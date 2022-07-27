Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in Michigan for 2024

USAA, Allstate, State Farm, The Hanover and Farmers offer some of the best home insurance policies in the state.

Grace Kim
Lisa McArdle
Mark Friedlander
Updated Jan 10, 2024
What to know about insuring your Michigan home

Insurance Home Alt

Best Michigan home insurance companies

See Bankrate’s top choices for Michigan home insurance companies in multiple categories

Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

View Bankrate’s picks for the more affordable Michigan home insurance companies

Loan Home Improvement

Michigan home insurance cost

Compare your home insurance cost to rates in Michigan’s most and least expensive cities

Insurance Home

Insuring your Michigan home

Learn about the different coverage types available for your Michigan home

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Michigan

Proprietary rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, customer satisfaction scores from the 2024 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study and other factors such as coverage and discount availability points to USAA, Allstate, State Farm, The Hanover and Farmers as some of the best homeowners insurance companies in Michigan. If you are getting quotes for Michigan home insurance, you might want to add these companies to your list:

Insurance company J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium
USAA
884
/1,000
$90
$1,080
Allstate
815
/1,000
$121
$1,452
State Farm
829
/1,000
$119
$1,430
The Hanover
Not rated
N/A
N/A
Farmers
792
/1,000
$265
$3,183
Home insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Read our full methodology
The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

The top 5 home insurance companies in Michigan

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$90/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$1,080/yr

Customer satisfaction

881/1,000

Best for robust coverage options

4.2
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$121/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$1,452/yr

Customer satisfaction

809/1,000

Best for local offices

4.2
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$119/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$1,430/yr

Customer satisfaction

829/1,000

Best for high value homes

3.6
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

Not available

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

Not available

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

Best for streamlined shopping experience

3.6
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$265/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$3,183/yr

Customer satisfaction

800/1,000

Additional Michigan home insurance companies to consider

Aside from these top options for Michigan homeowner’s insurance listed above, there are some other providers to consider — like Frankenmuth and Hastings Mutual. While they didn’t make it in the top five providers, we believe they could offer the right protections and coverage for certain Michigan homeowners.

Frankenmuth

Frankenmuth

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for a local carrier

Frankenmuth review

Frankenmuth provides home insurance policies to residents of Michigan and Ohio in addition to other insurance products for auto, life and business. It is also known for its fair and fast claims service and good customer service, with fewer customer complaints compared to other carriers of its size. It might be a good carrier for Michigan homeowners who are looking for a local carrier and have inexpensive homes that don’t require a large amount of dwelling coverage.

Hastings Mutual

Hastings Mutual

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for a local and established provider

Hastings Mutual review

Hastings Mutual is another viable option for homeowners in Michigan. It has a long history and a wide range of insurance products, including home insurance. Hastings Mutual has a number of available discounts, and a good reputation in the few states it serves, which includes Michigan. This might be a good option for homeowners looking for a local and established provider with affordable rates and high-quality customer service.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Michigan

To find the best homeowners insurance companies in Michigan, we first examined average annual premiums for major carriers in the Great Lakes state to find the cheapest coverage. However, the best insurance company is not necessarily the least expensive, so we looked to other factors such as coverage add-ons, discount availability, mobile app accessibility, third-party scores and financial strength ratings. Then, we converted these metrics into a Bankrate Score that ranges from 0.0 to 5.0 (with 5.0 being the highest possible rating). Our goal is to distill a wealth of information into a score that’s easy for shoppers to understand while also providing a comprehensive view of an insurance provider.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Michigan

It can be challenging for Michigan homeowners to find cheap home coverage that still fits their needs and provides them with adequate financial protection. Because of this, it may be a good idea to shop around and request quotes from a number of providers in order to pick the most affordable option for your circumstances. Consider the available discounts that each provider offers so you can make additional savings where possible. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Michigan

Of the popular home insurance providers in Michigan, these are the carriers that have the lowest premiums, on average. In the table below, you’ll find them listed starting with the cheapest coverage from Auto-Owners.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
Auto-Owners
$29
$345
- $1,375
Meemic
$70
$839
- $881
USAA
$90
$1,080
- $640
Pioneer State
$98
$1,176
- $544
Frankenmuth
$99
$1,183
- $537
Home insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Read our full methodology

How Bankrate chose the cheapest home insurance companies in Michigan

Our selections for the cheapest home insurance companies in Michigan represent the larger and more popular insurers available in the state. Premiums can still vary by homeowner depending on their desired coverage limits and endorsements.

How to get cheap Michigan home insurance

Although homeowners insurance isn’t mandated by law, your mortgage company will almost certainly require you to carry it if you’re financing your house. But even if you own your home outright, a home is likely one of the most significant purchases you make in your lifetime, and a robust home insurance policy can provide vital financial protection for this investment. However, just because homeowners insurance is important doesn’t mean it needs to break the bank. Here are some steps you can take to find the best cheap home insurance in Michigan:

  1. Determine your coverage needs: Figuring out how much coverage you need may be the first step when looking for the best Michigan homeowners insurance companies. Although lower limits and fewer endorsements may afford you a lower rate, you could leave yourself vulnerable to a hefty out-of-pocket expense if you experience a claim while underinsured. At the same time, if you purchase limits higher than you need or add endorsements that don’t make sense for your circumstances, you might end up paying more for your policy than necessary. When in doubt, speak with a licensed agent for some guidance before you request quotes.
  2. Establish your priorities: Outside of coverage options, you may want to consider what you’re looking for in your home insurance company. Are you most concerned with customer service? If so, it may be a good idea to seek out carriers with high third-party customer service scores issued by J.D. Power. Or, maybe, you don’t like calling contact centers and would rather handle your policy needs online. If that’s the case, you might tailor your search to companies that offer a highly-rated mobile app or self-service customer portal. Knowing what benefits and perks you’re looking for can help narrow down the carriers from which to request quotes.
  3. Request quotes: When you have a good sense of what your coverage needs and priorities are, you will want to gather quotes from several carriers. Don't assume that the first quote you receive is going to be the lowest — you may be surprised to find that you'll end up with a range of prices for exactly the same coverage. Make sure that you are asking for the same coverage limits and types of coverage from each insurer so that you have an apples-to-apples comparison. Also ensure that your quote includes any discounts for which you are eligible for, since they can have a significant impact on your final premium rate. Many insurers offer quotes directly from their websites; others may require you to talk to an agent to receive a quote.
  4. Take advantage of savings opportunities: Each insurance company offers its own set of unique discounts, and depending on what you qualify for, you could save a significant amount of money. You may want to ask your agent to look over your quote to make sure you aren’t missing any discounts that apply to you.

Best home insurance discounts in Michigan

When you’re requesting quotes from the best Michigan homeowners insurance companies, you may want to look out for these common discounts to help you save:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Michigan

Once you already have a home insurance policy, there are a few ways you can try to lower your premium when it comes up for renewal:

  • Limit your claims: Try to limit the number of claims you make to keep your home insurance premiums lower.
  • Review your coverage limits: Make sure you have adequate coverage for your home, but you may be able to save on your premiums if you decide to lower your coverage limits
  • Make home improvements: If you’ve made improvements to your home’s security or structure since you took out your policy, you could make your home less risky to insure and qualify for lower premiums
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Michigan

Michigan homeowners face unique circumstances that may impact their insurance premiums. Homeowners insurance is cheaper in Michigan than the national average but more expensive than surrounding states. This is likely due to more severe weather in the winter and hot summers that can lead to greater instances of weather-related property damage. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Michigan?

A homeowners insurance policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage costs an average of $1,720 per year in Michigan, which is nearly 2 percent more than the national average annual cost of home insurance of $1,687. On average, home insurance in Michigan is slightly more expensive than in neighboring states. For instance, the average cost of $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,461 per year in Indiana and $1,260 per year in Ohio. Michigan home insurance may be costlier due to its severe winters that bring an increased risk of damage from snow, sleet and ice.

Insurance company $150K $250K $350K $450K
USAA
$812
$1,080
$1,319
$1,548
Allstate
$1,051
$1,452
$1,901
$2,364
State Farm
$1,015
$1,430
$1,743
$2,155
The Hanover
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Farmers
$1,966
$3,183
$4,320
$5,331
Home insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Read our full methodology

Michigan homeowners insurance rates by city

Home insurance rates in Michigan can vary by city, so where you live within the state can further determine what your monthly premium is. Take a look at the map and tables below to find out what home insurance rates look like in your city.

Insurance companies use many different rating factors to calculate how much to charge for coverage, including crime rates, weather patterns and the cost of labor and materials. These factors and more can cause homeowners insurance rates to vary not only from state to state but also from city to city.

Below, you’ll find some of the cheapest cities in Michigan when it comes to average homeowners insurance premiums:

  • Clarkston: $1,526 per year — 11 percent below state average
  • Garden City: $1,528 per year — 11 percent below state average
  • Otisville: $1,534 per year — 11 percent below state average
  • Allen Park: $1,585 per year — 8 percent below state average
  • Clayton: $1,585 per year — 8 percent below state average

If you’re considering moving to Michigan and are concerned with high homeowners insurance premiums, you may want to think twice before relocating to any of the cities below. According to rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, these may be some of the most expensive cities in Michigan for homeowners insurance.

  • Harper Woods: $2,055 per year — 19 percent above state average
  • Flint: $1,991 per year — 16 percent above state average
  • Inkster: $1,964 per year — 14 percent above state average
  • Drayton Plains: $1,894 per year — 10 percent above state average
  • Hazel Park: $1,887 per year — 10 percent above state average

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Insuring your Michigan home

The rising incidence of natural disasters like flooding, tornadoes and severe winter storms impacting Michigan homeowners could impact premiums and coverage availability. To better protect your home, consider exploring various coverage options for damage caused by severe weather. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Michigan?

It’s important to understand what standard home insurance policies in Michigan cover so you can identify any additional areas of coverage you may need. Consider reviewing coverage details thoroughly so you can tailor the policy through additional coverage or endorsements to keep you best protected. Here are some of the common types of damage that homeowners deal with.

  • Wind and hail damage: Wind and hail storms frequently occur in Michigan and in severe cases, they can cause damage to homes. Many home insurance policies will include protection for wind and hail damage, though make sure to review policy details carefully and secure an additional policy if necessary.
  • Theft: Those living in larger metropolitan areas of Michigan like Detroit may face an increased risk of damage from burglary or vandalism, though this should be covered by most policies.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Michigan

An important part of finding a policy that works for you is tailoring your coverage package to meet your needs. A strategy to tackle this is to consider the biggest homeowners insurance risks in your specific region.

While extreme weather and natural disasters may not be as common in Michigan, homeowners in the state may want to be prepared for a wide array of weather events that could lead to home damage on a smaller scale. With hot summers and cold winters, the weather in this state can change drastically throughout the year. You could also experience a loss through theft or vandalism if you live in a high-crime area. Additionally, if you live near one of the Great Lakes, wind may be a concern.

With that in mind, you may want to consider adding the following endorsements to your Michigan homeowners insurance, depending on your specific situation:

  • Flood insurance: Flood damage is not covered by a standard homeowners insurance policy and coverage typically requires its own policy, although some companies offer the coverage as an endorsement. If you have a mortgage or home loan and are in a designated flood zone, your lender may require you to buy flood insurance. Flood policies are available through the federally-backed NFIP and dozens of private flood insurers. All parts of Michigan have some degree of flood risk, but the Northern Peninsula and Southeastern part of the state carry the most significant risk.
  • Water backup coverage: This coverage is usually offered as an endorsement and provides financial protection for the damage caused by water backing up in a sewer or drain line or if your sump pump fails. This type of damage is relatively common in basements and crawl spaces, but it can happen from any water line in the house.
  • Identity theft coverage: As more personal information is stored online, it is becoming easier for thieves to steal your identity and cause you financial and reputational harm. More than 24,000 cases of identity theft were reported in Michigan in 2020. This endorsement helps provide coverage for the costs of restoring your stolen identity.

Because Michigan has such unique factors for homeowners, with hot summers, long winters and lots of water, working with a professional insurance agent to help you decide what coverage options are appropriate for your situation might be beneficial.

Common Michigan home insurance problems

Michigan homeowners may have seen the cost of home insurance policies rising over recent years along with general widespread inflation across the economy. Paired with rising cases of severe and inclement weather, it may be challenging for homeowners in the state to secure an affordable policy that provides them with adequate financial protection. Here are some of the ongoing challenges to homeowners in Michigan when securing a home insurance policy.

  • Rising rates: Inflation is causing the cost of building materials and labor to rise, making home repairs and replacements more expensive, which insurance providers pass on to policyholders through higher rates
  • Severe weather: Michigan undergoes severe weather throughout the year, like cold and snowy winters and hot summers, so it may be challenging for homeowners to find comprehensive coverage that protects them from each of these risks without resulting in costly premiums or add-ons

Recent news: Relief funds available to Michigan homeowners

If you are a Michigan homeowner who has experienced financial hardship in the past several years, you may find support through the Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund. In 2023, the fund has delivered more than $114 million in relief to more than 15,000 homeowners. The program uses federal funding allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to pay up to $25,000 per household for home-related expenses, such as delinquent mortgage payments, property taxes or insurance costs.

To qualify for funding, applicants must have experienced a financial hardship that was directly related to COVID-19. Households also qualify if the total household income is less than 150 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). More information and an application can be found at the website of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

