Ashlyn Brooks

Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Insurance
  • Financial Markets
  • Personal Finance
  • Retirement
Education EDUCATION
  • Sam Houston State University, Bachelors of Science from The College of Science and Engineering (2018)
  • Louisiana State University, MBA (2024)

 

Ashlyn Brooks is a finance writer with more than half a decade of experience, known for her knowledge in areas such as taxes, insurance, investing, retirement, finance news, and banking products. Her contributions to publications like Forbes, USA Today, and SmartAsset have significantly boosted financial literacy among readers. With a unique background in civil engineering, Ashlyn skillfully deciphers complex financial concepts into easily digestible content, democratizing access to financial knowledge and enabling informed decision-making among readers.

Ashlyn wants you to know

Ashlyn believes that comparing insurance offers or companies is a bit like a game of chess; you need to strategize and think several moves ahead. Here’s her playbook

  • Evaluate your needs: Know what you need like you know your favorite coffee order. Different policies cater to different needs, so make sure you’re eyeing the right coverage.
  • Compare apples to apples: Make sure you’re comparing similar policies. Look at deductibles, coverage limits and any add-ons so you’re not weighing a grape against a watermelon.
  • Look beyond the premium: Yes, the price tag is important, but it’s not the whole story. Check out the company’s customer service ratings, financial stability, and claims processing speed. You don’t want to be stuck in a never-ending phone loop if you ever need to make a claim.
  • Read reviews: Dig into customer reviews, but take them with a grain of salt. Try to get a balanced view by reading both praise and complaints.

Knowledge is the most valuable currency, and finance isn’t just a subject; it’s a tool—a key that can unlock doors to a secure and prosperous life.

— Ashlyn Brooks

