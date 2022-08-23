Country Financial insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

3.6 Rating: 3.6 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5 3.8 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Support Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Home Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5 3.2 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 2.8 stars out of 5 2.8 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Support Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders who value good customer service and the ability to handle all their financial business through one company may want to consider Country Financial as their company of choice. Company overview

Average rates from Country Financial

Company details Who Country Financial may be good for: For those looking for a one-stop shop for all their financial needs, Country Financial's robust product line, from insurance to investments, may be of interest. The company is known for a high level of customer service and also rates highly for financial stability. Who Country Financial may not be good for: Country Financial only writes policies in 19 states, so you won’t be able to access its insurance in an area where it does not operate. The company’s high average rates for home insurance may also dissuade homeowners looking for cheap coverage. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $1,842

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $533

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $2,470 Customer service and claims: 1-866-268-6879

1-866-268-6879 Claims mailing address: Country Financial

PO Box 2020

Bloomington, IL 61702-2020

State availability: Country Financial is available in these 19 states: AL, AK, AZ, CO, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, MN, MO, NV, ND, OK, OR, TN, WA and WI Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

New What’s new with Country Financial? Country Life Insurance Company, part of the Country Financial family of businesses, was awarded a place on the 2023 Ward's 50 list of top-performing life insurance companies, out of nearly 700 life insurers considered. Those on the list were selected for outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency and performance over a five-year period.

Country Financial car insurance

Country Financial earned a 4.0 Bankrate Score for its auto insurance, part of which was due to its high third-party customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings. That suggests that the company places a high value on maintaining good policyholder relationships — something that could make it a good option if customer service matters to you. Country Financial offers car insurance policies with all the standard coverage types and many optional endorsements. These include emergency roadside service, new car replacement, personal effects coverage, safety glass coverage, and vehicle rental and trip interruption coverage. Additionally, the company offers a host of potential discounts, including three discounts for teen drivers. Customers who prioritize service and live in one of the 19 states where Country Financial writes auto policies may be interested in the company. Country Financial ranked above the industry average in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for the North Central region. Customers who value digital policy management may be impressed with the company's mobile app. The company also came in above average in the shopping portion of J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study, and policyholders can file claims, pay bills and request roadside assistance all within the app.

Country Financial home insurance

Our insurance editorial team assigned Country Financial home insurance a Bankrate Score of 3.2. Although its coverage options and support are excellent, the high average cost of a policy brought the score down. While the national average for $250K in dwelling coverage is $1,428 a year, Country Financial's average was a much higher $2,470. If you are hoping to find cheap coverage for your home, Country Financial might not be the best choice for you. Country Financial's home insurance offerings are available in three coverage levels: basic, combined and premier. The basic plan includes standard coverage options, while the combined plan includes coverage for one instance of human-caused physical damage to the structure of your home. The premier plan includes this extra coverage type and coverage for one instance of physical damage to personal property such as a power surge that damages your computer. Additionally, Country Financial offers endorsements like sewer backup coverage, extended replacement cost and scheduled personal property coverage. Earthquake and flood insurance are available but may need to be purchased as separate policies. Country Financial has strong customer satisfaction ratings for home insurance in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study, and homeowners insurance policyholders may also benefit from the comprehensive mobile app. As with all of Country Financial's offerings, online quoting is not available.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Country Financial home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Country Financial home insurance Your home is likely one of your most valuable assets, so choosing the right homeowners insurance company may be critical to your financial protection strategy. When comparing Country Financial with other providers, these pros and cons may help you narrow down your selections. Pros Multiple coverage levels to choose from

Identity theft coverage available

Earthquake and flood insurance available Cons Average premiums are higher than the national average

No online quoting available

Not available in every state Country Financial home insurance cost Country Financial’s average annual premium for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $2,470. Compared to the 2023 national average of $1,428 per year for the same amount of coverage, Country Financial policyholders pay more than average for their home insurance. To get the best homeowners insurance rate, you may want to request quotes from numerous insurers. Dwelling coverage limit Country Financial average premium National average premium $150,000 $1,757 $975 $250,000 $2,470 $1,428 $350,000 $3,059 $1,879 $450,000 $3,732 $2,343 $750,000 $5,827 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Country Financial home insurance discounts Country Financial offers several homeowners insurance savings options, including a discount for purchasing multiple Country Financial policies. The insurer also offers the following more unique home insurance discounts: Hail-resistant roof discount Caret Down You could qualify for a discount if your roof meets certain hail-resistant standards. To qualify, you must provide Country Financial with your roof manufacturer’s name, the date the shingles were manufactured and installed and the manufacturer’s bill of sale, package label or warranty. New roof discount Caret Down If you just replaced your roof, you might receive a discount from Country Financial. This discount is not available in all states. Wiring age discount Caret Down Install new wiring in your home and Country Financial may reward you with a discount. This discount is only available in select states. Alarm credit discount Caret Down You might earn a home insurance discount if you equip your home with safety and security devices such as an automatic sprinkler system, deadbolt locks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors or a central station burglar and fire alarm system that reports to emergency services.

Country Financial life insurance

Country Financial life insurance offers a full suite of life insurance policy types including term, whole and universal life insurance policies. The company's term policies have the option of 10-, 15-, 20- or 30-year terms with the option to extend or convert coverage at the end of the term. The company does not, however, offer a few types of life insurance, such as variable universal life, so if you are looking to compare multiple types of policy before you buy, you may want to consider other companies with more extensive offerings. The cost of Country Financial life insurance may vary greatly depending on the type of policy you are purchasing as well as your age, health and other factors. If you are looking for the cheapest life insurance possible, it can be a good idea to ask for quotes from several companies to see who can offer you the best pricing.

Pros and cons

Country Financial life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of Country Financial life insurance Pros Term, universal and whole life insurance policies available

Multiple riders for policy customization

Free accelerated death benefit for universal life and whole life policyholders Cons Not available in all states

Variable universal life policies are not available

Policies must be purchased through a Country Financial representative Country Financial life insurance endorsements Country Financial offers several endorsement options which may vary depending on the type of life insurance policy you choose. These endorsements, also called riders, could help you enhance your coverage to meet your needs. Country Financial’s life insurance endorsements include: Child term insurance Caret Down This endorsement provides up to $50,000 in term coverage for each of your children between ages 0 and 17. The child can convert the policy to whole life insurance at age 23 without completing additional medical exams. Disability waiver of premium Caret Down This endorsement allows you to stop paying premiums for a period of time without losing coverage if you become disabled before age 65. Accelerated benefits Caret Down This rider allows you to access your death benefit while you’re still alive should you develop a terminal illness. Return of premium Caret Down This rider, available on 20- and 30-year term life policies, returns your base premiums paid if you’re still alive at the end of your life insurance term. Term insurance for you or your spouse Caret Down This rider enables you to add term life coverage to an existing whole life policy to cover you or your spouse. Accidental death benefit Caret Down If you pass away due to an accident before age 70, this rider will pay an additional amount. Guaranteed insurability option Caret Down If you are between the ages of 22 and 43, this rider enables you to buy additional whole life coverage every three years without a medical exam.

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Compare Country Financial with other insurers

Country Financial may not be the right choice for everyone. If it isn’t quite right for your needs, you may want to consider one of these options.

Is Country Financial a good insurance company?

Country Financial offers a wide collection of insurance products and other financial services with strong customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings from third-party reviewers. Although the carrier has a convenient mobile app and is rated highly by J.D. Power for digital customer satisfaction, it does not offer online quoting. Still, customers looking to meet all their insurance or financial needs with a single company, Country Financial could be a great choice, but keep in mind that the carrier only writes policies in 19 states.

Country Financial customer satisfaction Third-party reviews may be a great resource when looking for a company that offers positive customer satisfaction and financial strength history. Bankrate evaluated customer satisfaction by looking at J.D. Power scores, which assess factors such as customer satisfaction as well as digital experience. Although Country Financial received a score for its auto insurance policies, it did not feature on J.D. Power's list of customer satisfaction rankings for homeowners insurance. We also looked at financial strength ratings from AM Best as an indicator of the company's historic ability to pay claims. AM Best gives Country Financial a financial strength score of A+ (Superior), which underscores a positive history of being able to pay out claims in a timely manner. Study or Rating agency Country Financial Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 529/1,000 521/1,000 AM Best rating A+ (Superior) N/A

Country Financial auto claims satisfaction In J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, Country Financial ranked above the industry average in the North Central region with an overall customer satisfaction score of 828 out of 1,000. This is the only region that included a ranking for the company (due to its limited regional availability). J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

Country Financial customer complaints Another way to assess the responsiveness of a company to its customers is by looking at its rating with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The NAIC tracks complaints by company and product and assigns each product a complaint index based on the expected number of complaints for a company of that size. A complaint index of more than 1.00 indicates a company receives more complaints than expected for its market share, while one under 1.00 shows that a company received fewer complaints than was average for the industry.

Country Financial auto complaints

Country Financial home complaints Country Financial scores very well in the NAIC complaint index for auto policy complaints. For the past three years, it has consistently had fewer complaints than average, suggesting that the company responds to customer needs in a prompt and satisfactory way. Country Financial's complaint index ratings for homeowners insurance are even better than its auto insurance numbers, and they have been consistently getting better over the past few years. In 2022, for example, there were only nine total complaints filed with the NAIC against the company. This indicates that customers are generally satisfied with their company interactions and claims management.

Other Country Financial tools and benefits While auto, home and life insurance may be some Country Financial’s most popular insurance offerings, the company also offers many other financial products. The following perks may be appealing to customers who want to maintain all their insurance needs with a single company. Financial service products: In addition to insurance, the company offers 401k plans, annuities, college savings plans, IRAs and managed accounts.

In addition to insurance, the company offers 401k plans, annuities, college savings plans, IRAs and managed accounts. Umbrella insurance: Umbrella insurance provides additional personal liability coverage that may enhance the protections of your auto and home insurance policies. If personal liability losses exceed the limits of your car or homeowners insurance policy, umbrella insurance may kick in to help cover the additional costs.

Umbrella insurance provides additional personal liability coverage that may enhance the protections of your auto and home insurance policies. If personal liability losses exceed the limits of your car or homeowners insurance policy, umbrella insurance may kick in to help cover the additional costs. Renters insurance: Renters insurance covers the personal belongings of renters who incur losses due to perils such as fire or theft. Country Financial’s premier renters insurance plan adds additional protection to cover losses caused by paint spills or power surges.

Renters insurance covers the personal belongings of renters who incur losses due to perils such as fire or theft. Country Financial’s premier renters insurance plan adds additional protection to cover losses caused by paint spills or power surges. Landlord insurance: Country Financial’s landlord insurance policies cover structural losses and lost income and provide liability protection.

Country Financial’s landlord insurance policies cover structural losses and lost income and provide liability protection. Business insurance: Country Financial offers business insurance options for farms, wineries, breweries and more.

Country Financial offers business insurance options for farms, wineries, breweries and more. Pet insurance: If you have pets, you may be interested in Country Financial's customizable pet insurance options.

If you have pets, you may be interested in Country Financial's customizable pet insurance options. Insurance for teens: Parents of teen drivers may appreciate the company's car insurance for teens page, which notes discounts for teen drivers and information for finding affordable insurance for young drivers. The company's resources for young drivers are created in partnership with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Highway Loss Data Institute.

Parents of teen drivers may appreciate the company's car insurance for teens page, which notes discounts for teen drivers and information for finding affordable insurance for young drivers. The company's resources for young drivers are created in partnership with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Highway Loss Data Institute. Online resources: Country Financial offers online calculators that might help you determine how much home you can afford and how to budget for home ownership. The company also offers a series of online personal finance and budgeting resources designed to help people take control of their finances.

Country Financial offers online calculators that might help you determine how much home you can afford and how to budget for home ownership. The company also offers a series of online personal finance and budgeting resources designed to help people take control of their finances. Life insurance calculator: If you're trying to decide how much life insurance you need, you may be interested in Country Financial's life insurance calculator. Country Financial also offers educational materials for young people, from ages kindergarten to young adult, to help them learn the value of money and how to invest for the future.

Frequently asked questions about Country Financial

How do I file a claim with Country Financial? Caret Down Country Financial policyholders can file claims on the company’s website or mobile app or by calling 1-866-268-6879. After reporting a claim, Country Financial will assign a claims representative to your claim who will contact you if they need additional information about your losses.

Is Country Financial a sustainable company? Caret Down Our Country Financial insurance review would not be complete without discussing the company’s social outreach. Besides providing educational materials for kids aged 5 to 15 on its website, Country Financial also sponsors employee volunteer and employee donation matching programs. The company’s charitable programs provide donations to 501(c)(3) organizations within and outside Bloomington, Illinois.

How long has Country Financial been writing insurance? Caret Down Country Financial has been writing insurance policies for nearly a century. It was founded in 1925 by a group of farmers who were members of the Illinois Agricultural Association. The first type of insurance offered was crop insurance, followed by auto in 1927 and life insurance in 1929.

Is Country Financial a big insurance company? Caret Down Country Financial operates in only 19 states across the U.S., so it is not as large as some companies that write policies throughout all 50 states. The company has nearly 3,000 employees and 2,000 financial representatives, and currently has policies with nearly one million households and businesses. In comparison, State Farm, the largest writer of personal insurance products in the U.S., has roughly 58,000 employees.

