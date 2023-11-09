Jessa Claeys is an insurance editor for Bankrate, covering auto, home and life insurance. She has over six years of experience writing, editing and leading teams of content creators dedicated to helping others secure a healthy financial future. Her work has been published by several insurance, personal finance and investment-focused publications, including Jerry, BiggerPockets, 401(k) Specialist, BP Wealth and more.

Jessa earned her master’s degree in journalism and mass communication from the University of Denver. When she’s away from her desk, you can find her climbing mountains, paddling lakes or watching live music.

Jessa wants you to know

Insurance can be complicated. Fortunately, consumers have access to more (free!) tools and information than ever before, so making an educated decision is within our reach. It’s well worth taking a few minutes now to learn how to protect your financial wellness for years to come.

Jessa's recommended readings