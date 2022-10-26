Best whole life insurance companies

What is whole life insurance?

Whole life insurance is a type of life insurance policy that provides coverage for the entirety of your life, as long as you pay the premiums. This is different from term life insurance, which usually only lasts for a set period of time, usually between 10 and 30 years. Permanent policies pay out a death benefit to your beneficiaries after your death. Death benefits on whole life insurance policies vary greatly, from as little as $10,000 to over $1 million depending on your needs and the amount you qualify for and choose.

Whole life insurance living benefits

Whole life insurance policies can be customized based on your needs. Living benefits is one way to customize your life insurance. Living benefits can be included in your policy or they can be offered by the insurer as riders that allow you to access a portion of the death benefit while you are still alive.

This can be helpful in several circumstances and can act as a savings account for you in the event of an emergency. For instance, if you are diagnosed with a terminal illness with less than two years to live, you can activate your accelerated death benefit rider to help you deal with the additional costs. Some companies also offer long-term care benefits, which could help cover the cost of assisted living or a nursing home.

However, keep in mind that any amount used for living benefits will reduce the death benefit amount your beneficiary will receive.

Whole life insurance cash value

While technically also a living benefit, cash value is a feature that comes standard with whole life insurance. When you pay your premiums for whole life insurance, your insurance company puts a portion of your payment into a cash value account that can accrue interest over time and is accessible to you while you are still alive for any purpose.

For instance, you could take out an interest-free loan against the cash value, making plans to repay it in agreed-upon installments. You could also withdraw some or all of the cash value without paying it back, although any money not paid back into your cash value account will be deducted from your death benefit. The cash value component makes whole life insurance appealing to many life insurance shoppers seeking permanent coverage with added financial benefits.

It’s important to note that, even if you don’t borrow against or withdraw money from your cash value account, the cash value is typically not included in your death benefit and will revert to your life insurance company after you die.