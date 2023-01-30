What type of life insurance policy is best for young adults?

Choosing the best life insurance policy type for you is a personal decision, and choosing among the various types of life insurance may be easier with the help of a financial advisor or licensed life insurance agent. Young adults who have time on their side may find it profitable to be more aggressive with their investing strategy, such as leveraging life insurance, provided they are comfortable with the balance of risk and reward.

For example, a whole life insurance policy’s cash value earns nominal interest — similar to a savings account — and may not be ideal for long-term investment potential. Universal life policies allow you to invest the cash value in stocks and mutual funds, which could provide a larger return. Equities have more potential for growth but come with greater risk due to volatility of the financial markets. Choosing an indexed universal life policy exposes you to moderate risk and allows you to invest in an index, such as the S&P 500, which has historically performed well over long-term investment timelines. Discuss options with your financial advisor or a life insurance agent to see which option may work best for you.

Term life insurance vs. permanent life insurance

When considering life insurance for young adults, it's important to understand the differences between term and permanent life insurance. Term life insurance is often selected for its simplicity and affordability, providing coverage for a set period, such as 10, 15, 20 or 30 years. It may be ideal for policyholders who only need coverage for a certain period of time, such as until their mortgage is paid off. Because there is the chance you will outlive your policy term and get no payout, these policies typically come with cheaper premiums.

Permanent life insurance, in contrast, offers lifelong coverage and includes a cash value component. This category includes several types, each with distinct features:

Whole life insurance: Features fixed premiums and guaranteed cash value growth, offering predictability and stability.

Features fixed premiums and guaranteed cash value growth, offering predictability and stability. Universal life insurance: Offers flexibility in premium payments and death benefits, allowing adjustments to suit changing financial situations.

Offers flexibility in premium payments and death benefits, allowing adjustments to suit changing financial situations. Variable life insurance: Enables policyholders to invest the cash value in different accounts, potentially increasing growth but also carrying higher risk.

Enables policyholders to invest the cash value in different accounts, potentially increasing growth but also carrying higher risk. Variable universal life insurance: Combines the investment choices of variable life with the premium and death benefit flexibility of universal life.

These various forms of permanent life insurance cater to diverse financial needs and goals, making it important for individuals to consider their long-term financial planning when choosing the right type for their circumstances. Speaking with a licensed financial professional may be helpful in choosing the right policy type for your circumstances.