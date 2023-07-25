Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Home insurance rates by state for 2024
Home insurance is an important part of your financial plan, and specific costs and coverage considerations change depending on where you live. Every state has different risks that impact insurance rates. To understand how home insurance rates can vary, Bankrate researched common causes of loss in each state and reviewed average premium data from Quadrant Information Services for both state and metro areas. We hope getting familiar with home insurance rates by state will help you feel more in control of your homeowners insurance policy.
Homeowners insurance rates by state
The national average cost of homeowners insurance is $1,687 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, but this cost will likely differ depending on which state you live in. Knowing both the national average and how the average rate of your state compares could be useful while shopping for home insurance, as you’ll have a baseline estimate of what others in your state pay for their coverage. The map and table below show the average cost of homeowners insurance by state and percentage of income spent, giving a quick view of how your state compares to others.
We’ve also shared some of the common risks to homes and property in each state below. Keep in mind that while flooding is a concern in many states, flood insurance is not part of standard homeowners policies. If you live in an area at risk for flooding, you will need to purchase a separate flood insurance policy. Earthquakes are also a common homeowners insurance exclusion. Like floods, earthquake damage must be covered by a separate policy.
Alabama
Alabama’s geographic location makes it vulnerable to numerous strong storms. Tornadoes and hurricanes are relatively common, and parts of the state are vulnerable to widespread flooding. The higher likelihood of home damage in Alabama could be why its average homeowners insurance rates are higher than the national average.
Alabama city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Birmingham
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,979
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,866
|
Mobile
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,365
|
Montgomery
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,719
|
Tuscaloosa
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,798
Alaska
Alaska residents pay an average of $372 less per year for homeowners insurance than homeowners as a whole in the U.S. This may be due in part to the state’s low incidence of natural disasters. Wildfires, harsh winters and water damage due to frozen and burst pipes are among the common causes of home damage in Alaska.
Alaska city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Anchorage
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$936
|
Fairbanks
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,078
|
Juneau
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$956
|
Kenai
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,008
|
Wasilla
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,020
Arizona
The Grand Canyon State boasts some of the most breathtaking vistas in the country, but living in Arizona and owning a home means you should be aware of certain risks. Flash floods are common during monsoon season, which starts in June and continues through September. The state’s arid climate can also contribute to wildfires.
Arizona city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Chandler
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,631
|
Gilbert
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,600
|
Mesa
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,744
|
Phoenix
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,873
|
Tucson
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,604
Arkansas
The Land of Opportunity comes with numerous risks to property. The state’s proximity to the New Madrid fault increases the risk for earthquakes, and several regions are prone to flooding. Tornadoes and high winds are also common.
Arkansas city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Conway
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,658
|
Fort Smith
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,443
|
Jonesboro
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,878
|
Little Rock
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,567
|
North Little Rock
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,470
California
The Golden State is known for its beauty and laid-back lifestyle, but California’s unstable insurance home market is a growing concern. Wildfires are a common occurrence, with the 10 most expensive wildfires in U.S. history all happening within California’s borders. Earthquakes are also an ever-present danger.
California city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Anaheim
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,156
|
Long Beach
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,199
|
Los Angeles
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,378
|
Oakland
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,093
|
Riverside
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,223
Colorado
Strong storms frequently roll off the Rocky Mountains and through Colorado. Damage to roofs caused by hail storms can be expensive to repair and maintain. Tornadoes in the state are also fairly common, as are wildfires.
Colorado city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Arvada
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,811
|
Aurora
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$3,024
|
Colorado Springs
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$3,063
|
Denver
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$3,026
|
Westminster
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,854
Connecticut
Connecticut’s coastal position puts much of the state at risk for flash flooding. Damage is also frequently caused by high winds, although tornadoes are relatively rare. Connecticut also tends to have a fairly wet climate, which could lead to water damage.
Connecticut city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Bridgeport
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,648
|
Hartford
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,581
|
Norwalk
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,575
|
Stamford
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,403
|
Waterbury
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,694
Delaware
All three of Delaware’s counties are at an increased risk for flooding. While water damage from floods is one of the biggest concerns, other types of water damage may also occur in the state. High winds could damage your roof or siding and allow water inside, which could damage the interior of your home.
Delaware city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Bear
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$620
|
Dover
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$748
|
Middletown
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$880
|
Newark
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$622
|
Wilmington
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$655
Florida
Florida is a notoriously tough market for homeowners insurance due to the state’s risk level. The Sunshine State’s long coastline and narrow shape mean that much of the state is at risk for hurricane damage, wind damage and flooding. Sinkholes are also a danger to Florida homes.
Florida city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,075
|
Hollywood
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,069
|
Miramar Beach
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,400
|
Pompano Beach
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,038
|
West Palm Beach
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,972
Georgia
The Peach State might not be the first place you think of for tornadoes, but Georgia is prone to these violent storms. And although only a portion of Georgia is coastal, hurricane damage is not uncommon. Parts of the state are also vulnerable to flood damage.
Georgia city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Atlanta
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,729
|
Augusta
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,799
|
Columbus
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,839
|
Macon
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,662
|
Savannah
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,667
Hawaii
Hawaii boasts the nation’s cheapest home insurance, with an average premium of just $382 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. That means Hawaii’s average price for home insurance comes in at $1,046 less than the national average. The biggest causes of home damage in the state include earthquakes, wildfires and floods.
Hawaii city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Hilo
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$404
|
Honolulu
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$398
|
Kailua
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$399
|
Pearl City
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$399
|
Waipahu
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$399
Idaho
The Gem State is one of the riskiest states for wildfires, with over 300,000 acres burned in 2020. Idaho residents should also prepare for extreme weather conditions, including harsh winters and strong summer storms. Most counties in the state also have a moderate risk of flooding.
Idaho city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Boise
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$944
|
Caldwell
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$977
|
Idaho Falls
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$974
|
Meridian
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$904
|
Nampa
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$957
Illinois
The Land of Lincoln is one of the riskiest states for both hail damage and tornadoes, which often occur from the same storm. Water damage from both summer and winter storms may also be common. And in larger metropolitan areas like Chicago, burglary and vandalism may be higher risks.
Illinois city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,044
|
Joliet
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,701
|
Peoria
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,670
|
Rockford
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,682
|
Springfield
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,668
Indiana
Homeowners in the Hoosier State should be ready for hail damage, as Indiana ranked third for the most properties affected by hail, as reported by Verisk’s 2021 hail risk report. The state also experiences relatively frequent water damage from summer storms, heavy snows and water backup.
Indiana city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Carmel
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,416
|
Evansville
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,441
|
Fishers
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,433
|
Indianapolis
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,569
|
South Bend
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,386
Iowa
The Western part of Iowa is in what was historically known as “Tornado Alley,” an area of the United States especially prone to tornadoes, so wind damage is fairly common. Water damage from strong summer storms can also occur. Additionally, much of Iowa has a high risk of flooding.
Iowa city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Cedar Rapids
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,475
|
Davenport
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,445
|
Des Moines
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,670
|
Iowa City
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,475
|
Sioux City
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,835
Kansas
The Sunflower State is one of the most expensive areas in the country for home insurance. Residents pay an average of $3,083 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, which is over twice as much as the national average. The high cost of insurance in Kansas is likely due to the state’s risk level. It’s one of the most risky places in the country for tornadoes and hail damage.
Kansas city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Kansas City
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$3,856
|
Lawrence
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$3,757
|
Manhattan
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$3,783
|
Topeka
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$3,738
|
Wichita
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$4,083
Kentucky
Kentucky experiences strong summer storms that can cause damage from wind, hail and water. One of the biggest risks in the state is flood damage, with a large number of counties at a higher-than-average risk level. The western corner of the state is also at risk for earthquakes.
Kentucky city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Bowling Green
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,185
|
Elizabethtown
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,080
|
Hopkinsville
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,332
|
Louisville
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,163
|
Owensboro
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,190
Louisiana
Louisiana’s coastal position puts it at risk for widespread hurricane and flood damage. Hurricane Katrina was the costliest hurricane in U.S. history and caused devastating damage to New Orleans and surrounding areas. Tornadoes are also common in the state, with 50 reported in 2021.
Louisiana city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Lafayette
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,782
|
Lake Charles
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,878
|
New Iberia
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$3,068
|
Slidell
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,754
|
Sulphur
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,972
Maine
High winds are a common cause of home damage in Maine, and when coupled with rain or snow, they can cause water damage. Parts of the state are also at a higher-than-average risk of flood damage. Maine is heavily forested and is also at risk for wildfires.
Maine city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Auburn
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,006
|
Bangor
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,011
|
Lewiston
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,000
|
Portland
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,137
|
South Portland
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,107
Maryland
Flooding is a big concern for most areas of Maryland, due to the long coastline of the Chesapeake Bay. Maryland also tends to be relatively rainy, which could lead to water backing up in sewers and drain lines — a common type of water damage that usually requires a home insurance endorsement.
Maryland city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Baltimore
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,398
|
Ellicott City
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,217
|
Glen Burnie
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,275
|
Silver Spring
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,341
|
Waldorf
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,409
Massachusetts
The Bay State sees a wide variety of weather systems. Coastal areas are prone to high winds, and the entire state has a higher-than-average risk of flooding. The state also faces harsh winters, so water damage caused by freezing and bursting pipes is a common risk.
Massachusetts city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Cambridge
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,208
|
Lowell
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,222
|
Quincy
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,325
|
Springfield
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,229
|
Worcester
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,245
Michigan
The Great Lakes State offers homeowners unparalleled natural beauty, but residents should be aware of the potential risks of living there. Counties in the southeast corner of Michigan have a high flood risk. Winters can be brutal, especially in the northern portion of the state and the Upper Peninsula.
Michigan city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Dearborn
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,800
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,720
|
Flint
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,991
|
Warren
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,845
|
Westland
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,675
Minnesota
Minnesota recorded 37 tornadoes in 2021, according to the Triple-I. Hail damage is also common. Additionally, heavy snowfalls can present a danger to homes and other structures. The southwest portion of the state sees an average of 36 inches of snow per year, while the Lake Superior “snowbelt” can get more than 70 inches in a season.
Minnesota city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Duluth
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,899
|
Lakeville
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,208
|
Minneapolis
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,214
|
Rochester
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,895
|
Saint Paul
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,168
Mississippi
The Magnolia State is not officially in Tornado Alley, but it was one of the worst states for tornadoes in 2021, with 92 confirmed touchdowns. The state’s southern coastal position also puts it at risk for hurricane damage.
Mississippi city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Greenville
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,808
|
Hattiesburg
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,071
|
Jackson
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,110
|
Meridian
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,784
|
Tupelo
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,709
Missouri
Much of Missouri is at risk for widespread flooding, including the southern and western parts of the state, which also carry a high risk for earthquake damage. Counties that border the Mississippi River also have an increased flood risk. Additionally, strong summer storms often spawn tornadoes; the state had 184 tornadoes in 2022.
Missouri city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Columbia
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,649
|
Independence
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,861
|
Kansas City
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,942
|
Springfield
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,816
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,727
Montana
Big Sky Country is beautiful, but that beauty comes at a price. Montana recorded over 2,573 wildfires in 2021, ranking it as the fourth-worst state in the country for number of blazes. Nearly 748,000 acres of land were burned. The western part of the state is also seismically active, so earthquake damage may be a concern.
Montana city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Bozeman
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,951
|
Butte
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,950
|
Columbus
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,379
|
Great Falls
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,133
|
Helena
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,933
Nebraska
Summers can be rough in Nebraska. The state ranks as one of the worst for hail, which can damage a home’s exterior and can lead to interior water damage. Strong storms can bring high winds, tornadoes and flash floods.
Nebraska city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Bellevue
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$4,307
|
Fremont
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$4,480
|
Grand Island
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$4,591
|
Kearney
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$4,873
|
Omaha
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$4,645
Nevada
Flooding can be common in Nevada, especially in the southwest corner. The western portion of the state also has a relatively high risk of earthquake activity. Nevada residents may also have to endure extreme heat, which can pose a threat to health. If the power goes out during a heat wave, extreme heat can also lead to food spoilage.
Nevada city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Carson City
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$989
|
Henderson
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,045
|
North Las Vegas
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,116
|
Reno
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$978
|
Sparks
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,004
New Hampshire
New Hampshire residents pay far less than the national average for homeowners insurance, which could be due to the state’s relatively safe nature. Parts of the state have a higher-than-average risk of flooding, and winters can be cold and snowy, which can cause exterior and interior home damage.
New Hampshire city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Concord
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$810
|
Dover
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$803
|
Manchester
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$814
|
Nashua
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$753
|
Rochester
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$810
New Jersey
New Jersey residents are likely familiar with the state’s high risk for flood damage. After Superstorm Sandy in 2012, two million households lost power and nearly 350,000 homes were damaged. Although located on the eastern seaboard of the United States and far from the nation’s most wildfire-prone areas, the coastal state also recorded nearly 906 wildfires in 2021 according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), burning almost 7,000 acres of land.
New Jersey city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Edison
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$828
|
Elizabeth
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$880
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$987
|
Lakewood
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,011
|
Paterson
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$948
New Mexico
Flash floods are a concern in the arid climate of New Mexico. The dry earth doesn’t absorb rain fast enough to prevent runoff, which can accumulate and pose a danger. Tornadoes are also a moderate concern, and parts of the state are at an elevated risk for earthquakes.
New Mexico city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Belen
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,061
|
Deming
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,975
|
Jarales
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,079
|
Moriarty
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,972
|
Peralta
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,112
New York
Many counties in New York have a higher-than-average risk of flooding, especially in the southern and eastern parts of the state. Wildfires are also moderately common, with 137 recorded in 2021 according to the Triple-I. In the densely populated New York City, vandalism, burglary and identity theft may also be more likely.
New York city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Bayside
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,639
|
Deer Park
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,843
|
Hempstead
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,704
|
Plainview
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,551
|
West Hempstead
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,635
North Carolina
Eastern North Carolina is a prime target for hurricane damage. Hurricane Florence slammed into the state in September 2018, killing 42 people and causing over $16 billion in damages. Additionally, wildfires burned nearly 26,000 acres of land and the state reported 19 tornadoes in 2021.
North Carolina city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Charlotte
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,324
|
Durham
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,432
|
Greensboro
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,306
|
Raleigh
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,474
|
Winston Salem
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,266
North Dakota
The Peace Garden State has some of the harshest winters in the U.S. The state has an average of 50 days of below-zero Fahrenheit temperatures each year, which could lead to frozen and burst pipes and subsequent water damage. The eastern part of North Dakota also carries a higher-than-average risk of flooding.
North Dakota city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Bismarck
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,487
|
Fargo
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,203
|
Grand Forks
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,196
|
Minot
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,236
|
West Fargo
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,162
Ohio
Buckeye State residents, especially in southern and central counties, should be aware of the higher risk of flooding. Ohio also has its fair share of tornadoes spawned by strong summer storms; 37 were recorded in 2021 according to Triple-I.
Ohio city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Akron
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,181
|
Cincinnati
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,277
|
Cleveland
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,340
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,276
|
Toledo
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,288
Oklahoma
Oklahoma is the most expensive state in the country for homeowners insurance according to rates from Quadrant Information Services, with an average annual premium of $3,659 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, over 150 percent more than the national average. Tornadoes and strong winds are common in the state, as is seismic activity in certain areas. Eastern Oklahoma is also at risk for widespread flooding.
Oklahoma city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Edmond
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$4,803
|
Lawton
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$4,181
|
Norman
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$4,827
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$5,006
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$3,968
Oregon
The Beaver State boasts relatively low average home insurance premiums, but Oregon is not without its risks to homes and property. The 2021 wildfire season saw over 2,202 individual fires which burned more than 829,000 acres, based on data reported by the Triple-I. Western Oregon also has a high risk for earthquakes, which fades to a moderate risk in the central part of the state and a low risk to the east. The state is also home to five active volcanoes.
Oregon city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Beaverton
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$825
|
Eugene
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$866
|
Gresham
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$901
|
Portland
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$875
|
Salem
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$888
Pennsylvania
Flooding can be a common issue in Pennsylvania, with much of the state at a higher-than-average risk level. Wildfires and heavy snow storms also present a risk, although a lower risk than in other states. In larger cities like Philadelphia, vandalism and theft may be a concern. Pennsylvania has a lengthy history of mining, which leaves many homes across the state at risk for mine subsidence damage.
Pennsylvania city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Abington
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,011
|
Bensalem
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,105
|
Erie
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$942
|
Pittsburgh
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$943
|
Scranton
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$956
Rhode Island
Rhode Island is the smallest state in the nation. The entire state carries a moderate-to-severe risk of flooding, depending on the county, due to its coastal position. Hurricanes and tropical storms that travel up the East Coast are also likely to impact Rhode Island.
Rhode Island city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Cranston
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,408
|
East Providence
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,388
|
Pawtucket
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,363
|
Providence
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,475
|
Warwick
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,470
South Carolina
The majority of South Carolina has a moderate risk for earthquake damage, while the coast carries a high risk. Hurricanes are also a danger to the state, as is flooding. Additionally, South Carolina sees its fair share of tornadoes, with 24 twisters confirmed in 2021 as reported by the Triple-I.
South Carolina city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Charleston
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,323
|
Columbia
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,157
|
Greenville
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,100
|
Mount Pleasant
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,344
|
North Charleston
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,286
South Dakota
South Dakota is a land of extremes. Summers can be blazing hot and winters can be intensely cold. Homeowners may face strong summer storms including high winds and tornadoes. Winter can bring frigid temperatures that could easily freeze and burst pipes, leading to interior water damage.
South Dakota city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Aberdeen
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,194
|
Brookings
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,215
|
Rapid City
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,634
|
Sioux Falls
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,094
|
Watertown
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,254
Tennessee
Tornadoes are a threat in Tennessee, especially in spring and summer months. The state saw 66 twisters in 2021, according to Triple-I data, which killed four people. Parts of the Volunteer State also have a moderate or high risk of flooding, and the western part of Tennessee carries a high earthquake risk.
Tennessee city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Chattanooga
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,896
|
Clarksville
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,969
|
Knoxville
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,059
|
Memphis
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,323
|
Nashville
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,950
Texas
Tornadoes and wildfires are a present threat for those living in the Lone Star State, as shown by data from the Triple-I. In 2021, Texas had the most tornadoes of any state, with 118 tornadoes recorded. In the same year, Texas also came in second for the most recorded wildfires, with 5,576.
Texas city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,410
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,712
|
Dallas
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,287
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,216
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$2,026
Utah
Utah is one of the cheapest states for homeowners insurance, with an average annual premium that is $732 cheaper than the national average for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. The state is relatively protected from many natural disasters, but the southern and southeastern parts of the state do have a high flood risk. Parts of the state also experience extreme heat and strong winter storms.
Utah city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Orem
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$881
|
Provo
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$890
|
Salt Lake City
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$924
|
West Jordan
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$870
|
Woods Cross
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$848
Vermont
Vermont homeowners enjoy the second-cheapest average home premium in the country. The low average premium reflects the state’s relatively low risk level, but damage does happen. The Triple-I reports that the state had 90 wildfires in 2021. Considering the state’s small size, wildfires may be a decent risk. Much of the state also has a moderate-to-high flood risk.
Vermont city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Burlington
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$663
|
Hartland
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$676
|
Montpelier
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$675
|
Rutland
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$698
|
South Burlington
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$629
Virginia
A swath of Virgina, running southwest to northeast, is at a high risk for flood damage. Hurricanes can also impact the coastal areas of the state. In fact, nearly 400,000 homes in Virginia Beach are at risk of storm surge damage and nearly 580,000 are at risk for hurricane wind damage.
Virginia city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Alexandria
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,057
|
Arlington
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,028
|
Lynchburg
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,123
|
Richmond
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,163
|
Roanoke
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,055
Washington
The Evergreen State boasts low average homeowners insurance premiums when compared to the national average. However, living in Washington — especially near the Pacific Coast — means you are at a higher risk for earthquake damage due to the Cascadia Subduction Zone. The state’s high level of rainfall could also contribute to water damage.
Washington city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Bellevue
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,077
|
Seattle
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,094
|
Spokane
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,022
|
Tacoma
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,194
|
Vancouver
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$988
Washington, D.C.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has declared 22 disasters in the D.C. area since 1953. These include nine severe storms, six hurricanes and three winter events. Although the area has a low risk for earthquakes, a 5.8 magnitude quake in Virginia in 2011 did impact the nation’s capital. The earthquake caused an estimated $20 million in damage to the National Cathedral and cracked the Washington Monument.
|Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|Washington, D.C.
|$893
West Virginia
Most counties in West Virginia have a higher-than-average risk of flooding. Although West Virginia isn’t coastal, the state is close enough to the East Coast to feel the impact of hurricanes and tropical storms that move north. Additionally, the Triple-I reported that over 752 wildfires were recorded in 2021. Like Pennsylvania, West Virginia’s mining history puts many homes at risk for mine subsidence damage.
West Virginia city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|Charleston, West Virginia
|$1,108
|Huntington, West Virginia
|$1,232
|Parkersburg, West Virginia
|$1,087
|Weirton, West Virginia
|$1,083
|Wheeling, West Virginia
|$1,040
|West Virginia city
|Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Charleston
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,105
|
Huntington
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,222
|
Parkersburg
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,091
|
Weirton
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,087
|
Wheeling
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,044
Wisconsin
Sinkholes are relatively common in parts of Wisconsin, especially in the western region of the state due to the soft limestone beneath the surface. While sinkholes tend to be small compared to other states, even a small sinkhole could cause significant damage to structures. Southern Wisconsin is also particularly prone to flooding, and the entire state faces cold winters that can freeze and burst pipes.
Wisconsin city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Green Bay
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$878
|
Kenosha
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$967
|
Madison
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$912
|
Milwaukee
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,016
|
Racine
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$957
Wyoming
Much of Wyoming has a moderate earthquake risk and parts of the western portion of the state are at a high risk. Wildfires are also a risk in the state. Only 540 were recorded in 2021, a relatively low number when compared to other Western states. However, those fires burned over 53,000 acres of land, making the risk a significant one to still consider.
Wyoming city
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|
Casper
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,014
|
Douglas
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$964
|
Gillette
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,103
|
Sheridan
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$938
|
Torrington
|
Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
$1,098
Average cost of homeowners insurance by state for $250,000 in dwelling coverage
State
Average annual premium
Average monthly premium
Difference from national average
|
Average annual premium
$1,971
|
Average monthly premium
$164
|
Difference from national average
+ $284
|
Average annual premium
$1,027
|
Average monthly premium
$86
|
Difference from national average
- $660
|
Average annual premium
$1,767
|
Average monthly premium
$147
|
Difference from national average
+ $80
|
Average annual premium
$2,649
|
Average monthly premium
$221
|
Difference from national average
+ $962
|
Average annual premium
$1,217
|
Average monthly premium
$101
|
Difference from national average
- $470
|
Average annual premium
$3,030
|
Average monthly premium
$252
|
Difference from national average
+ $1,343
|
Average annual premium
$1,554
|
Average monthly premium
$130
|
Difference from national average
- $133
|
Average annual premium
$739
|
Average monthly premium
$62
|
Difference from national average
- $948
|
Average annual premium
$1,884
|
Average monthly premium
$157
|
Difference from national average
+ $197
|
Average annual premium
$1,680
|
Average monthly premium
$140
|
Difference from national average
- $7
|
Average annual premium
$400
|
Average monthly premium
$33
|
Difference from national average
- $1,287
|
Average annual premium
$980
|
Average monthly premium
$82
|
Difference from national average
- $707
|
Average annual premium
$1,802
|
Average monthly premium
$150
|
Difference from national average
+ $115
|
Average annual premium
$1,461
|
Average monthly premium
$122
|
Difference from national average
- $226
|
Average annual premium
$1,601
|
Average monthly premium
$133
|
Difference from national average
- $86
|
Average annual premium
$3,932
|
Average monthly premium
$328
|
Difference from national average
+ $2,245
|
Average annual premium
$2,194
|
Average monthly premium
$183
|
Difference from national average
+ $507
|
Average annual premium
$2,816
|
Average monthly premium
$235
|
Difference from national average
+ $1,129
|
Average annual premium
$1,127
|
Average monthly premium
$94
|
Difference from national average
- $560
|
Average annual premium
$1,334
|
Average monthly premium
$111
|
Difference from national average
- $353
|
Average annual premium
$1,237
|
Average monthly premium
$103
|
Difference from national average
- $450
|
Average annual premium
$1,720
|
Average monthly premium
$143
|
Difference from national average
+ $33
|
Average annual premium
$2,118
|
Average monthly premium
$176
|
Difference from national average
+ $431
|
Average annual premium
$1,943
|
Average monthly premium
$162
|
Difference from national average
+ $256
|
Average annual premium
$1,784
|
Average monthly premium
$149
|
Difference from national average
+ $97
|
Average annual premium
$2,100
|
Average monthly premium
$175
|
Difference from national average
+ $413
|
Average annual premium
$4,561
|
Average monthly premium
$380
|
Difference from national average
+ $2,874
|
Average annual premium
$1,057
|
Average monthly premium
$88
|
Difference from national average
- $630
|
Average annual premium
$808
|
Average monthly premium
$67
|
Difference from national average
- $879
|
Average annual premium
$881
|
Average monthly premium
$73
|
Difference from national average
- $806
|
Average annual premium
$2,094
|
Average monthly premium
$175
|
Difference from national average
+ $407
|
Average annual premium
$1,680
|
Average monthly premium
$140
|
Difference from national average
- $7
|
Average annual premium
$1,374
|
Average monthly premium
$115
|
Difference from national average
- $313
|
Average annual premium
$2,453
|
Average monthly premium
$204
|
Difference from national average
+ $766
|
Average annual premium
$1,260
|
Average monthly premium
$105
|
Difference from national average
- $427
|
Average annual premium
$4,376
|
Average monthly premium
$365
|
Difference from national average
+ $2,689
|
Average annual premium
$922
|
Average monthly premium
$77
|
Difference from national average
- $765
|
Average annual premium
$936
|
Average monthly premium
$78
|
Difference from national average
- $751
|
Average annual premium
$1,395
|
Average monthly premium
$116
|
Difference from national average
- $292
|
Average annual premium
$1,202
|
Average monthly premium
$100
|
Difference from national average
- $485
|
Average annual premium
$2,366
|
Average monthly premium
$197
|
Difference from national average
+ $679
|
Average annual premium
$2,089
|
Average monthly premium
$174
|
Difference from national average
+ $402
|
Average annual premium
$2,114
|
Average monthly premium
$176
|
Difference from national average
+ $427
|
Average annual premium
$904
|
Average monthly premium
$75
|
Difference from national average
- $783
|
Average annual premium
$677
|
Average monthly premium
$56
|
Difference from national average
- $1,010
|
Average annual premium
$1,103
|
Average monthly premium
$92
|
Difference from national average
- $584
|
Average annual premium
$1,106
|
Average monthly premium
$92
|
Difference from national average
- $581
|
Average annual premium
$1,125
|
Average monthly premium
$94
|
Difference from national average
- $562
|
Average annual premium
$991
|
Average monthly premium
$83
|
Difference from national average
- $696
|
Average annual premium
$986
|
Average monthly premium
$82
|
Difference from national average
- $701
|
Average annual premium
$1,156
|
Average monthly premium
$96
|
Difference from national average
- $531
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $250,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $25,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $125,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $50,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.