Snapshot

4.6

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

If you want a simple way to earn cash back while you build credit as a student, the Quicksilver Student card will do the trick. It offers a competitive flat rate at a low cost, but the card's high APR could pose a risk to students who don’t pay their balance in full each month.

Best flat-rate cash back for students
Image of Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
  • Introductory offer
    1 / 5
    Fees
    4.2 / 5
    Rewards value
    5 / 5
    Features
    3 / 5
Fair to Good (580 – 740)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

1.5% - 10%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card Overview

Student credit-builders who want an easy way to earn cash back without paying an annual fee or tying up money in a security deposit will find plenty to love about the Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card.

This card is the student-centered version of the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card — one of the most popular flat-rate cash back cards. The Quicksilver Student card keeps most of its parent card’s key features intact, including its streamlined cash back structure, low cost and perks. With responsible card use, the Quicksilver Student could help you build a solid foundation as both a credit-builder and a cash back enthusiast.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases
    • 5 percent back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
    • 10 percent cash back on purchases made through Uber & Uber Eats through Nov. 14, 2024

    Expert Appraisal: Good
  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • Earn $50 when you spend $100 in the first three months

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • APR: 19.99 percent - 29.99 percent (variable)
    • Annual fee: $0
    • Foreign transaction fee: None
    • Cash advance fee: 5 percent (minimum $5)
    • Late payment fee: Up to $40
    • Balance transfer fee: $0 at the Transfer APR, 4% fee of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer to you
    • (See Rates & Fees)

    Expert Appraisal: Typical 
  • Credit Fair

    Credit-building features

    • Monitor your credit profile with the CreditWise® tool, free for everyone**
    • Automatically considered for a higher credit line in as little as six months

    Expert Appraisal: Good
  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Virtual card numbers
    • MasterRental® Coverage*
    • Extended warranty coverage*

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
Quicksilver Student pros and cons

Pros

Pros

  • Checkmark

    This card’s rewards structure is nearly identical to the full-fledged Capital One Quicksilver card, but is available to students with fair credit or a limited credit history

  • Checkmark

    An ideal pick for students who make the most of food delivery and rideshare apps, thanks to limited time Uber One membership statement credits through November 14, 2024

  • Checkmark

    Light on fees compared to other others, since there’s no annual fee or foreign transaction fees

Cons

  • It has no introductory APR offer, so you won’t get a break on interest if you carry a balance

  • The flat rewards rate may not be most lucrative for students who spend in bonus categories

  • Not as forgiving as some other student cards that waive your first late payment

Why you might want the Quicksilver Student

The Quicksilver Student provides a low-cost and low-hassle way for students to get started building credit. You’ll get a competitive flat-rewards rate, a fairly accessible welcome offer and a clear path to a higher credit limit and better card  — all for no annual fee.

Rewards rate: Easy-to-track, flat-rate rewards 

Since the Quicksilver Student is a flat-rate student rewards card, you won’t have to keep track of rotating bonus categories and enrollment dates to get the most out of your rewards program. A flat rate means you’ll earn the same amount of rewards on every purchase, making earning on all kinds of spending easy. This kind of rewards structure is ideal for students who don’t have time to keep up with a complicated rewards program. The earning rate on this card is also one of the better flat-rates available compared to other flat-rate student credit cards.

Welcome offer: An easy windfall of rewards

Many cards for good credit and beyond require cardholders to spend upwards of $500 to earn a decent chunk of rewards. The Quicksilver Student’s $50 welcome offer is modest, but fairly easy to earn, since you’ll only have to spend $100 on your card in the first three months to get it. A lower spend threshold like this one could be ideal for a student budget, since you won’t have to spend much, but you can still get bonus earnings. A $50 welcome bonus is fairly standard among the market’s current best student cards, only possibly outdone by Discover’s Cashback Match™ program. However, if you’re easily enticed to overspend on a Discover card to gain the highest cash back match, a straightforward required spend for an extra $50 with the Quicksilver Student is a safer bet.

Credit building: Clear path to upgrade

The Quicksilver Student is the student version of a regular credit card for good credit. Therefore, as you work to build your score, you may be able to upgrade to the full version of this card and access better rates and perks without too much hassle. There’s also a chance you could upgrade your card without having to put in a fresh application and risk another hit to your credit score.

Furthermore, Capital One will automatically consider you for a higher credit line after six months of responsible use and on-time payments. This can help bring down your credit utilization ratio, which may increase your credit score. It’s important for students to have access to credit-building features like these, so this card sets itself up as a solid option for someone’s first credit card.

Why you might want a different student card

Students getting started on their credit-building journey could benefit from perks like an intro APR offer. Unfortunately, the Quicksilver Student doesn’t offer this brief break on interest, which could be a welcome benefit when learning to manage a new credit card. The card also has lackluster perks that could have you looking elsewhere for a student card.

Rates and fees: No breaks on interest or late payments 

The potential variable interest rate on this card is high, which isn’t uncommon for student cards. However, some competing student cards offer a modest intro APR offer to help students save on interest if you can’t pay your balance in full each month. The Quicksilver Student doesn’t offer this perk, and a high interest rate paired with a lack of an intro offer could prove expensive quickly. The Quicksilver Student also doesn’t waive your first late payment, which is often a helpful pass for students getting used to managing their finances. Just note that with or without a waived late fee, late payments will damage your credit (See Rates & Fees).

Other cardholder perks: Common perks that don’t stand out

The student-centric cardholder perks on the Quicksilver Student are similar to what you’d find on almost all student cards. The best of these perks are extended warranty, price protection and Capital One’s CreditWise credit monitoring feature. CreditWise is available to most consumers, even if you don’t have a Capital One account. With extended warranty coverage*, manufacturer or store warranties on eligible items purchased with the card are automatically doubled in length, while price protection may reimburse you the difference if the price on an eligible item you bought with the card drops within 120 days of purchase.

How the Quicksilver Student compares to other student cards

The Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card is among the better options for students searching for a card that pairs credit-building capabilities with competitive everyday rewards value. While Capital One designed this card for people with fair or limited credit history, it still carries a similar rewards structure to its parent card.

But other cards in its category may offer students a bit more variety and value when it comes to earning rewards. For example, the Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Discover it® Student Cash Back offer higher earning rates on popular student-centric categories like dining, groceries and streaming services.

Image of Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.6
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$50
Info

Rewards rate

1.5% - 10%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Fair to Good (580 – 740)
Info
Image of Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.6
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$50
Info

Rewards rate

1% - 8%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Fair to Good (580 – 740)
Info
Image of Discover it&#174; Student Cash Back
Bankrate Score
5.0
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

Cashback Match
Info

Rewards rate

1% - 5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

No Credit History
Info

Who is the Quicksilver Student right for?

The Quicksilver Student will best serve students with busy schedules, since it doesn’t require much upkeep to earn and maximize rewards. It would also be a helpful addition to students' study abroad wallet, as it could save some money overall. 

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Card worth it?

For anyone who wants a simple way to earn cash back rewards while building credit as a student, the Quicksilver Student card is unlikely to disappoint. It offers a competitive flat cash back rate, charges no annual fee and carries a solid set of benefits compared to other cards in its category. (See Rates & Fees)

But depending on your spending habits, it may not be the most rewarding option. A few competing cards offer at least double the Quicksilver Student card’s cash back rate in spending categories popular with students. And if you want a card that offers a bit of wiggle room with regard to its fees and interest rate, the Quicksilver Student wouldn’t be the best fit due to its high APR and no intro APR offers.

Dig deeper: Is the Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards card worth it?

*For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.

How we rated this card

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring credit cards for students, including each card’s cost, APR, credit-building tools and more.

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular cards designed for students and scored each based on where its key features stood in relation to others in its category. 

Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score:

Frequently asked questions

Written by
Ashley Parks
Former Editor, Credit cards

As a Bankrate credit cards editor, Ashley Parks is fascinated by the ways people can make credit cards work for them when armed with the right knowledge.

Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Reviewed by
Mariah Ackary
Former Editor, credit cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

