Why you might want the Quicksilver Student

The Quicksilver Student provides a low-cost and low-hassle way for students to get started building credit. You’ll get a competitive flat-rewards rate, a fairly accessible welcome offer and a clear path to a higher credit limit and better card — all for no annual fee.

Rewards rate: Easy-to-track, flat-rate rewards

Since the Quicksilver Student is a flat-rate student rewards card, you won’t have to keep track of rotating bonus categories and enrollment dates to get the most out of your rewards program. A flat rate means you’ll earn the same amount of rewards on every purchase, making earning on all kinds of spending easy. This kind of rewards structure is ideal for students who don’t have time to keep up with a complicated rewards program. The earning rate on this card is also one of the better flat-rates available compared to other flat-rate student credit cards.





Welcome offer: An easy windfall of rewards

Many cards for good credit and beyond require cardholders to spend upwards of $500 to earn a decent chunk of rewards. The Quicksilver Student’s $50 welcome offer is modest, but fairly easy to earn, since you’ll only have to spend $100 on your card in the first three months to get it. A lower spend threshold like this one could be ideal for a student budget, since you won’t have to spend much, but you can still get bonus earnings. A $50 welcome bonus is fairly standard among the market’s current best student cards, only possibly outdone by Discover’s Cashback Match™ program. However, if you’re easily enticed to overspend on a Discover card to gain the highest cash back match, a straightforward required spend for an extra $50 with the Quicksilver Student is a safer bet.

Credit building: Clear path to upgrade

The Quicksilver Student is the student version of a regular credit card for good credit. Therefore, as you work to build your score, you may be able to upgrade to the full version of this card and access better rates and perks without too much hassle. There’s also a chance you could upgrade your card without having to put in a fresh application and risk another hit to your credit score.

Furthermore, Capital One will automatically consider you for a higher credit line after six months of responsible use and on-time payments. This can help bring down your credit utilization ratio, which may increase your credit score. It’s important for students to have access to credit-building features like these, so this card sets itself up as a solid option for someone’s first credit card.