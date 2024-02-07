Car insurance for high-risk drivers in Pennsylvania
Navigating car insurance in PA can be particularly challenging if your driving history includes incidents such as a DUI, multiple speeding violations or at-fault accidents. These elements might lead insurance providers to categorize you as a high-risk driver. Generally, being labeled high-risk could mean facing higher insurance premiums. Some drivers might even find it difficult to secure coverage at all. While this situation may appear daunting, it’s important to know that, as a high-risk driver in Pennsylvania, there are typically still options to insure your vehicle.
How much is high-risk auto insurance in Pennsylvania?
Insurance premiums are influenced by various factors, with driving history often playing a significant role. Those seeking insurance for a bad record in PA might find it more challenging to locate affordable options — especially if their driving background includes elements like a DUI, numerous speeding tickets or multiple at-fault accidents. In the following sections, we’ll explore how different driving incidents may influence the cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania. The rates listed below are for full coverage policies, which typically include collision and comprehensive coverage. It’s important to remember, however, that these rates are averages. Individual rates will vary based on your circumstances.
Rates after a speeding ticket
Shopping around to compare quotes from different high-risk auto insurance carriers may help you find the most affordable rates for your situation. You will find that various insurance carriers weigh speeding ticket convictions differently and may increase auto insurance premiums by different amounts. The rates below are for a driver with a single speeding ticket conviction.
|Car insurance company
|PA average annual premium for full coverage before a speeding ticket
|PA average annual premium for full coverage after a speeding ticket
|Percent increase
|State Farm
|$2,103
|$2,214
|5%
|Geico
|$1,404
|$1,875
|34%
|Progressive
|$2,236
|$2,246
|1%
As you can see, your rate increase may vary greatly after a speeding ticket based on the carrier you choose. While the average insurance rate increase in Pennsylvania following a speeding ticket is about 12 percent, all three of the carriers above have average increases below that figure.
Rates after an accident
Car accidents can be expensive, and if you’re the at-fault driver, you might experience a significant insurance premium increase following the incident. Some companies offer accident forgiveness programs for eligible drivers, which could protect you from a rate increase following your first at-fault accident. However, you would need to have this coverage in place before the incident to reap its benefits. These average rates are for drivers with a single at-fault accident on their record.
|Car insurance company
|PA average annual premium for full coverage before an accident
|PA average annual premium for full coverage after an accident
|Percent increase
|State Farm
|$2,103
|$2,715
|29%
|Geico
|$1,404
|$2,312
|65%
|Progressive
|$2,236
|$2,246
|1%
Not all carriers treat accidents equally, but some may have steeper rate increases than others. Fortunately, most insurance companies only increase your premium for three to five years following an accident as long as you maintain a clean driving record.
Rates after a DUI
Driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances is a serious offense. Besides the risk of causing fatalities, the average DUI might ultimately cost the offender between $10,000 and $25,000 in increased insurance costs, license reinstatement fees and legal expenses. The rates below are for a driver with a single DUI conviction.
|Car insurance company
|PA average annual premium for full coverage before a DUI
|PA average annual premium for full coverage after a DUI
|Percent increase
|Geico
|$1,404
|$3,111
|122%
|Progressive
|$2,236
|$2,659
|19%
Some car insurance companies are more willing to work with high-risk drivers than others. As you can see, Progressive may offer a less severe rate increase than Geico, but there is no guarantee that you will be eligible for coverage with a DUI. Keep in mind that multiple offenses will result in even higher increases, and some insurers may opt to nonrenew your coverage.
Rate for teen drivers
It may surprise you to know that even teen drivers with a clean driving record may be considered high-risk. The average crash rate for teen drivers is roughly three times higher than that of other age groups. Lack of experience behind the wheel typically prompts insurance companies to charge higher average rates for teen drivers, even when added to their parents’ policy.
|Car insurance company
|Average annual premium for full coverage*
|State Farm
|$4,729
|Geico
|$2,746
|Progressive
|$4,775
*Rates are for a 16-year-old on their married parents’ policy
Although teen drivers may experience high average rates, it might be easier to find coverage with a teen driver than it is if you have multiple driving incidents on your record. If you have a teen driver in your home and are looking to save money on your car insurance, you might consider looking for young driver discounts. These may include discounts for enrolling in a telematics program or maintaining good grades.
Who is considered a high-risk driver?
A high-risk driver is someone who insurance companies believe is more likely to be involved in a costly accident. You may be classified as a high-risk driver by an insurance carrier based on your driving record, but there may be other factors involved, such as age. For our purposes, we calculated the rate increases for high-risk drivers in Pennsylvania based on a clean driving record plus one high-risk factor, such as an at-fault accident or the driver’s age.
Some insurance companies may deny coverage to high-risk drivers or dramatically increase insurance premiums. Also, Pennsylvania may suspend or revoke your driver’s license if you are convicted of reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, a DUI and more. Drivers classified as high-risk drivers may have been:
- At fault in one or more accidents
- Convicted of one or more DUIs
- Cited for one or more speeding tickets
Teen drivers are generally considered high-risk even if they are good drivers, but this is usually only temporary. As drivers age out of their teens and gain more experience behind the wheel, they typically see their rates decreasing accordingly, until their 70s.
How to lower your rate if you’re a high-risk driver
If you’re a high-risk driver who has experienced a premium increase, there may still be ways to save on your insurance. These strategies may help offset your rate increase:
- Practice safe driving: In Pennsylvania, points only stay on your license for one year as long as you have no new violations in that time period. Maintaining a safe driving record after a high-risk incident may lead to lower rates over time.
- Enroll in a telematics program: Telematics programs are available from many insurance companies and might help you save on your premium by tracking your driving habits in real time. Potential savings may be available for safe driving and low mileage.
- Shop around: As demonstrated above, different carriers weigh factors differently when determining premiums. If you have a high-risk incident on your record or a young driver in your home, you might find a lower rate by comparing quotes from various companies.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
The cost of high-risk insurance in Pennsylvania will vary based on numerous factors, including your driving record and the insurance company you choose. However, the best way to determine your specific rate is likely speaking with your insurance agent or comparing quotes from other carriers. If you need high-risk insurance, shopping around may help you find the best car insurance company for your needs.
-
In general, yes. Even a teen who drives safely is likely to be considered a high-risk driver by insurers because of their inexperience on the road. Over time, as teens age and gain more experience behind the wheel, they will typically see a decrease in their insurance premium, unless they have had accidents or driving violations on their record.
-
If you’re convicted of a speeding ticket, many insurance providers will consider you a riskier driver to insure. This is because excessive speed is linked to a high proportion of car crashes. Based on the correlation between speeding and accidents, providers may charge you a higher rate to compensate for the risk they take on to insure you after you have been convicted of a speeding ticket.
-
Pennsylvania is one of the few states that does not require you to file an SR-22 before you can legally drive again. However, all drivers in the state are required to have car insurance.
-
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents’ policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
