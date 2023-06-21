Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best home insurance discounts
Applying discounts may be one of the best ways to get a better homeowners insurance rate without having to sacrifice valuable coverage. Though home insurance discounts can vary widely by insurance company, there are some common discounts most insurance companies offer. Consider asking about discount opportunities if you do not already have them on your policy.
The best homeowners insurance discounts depend on your unique circumstances, but the good news is that they are often relatively easy to obtain if you qualify. Since discounts can make a notable difference in the amount you pay for your home insurance premium, it could be worth quite a bit of money to inquire about eligibility. Bankrate put together a list of some of the more popular discounts available to homeowners.
Early quote discount
When you get a quote for homeowners insurance with a future effective date, you may be eligible for an early quote discount. For instance, if you get a quote today for a home you intend to close on in several weeks, you may be able to save with this discount. It can also apply if you are planning to switch carriers and you make the effective date of the policy match your current policy end date, which is a week or two away. Details vary, so be sure to check with the insurance company.
Claims-free discounts
A claims-free discount can potentially be earned when a homeowner has not filed a home-related claim with any insurer within a specified period, such as three or five years. Even if a homeowner switches their policy to another insurance provider, it may still be possible to earn the discount. A first-time homebuyer may not be immediately eligible for this discount.
Safety discounts
Numerous potential discounts fall under the safety discount umbrella. A safety discount could apply if a homeowner has an anti-theft or security alarm system installed or takes fire protection measures, such as installing smoke alarms or a fire extinguisher.
Multi-policy or bundling discounts
Purchasing a homeowners policy and another type of insurance policy with the same insurance provider could mean significant savings on homeowners premiums. Typically, bundling your car and home insurance policies will net you the biggest savings, but the discount percentage available will vary by provider and the type of homeowners insurance you have.
New home or new buyer discounts
Several insurance carriers offer a discount if a homeowner purchases a new construction home or is a first-time homeowner. The number of years a home may qualify as a new home varies from one provider to another. Even if a home is not brand new, you may still qualify, so be sure to ask your insurance agent. And if this is your first time buying a home, be sure to mention that to your insurance agent when getting quotes for your policy, as well.
Employee or military discounts
There are often special home insurance savings opportunities available for current or former military members. Other professions can sometimes save too, such as with home insurance discounts for teachers. Each insurance provider that offers this type of discount will have its own list of professions that qualify for added savings, so it’s important to verify whether these discounts are available and what the eligibility requirements are when you get quotes.
Restoration discounts
Another home insurance discount that is often available is one for restoring a home. Homeowners who purchase an older home and make updates to meet current construction standards can often benefit from this type of discount. However, keep in mind that a restoration discount is generally only applied when almost all the systems have been replaced in a home, such as electrical and plumbing.
New roof discount
Roof replacement can cost a substantial amount of money, and a damaged or aging roof can pose a costly risk to homeowners insurance providers. But if you choose to replace your roof out of pocket, a new roof discount may apply. And if you have recently purchased a home where the roof was replaced prior to you moving in, be sure to inquire about the discount and whether the roof’s age makes it eligible for this discount.
Automatic payment and paperless statement discounts
Opting to have your home insurance premium automatically deducted from your bank account can often result in additional savings. There may be even more savings if you elect to receive paperless statements, too.
Discounts for retired people or seniors
A perk to getting older is earning home insurance discounts for seniors. Some insurance providers may refer to it as a mature or retired discount. One reason older homeowners might be able to earn these types of savings could be because they tend to stay closer to home or inside the house regularly, which may help deter crime and allow them to spot other potential problems sooner.
Smart home discounts
Smart home insurance discounts reward you for installing the latest technology to keep your home safer from possible fire or theft. Discounts for smart home technology might include savings for installing upgrades such as a smart thermostat, gas and water shutoff sensors or even the Amazon Echo Dot. Check with your preferred insurance provider to see what, if any, smart home discounts it offers to homeowners. Some insurance companies even partner with smart home technology companies, and you might be able to score a free or discounted smart home device.
How do home insurance discounts work?
Home insurance discounts are essentially financial rewards that insurance companies offer homeowners who take steps to mitigate risks. These measures not only protect homeowners but also decrease the chances of an insurer needing to cover large claims. To qualify for discounts, homeowners must meet the required underwriting guidelines, which vary between carriers. The criteria could range from being a senior citizen to having few or no prior claims to installing a new roof or safety device. Getting home insurance discounts starts by reaching out to your insurance provider to learn about the opportunities most relevant to you and your home.
Other ways to save on homeowners insurance costs
You may be able to reduce your homeowners insurance costs even further with some well-thought-out tactics. Remember, it's crucial not to skimp on essential coverage to save cash — it might lead to bigger expenses if a disaster strikes. Here are some money-saving options that might help lower your premium:
- Get quotes for various deductible amounts to find the one that works best for you
- Install a security system (note that you may want to have your agent determine how much it can save you before committing to the purchase, though)
- Consider bundling your auto and home insurance
- Improve your credit
- Eliminate high-risk items like swimming pools and trampolines