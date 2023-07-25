Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Home insurance rates by state for 2024

Written by
June Sham
and
Natalie Todoroff
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Updated Dec 21, 2023
On This Page

Home insurance is an important part of your financial plan, and specific costs and coverage considerations change depending on where you live. Every state has different risks that impact insurance rates. To understand how home insurance rates can vary, Bankrate researched common causes of loss in each state and reviewed average premium data from Quadrant Information Services for both state and metro areas. We hope getting familiar with home insurance rates by state will help you feel more in control of your homeowners insurance policy.

Homeowners insurance rates by state

The national average cost of homeowners insurance is $1,687 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, but this cost will likely differ depending on which state you live in. Knowing both the national average and how the average rate of your state compares could be useful while shopping for home insurance, as you’ll have a baseline estimate of what others in your state pay for their coverage. The map and table below show the average cost of homeowners insurance by state and percentage of income spent, giving a quick view of how your state compares to others.

We’ve also shared some of the common risks to homes and property in each state below. Keep in mind that while flooding is a concern in many states, flood insurance is not part of standard homeowners policies. If you live in an area at risk for flooding, you will need to purchase a separate flood insurance policy. Earthquakes are also a common homeowners insurance exclusion. Like floods, earthquake damage must be covered by a separate policy.

Alabama

Alabama’s geographic location makes it vulnerable to numerous strong storms. Tornadoes and hurricanes are relatively common, and parts of the state are vulnerable to widespread flooding. The higher likelihood of home damage in Alabama could be why its average homeowners insurance rates are higher than the national average.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Alabama
Birmingham
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,979
Huntsville
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,866
Mobile
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,365
Montgomery
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,719
Tuscaloosa
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,798

Alaska

Alaska residents pay an average of $372 less per year for homeowners insurance than homeowners as a whole in the U.S. This may be due in part to the state’s low incidence of natural disasters. Wildfires, harsh winters and water damage due to frozen and burst pipes are among the common causes of home damage in Alaska.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Alaska
Anchorage
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$936
Fairbanks
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,078
Juneau
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$956
Kenai
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,008
Wasilla
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,020

Arizona

The Grand Canyon State boasts some of the most breathtaking vistas in the country, but living in Arizona and owning a home means you should be aware of certain risks. Flash floods are common during monsoon season, which starts in June and continues through September. The state’s arid climate can also contribute to wildfires.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Arizona
Chandler
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,631
Gilbert
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,600
Mesa
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,744
Phoenix
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,873
Tucson
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,604

Arkansas

The Land of Opportunity comes with numerous risks to property. The state’s proximity to the New Madrid fault increases the risk for earthquakes, and several regions are prone to flooding. Tornadoes and high winds are also common.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Arkansas
Conway
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,658
Fort Smith
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,443
Jonesboro
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,878
Little Rock
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,567
North Little Rock
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,470

California

The Golden State is known for its beauty and laid-back lifestyle, but California’s unstable insurance home market is a growing concern. Wildfires are a common occurrence, with the 10 most expensive wildfires in U.S. history all happening within California’s borders. Earthquakes are also an ever-present danger.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in California
Anaheim
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,156
Long Beach
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,199
Los Angeles
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,378
Oakland
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,093
Riverside
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,223

Colorado

Strong storms frequently roll off the Rocky Mountains and through Colorado. Damage to roofs caused by hail storms can be expensive to repair and maintain. Tornadoes in the state are also fairly common, as are wildfires.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Colorado
Arvada
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,811
Aurora
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$3,024
Colorado Springs
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$3,063
Denver
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$3,026
Westminster
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,854

Connecticut

Connecticut’s coastal position puts much of the state at risk for flash flooding. Damage is also frequently caused by high winds, although tornadoes are relatively rare. Connecticut also tends to have a fairly wet climate, which could lead to water damage.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Connecticut
Bridgeport
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,648
Hartford
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,581
Norwalk
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,575
Stamford
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,403
Waterbury
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,694

Delaware

All three of Delaware’s counties are at an increased risk for flooding. While water damage from floods is one of the biggest concerns, other types of water damage may also occur in the state. High winds could damage your roof or siding and allow water inside, which could damage the interior of your home.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Delaware
Bear
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$620
Dover
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$748
Middletown
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$880
Newark
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$622
Wilmington
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$655

Florida

Florida is a notoriously tough market for homeowners insurance due to the state’s risk level. The Sunshine State’s long coastline and narrow shape mean that much of the state is at risk for hurricane damage, wind damage and flooding. Sinkholes are also a danger to Florida homes.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Florida
Fort Lauderdale
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,075
Hollywood
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,069
Miramar Beach
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,400
Pompano Beach
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,038
West Palm Beach
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,972

Georgia

The Peach State might not be the first place you think of for tornadoes, but Georgia is prone to these violent storms. And although only a portion of Georgia is coastal, hurricane damage is not uncommon. Parts of the state are also vulnerable to flood damage.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Georgia
Atlanta
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,729
Augusta
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,799
Columbus
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,839
Macon
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,662
Savannah
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,667

Hawaii

Hawaii boasts the nation’s cheapest home insurance, with an average premium of just $382 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. That means Hawaii’s average price for home insurance comes in at $1,046 less than the national average. The biggest causes of home damage in the state include earthquakes, wildfires and floods.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Hawaii
Hilo
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$404
Honolulu
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$398
Kailua
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$399
Pearl City
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$399
Waipahu
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$399

Idaho

The Gem State is one of the riskiest states for wildfires, with over 300,000 acres burned in 2020. Idaho residents should also prepare for extreme weather conditions, including harsh winters and strong summer storms. Most counties in the state also have a moderate risk of flooding.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Idaho
Boise
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$944
Caldwell
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$977
Idaho Falls
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$974
Meridian
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$904
Nampa
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$957

Illinois

The Land of Lincoln is one of the riskiest states for both hail damage and tornadoes, which often occur from the same storm. Water damage from both summer and winter storms may also be common. And in larger metropolitan areas like Chicago, burglary and vandalism may be higher risks.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Illinois
Chicago
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,044
Joliet
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,701
Peoria
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,670
Rockford
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,682
Springfield
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,668

Indiana

Homeowners in the Hoosier State should be ready for hail damage, as Indiana ranked third for the most properties affected by hail, as reported by Verisk’s 2021 hail risk report. The state also experiences relatively frequent water damage from summer storms, heavy snows and water backup.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Indiana
Carmel
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,416
Evansville
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,441
Fishers
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,433
Indianapolis
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,569
South Bend
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,386

Iowa

The Western part of Iowa is in what was historically known as “Tornado Alley,” an area of the United States especially prone to tornadoes, so wind damage is fairly common. Water damage from strong summer storms can also occur. Additionally, much of Iowa has a high risk of flooding.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Iowa
Cedar Rapids
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,475
Davenport
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,445
Des Moines
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,670
Iowa City
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,475
Sioux City
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,835

Kansas

The Sunflower State is one of the most expensive areas in the country for home insurance. Residents pay an average of $3,083 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, which is over twice as much as the national average. The high cost of insurance in Kansas is likely due to the state’s risk level. It’s one of the most risky places in the country for tornadoes and hail damage.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Kansas
Kansas City
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$3,856
Lawrence
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$3,757
Manhattan
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$3,783
Topeka
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$3,738
Wichita
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$4,083

Kentucky

Kentucky experiences strong summer storms that can cause damage from wind, hail and water. One of the biggest risks in the state is flood damage, with a large number of counties at a higher-than-average risk level. The western corner of the state is also at risk for earthquakes.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Kentucky
Bowling Green
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,185
Elizabethtown
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,080
Hopkinsville
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,332
Louisville
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,163
Owensboro
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,190

Louisiana

Louisiana’s coastal position puts it at risk for widespread hurricane and flood damage. Hurricane Katrina was the costliest hurricane in U.S. history and caused devastating damage to New Orleans and surrounding areas. Tornadoes are also common in the state, with 50 reported in 2021.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Louisiana
Lafayette
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,782
Lake Charles
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,878
New Iberia
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$3,068
Slidell
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,754
Sulphur
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,972

Maine

High winds are a common cause of home damage in Maine, and when coupled with rain or snow, they can cause water damage. Parts of the state are also at a higher-than-average risk of flood damage. Maine is heavily forested and is also at risk for wildfires.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Maine
Auburn
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,006
Bangor
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,011
Lewiston
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,000
Portland
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,137
South Portland
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,107

Maryland

Flooding is a big concern for most areas of Maryland, due to the long coastline of the Chesapeake Bay. Maryland also tends to be relatively rainy, which could lead to water backing up in sewers and drain lines — a common type of water damage that usually requires a home insurance endorsement.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Maryland
Baltimore
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,398
Ellicott City
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,217
Glen Burnie
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,275
Silver Spring
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,341
Waldorf
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,409

Massachusetts

The Bay State sees a wide variety of weather systems. Coastal areas are prone to high winds, and the entire state has a higher-than-average risk of flooding. The state also faces harsh winters, so water damage caused by freezing and bursting pipes is a common risk.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Massachusetts
Cambridge
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,208
Lowell
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,222
Quincy
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,325
Springfield
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,229
Worcester
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,245

Michigan

The Great Lakes State offers homeowners unparalleled natural beauty, but residents should be aware of the potential risks of living there. Counties in the southeast corner of Michigan have a high flood risk. Winters can be brutal, especially in the northern portion of the state and the Upper Peninsula.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Michigan
Dearborn
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,800
Detroit
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,720
Flint
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,991
Warren
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,845
Westland
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,675

Minnesota

Minnesota recorded 37 tornadoes in 2021, according to the Triple-I. Hail damage is also common. Additionally, heavy snowfalls can present a danger to homes and other structures. The southwest portion of the state sees an average of 36 inches of snow per year, while the Lake Superior “snowbelt” can get more than 70 inches in a season.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Minnesota
Duluth
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,899
Lakeville
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,208
Minneapolis
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,214
Rochester
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,895
Saint Paul
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,168

Mississippi

The Magnolia State is not officially in Tornado Alley, but it was one of the worst states for tornadoes in 2021, with 92 confirmed touchdowns. The state’s southern coastal position also puts it at risk for hurricane damage.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Mississippi
Greenville
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,808
Hattiesburg
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,071
Jackson
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,110
Meridian
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,784
Tupelo
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,709

Missouri

Much of Missouri is at risk for widespread flooding, including the southern and western parts of the state, which also carry a high risk for earthquake damage. Counties that border the Mississippi River also have an increased flood risk. Additionally, strong summer storms often spawn tornadoes; the state had 184 tornadoes in 2022.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Missouri
Columbia
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,649
Independence
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,861
Kansas City
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,942
Springfield
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,816
Saint Louis
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,727

Montana

Big Sky Country is beautiful, but that beauty comes at a price. Montana recorded over 2,573 wildfires in 2021, ranking it as the fourth-worst state in the country for number of blazes. Nearly 748,000 acres of land were burned. The western part of the state is also seismically active, so earthquake damage may be a concern.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Montana
Bozeman
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,951
Butte
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,950
Columbus
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,379
Great Falls
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,133
Helena
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,933

Nebraska

Summers can be rough in Nebraska. The state ranks as one of the worst for hail, which can damage a home’s exterior and can lead to interior water damage. Strong storms can bring high winds, tornadoes and flash floods.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Nebraska
Bellevue
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$4,307
Fremont
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$4,480
Grand Island
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$4,591
Kearney
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$4,873
Omaha
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$4,645

Nevada

Flooding can be common in Nevada, especially in the southwest corner. The western portion of the state also has a relatively high risk of earthquake activity. Nevada residents may also have to endure extreme heat, which can pose a threat to health. If the power goes out during a heat wave, extreme heat can also lead to food spoilage.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Nevada
Carson City
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$989
Henderson
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,045
North Las Vegas
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,116
Reno
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$978
Sparks
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,004

New Hampshire

New Hampshire residents pay far less than the national average for homeowners insurance, which could be due to the state’s relatively safe nature. Parts of the state have a higher-than-average risk of flooding, and winters can be cold and snowy, which can cause exterior and interior home damage.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in New Hampshire
Concord
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$810
Dover
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$803
Manchester
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$814
Nashua
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$753
Rochester
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$810

New Jersey

New Jersey residents are likely familiar with the state’s high risk for flood damage. After Superstorm Sandy in 2012, two million households lost power and nearly 350,000 homes were damaged. Although located on the eastern seaboard of the United States and far from the nation’s most wildfire-prone areas, the coastal state also recorded nearly 906 wildfires in 2021 according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), burning almost 7,000 acres of land.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in New Jersey
Edison
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$828
Elizabeth
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$880
Jersey City
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$987
Lakewood
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,011
Paterson
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$948

New Mexico

Flash floods are a concern in the arid climate of New Mexico. The dry earth doesn’t absorb rain fast enough to prevent runoff, which can accumulate and pose a danger. Tornadoes are also a moderate concern, and parts of the state are at an elevated risk for earthquakes.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in New Mexico
Belen
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,061
Deming
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,975
Jarales
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,079
Moriarty
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,972
Peralta
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,112

New York

Many counties in New York have a higher-than-average risk of flooding, especially in the southern and eastern parts of the state. Wildfires are also moderately common, with 137 recorded in 2021 according to the Triple-I. In the densely populated New York City, vandalism, burglary and identity theft may also be more likely.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in New York
Bayside
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,639
Deer Park
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,843
Hempstead
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,704
Plainview
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,551
West Hempstead
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,635

North Carolina

Eastern North Carolina is a prime target for hurricane damage. Hurricane Florence slammed into the state in September 2018, killing 42 people and causing over $16 billion in damages. Additionally, wildfires burned nearly 26,000 acres of land and the state reported 19 tornadoes in 2021.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in North Carolina
Charlotte
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,324
Durham
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,432
Greensboro
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,306
Raleigh
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,474
Winston Salem
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,266

North Dakota

The Peace Garden State has some of the harshest winters in the U.S. The state has an average of 50 days of below-zero Fahrenheit temperatures each year, which could lead to frozen and burst pipes and subsequent water damage. The eastern part of North Dakota also carries a higher-than-average risk of flooding.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in North Dakota
Bismarck
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,487
Fargo
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,203
Grand Forks
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,196
Minot
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,236
West Fargo
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,162

Ohio

Buckeye State residents, especially in southern and central counties, should be aware of the higher risk of flooding. Ohio also has its fair share of tornadoes spawned by strong summer storms; 37 were recorded in 2021 according to Triple-I.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Ohio
Akron
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,181
Cincinnati
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,277
Cleveland
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,340
Columbus
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,276
Toledo
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,288

Oklahoma

Oklahoma is the most expensive state in the country for homeowners insurance according to rates from Quadrant Information Services, with an average annual premium of $3,659 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, over 150 percent more than the national average. Tornadoes and strong winds are common in the state, as is seismic activity in certain areas. Eastern Oklahoma is also at risk for widespread flooding.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Oklahoma
Edmond
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$4,803
Lawton
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$4,181
Norman
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$4,827
Oklahoma City
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$5,006
Tulsa
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$3,968

Oregon

The Beaver State boasts relatively low average home insurance premiums, but Oregon is not without its risks to homes and property. The 2021 wildfire season saw over 2,202 individual fires which burned more than 829,000 acres, based on data reported by the Triple-I. Western Oregon also has a high risk for earthquakes, which fades to a moderate risk in the central part of the state and a low risk to the east. The state is also home to five active volcanoes.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Oregon
Beaverton
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$825
Eugene
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$866
Gresham
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$901
Portland
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$875
Salem
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$888

Pennsylvania

Flooding can be a common issue in Pennsylvania, with much of the state at a higher-than-average risk level. Wildfires and heavy snow storms also present a risk, although a lower risk than in other states. In larger cities like Philadelphia, vandalism and theft may be a concern. Pennsylvania has a lengthy history of mining, which leaves many homes across the state at risk for mine subsidence damage.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Pennsylvania
Abington
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,011
Bensalem
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,105
Erie
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$942
Pittsburgh
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$943
Scranton
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$956

Rhode Island

Rhode Island is the smallest state in the nation. The entire state carries a moderate-to-severe risk of flooding, depending on the county, due to its coastal position. Hurricanes and tropical storms that travel up the East Coast are also likely to impact Rhode Island.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Rhode Island
Cranston
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,408
East Providence
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,388
Pawtucket
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,363
Providence
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,475
Warwick
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,470

South Carolina

The majority of South Carolina has a moderate risk for earthquake damage, while the coast carries a high risk. Hurricanes are also a danger to the state, as is flooding. Additionally, South Carolina sees its fair share of tornadoes, with 24 twisters confirmed in 2021 as reported by the Triple-I.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in South Carolina
Charleston
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,323
Columbia
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,157
Greenville
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,100
Mount Pleasant
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,344
North Charleston
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,286

South Dakota

South Dakota is a land of extremes. Summers can be blazing hot and winters can be intensely cold. Homeowners may face strong summer storms including high winds and tornadoes. Winter can bring frigid temperatures that could easily freeze and burst pipes, leading to interior water damage.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in South Dakota
Aberdeen
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,194
Brookings
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,215
Rapid City
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,634
Sioux Falls
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,094
Watertown
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,254

Tennessee

Tornadoes are a threat in Tennessee, especially in spring and summer months. The state saw 66 twisters in 2021, according to Triple-I data, which killed four people. Parts of the Volunteer State also have a moderate or high risk of flooding, and the western part of Tennessee carries a high earthquake risk.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Tennessee
Chattanooga
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,896
Clarksville
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,969
Knoxville
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,059
Memphis
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,323
Nashville
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,950

Texas

Tornadoes and wildfires are a present threat for those living in the Lone Star State, as shown by data from the Triple-I. In 2021, Texas had the most tornadoes of any state, with 118 tornadoes recorded. In the same year, Texas also came in second for the most recorded wildfires, with 5,576.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Texas
Austin
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,410
Corpus Christi
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,712
Dallas
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,287
Fort Worth
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,216
Houston
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,026

Utah

Utah is one of the cheapest states for homeowners insurance, with an average annual premium that is $732 cheaper than the national average for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. The state is relatively protected from many natural disasters, but the southern and southeastern parts of the state do have a high flood risk. Parts of the state also experience extreme heat and strong winter storms.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Utah
Orem
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$881
Provo
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$890
Salt Lake City
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$924
West Jordan
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$870
Woods Cross
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$848

Vermont

Vermont homeowners enjoy the second-cheapest average home premium in the country. The low average premium reflects the state’s relatively low risk level, but damage does happen. The Triple-I reports that the state had 90 wildfires in 2021. Considering the state’s small size, wildfires may be a decent risk. Much of the state also has a moderate-to-high flood risk.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Vermont
Burlington
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$663
Hartland
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$676
Montpelier
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$675
Rutland
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$698
South Burlington
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$629

Virginia

A swath of Virgina, running southwest to northeast, is at a high risk for flood damage. Hurricanes can also impact the coastal areas of the state. In fact, nearly 400,000 homes in Virginia Beach are at risk of storm surge damage and nearly 580,000 are at risk for hurricane wind damage.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Virginia
Alexandria
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,057
Arlington
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,028
Lynchburg
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,123
Richmond
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,163
Roanoke
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,055

Washington

The Evergreen State boasts low average homeowners insurance premiums when compared to the national average. However, living in Washington — especially near the Pacific Coast — means you are at a higher risk for earthquake damage due to the Cascadia Subduction Zone. The state’s high level of rainfall could also contribute to water damage.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Washington
Bellevue
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,077
Seattle
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,094
Spokane
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,022
Tacoma
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,194
Vancouver
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$988

Washington, D.C.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has declared 22 disasters in the D.C. area since 1953. These include nine severe storms, six hurricanes and three winter events. Although the area has a low risk for earthquakes, a 5.8 magnitude quake in Virginia in 2011 did impact the nation’s capital. The earthquake caused an estimated $20 million in damage to the National Cathedral and cracked the Washington Monument.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Washington D.C.
  Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
Washington, D.C. $893

West Virginia

Most counties in West Virginia have a higher-than-average risk of flooding. Although West Virginia isn’t coastal, the state is close enough to the East Coast to feel the impact of hurricanes and tropical storms that move north. Additionally, the Triple-I reported that over 752 wildfires were recorded in 2021. Like Pennsylvania, West Virginia’s mining history puts many homes at risk for mine subsidence damage.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in West Virginia
West Virginia city Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
Charleston, West Virginia $1,108
Huntington, West Virginia $1,232
Parkersburg, West Virginia $1,087
Weirton, West Virginia $1,083
Wheeling, West Virginia $1,040
Charleston
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,105
Huntington
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,222
Parkersburg
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,091
Weirton
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,087
Wheeling
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,044

Wisconsin

Sinkholes are relatively common in parts of Wisconsin, especially in the western region of the state due to the soft limestone beneath the surface. While sinkholes tend to be small compared to other states, even a small sinkhole could cause significant damage to structures. Southern Wisconsin is also particularly prone to flooding, and the entire state faces cold winters that can freeze and burst pipes.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in WIsconsin
Green Bay
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$878
Kenosha
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$967
Madison
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$912
Milwaukee
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,016
Racine
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$957

Wyoming

Much of Wyoming has a moderate earthquake risk and parts of the western portion of the state are at a high risk. Wildfires are also a risk in the state. Only 540 were recorded in 2021, a relatively low number when compared to other Western states. However, those fires burned over 53,000 acres of land, making the risk a significant one to still consider.

Avg. premium for $250k dwelling coverage $ /yr Best home insurance in Wyoming
Casper
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,014
Douglas
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$964
Gillette
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,103
Sheridan
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$938
Torrington
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,098

Average cost of homeowners insurance by state for $250,000 in dwelling coverage

Alabama
Average annual premium
$1,971
Average monthly premium
$164
Difference from national average
+ $284
Alaska
Average annual premium
$1,027
Average monthly premium
$86
Difference from national average
- $660
Arizona
Average annual premium
$1,767
Average monthly premium
$147
Difference from national average
+ $80
Arkansas
Average annual premium
$2,649
Average monthly premium
$221
Difference from national average
+ $962
California
Average annual premium
$1,217
Average monthly premium
$101
Difference from national average
- $470
Colorado
Average annual premium
$3,030
Average monthly premium
$252
Difference from national average
+ $1,343
Connecticut
Average annual premium
$1,554
Average monthly premium
$130
Difference from national average
- $133
Delaware
Average annual premium
$739
Average monthly premium
$62
Difference from national average
- $948
Florida
Average annual premium
$1,884
Average monthly premium
$157
Difference from national average
+ $197
Georgia
Average annual premium
$1,680
Average monthly premium
$140
Difference from national average
- $7
Hawaii
Average annual premium
$400
Average monthly premium
$33
Difference from national average
- $1,287
Idaho
Average annual premium
$980
Average monthly premium
$82
Difference from national average
- $707
Illinois
Average annual premium
$1,802
Average monthly premium
$150
Difference from national average
+ $115
Indiana
Average annual premium
$1,461
Average monthly premium
$122
Difference from national average
- $226
Iowa
Average annual premium
$1,601
Average monthly premium
$133
Difference from national average
- $86
Kansas
Average annual premium
$3,932
Average monthly premium
$328
Difference from national average
+ $2,245
Kentucky
Average annual premium
$2,194
Average monthly premium
$183
Difference from national average
+ $507
Louisiana
Average annual premium
$2,816
Average monthly premium
$235
Difference from national average
+ $1,129
Maine
Average annual premium
$1,127
Average monthly premium
$94
Difference from national average
- $560
Maryland
Average annual premium
$1,334
Average monthly premium
$111
Difference from national average
- $353
Massachusetts
Average annual premium
$1,237
Average monthly premium
$103
Difference from national average
- $450
Michigan
Average annual premium
$1,720
Average monthly premium
$143
Difference from national average
+ $33
Minnesota
Average annual premium
$2,118
Average monthly premium
$176
Difference from national average
+ $431
Mississippi
Average annual premium
$1,943
Average monthly premium
$162
Difference from national average
+ $256
Missouri
Average annual premium
$1,784
Average monthly premium
$149
Difference from national average
+ $97
Montana
Average annual premium
$2,100
Average monthly premium
$175
Difference from national average
+ $413
Nebraska
Average annual premium
$4,561
Average monthly premium
$380
Difference from national average
+ $2,874
Nevada
Average annual premium
$1,057
Average monthly premium
$88
Difference from national average
- $630
New Hampshire
Average annual premium
$808
Average monthly premium
$67
Difference from national average
- $879
New Jersey
Average annual premium
$881
Average monthly premium
$73
Difference from national average
- $806
New Mexico
Average annual premium
$2,094
Average monthly premium
$175
Difference from national average
+ $407
New York
Average annual premium
$1,680
Average monthly premium
$140
Difference from national average
- $7
North Carolina
Average annual premium
$1,374
Average monthly premium
$115
Difference from national average
- $313
North Dakota
Average annual premium
$2,453
Average monthly premium
$204
Difference from national average
+ $766
Ohio
Average annual premium
$1,260
Average monthly premium
$105
Difference from national average
- $427
Oklahoma
Average annual premium
$4,376
Average monthly premium
$365
Difference from national average
+ $2,689
Oregon
Average annual premium
$922
Average monthly premium
$77
Difference from national average
- $765
Pennsylvania
Average annual premium
$936
Average monthly premium
$78
Difference from national average
- $751
Rhode Island
Average annual premium
$1,395
Average monthly premium
$116
Difference from national average
- $292
South Carolina
Average annual premium
$1,202
Average monthly premium
$100
Difference from national average
- $485
South Dakota
Average annual premium
$2,366
Average monthly premium
$197
Difference from national average
+ $679
Tennessee
Average annual premium
$2,089
Average monthly premium
$174
Difference from national average
+ $402
Texas
Average annual premium
$2,114
Average monthly premium
$176
Difference from national average
+ $427
Utah
Average annual premium
$904
Average monthly premium
$75
Difference from national average
- $783
Vermont
Average annual premium
$677
Average monthly premium
$56
Difference from national average
- $1,010
Virginia
Average annual premium
$1,103
Average monthly premium
$92
Difference from national average
- $584
Washington
Average annual premium
$1,106
Average monthly premium
$92
Difference from national average
- $581
West Virginia
Average annual premium
$1,125
Average monthly premium
$94
Difference from national average
- $562
Wisconsin
Average annual premium
$991
Average monthly premium
$83
Difference from national average
- $696
Wyoming
Average annual premium
$986
Average monthly premium
$82
Difference from national average
- $701
District of Columbia
Average annual premium
$1,156
Average monthly premium
$96
Difference from national average
- $531
*Based on policies with $250k dwelling coverage
Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:

  • Coverage A, Dwelling: $250,000
  • Coverage B, Other Structures: $25,000
  • Coverage C, Personal Property: $125,000
  • Coverage D, Loss of Use: $50,000
  • Coverage E, Liability: $300,000
  • Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000

The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).

These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.

June Sham
Lisa McArdle
