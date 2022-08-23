Country Financial insurance review 2024

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Bankrate's take
Policyholders who value good customer service and the ability to handle all their financial business through one company may want to consider Country Financial as their company of choice.
Who Country Financial may be good for: For those looking for a one-stop shop for all their financial needs, Country Financial's robust product line, from insurance to investments, may be of interest. The company is known for a high level of customer service and also rates highly for financial stability.
Who Country Financial may not be good for: Country Financial only writes policies in 19 states, so you won’t be able to access its insurance in an area where it does not operate. The company’s high average rates for home insurance may also dissuade homeowners looking for cheap coverage.
Country Life Insurance Company, part of the Country Financial family of businesses, was awarded a place on the 2023 Ward's 50 list of top-performing life insurance companies, out of nearly 700 life insurers considered. Those on the list were selected for outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency and performance over a five-year period.
Country Financial car insurance
Country Financial earned a 4.0 Bankrate Score for its auto insurance, part of which was due to its high third-party customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings. That suggests that the company places a high value on maintaining good policyholder relationships — something that could make it a good option if customer service matters to you.
Country Financial offers car insurance policies with all the standard coverage types and many optional endorsements. These include emergency roadside service, new car replacement, personal effects coverage, safety glass coverage, and vehicle rental and trip interruption coverage. Additionally, the company offers a host of potential discounts, including three discounts for teen drivers.
Customers who prioritize service and live in one of the 19 states where Country Financial writes auto policies may be interested in the company. Country Financial ranked above the industry average in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for the North Central region. Customers who value digital policy management may be impressed with the company's mobile app. The company also came in above average in the shopping portion of J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study, and policyholders can file claims, pay bills and request roadside assistance all within the app.
Pros and cons of Country Financial car insurance
Country Financial offers a full line of standard auto insurance coverage types and a few unique discounts. However, Country Financial will not fit the needs of all automobile owners.
-
Variety of optional coverage types
-
Specific resources available for insuring teen drivers
-
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction score for the North Central region
-
Only available in 19 states
-
Does not offer gap insurance
-
No online quoting available
Country Financial car insurance cost
Country Financial car insurance costs an average of $1,842 per year for a full coverage policy and $533 per year for a minimum coverage policy, according to Bankrate’s 2023 study of quoted annual premiums. On average, Country Financial policyholders pay slightly less than the national averages of $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. While Country Financial isn't one of the cheapest car insurance companies, its average rates are lower than the national averages.
Country Financial car insurance rates by driving history
An individual’s driving record can play a major role in their auto insurance rate. Motorists with incidents such as speeding tickets and at-fault accidents typically pay higher rates than drivers with clean driving records. Below you can find average Country Financial rates for customers with a variety of driving records.These rates are based on a sample, and your rates will likely vary. For more personalized information, you can reach out to a Country Financial agent for a quote.
|Country Financial full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$1,842
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,333
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$2,460
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$2,716
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Country Financial car insurance quotes by age
A driver’s age can affect the price they pay for car insurance, and young drivers typically pay more for car insurance, even on their parents' policy. Parents who have teen or young adult drivers in their household may benefit from shopping around to find a carrier that offers low average rates and discounts for younger drivers. The following average rates are for a teen driver with a clean driving record added to their parents' policy and adult drivers with a clean record on their own policy.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|Country Financial full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$3,909
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$3,505
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$3,225
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$4,494
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$2,845
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Country Financial car insurance discounts
Customers looking to lower their cost of car insurance may be interested in potential discounts to help them save. Country Financial offers several standard discounts such as multi-policy discounts and student discounts, alongside some more unique auto insurance discounts:
Country Financial home insurance
Our insurance editorial team assigned Country Financial home insurance a Bankrate Score of 3.2. Although its coverage options and support are excellent, the high average cost of a policy brought the score down. While the national average for $250K in dwelling coverage is $1,428 a year, Country Financial's average was a much higher $2,470. If you are hoping to find cheap coverage for your home, Country Financial might not be the best choice for you.
Country Financial's home insurance offerings are available in three coverage levels: basic, combined and premier. The basic plan includes standard coverage options, while the combined plan includes coverage for one instance of human-caused physical damage to the structure of your home. The premier plan includes this extra coverage type and coverage for one instance of physical damage to personal property such as a power surge that damages your computer.
Additionally, Country Financial offers endorsements like sewer backup coverage, extended replacement cost and scheduled personal property coverage. Earthquake and flood insurance are available but may need to be purchased as separate policies.
Country Financial has strong customer satisfaction ratings for home insurance in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study, and homeowners insurance policyholders may also benefit from the comprehensive mobile app. As with all of Country Financial's offerings, online quoting is not available.
Pros and cons of Country Financial home insurance
Your home is likely one of your most valuable assets, so choosing the right homeowners insurance company may be critical to your financial protection strategy. When comparing Country Financial with other providers, these pros and cons may help you narrow down your selections.
-
Multiple coverage levels to choose from
-
Identity theft coverage available
-
Earthquake and flood insurance available
-
Average premiums are higher than the national average
-
No online quoting available
-
Not available in every state
Country Financial home insurance cost
Country Financial’s average annual premium for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $2,470. Compared to the 2023 national average of $1,428 per year for the same amount of coverage, Country Financial policyholders pay more than average for their home insurance. To get the best homeowners insurance rate, you may want to request quotes from numerous insurers.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|Country Financial average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$1,757
|$975
|$250,000
|$2,470
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$3,059
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$3,732
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$5,827
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Country Financial home insurance discounts
Country Financial offers several homeowners insurance savings options, including a discount for purchasing multiple Country Financial policies. The insurer also offers the following more unique home insurance discounts:
Country Financial life insurance
Country Financial life insurance offers a full suite of life insurance policy types including term, whole and universal life insurance policies. The company's term policies have the option of 10-, 15-, 20- or 30-year terms with the option to extend or convert coverage at the end of the term. The company does not, however, offer a few types of life insurance, such as variable universal life, so if you are looking to compare multiple types of policy before you buy, you may want to consider other companies with more extensive offerings.
The cost of Country Financial life insurance may vary greatly depending on the type of policy you are purchasing as well as your age, health and other factors. If you are looking for the cheapest life insurance possible, it can be a good idea to ask for quotes from several companies to see who can offer you the best pricing.
Pros and cons of Country Financial life insurance
-
Term, universal and whole life insurance policies available
-
Multiple riders for policy customization
-
Free accelerated death benefit for universal life and whole life policyholders
-
Not available in all states
-
Variable universal life policies are not available
-
Policies must be purchased through a Country Financial representative
Country Financial life insurance endorsements
Country Financial offers several endorsement options which may vary depending on the type of life insurance policy you choose. These endorsements, also called riders, could help you enhance your coverage to meet your needs. Country Financial’s life insurance endorsements include:
Compare Country Financial with other insurers
Country Financial may not be the right choice for everyone. If it isn’t quite right for your needs, you may want to consider one of these options.
We also looked at financial strength ratings from AM Best as an indicator of the company's historic ability to pay claims. AM Best gives Country Financial a financial strength score of A+ (Superior), which underscores a positive history of being able to pay out claims in a timely manner.
|Study or Rating agency
|Country Financial
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|529/1,000
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A+ (Superior)
|N/A
Country Financial auto claims satisfaction
In J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, Country Financial ranked above the industry average in the North Central region with an overall customer satisfaction score of 828 out of 1,000. This is the only region that included a ranking for the company (due to its limited regional availability).
Country Financial customer complaints
Another way to assess the responsiveness of a company to its customers is by looking at its rating with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The NAIC tracks complaints by company and product and assigns each product a complaint index based on the expected number of complaints for a company of that size. A complaint index of more than 1.00 indicates a company receives more complaints than expected for its market share, while one under 1.00 shows that a company received fewer complaints than was average for the industry.
Country Financial scores very well in the NAIC complaint index for auto policy complaints. For the past three years, it has consistently had fewer complaints than average, suggesting that the company responds to customer needs in a prompt and satisfactory way.
Country Financial's complaint index ratings for homeowners insurance are even better than its auto insurance numbers, and they have been consistently getting better over the past few years. In 2022, for example, there were only nine total complaints filed with the NAIC against the company. This indicates that customers are generally satisfied with their company interactions and claims management.
Other Country Financial tools and benefits
While auto, home and life insurance may be some Country Financial’s most popular insurance offerings, the company also offers many other financial products. The following perks may be appealing to customers who want to maintain all their insurance needs with a single company.
- Financial service products: In addition to insurance, the company offers 401k plans, annuities, college savings plans, IRAs and managed accounts.
- Umbrella insurance: Umbrella insurance provides additional personal liability coverage that may enhance the protections of your auto and home insurance policies. If personal liability losses exceed the limits of your car or homeowners insurance policy, umbrella insurance may kick in to help cover the additional costs.
- Renters insurance: Renters insurance covers the personal belongings of renters who incur losses due to perils such as fire or theft. Country Financial’s premier renters insurance plan adds additional protection to cover losses caused by paint spills or power surges.
- Landlord insurance: Country Financial’s landlord insurance policies cover structural losses and lost income and provide liability protection.
- Business insurance: Country Financial offers business insurance options for farms, wineries, breweries and more.
- Pet insurance: If you have pets, you may be interested in Country Financial's customizable pet insurance options.
- Insurance for teens: Parents of teen drivers may appreciate the company's car insurance for teens page, which notes discounts for teen drivers and information for finding affordable insurance for young drivers. The company's resources for young drivers are created in partnership with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Highway Loss Data Institute.
- Online resources: Country Financial offers online calculators that might help you determine how much home you can afford and how to budget for home ownership. The company also offers a series of online personal finance and budgeting resources designed to help people take control of their finances.
- Life insurance calculator: If you're trying to decide how much life insurance you need, you may be interested in Country Financial's life insurance calculator.
Country Financial also offers educational materials for young people, from ages kindergarten to young adult, to help them learn the value of money and how to invest for the future.
Frequently asked questions about Country Financial
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
Auto
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16–20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident. Rates for driving incidents represent 2022 data.
Homeowners
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores methodology
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.