” you’ll find that annual Pennsylvania car insurance rates are slightly higher than the national average for full coverage, but lower for minimum coverage. According to our 2023 rate analysis, the annual average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania is $2,040 for full coverage, while the national average is $2,014. For minimum coverage, the national average is $622 per year compared to Pennsylvania’s $428 per year. Keep in mind that your rates will vary based on several personal factors. Your ZIP code, age, marital status, credit-based insurance score, driving record, claims history, the insurer you choose and the type of vehicle you insure will all impact your car insurance rates in Pennsylvania.
|Average minimum coverage premium in Pennsylvania
|Average annual full coverage premium in Pennsylvania
|$428
|$2,040
Pennsylvania car insurance rates by city
In Pennsylvania, car insurance rates vary by city. Insurance companies look at population density, theft and vandalism statistics, the likelihood and severity of car accidents, cost of living and medical care to determine rates by ZIP code. To give you an idea of how rates can vary by city, we compared rates for five Pennsylvania cities with some of the largest population. Drivers living in Scranton generally pay close to the average car insurance cost in Pennsylvania for full coverage, but drivers in Erie, Allentown and Pittsburgh see an average of anywhere from 2 to almost 6 percent savings over the state average.
|Pennsylvania city
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from Pennsylvania average annual full coverage premium
|Pittsburgh
|$1,988
|-2.5%
|Allentown
|$1,950
|-4.4%
|Erie
|$1,924
|-5.7%
|Scranton
|$2,042
|0.1%
|Norristown
|$2,207
|8.2%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Pennsylvania
Age is another contributing factor to how much car insurance is in Pennsylvania. While most states also use gender as a factor, Pennsylvania, California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan and North Carolina do not due to state regulations. Young drivers under 20 usually pay the most for car insurance as inexperienced drivers. Rates typically drop around 25 and continue to decrease until around age 70, when they begin to increase again.
|Age
|Average monthly full coverage premium in Pennsylvania
|Average annual full coverage premium in Pennsylvania
|Age 16*
|$390
|$4,684
|Age 18
|$510
|$6,114
|Age 20
|$387
|$4,648
|Age 25
|$203
|$2,438
|Age 30
|$178
|$2,138
|Age 40
|$170
|$2,040
|Age 50
|$157
|$1,886
|Age 60
|$149
|$1,783
|Age 70
|$159
|$1,905
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Cost considerations for young drivers in Pennsylvania
Auto insurance premiums depend on risk assessments made by insurance underwriting. Age and experience are considered key indicators of a driver's risk level. A younger and less experienced driver may be more likely to be involved in an auto accident or traffic violation. As a result, car insurance premiums tend to be higher for younger drivers. One way that young drivers may save on premiums, despite their age, is to remain on a parents' policy even after turning 18. Drivers under 18 cannot have their own policies and must remain on a parent or guardian's policy. The table below shows average rates for young drivers and how much they might save by not getting their own policy at 18:
|Age
|Average annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in Pennsylvania
|Average annual premium for drivers on their own policy in Pennsylvania
|Age 16
|$4,684
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$4,444
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$4,044
|$6,114
|Age 19
|$3,610
|$5,044
|Age 20
|$3,441
|$4,648
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania?
Having a clean driving record is one of the best ways to keep your insurance costs down. Tickets, at-fault accidents and DUI convictions are all indications that you could be a high-risk driver, which can significantly raise car insurance rates in Pennsylvania. For instance, a speeding ticket increases rates by 12 percent, on average, while an at-fault accident shows an average of 38 percent increase. A DUI can cost a thousand or more dollars a year in higher insurance premiums and fees, and the offense can stay on your driving record for life in Pennsylvania unless it is expunged. Our analysis shows an average annual premium increase of 83 percent in Pennsylvania after a DUI.
|Driving incident
|Average annual full coverage premium in Pennsylvania
|Percentage increase from Pennsylvania average annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$2,040
|0%
|Speeding ticket
|$2,274
|12%
|Accident
|$2,822
|38%
|DUI
|$3,731
|83%
Car insurance rates in Pennsylvania by credit score
Your credit score can also affect car insurance rates in Pennsylvania. Drivers with a good credit score pay around the average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania. But if you have a poor credit score, you may pay about 43 percent higher than the state average. However, drivers with average excellent credit save around 9 percent.
|Driving incident
|Average annual full coverage premium in Pennsylvania
|Percentage change from Pennsylvania average annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$2,915
|43%
|Fair
|$2,155
|6%
|Good
|$2,040
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,856
|-9%
Pennsylvania car insurance rates by vehicle type
Finally, the make and model of your vehicle plays a significant role in how much you’ll pay for car insurance in Pennsylvania. Rates vary by make and model because each type of car has different safety features, crash statistics and repair costs. The table below outlines the average annual cost of full coverage premiums for a variety of vehicles to give an idea of how much car insurance might cost. BMW 330i and Toyota Prius typically pay higher than the average, while Ford F-150 and Honda Odyssey drivers pay below the average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania.
|Vehicle
|Average annual full coverage premium in Pennsylvania
|Toyota Camry
|$2,040
|Ford F-150
|$1,662
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,654
|BMW 330i
|$2,581
|Toyota Prius
|$2,164
How to save on car insurance in Pennsylvania
Car insurance is mandatory if you own a car in Pennsylvania, but it doesn't have to break your budget. Here’s a few tips that could help you save money on car insurance in Pennsylvania:
- Take advantage of telematics programs. Some car insurance companies offer telematics programs as a way for drivers to earn discounts on their car insurance or other rewards for safe driving habits. Tracked behavior can include maintaining a safe speed, braking and accelerating smoothly, hard cornering and more.
- Maximize your discounts. It's become increasingly common for car insurance companies to offer a variety of auto discounts. These discounts can range from paperless billing to claims-free discounts. The more discounts you are eligible for, the more money you might save on your car insurance rates.
- Consider your yearly mileage. Many insurance companies use your annual mileage to determine rates, but if you put fewer than 12,000 miles per year on your car, it may pay to update your mileage with your carrier. Those who drive considerably less, like remote workers, may save even more with pay-per-mile car insurance.
- Improve your credit score. Car insurance companies in Pennsylvania are permitted to use a driver’s credit-based insurance score when determining rates. Improving your score might take time and may not be immediately reflected in your car insurance policy, but it could still be useful in the long-term to help you save money and improve your financial opportunities.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Pennsylvania
