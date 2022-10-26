This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best whole life insurance companies
Whole life insurance is the most common type of permanent life insurance policy and provides stable premiums, a death benefit and the ability to accumulate cash value. Permanent life insurance policies do not expire unless you fail to pay your premiums, so they can be an attractive option for people who want life insurance coverage for life. Of the whole life insurance companies on the market, which one is best? The answer depends on what you’re looking for. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team explains whole life insurance and shares our picks for some of the best companies offering this policy type.
What is whole life insurance?
Whole life insurance is a type of life insurance policy that provides coverage for the entirety of your life, as long as you pay the premiums. This is different from term life insurance, which usually only lasts for a set period of time, usually between 10 and 30 years. Permanent policies pay out a death benefit to your beneficiaries after your death. Death benefits on whole life insurance policies vary greatly, from as little as $10,000 to over $1 million depending on your needs and the amount you qualify for and choose.
Whole life insurance living benefits
Whole life insurance policies can be customized based on your needs. Living benefits is one way to customize your life insurance. Living benefits can be included in your policy or they can be offered by the insurer as riders that allow you to access a portion of the death benefit while you are still alive.
This can be helpful in several circumstances and can act as a savings account for you in the event of an emergency. For instance, if you are diagnosed with a terminal illness with less than two years to live, you can activate your accelerated death benefit rider to help you deal with the additional costs. Some companies also offer long-term care benefits, which could help cover the cost of assisted living or a nursing home.
However, keep in mind that any amount used for living benefits will reduce the death benefit amount your beneficiary will receive.
Whole life insurance cash value
While technically also a living benefit, cash value is a feature that comes standard with whole life insurance. When you pay your premiums for whole life insurance, your insurance company puts a portion of your payment into a cash value account that can accrue interest over time and is accessible to you while you are still alive for any purpose.
For instance, you could take out an interest-free loan against the cash value, making plans to repay it in agreed-upon installments. You could also withdraw some or all of the cash value without paying it back, although any money not paid back into your cash value account will be deducted from your death benefit. The cash value component makes whole life insurance appealing to many life insurance shoppers seeking permanent coverage with added financial benefits.
It’s important to note that, even if you don’t borrow against or withdraw money from your cash value account, the cash value is typically not included in your death benefit and will revert to your life insurance company after you die.
Whole life insurance vs term life insurance
Since whole life insurance covers you for a longer period of time than term life insurance, the cost of a policy is generally more expensive. Term life insurance is also sometimes called pure life insurance because it only offers a death benefit, though some carriers offer riders for term life that allow you to customize your policy. You might prefer the benefits of whole life insurance if you are looking for a policy that will not expire and builds cash value.
|Whole life insurance
|Term life insurance
|Lifetime coverage
Builds cash value
Guaranteed death benefit
Level premiums (typically)
|Temporary coverage
Doesn’t build cash value
Less expensive
Level premiums
Best whole life insurance companies
The best whole life insurance company for one person may not be the best insurer for another person, because different companies cater best to different types of people and different needs. Some life insurers are focused on serving the military community while others may specialize on serving insureds with specific types of health conditions, such as cancer or heart disease.
Depending on your specific situation, you may need to research additional companies to meet your life insurance objectives. However, based on Bankrate’s research, we have determined the following five companies are among the best in the industry for whole life insurance coverage.
These five major insurers were chosen through an objective analysis of the 2023 J.D. Power Life Insurance Study scores, AM Best and Standard & Poor’s (S&P) financial strength ratings, policy offerings, digital tools and customer service. J.D. Power scores reflect whether or not policyholders are generally satisfied, AM Best and S&P financial strength ratings show a company’s strong capital position and historical ability to pay out claims, and a wide range of policy options makes it easier to find the right policy for you with these providers.
|Company
|J.D. Power score
|AM Best
|Globe Life
|798/1,000
|A (Excellent)
|Nationwide
|840/1,000
|A+ (Superior)
|New York Life
|794/1,000
|A++ (Superior)
|Northwestern Mutual
|790/1,000
|A++ (Superior)
|State Farm
|843/1,000
|A++ (Superior)
Globe Life offers term life and whole life products. If you are concerned about the medical exam that is often required when applying for life insurance, Globe Life may be a good option for you. The company’s whole life insurance product does not require a medical exam as part of its underwriting process, although you will have to provide details about your medical history as part of the application process.
Globe Life can trace its roots back to 1900 and currently has almost $220 billion of life insurance premium in force. While Globe Life is the smallest life insurer on our list of best whole life insurers, it scored above the segment average in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Life Insurance Study.
If you prefer to have all of your insurance products with one company, Nationwide may be a good choice. Along with various life insurance products, Nationwide is a full-lines insurer that also offers home, auto, umbrella and pet insurance, among other products.
Nationwide offers clients two payment options when it comes to whole life insurance. Its Whole Life 100 policy offers level premiums, like all whole life insurance policies, but payments stop when you turn age 100. The 20-pay Whole Life option locks in your premium rate for 20 consecutive years, at which point the policy is considered paid in full and premiums are no longer assessed. While the 20-pay policy is more expensive, it may be a good choice for those who do not want to pay premiums for life. Nationwide's second place score in the J.D. Power study indicates that life insurance customers are generally satisfied with the carrier's service.
Unlike many of its competitors, New York Life is a mutual insurer completely owned by its policyholders. It offers a wide range of life insurance products, including whole life, term and universal and variable universal policies. New York Life accounts for nearly 7 percent of the overall market share in the life insurance industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), which makes it the second-largest life insurer in the U.S.
New York Life offers policyholders the ability to customize their payment schedule with its Custom Whole Life Insurance option. This option may allow you to pay up your policy in a shorter period of time so that you have no premiums due later in life. The company ranks lower in J.D. Power customer satisfaction study compared to other whole life insurers on our list, but it still scored above average.
Like New York Life, Northwestern Mutual is owned exclusively by its policyholders and offers a wide range of whole, term and universal life policies. Northwestern Mutual is the largest direct writer of life insurance in the U.S. with almost $14 billion in premiums written. The company received an average customer service score from J.D. Power, and carries an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.
Northwestern Mutual offers an intuitive tool on its website that will quickly match you with a local financial advisor who can help you with your financial planning. You can input your financial goals, which can include protecting your family, saving for retirement or growing your investments, and the tool will pair you with a financial advisor to discuss product options to help supplement your goals.
State Farm stands out in our list of best whole life insurance companies. Not only did State Farm rank number one in the J.D. Power study, it also boasts an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. State Farm is the largest all-lines insurer in the U.S., so it may be a great option for shoppers who value robust digital tools and want to keep all their insurance products with a single carrier.
State Farm offers three policy payment options for its whole life insurance product. You can pay in one lump sum, pay level premiums that will stop at age 100 or choose a limited number of years to pay. State Farm’s 19,700 licensed agents across the U.S. may be appealing if you prefer to do your business locally. You can find an agent in your area using its “Find an Agent” tool accessible via its website.
How to find the best whole life insurance company for you
There are several important factors that you may want to consider as you shop for a whole life insurance policy. One of them is financial strength. The financial ratings provided by third-party agencies such as AM Best, Fitch, Moody’s and S&P show a company’s historical financial stability and its ability to pay claims, especially after a catastrophic event that may impact hundreds of its policyholders simultaneously.
To learn more about other policyholders’ experiences with a company, you can visit the Department of Insurance website in the state where you live to find out how many complaints the company has received during the past year or two. Similar information is also available through the NAIC. J.D. Power’s annual customer satisfaction surveys may also give you a good measure of each life insurance company’s overall customer experience.
You may also want to consider a company’s quoted premiums, as there are several types of whole life products that offer different features. Beyond the price, it’s helpful to consider how well a policy’s unique features benefit you compared to other types. The Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) explains that it is beneficial to obtain quotes from several life insurance companies to compare coverage options and
