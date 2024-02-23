At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Getting a DUI in Michigan can result in serious consequences. Convicted drivers may face legal penalties and fines, as well as expensive car insurance premiums. In fact, Bankrate’s analysis of data from Quadrant Information Services found that the cost of car insurance increases by an average of 164 percent for drivers with a DUI in Michigan. And in some instances, insurance coverage could be denied altogether.

How a DUI affects your car insurance in Michigan

Michigan’s average car insurance rates are already higher than the national average, even for a driver with a clean record. If you add a DUI conviction to the mix, rates typically increase a great deal. It is also possible that an insurer will refuse to renew your policy or you may have difficulty purchasing a new policy after a DUI conviction.

On the national level, full coverage auto insurance increases an average of 88 percent following a DUI, but in Michigan, the average increase is much higher at 164 percent. Michigan limits the factors insurers may use to determine car insurance rates, so your driving record may play an even bigger role here. Plus, a single DUI infraction can cause your insurer to place you in the high-risk driver category. Insurance companies typically charge elevated premiums for high-risk drivers, and some companies choose not to insure high-risk drivers at all.

Average annual full coverage premium before a DUI Average annual full coverage premium in Michigan after a DUI Percent increase Michigan $3,336 $8,805 164% National average $2,542 $4,790 88%

Michigan DUI laws also require you to have SR-22 insurance if your license is suspended or revoked after a DUI conviction. An SR-22 indicates you are meeting your state’s minimum car insurance requirements. Not all insurers offer SR-22s, and if yours does not, you will need to switch to a company that does provide this service. Drivers needing SR-22s must maintain these documents for three years in Michigan.

How long a DUI affects your car insurance in Michigan

How long a DUI affects your insurance in Michigan depends in part on your provider. A DUI conviction stays on your criminal record for your lifetime in Michigan. Still, insurers usually only consider convictions within the past three to 10 years when determining your premium, depending on the company.

DUI laws in Michigan

It is a crime in Michigan for anyone to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08 or higher, except for drivers under the age of 21, where the limit is 0.02. Penalties become even more severe if the driver’s BAC is 0.17 or higher.

There are different criminal penalties for drunk driving convictions in Michigan. For a first offense with a BAC of 0.17 or higher, with no prior DUI convictions in the last seven years, penalties may include jail time of up to 180 days, community service of up to 360 hours and fines of up to $700. Other penalties include a potential one-year license suspension and six points added to your driving record, plus a mandatory alcohol treatment program and installation of an ignition interlock device. The penalties are less severe for first-offense drivers with a BAC of under 0.17.

In severe cases, if a driver causes an accident where alcohol was a factor and someone was killed, they will face possible prison time of 15 years, fines up to $10,000 and mandatory vehicle immobilization.

How to find car insurance after a DUI in Michigan

Finding good car insurance within your budget after a DUI may be tough, but there are carriers that could offer fairly affordable average rates for high-risk drivers. Keep in mind that Michigan is one of the most expensive states for car insurance even for those with a spotless driving record.

As you can see below, your quoted premium after a DUI may vary greatly based on the carrier you choose. Additionally, your rates may vary based on other individual driving factors, such as your vehicle type. This is why most insurance professionals recommend comparing quotes from several companies to find the best carrier for your needs. If you’re looking for the best car insurance in Michigan after a DUI, you might consider getting a quote from the following companies.

Car insurance company Average annual full coverage premium in Michigan before a DUI Average annual full coverage premium in Michigan after a DUI Percent increase Progressive $1,926 $2,229 16% USAA $1,835 $3,286 79% Auto-Owners $2,185 $5,191 138% Travelers $2,862 $11,212 292% Geico $1,663 $11,379 584%

Frequently asked questions



Do I need an SR-22 in Michigan? Caret Down If your license was revoked because of a DUI conviction in Michigan, you will need your insurance company to file an SR-22 form for you with the DMV. This is a statement of financial responsibility that indicates that you have at least the legal minimum required insurance coverage in Michigan. If your license has been suspended, this may be required for reinstatement, along with fees and other conditions. It does not automatically give you permission to drive again.

How do I lower my insurance costs after a DUI? Caret Down Being convicted of a DUI will likely cause your car insurance premium to increase significantly. However, there may still be ways to save money on insurance. You can potentially switch to a more affordable carrier . Or, it may also be possible to lower your rates with your current provider, as most insurers have discounts available to eligible drivers and many of these discounts could still be achievable with a DUI. In the longer term, driving safely and avoiding traffic incidents should help eventually lower your premium, but this can take years. Signing up for a telematics program could also be an option if your provider offers one. Experts recommend speaking with an insurance agent or broker to explore your options.

What is the cheapest car insurance company in Michigan? Caret Down Which auto insurance company is cheapest in Michigan will vary significantly between drivers. Several personal factors affect rates, including vehicle make and model, ZIP code, driving record, marital status and more. Further, insurance carriers weigh these factors differently, so you may receive different quotes from different companies for the same coverage types and policy limits. That’s why experts recommend shopping around between several providers when trying to find the most affordable car insurance for you. Most companies offer free quotes, and drivers can use these estimates to see which provider will likely offer them the best deal. When requesting quotes, it’s vital to specify the same details on each estimate, or the comparisons could be invalid.



Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single DUI conviction.