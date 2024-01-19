The Bankrate promise
Many factors in addition to driving record go into determining car insurance premiums, but driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a surefire way to pay more for coverage. DUIs also come with serious consequences for placing yourself and others in danger. Getting a DUI ticket might cost you thousands of dollars, earn you jail time or cause your driver’s license to be revoked based on the circumstances of your situation. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team explains why it’s so important to practice safe driving habits and highlights how much driving under the influence can cost you on average.
How much does car insurance go up after a DUI?
If you’re charged with a DUI, you can expect your car insurance rates to be affected for years to come, depending on your state’s regulations. Insurers consider drivers with serious convictions on their driving record to be high-risk drivers, and more likely to be involved in future accidents. For this reason, car insurance for drivers with a DUI is significantly more expensive compared to those with clean driving records, although the actual costs may vary based on a variety of factors, including which carrier you choose. Here are some average rates we obtained from Quadrant Information Services for well-known car insurance companies, both before and after a DUI conviction.
|Company
|Avg. cost of full coverage premium
|Avg. full coverage premium after a DUI
|Difference
|Allstate
|$2,935
|$4,293
|$1,358
|American Family
|$1,513
|$2,754
|$1,241
|Amica
|$2,539
|$7,191
|$4,652
|Auto-Owners
|$1,645
|$3,420
|$1,775
|Chubb
|$3,244
|$7,315
|$4,071
|Erie
|$1,647
|$2,815
|$1,168
|Farmers
|$2,668
|$5,922
|$3,254
|Geico
|$1,732
|$4,191
|$2,459
|Nationwide
|$1,796
|$3,365
|$1,569
|Progressive
|$1,952
|$2,452
|$500
|Travelers
|$1,794
|$3,610
|$1,816
|USAA
|$1,673
|$3,229
|$1,556
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Other financial implications of a DUI
The financial consequences of a DUI aren’t just limited to a fine and insurance surcharges. There are numerous other fees associated withr receiving a DUI citation, which could add up to thousands of dollars over several years. While actual costs might vary based on state and situation, the American Addiction Centers estimates that a DUI could cost between $10,000 to $25,000 or more.
Some potential expenses after a DUI could include:
- Fines
- Posting bond
- Car towing or impound fee
- Attorney costs
- Court and jail fees, including sentencing and probation
- Random drug screenings
- Driving school
- Ignition interlock installation
- License reinstatement fee
- Lost income for court and/or jail time
How to lower auto insurance rates after a DUI
On average, a driver with a DUI sees their full coverage car insurance go up to $4,840 per year. Compared to how much a driver with a clean record pays — $2,542 per year — a driver with a DUI pays 90 percent more for coverage. Here are a few ways you can save on your insurance following a DUI:
Research your state’s requirements
Not all states treat DUIs the same, so research your state’s requirements regarding DUI and DWI charges. You may need to look into non-standard auto insurance, and which car insurance carriers will submit an SR-22 or FR-44 on your behalf to the DMV.
Shop around
Each insurer measures risk differently. Shopping around and comparing car insurance companies could help you find cheaper auto insurance rates, even after a DUI. Many other factors, like your location, type of vehicle, annual mileage and more could influence your final rate.
Check discount opportunities
If you’ve received a DUI citation, you likely won’t be able to earn a good driver discount for many years. However, that’s not the only car insurance discount available. If you own your home, you could add a multiple policy discount by bundling your home and auto insurance with the same carrier. You could also get a discount by being a member of certain affiliate or professional groups, driving infrequently, and more.
Practice safe driving habits
Safe drivers typically enjoy some of the lowest car insurance rates, so it helps to be mindful of your driving habits. Some car insurance companies offer telematics programs that can reward you with discounts for not braking hard or accelerating quickly, driving less and avoiding late night driving when accidents are more likely to occur.
The differences between DUI, DWI, OVI and OUI
For the sake of simplicity, we refer to convictions from driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol as a DUI. But there are several related terms that are often categorized together:
- DUI: Driving under the influence
- DWI: Driving while impaired or intoxicated
- OUI: Operating under the influence
- OVI: Operating vehicle intoxicated
- OMVI: Operating a motor vehicle impaired
Many of these distinctions vary based on the state you’re in. DUI and DWI are terms often used interchangeably, but a state may use just one of these to refer to a driver with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit. If that’s the case, then a DWI typically has the stronger penalty compared to a DUI. In many states, these offenses also apply to driving while under the influence of drugs.
Some states use alternative acronyms like OUI, OVI and OMVI to include broader types of vehicles. For example, states like Ohio got rid of “OMVI” in favor of OVI so that people riding bikes or other non-motorized vehicles could also be held accountable while doing so under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
After a DUI, average rates for full coverage car insurance increase from $2,542 to $4,840 per year. Average rates vary by state and will differ for every driver based on their insurer and driving record. For example, drivers in Maine, New Hampshire and Idaho pay an average rate of under $3,000 per year for full coverage car insurance after a DUI, while drivers in Florida, New York and Louisiana pay over $6,000 per year, on average.
-
The cheapest car insurance company varies from person to person. However, Bankrate’s analysis found that some of the cheapest providers for high-risk insurance include American National, Progressive and Selective. You might start by requesting quotes from these providers, as well as from regional insurance companies that offer auto insurance to drivers with a DUI.
-
Getting cited for a DUI can become a massive financial burden. The average cost of a DUI will vary by state and the type of offense, so it’s difficult to provide an accurate or comprehensive estimate. Start by educating yourself about your state’s regulations and then you can work with a knowledgeable professional to learn more.
-
Bail fees can vary depending on location and are also often subject to judicial discretion. The American Addiction Centers estimates that bail could cost anywhere from $100 to $2,500.
-
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and single DUI conviction.
