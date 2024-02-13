While these car insurance companies may be useful for the sake of comparison, your own rates or coverage needs may make one provider a better fit over another. Comparing quotes and coverage options for your circumstances may help you determine the best provider.

We calculate each carrier’s Bankrate Score using a 5-point scale. Bankrate assigns Scores by analyzing each insurer’s affordability, availability and financial strength ratings. We also examine each provider’s customer service history and look for carriers that offer mobile and online tools to help policyholders manage their policies. Our survey may narrow the field to help Savannah drivers find carriers that offer the coverage they’re looking for at a price they can afford.

Based on rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, the five best cheap car insurance companies in Savannah include Auto-Owners, USAA and Progressive. These providers were selected based on their average annual premiums, discount options, coverage, customer satisfaction ratings, financial strength scores and customer satisfaction scores from the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study .

*Not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners may be a great option for Savannah drivers looking for robust coverage at an affordable price. Auto-Owners offers customers an impressive lineup of coverages that include all standard protections, along with optional gap insurance and roadside assistance. Following a covered loss, the provider’s optional additional expense coverage may help pay for rental car costs, and if you have an accident away from home, it may also cover incidental, food and hotel expenses. For drivers looking for a discount, the carrier offers potential savings for students, paperless billing and more. Unfortunately, the carrier only offers auto policies through three independent Savannah insurance agencies.

Learn more: Auto-Owners Insurance review

USAA

USAA has the highest J.D. Power score on our list, but drivers must be active-duty military members, veterans or their family members to qualify for coverage. On average, USAA’s full coverage car insurance policies cost $451 less than the Savannah average. In addition to customizable coverage options, USAA also offers highly-rated customer service, claims handling and generous discounts. Enrolling in USAA’s usage-based SafePilot program could save you up to 30 percent if you maintain good driving habits. Military members who garage their vehicles on base may also earn up to a 15 percent discount. While USAA sells all standard car insurance coverages, it only offers two optional protections: rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance.

Learn more: USAA Insurance review

Progressive

With Progressive, Savannah drivers may get access to helpful online tools and great savings opportunities. Progressive offers a long list of discounts. Its usage-based Snapshot program features an enrollment discount, plus additional savings if you maintain good driving habits. The insurer also extends a discount to homeowners and offers three savings opportunities for young drivers. Along with standard coverages, Progressive also offers several optional protections, including gap insurance, rental car reimbursement, rideshare coverage and roadside assistance. Although Progressive made the cut in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, it earned a below-average score in the Southeast region.

Learn more: Progressive Insurance review

Mercury

In addition to standard auto coverages, Mercury offers optional rental car reimbursement, rideshare and roadside assistance coverages. If you qualify, you may be able to lower your rate with good driver, good student and multi-policy discounts. Plus, you may save even more if your vehicle is equipped with anti-theft devices. Mercury could be a choice for low-mileage drivers as its RealDrive program may lower your premium based on the number of miles you drive. Mercury was not included in the 2022 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study, but it did receive an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best. Mercury sells auto policies through five independent Savannah insurance agencies.

Learn more: Mercury Insurance review

Nationwide

Nationwide offers all standard car insurance coverages, plus a few optional protections, including gap insurance, rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance and towing and labor coverage. Nationwide could be a good choice for drivers looking to reduce their premium with discounts. The carrier offers potential savings for being accident free, installing anti-theft devices, enrolling in a defensive driving course, and being a good student, among others. Nationwide does charge the highest full coverage rates on this list.

Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review