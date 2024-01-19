At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Many factors in addition to driving record go into determining car insurance premiums, but driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a surefire way to pay more for coverage. DUIs also come with serious consequences for placing yourself and others in danger. Getting a DUI ticket might cost you thousands of dollars, earn you jail time or cause your driver’s license to be revoked based on the circumstances of your situation. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team explains why it’s so important to practice safe driving habits and highlights how much driving under the influence can cost you on average.

How much does car insurance go up after a DUI?

If you’re charged with a DUI, you can expect your car insurance rates to be affected for years to come, depending on your state’s regulations. Insurers consider drivers with serious convictions on their driving record to be high-risk drivers, and more likely to be involved in future accidents. For this reason, car insurance for drivers with a DUI is significantly more expensive compared to those with clean driving records, although the actual costs may vary based on a variety of factors, including which carrier you choose. Here are some average rates we obtained from Quadrant Information Services for well-known car insurance companies, both before and after a DUI conviction.

Company Avg. cost of full coverage premium Avg. full coverage premium after a DUI Difference Allstate $2,935 $4,293 $1,358 American Family $1,513 $2,754 $1,241 Amica $2,539 $7,191 $4,652 Auto-Owners $1,645 $3,420 $1,775 Chubb $3,244 $7,315 $4,071 Erie $1,647 $2,815 $1,168 Farmers $2,668 $5,922 $3,254 Geico $1,732 $4,191 $2,459 Nationwide $1,796 $3,365 $1,569 Progressive $1,952 $2,452 $500 Travelers $1,794 $3,610 $1,816 USAA $1,673 $3,229 $1,556

*All rates displayed are average annual rates.

Other financial implications of a DUI

The financial consequences of a DUI aren’t just limited to a fine and insurance surcharges. There are numerous other fees associated withr receiving a DUI citation, which could add up to thousands of dollars over several years. While actual costs might vary based on state and situation, the American Addiction Centers estimates that a DUI could cost between $10,000 to $25,000 or more.

Some potential expenses after a DUI could include:

Fines

Posting bond

Car towing or impound fee

Attorney costs

Court and jail fees, including sentencing and probation

Random drug screenings

Driving school

Ignition interlock installation

License reinstatement fee

Lost income for court and/or jail time

How to lower auto insurance rates after a DUI

On average, a driver with a DUI sees their full coverage car insurance go up to $4,840 per year. Compared to how much a driver with a clean record pays — $2,542 per year — a driver with a DUI pays 90 percent more for coverage. Here are a few ways you can save on your insurance following a DUI:

Research your state’s requirements

Not all states treat DUIs the same, so research your state’s requirements regarding DUI and DWI charges. You may need to look into non-standard auto insurance, and which car insurance carriers will submit an SR-22 or FR-44 on your behalf to the DMV.

Shop around

Each insurer measures risk differently. Shopping around and comparing car insurance companies could help you find cheaper auto insurance rates, even after a DUI. Many other factors, like your location, type of vehicle, annual mileage and more could influence your final rate.

Check discount opportunities

If you’ve received a DUI citation, you likely won’t be able to earn a good driver discount for many years. However, that’s not the only car insurance discount available. If you own your home, you could add a multiple policy discount by bundling your home and auto insurance with the same carrier. You could also get a discount by being a member of certain affiliate or professional groups, driving infrequently, and more.

Practice safe driving habits

Safe drivers typically enjoy some of the lowest car insurance rates, so it helps to be mindful of your driving habits. Some car insurance companies offer telematics programs that can reward you with discounts for not braking hard or accelerating quickly, driving less and avoiding late night driving when accidents are more likely to occur.

The differences between DUI, DWI, OVI and OUI

For the sake of simplicity, we refer to convictions from driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol as a DUI. But there are several related terms that are often categorized together:

DUI: Driving under the influence

DWI: Driving while impaired or intoxicated

OUI: Operating under the influence

OVI: Operating vehicle intoxicated

OMVI: Operating a motor vehicle impaired

Many of these distinctions vary based on the state you’re in. DUI and DWI are terms often used interchangeably, but a state may use just one of these to refer to a driver with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit. If that’s the case, then a DWI typically has the stronger penalty compared to a DUI. In many states, these offenses also apply to driving while under the influence of drugs.

Some states use alternative acronyms like OUI, OVI and OMVI to include broader types of vehicles. For example, states like Ohio got rid of “OMVI” in favor of OVI so that people riding bikes or other non-motorized vehicles could also be held accountable while doing so under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Frequently asked questions



What is the average cost of car insurance after a DUI? Caret Down After a DUI, average rates for full coverage car insurance increase from $2,542 to $4,840 per year. Average rates vary by state and will differ for every driver based on their insurer and driving record. For example, drivers in Maine, New Hampshire and Idaho pay an average rate of under $3,000 per year for full coverage car insurance after a DUI, while drivers in Florida, New York and Louisiana pay over $6,000 per year, on average.

What is the cheapest car insurance after a DUI? Caret Down The cheapest car insurance company varies from person to person. However, Bankrate’s analysis found that some of the cheapest providers for high-risk insurance include American National, Progressive and Selective. You might start by requesting quotes from these providers, as well as from regional insurance companies that offer auto insurance to drivers with a DUI.

What is the total cost of a DUI? Caret Down Getting cited for a DUI can become a massive financial burden. The average cost of a DUI will vary by state and the type of offense, so it’s difficult to provide an accurate or comprehensive estimate. Start by educating yourself about your state’s regulations and then you can work with a knowledgeable professional to learn more.

How much does it cost to post bail after a DUI? Caret Down Bail fees can vary depending on location and are also often subject to judicial discretion. The American Addiction Centers estimates that bail could cost anywhere from $100 to $2,500.



Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and single DUI conviction.