Insurance
Find news and advice on homeowners, renters, auto and life insurance.
Car Insurance
Auto insurance protects your finances from the unexpected. Use our car insurance tools to generate quotes, compare coverage options and find the best insurance company for you. Bankrate’s editorial team curated these top auto insurance picks for your budget.
Homeowners Insurance
If anything happens to your home or belongings, home insurance can protect you financially. Find out how much home insurance you need, how much you’ll pay, and what company is best for you with our online tools.
Life Insurance
Life insurance helps you financially care for your loved ones after you pass away. Bankrate is here to help you compare quotes and find the best life insurance company for you.
Insurance Basics
What is car insurance?
Car Insurance
Car insurance provides financial security to drivers and is often required to drive.
What is homeowners insurance and how does it work?
Homeowners Insurance
Bankrate explains homeowners insurance and how it works.
Guide to life insurance
Insurance
Life insurance may seem confusing, but Bankrate’s experts are here to help.
Insurance Reviews
4.3Read review
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5Bankrate Score
Latest Articles
Buying car insurance for the first time? Follow these auto insurance tips.
Bankrate explains homeowners insurance and how it works.
Bankrate investigates cheap carriers for high-risk car insurance in New Jersey.
Find out if renters insurance may be the right choice for you.
Wellness plans can enhance your pet insurance policy to keep your pet healthy.
Find out why car insurance is not negotiable and how you can save on your premium.
Buying car insurance for the first time? Follow these auto insurance tips.
Bankrate investigates cheap carriers for high-risk car insurance in New Jersey.
Find out why car insurance is not negotiable and how you can save on your premium.
Discover essential North Carolina auto insurance laws and the coverage you need.
Penalties for driving without car insurance in California: costs and consequences.
Bankrate explains homeowners insurance and how it works.
Find out if renters insurance may be the right choice for you.
Although inflation is slowing, the cost of living remains high for many.
FEMA’s Risk Rating 2.0 system is designed to produce fair flood insurance rates.
Don’t wait for a hurricane to check your homeowners insurance coverage.
Here’s what you should know about the 2024 hurricane season in Florida.
Bankrate asks an expert: how will extreme weather transform insurance in the U.S.?
Life insurance provides peace of mind. But how do payouts work? Bankrate explains.
If finding life insurance is part of your pregnancy preparations, start here.
Bankrate explores what life insurance covers to help you understand your options.
Is short-term life insurance right for you? Bankrate explains this type of policy.
Discover the features, benefits and costs of indexed universal life insurance.
Term life insurance policy expiring soon? Bankrate explains your options.
Review your insurance policies to help save money and find the best deal.
Insurable interest: Key to securing life insurance for those who matter most.
The trusted provider of accurate rates and financial information