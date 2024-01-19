Natasha Cornelius, CLU, is an insurance editor for Bankrate, specializing in auto, home and life insurance. She is passionate about simplifying complex topics for the modern consumer, empowering them to make important decisions for themselves and their families. Her work has been featured and cited on several finance websites, including Quotacy, NerdWallet, Mint, Centsai, The Society of Actuaries, Annuity.org and more.

Natasha’s journey in insurance began as a receptionist at a life insurance brokerage firm right after college. Witnessing the profound impact of life insurance on families, she delved into the industry. She was offered the opportunity to help launch an online life insurance agency as a full-time content producer and jumped at the chance. Soon after, she became a licensed agent and earned her Chartered Life Underwriter® designation, broadening her expertise to various insurance types.

When she’s not working, Natasha loves to travel, cook, watch “bad” TV and spend time with her family, friends and pets.

Natasha wants you to know

Navigating insurance can be complex and an easy thing to procrastinate, but it’s vital for you and your family. Budgeting is important for most households, and the key to affordable coverage lies in comparing insurance carriers and rates. Take advantage of the many educational articles and tools available to enhance your understanding, helping you to make the best decisions to protect you and your loved ones.

