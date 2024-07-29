Insurance

Car Insurance

Auto insurance protects your finances from the unexpected. Use our car insurance tools to generate quotes, compare coverage options and find the best insurance company for you. Bankrate’s editorial team curated these top auto insurance picks for your budget.

Homeowners Insurance

If anything happens to your home or belongings, home insurance can protect you financially. Find out how much home insurance you need, how much you’ll pay, and what company is best for you with our online tools.

Life Insurance

Life insurance helps you financially care for your loved ones after you pass away. Bankrate is here to help you compare quotes and find the best life insurance company for you.

Insurance Basics

Car in California national park

What is car insurance?

Car Insurance
Car insurance provides financial security to drivers and is often required to drive.
By Jessica Gibson
13 min read
Asian single mother with her two children in the kitchen, showing them how to bake a cake.

What is homeowners insurance and how does it work?

Homeowners Insurance
Bankrate explains homeowners insurance and how it works.
By Natalie Todoroff
11 min read
Family with child enjoying a nice time in the park on a clear day

Guide to life insurance

Insurance
Life insurance may seem confusing, but Bankrate’s experts are here to help.
By Lizzie Nealon
12 min read

Insurance Reviews

Latest Articles

Man sat in a cafe using his computer

Car insurance for high-risk drivers in New Jersey

Bankrate investigates cheap carriers for high-risk car insurance in New Jersey.
Jul 26, 2024
Mechanic man explaining to his customer the defect of his car in a repair shop

Why is car insurance mandatory?

Car insurance is mandatory in most states, but why?
Jul 26, 2024
Consultant talking to family at home

Are car insurance rates negotiable?

Find out why car insurance is not negotiable and how you can save on your premium.
Jul 25, 2024
Highways and roads going into Charlotte, NC.

North Carolina auto insurance laws

Discover essential North Carolina auto insurance laws and the coverage you need.
Jul 24, 2024
Older black grandpa is changing the oil on his car and showing his grandson what he's doing.

What is a car warranty?

Bankrate explains what a warranty on a car covers, and what it doesn’t.
Jul 24, 2024
Traffic in New York with a blocky skyline in the distance

What happens if you drive without insurance in California?

Penalties for driving without car insurance in California: costs and consequences.
Jul 23, 2024
couple at home in their kitchen with their son

Cost of living facts and statistics 2024

Although inflation is slowing, the cost of living remains high for many.
Jul 24, 2024
Flooded home and yard

Understanding FEMA’s Risk Rating 2.0 system for flood insurance

FEMA’s Risk Rating 2.0 system is designed to produce fair flood insurance rates.
Jul 24, 2024
A home on the coast that has been damaged by a hurricane. It is a sunny day.

Does homeowners insurance cover hurricane damage?

Don’t wait for a hurricane to check your homeowners insurance coverage.
Jul 24, 2024
flood in fort lauderdale florida

When is hurricane season in Florida?

Here’s what you should know about the 2024 hurricane season in Florida.
Jul 23, 2024
A house

HO-1 insurance

An HO-1 does not offer much coverage and is not available in most states.
Jul 23, 2024
Huge waves attacking a coastline

Extreme weather is transforming the insurance industry — here’s what one expert recommends

Bankrate asks an expert: how will extreme weather transform insurance in the U.S.?
Jul 22, 2024
A man with glasses sits in his kitchen in front of a laptop.

How life insurance payouts work

Life insurance provides peace of mind. But how do payouts work? Bankrate explains.
Jul 23, 2024
Pregnant black parent with black child feeling baby kick

Life insurance while pregnant

If finding life insurance is part of your pregnancy preparations, start here.
Jul 15, 2024
A couple reviewing their finances and sitting in front of a laptop

What does life insurance cover?

Bankrate explores what life insurance covers to help you understand your options.
Jul 10, 2024
An Asian father is gardening with his little daughter.

What is short-term life insurance?

Is short-term life insurance right for you? Bankrate explains this type of policy.
Jul 08, 2024
A black couple sitting together on the couch

Indexed universal life insurance

Discover the features, benefits and costs of indexed universal life insurance.
Jul 02, 2024
An adult son is spending time with his father out in the backyard during a family cookout.

What happens if you outlive your term life insurance?

Term life insurance policy expiring soon? Bankrate explains your options.
Jun 28, 2024
People talking to a person in front of a laptop

Review your insurance policies for the best deal

Review your insurance policies to help save money and find the best deal.
Jun 27, 2024
Asian senior woman working on her home finance with laptop at home

Insurable interest in life insurance

Insurable interest: Key to securing life insurance for those who matter most.
Jun 24, 2024
