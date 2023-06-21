Best home insurance discounts

The best homeowners insurance discounts depend on your unique circumstances, but the good news is that they are often relatively easy to obtain if you qualify. Since discounts can make a notable difference in the amount you pay for your home insurance premium, it could be worth quite a bit of money to inquire about eligibility. Bankrate put together a list of some of the more popular discounts available to homeowners.

Early quote discount

When you get a quote for homeowners insurance with a future effective date, you may be eligible for an early quote discount. For instance, if you get a quote today for a home you intend to close on in several weeks, you may be able to save with this discount. It can also apply if you are planning to switch carriers and you make the effective date of the policy match your current policy end date, which is a week or two away. Details vary, so be sure to check with the insurance company.

Claims-free discounts

A claims-free discount can potentially be earned when a homeowner has not filed a home-related claim with any insurer within a specified period, such as three or five years. Even if a homeowner switches their policy to another insurance provider, it may still be possible to earn the discount. A first-time homebuyer may not be immediately eligible for this discount.

Safety discounts

Numerous potential discounts fall under the safety discount umbrella. A safety discount could apply if a homeowner has an anti-theft or security alarm system installed or takes fire protection measures, such as installing smoke alarms or a fire extinguisher.

Multi-policy or bundling discounts

Purchasing a homeowners policy and another type of insurance policy with the same insurance provider could mean significant savings on homeowners premiums. Typically, bundling your car and home insurance policies will net you the biggest savings, but the discount percentage available will vary by provider and the type of homeowners insurance you have.

New home or new buyer discounts

Several insurance carriers offer a discount if a homeowner purchases a new construction home or is a first-time homeowner. The number of years a home may qualify as a new home varies from one provider to another. Even if a home is not brand new, you may still qualify, so be sure to ask your insurance agent. And if this is your first time buying a home, be sure to mention that to your insurance agent when getting quotes for your policy, as well.

Employee or military discounts

There are often special home insurance savings opportunities available for current or former military members. Other professions can sometimes save too, such as with home insurance discounts for teachers. Each insurance provider that offers this type of discount will have its own list of professions that qualify for added savings, so it’s important to verify whether these discounts are available and what the eligibility requirements are when you get quotes.

Restoration discounts

Another home insurance discount that is often available is one for restoring a home. Homeowners who purchase an older home and make updates to meet current construction standards can often benefit from this type of discount. However, keep in mind that a restoration discount is generally only applied when almost all the systems have been replaced in a home, such as electrical and plumbing.

New roof discount

Roof replacement can cost a substantial amount of money, and a damaged or aging roof can pose a costly risk to homeowners insurance providers. But if you choose to replace your roof out of pocket, a new roof discount may apply. And if you have recently purchased a home where the roof was replaced prior to you moving in, be sure to inquire about the discount and whether the roof’s age makes it eligible for this discount.

Automatic payment and paperless statement discounts

Opting to have your home insurance premium automatically deducted from your bank account can often result in additional savings. There may be even more savings if you elect to receive paperless statements, too.

Discounts for retired people or seniors

A perk to getting older is earning home insurance discounts for seniors. Some insurance providers may refer to it as a mature or retired discount. One reason older homeowners might be able to earn these types of savings could be because they tend to stay closer to home or inside the house regularly, which may help deter crime and allow them to spot other potential problems sooner.

Smart home discounts

Smart home insurance discounts reward you for installing the latest technology to keep your home safer from possible fire or theft. Discounts for smart home technology might include savings for installing upgrades such as a smart thermostat, gas and water shutoff sensors or even the Amazon Echo Dot. Check with your preferred insurance provider to see what, if any, smart home discounts it offers to homeowners. Some insurance companies even partner with smart home technology companies, and you might be able to score a free or discounted smart home device.