Best homeowners insurance in Michigan for 2024
USAA, Allstate, State Farm, The Hanover and Farmers offer some of the best home insurance policies in the state.
What To Know First
Bankrate knows that finding the best homeowners insurance company isn’t always easy. That’s why we have licensed agents on our insurance editorial team to help find the best home insurance companies in the state. We rely on our combined experience to help homeowners choose the right coverage for the right price.
To find the best homeowners insurance in Michigan, we reviewed average premiums and other factors, such as third-party customer service scores, coverage options and more. Our study taught us that While looking at best homeowners insurance companies in Michigan, here are some other points to keep in mind:
- The average cost of home insurance in Michigan is $1,720 per year on average, about 2 percent more than the national average of $1,687.
- The best home insurance companies according to our research are:
- Best for military-focused coverage: USAA
- Best for robust coverage options: Allstate
- Best for local offices: State Farm
- Best for high-value homes: The Hanover
- Best for a streamlined shopping experience: Farmers
- Auto-Owners and USAA are among the cheapest home insurance companies in Michigan.
Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Michigan
Proprietary rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, customer satisfaction scores from the 2024 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study and other factors such as coverage and discount availability points to USAA, Allstate, State Farm, The Hanover and Farmers as some of the best homeowners insurance companies in Michigan. If you are getting quotes for Michigan home insurance, you might want to add these companies to your list:
|Insurance company
|J.D. Power
|Average monthly premium
|Average annual premium
|
884
/1,000
|
$90
|
$1,080
|
815
/1,000
|
$121
|
$1,452
|
829
/1,000
|
$119
|
$1,430
|
Not rated
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
792
/1,000
|
$265
|
$3,183
*USAA not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
The top 5 home insurance companies in Michigan
Best for military-focused coverage
4.7
4.7
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$90/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,080/yr
Customer satisfaction
881/1,000
-
Why USAA made our list: Although the company is not eligible for official ranking due to eligibility restrictions, USAA received the higher score for customer satisfaction from J.D. Power out of all the best homeowners insurance companies in Michigan that we evaluated. USAA is only available to military members, veterans and their eligible family members. However, if you qualify, you may find that USAA offers below-average rates, exceptional customer service and unique military-focused endorsements such as military uniform and equipment coverage. Additionally, if your personal property is damaged, destroyed or lost in a war, USAA may waive your deductible. For these reasons and more, USAA earned one of the 2023 Bankrate Awards for Best Home Insurance Company Overall.
Who USAA may be good for: USAA could be the best Michigan homeowners insurance company for those seeking military-focused coverage options and who prefer to do business over the phone or online (but only if they meet USAA’s strict eligibility restrictions).
-
-
-
Best for robust coverage options
4.2
4.2
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$121/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,452/yr
Customer satisfaction
809/1,000
-
Why Allstate made our list: During our study, we found that Allstate offers one of the most extensive lists of optional endorsements of all the Michigan home insurance companies we analyzed. With Allstate, you may be able to add options like water backup coverage, electronic data recovery, business property coverage and coverage for musical instruments to your homeowners insurance policy. Allstate also offers a HostAdvantage package, which provides coverage if you rent your home as a short-term rental. Although it may not be the cheapest on our list, the company offers several discounts that might help you lower the cost of your policy.
Who Allstate may be good for: Homeowners in Michigan willing to spend more money on a policy with extra endorsements might find Allstate as their company of choice. However, those who prioritize customer service may want to do extra research based on Allstate’s relatively low third-party scores.
-
-
-
Best for local offices
4.2
4.2
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$119/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,430/yr
Customer satisfaction
829/1,000
-
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm has exclusive agents in communities throughout Michigan and is the largest home insurance company in the U.S. by market share, so if you like to handle insurance in person, State Farm could be a good fit. State Farm also scored higher than average on the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study for both service and shopping, so tech-savvy homeowners who prefer the convenience of hands-on policy management have options, too. You might also consider State Farm for homeowners insurance if you have a new or upgraded roof. The company offers discounts for roof age, material and impact resistance.
Who State Farm may be good for: Because State Farm has an extensive network of agencies throughout Michigan and is known to have excellent customer service, it could be great for homeowners who prefer the personal touch of a neighborhood agent. However, compared to some companies State Farm offers fewer discount opportunities.
-
-
-
Best for high value homes
3.6
3.6
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
Not available
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
Not available
Customer satisfaction
Not rated
-
Why The Hanover made our list: The Hanover was named one of Michigan's best home insurance companies for its thorough list of endorsements and coverage options for high-value homes. High-net-worth individuals may be especially interested in The Hanover’s Platinum coverage package. Depending on which Platinum tier you choose, this pre-built package could include up to 150 percent of extended dwelling replacement cost, identity theft protection, water backup coverage, lock replacement and more.
Who The Hanover may be good for: Michiganders who own high-value homes or have expensive collections that need scheduled personal property coverage may want to consider requesting a quote with The Hanover (which you will have to do with the help of an agent, as online quotes are not available).
-
-
-
Best for streamlined shopping experience
3.6
3.6
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$265/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$3,183/yr
Customer satisfaction
800/1,000
-
Why Farmers made our list: Although Farmers’ average home insurance premium is much higher than the Michigan average, it could still be a good choice for those who want the ease of purchasing a predetermined yet robust coverage package. When you get a home insurance quote from Farmers Insurance Group, you start by selecting one of its three coverage packages: Standard, Enhanced or Premier. From there, you can personalize your policy with endorsements like declining deductible, claim forgiveness and cosmetic damage coverage. Additionally, the company offers several discount opportunities, so depending on what you’re eligible for, these could offset the company’s generally high rates.
Who Farmers may be good for: Michigan homeowners who don’t mind paying extra for the convenience of a prebuilt coverage package might want to contact Farmers. Farmers also offers a special discount to Michigan homeowners who have a Flume water-leak detection device installed in their homes, so this could be another perk to consider.
-
-
-
Additional Michigan home insurance companies to consider
Aside from these top options for Michigan homeowner’s insurance listed above, there are some other providers to consider — like Frankenmuth and Hastings Mutual. While they didn’t make it in the top five providers, we believe they could offer the right protections and coverage for certain Michigan homeowners.
Frankenmuth
Who this may be best for
Homeowners looking for a local carrier
Frankenmuth provides home insurance policies to residents of Michigan and Ohio in addition to other insurance products for auto, life and business. It is also known for its fair and fast claims service and good customer service, with fewer customer complaints compared to other carriers of its size. It might be a good carrier for Michigan homeowners who are looking for a local carrier and have inexpensive homes that don’t require a large amount of dwelling coverage.
Hastings Mutual
Who this may be best for
Homeowners looking for a local and established provider
Hastings Mutual is another viable option for homeowners in Michigan. It has a long history and a wide range of insurance products, including home insurance. Hastings Mutual has a number of available discounts, and a good reputation in the few states it serves, which includes Michigan. This might be a good option for homeowners looking for a local and established provider with affordable rates and high-quality customer service.
How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Michigan
To find the best homeowners insurance companies in Michigan, we first examined average annual premiums for major carriers in the Great Lakes state to find the cheapest coverage. However, the best insurance company is not necessarily the least expensive, so we looked to other factors such as coverage add-ons, discount availability, mobile app accessibility, third-party scores and financial strength ratings. Then, we converted these metrics into a Bankrate Score that ranges from 0.0 to 5.0 (with 5.0 being the highest possible rating). Our goal is to distill a wealth of information into a score that’s easy for shoppers to understand while also providing a comprehensive view of an insurance provider.
Finding cheap home insurance in MichiganIt can be challenging for Michigan homeowners to find cheap home coverage that still fits their needs and provides them with adequate financial protection. Because of this, it may be a good idea to shop around and request quotes from a number of providers in order to pick the most affordable option for your circumstances. Consider the available discounts that each provider offers so you can make additional savings where possible. Back to top
Cheapest home insurance companies in Michigan
Of the popular home insurance providers in Michigan, these are the carriers that have the lowest premiums, on average. In the table below, you’ll find them listed starting with the cheapest coverage from Auto-Owners.
|Carrier
|Monthly premium for $250k coverage
|Annual premium for $250k coverage
|Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
|
$29
|
$345
|
- $1,375
|
Meemic
|
$70
|
$839
|
- $881
|
$90
|
$1,080
|
- $640
|
Pioneer State
|
$98
|
$1,176
|
- $544
|
Frankenmuth
|
$99
|
$1,183
|
- $537
How Bankrate chose the cheapest home insurance companies in Michigan
Our selections for the cheapest home insurance companies in Michigan represent the larger and more popular insurers available in the state. Premiums can still vary by homeowner depending on their desired coverage limits and endorsements.
How to get cheap Michigan home insurance
Although homeowners insurance isn’t mandated by law, your mortgage company will almost certainly require you to carry it if you’re financing your house. But even if you own your home outright, a home is likely one of the most significant purchases you make in your lifetime, and a robust home insurance policy can provide vital financial protection for this investment. However, just because homeowners insurance is important doesn’t mean it needs to break the bank. Here are some steps you can take to find the best cheap home insurance in Michigan:
- Determine your coverage needs: Figuring out how much coverage you need may be the first step when looking for the best Michigan homeowners insurance companies. Although lower limits and fewer endorsements may afford you a lower rate, you could leave yourself vulnerable to a hefty out-of-pocket expense if you experience a claim while underinsured. At the same time, if you purchase limits higher than you need or add endorsements that don’t make sense for your circumstances, you might end up paying more for your policy than necessary. When in doubt, speak with a licensed agent for some guidance before you request quotes.
- Establish your priorities: Outside of coverage options, you may want to consider what you’re looking for in your home insurance company. Are you most concerned with customer service? If so, it may be a good idea to seek out carriers with high third-party customer service scores issued by J.D. Power. Or, maybe, you don’t like calling contact centers and would rather handle your policy needs online. If that’s the case, you might tailor your search to companies that offer a highly-rated mobile app or self-service customer portal. Knowing what benefits and perks you’re looking for can help narrow down the carriers from which to request quotes.
- Request quotes: When you have a good sense of what your coverage needs and priorities are, you will want to gather quotes from several carriers. Don't assume that the first quote you receive is going to be the lowest — you may be surprised to find that you'll end up with a range of prices for exactly the same coverage. Make sure that you are asking for the same coverage limits and types of coverage from each insurer so that you have an apples-to-apples comparison. Also ensure that your quote includes any discounts for which you are eligible for, since they can have a significant impact on your final premium rate. Many insurers offer quotes directly from their websites; others may require you to talk to an agent to receive a quote.
- Take advantage of savings opportunities: Each insurance company offers its own set of unique discounts, and depending on what you qualify for, you could save a significant amount of money. You may want to ask your agent to look over your quote to make sure you aren’t missing any discounts that apply to you.
Best home insurance discounts in Michigan
When you’re requesting quotes from the best Michigan homeowners insurance companies, you may want to look out for these common discounts to help you save:
How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Michigan
Once you already have a home insurance policy, there are a few ways you can try to lower your premium when it comes up for renewal:
- Limit your claims: Try to limit the number of claims you make to keep your home insurance premiums lower.
- Review your coverage limits: Make sure you have adequate coverage for your home, but you may be able to save on your premiums if you decide to lower your coverage limits
- Make home improvements: If you’ve made improvements to your home’s security or structure since you took out your policy, you could make your home less risky to insure and qualify for lower premiums
Understanding home insurance costs in MichiganMichigan homeowners face unique circumstances that may impact their insurance premiums. Homeowners insurance is cheaper in Michigan than the national average but more expensive than surrounding states. This is likely due to more severe weather in the winter and hot summers that can lead to greater instances of weather-related property damage. Back to top
How much is home insurance in Michigan?
A homeowners insurance policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage costs an average of $1,720 per year in Michigan, which is nearly 2 percent more than the national average annual cost of home insurance of $1,687. On average, home insurance in Michigan is slightly more expensive than in neighboring states. For instance, the average cost of $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,461 per year in Indiana and $1,260 per year in Ohio. Michigan home insurance may be costlier due to its severe winters that bring an increased risk of damage from snow, sleet and ice.
|Insurance company
|$150K
|$250K
|$350K
|$450K
|
$812
|
$1,080
|
$1,319
|
$1,548
|
$1,051
|
$1,452
|
$1,901
|
$2,364
|
$1,015
|
$1,430
|
$1,743
|
$2,155
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
$1,966
|
$3,183
|
$4,320
|
$5,331
Michigan homeowners insurance rates by city
Home insurance rates in Michigan can vary by city, so where you live within the state can further determine what your monthly premium is. Take a look at the map and tables below to find out what home insurance rates look like in your city.
Insurance companies use many different rating factors to calculate how much to charge for coverage, including crime rates, weather patterns and the cost of labor and materials. These factors and more can cause homeowners insurance rates to vary not only from state to state but also from city to city.
Below, you’ll find some of the cheapest cities in Michigan when it comes to average homeowners insurance premiums:
- Clarkston: $1,526 per year — 11 percent below state average
- Garden City: $1,528 per year — 11 percent below state average
- Otisville: $1,534 per year — 11 percent below state average
- Allen Park: $1,585 per year — 8 percent below state average
- Clayton: $1,585 per year — 8 percent below state average
If you’re considering moving to Michigan and are concerned with high homeowners insurance premiums, you may want to think twice before relocating to any of the cities below. According to rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, these may be some of the most expensive cities in Michigan for homeowners insurance.
- Harper Woods: $2,055 per year — 19 percent above state average
- Flint: $1,991 per year — 16 percent above state average
- Inkster: $1,964 per year — 14 percent above state average
- Drayton Plains: $1,894 per year — 10 percent above state average
- Hazel Park: $1,887 per year — 10 percent above state average
*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.
Insuring your Michigan homeThe rising incidence of natural disasters like flooding, tornadoes and severe winter storms impacting Michigan homeowners could impact premiums and coverage availability. To better protect your home, consider exploring various coverage options for damage caused by severe weather. Back to top
What does home insurance cover in Michigan?
It’s important to understand what standard home insurance policies in Michigan cover so you can identify any additional areas of coverage you may need. Consider reviewing coverage details thoroughly so you can tailor the policy through additional coverage or endorsements to keep you best protected. Here are some of the common types of damage that homeowners deal with.
- Wind and hail damage: Wind and hail storms frequently occur in Michigan and in severe cases, they can cause damage to homes. Many home insurance policies will include protection for wind and hail damage, though make sure to review policy details carefully and secure an additional policy if necessary.
- Theft: Those living in larger metropolitan areas of Michigan like Detroit may face an increased risk of damage from burglary or vandalism, though this should be covered by most policies.
Additional home insurance coverage types in Michigan
An important part of finding a policy that works for you is tailoring your coverage package to meet your needs. A strategy to tackle this is to consider the biggest homeowners insurance risks in your specific region.
While extreme weather and natural disasters may not be as common in Michigan, homeowners in the state may want to be prepared for a wide array of weather events that could lead to home damage on a smaller scale. With hot summers and cold winters, the weather in this state can change drastically throughout the year. You could also experience a loss through theft or vandalism if you live in a high-crime area. Additionally, if you live near one of the Great Lakes, wind may be a concern.
With that in mind, you may want to consider adding the following endorsements to your Michigan homeowners insurance, depending on your specific situation:
- Flood insurance: Flood damage is not covered by a standard homeowners insurance policy and coverage typically requires its own policy, although some companies offer the coverage as an endorsement. If you have a mortgage or home loan and are in a designated flood zone, your lender may require you to buy flood insurance. Flood policies are available through the federally-backed NFIP and dozens of private flood insurers. All parts of Michigan have some degree of flood risk, but the Northern Peninsula and Southeastern part of the state carry the most significant risk.
- Water backup coverage: This coverage is usually offered as an endorsement and provides financial protection for the damage caused by water backing up in a sewer or drain line or if your sump pump fails. This type of damage is relatively common in basements and crawl spaces, but it can happen from any water line in the house.
- Identity theft coverage: As more personal information is stored online, it is becoming easier for thieves to steal your identity and cause you financial and reputational harm. More than 24,000 cases of identity theft were reported in Michigan in 2020. This endorsement helps provide coverage for the costs of restoring your stolen identity.
Because Michigan has such unique factors for homeowners, with hot summers, long winters and lots of water, working with a professional insurance agent to help you decide what coverage options are appropriate for your situation might be beneficial.
Common Michigan home insurance problems
Michigan homeowners may have seen the cost of home insurance policies rising over recent years along with general widespread inflation across the economy. Paired with rising cases of severe and inclement weather, it may be challenging for homeowners in the state to secure an affordable policy that provides them with adequate financial protection. Here are some of the ongoing challenges to homeowners in Michigan when securing a home insurance policy.
- Rising rates: Inflation is causing the cost of building materials and labor to rise, making home repairs and replacements more expensive, which insurance providers pass on to policyholders through higher rates
- Severe weather: Michigan undergoes severe weather throughout the year, like cold and snowy winters and hot summers, so it may be challenging for homeowners to find comprehensive coverage that protects them from each of these risks without resulting in costly premiums or add-ons
New
If you are a Michigan homeowner who has experienced financial hardship in the past several years, you may find support through the Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund. In 2023, the fund has delivered more than $114 million in relief to more than 15,000 homeowners. The program uses federal funding allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to pay up to $25,000 per household for home-related expenses, such as delinquent mortgage payments, property taxes or insurance costs.
To qualify for funding, applicants must have experienced a financial hardship that was directly related to COVID-19. Households also qualify if the total household income is less than 150 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). More information and an application can be found at the website of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.