What people say about student credit cards

It can be hard to gauge what is the best way to start building a credit history, especially as a student. A big factor that can affect what cards students are eligible for is their credit history. When asked if student credit cards were worth getting over a standard unsecured credit card, Reddit users in the r/CreditCard community say it depends.

One Reddit user remarks that “what matters is that you start your OWN revolving credit history. [Authorized user] accounts can help, but they aren't nearly as meaningful as your own accounts.” This is a common sentiment that echoes advice found in other communities and subreddits, too.

For instance, a user in the r/personalfinance community writes, “You should open your own credit card to start building independent credit history if you ever need to take yourself off as an [authorized user] on your parents' card.” Several reasons can cause your time as an authorized user to an end, but if you open your own card as soon as you’re able you can still establish a lengthy credit history without relying on someone else's account.

Overall, most users agree that student credit cards can help young adults achieve financial independence and break away from relying on their parents’ or guardians' credit cards or from using debit cards.

Although you may not be able to open a decent credit card right away, a student card can be a gateway to better rewards and higher credit limits. If you’re interested in exploring your options, check which ones you’re a potential match for by using tools like Bankrate’s CardMatch™.

*The quotes and citations included on this page have been verified by our editorial team and are accurate as of the posting date. Be sure to check the issuer's website/terms and conditions for all up to date content. Outlinked content may contain views and opinions that do not reflect the views and opinions of Bankrate.