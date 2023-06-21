Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Homeowners insurance for military and veterans
There are dozens of homeowners insurance companies on the market, but as an active duty military service member or veteran, there are some companies you might consider over others. Military personnel often have coverage needs that are different from civilians, especially while on deployment. Military and veterans home insurance can provide tailored protection for a variety of circumstances that service members might face. The following overview compares the best homeowners insurance for veterans, and provides guidance on the specific coverages and discounts that may be applicable.
Best home insurance companies for military and veterans
While the best homeowners insurance for veterans is going to be a highly personal choice, two companies definitely worth considering are USAA or Armed Forces Insurance. These providers only sell coverage to eligible military personnel and are experienced in insuring veterans’ homes. Here is some more information about the best military homeowners insurance companies:
USAA is one of the highest-rated home insurance companies on the market. The company also tied with Allstate for the 2023 Bankrate Award as the best home insurance company overall. USAA has excellent customer service, good coverage options and low-cost policies (on average) that include coverage for perils like fire, theft and windstorms, as well as identity theft coverage, earthquake coverage, home sharing coverage and military uniform coverage.
Standout features
- Earn discounts for bundling two or more policies, being claims free and installing a security system in your home to protect against theft and vandalism
- Provides coverage for uniforms for active duty and deployed military members
PROS
-
Personal belongings are insured with replacement cost, meaning that depreciation is not a factor
Home sharing coverage available if you are renting out a room or entire home
CONS
-
Only military and qualifying family members are eligible to become USAA members and purchase USAA insurance policies
-
Does not have physical brick and mortar locations or offices available for in-person insurance service
-
Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) is another insurance provider that caters specifically to military personnel and veterans. Homeowners insurance policies from Armed Forces Insurance include coverage for your dwelling and personal belongings, plus liability insurance, medical payments and loss of use coverage. Armed Forces Insurance also offers a variety of optional coverage for everything from golf carts to identify theft.
Standout features
- Long list of optional coverage types, including animal liability coverage, water backup and sump overflow coverage, earthquake coverage and flood coverage
- Unique discounts including gated community discount and security device discounts, as well as credits for home features like a new roof, windstorm mitigation and building code effectiveness
PROS
-
Membership extended to not only veterans, active-duty military and qualifying family members but also qualifying affiliates of the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, National Guard, Reserves, Coast Guard and more
Offers multiple types of insurance, including auto, water craft, pet and more
CONS
-
Received a National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index score of 3.77 overall — almost four times as many complaints as the industry average
-
Unrated by AM Best for financial strength, following a request for its ratings to be removed
-
If you're interested in a more technology-driven approach to home insurance, consider Lemonade. Though it only offers home insurance in 23 states and Washington, D.C., it stands out thanks to its user-friendly mobile app and quick claims processing (assuming the claim is approved). This might be ideal if you are seeking the convenience of managing your home insurance policy from anywhere and want to have your claims handled without requiring lots of contact from company agents. Lemonade's strong digital presence was recognized in its 2023 Bankrate Award win for as the best digital home insurance company.
Standout features
- As a Certified B-Corporation, Lemonade maintains strict social and environmental standards
- Unused premium is donated to various charities chosen by policyholders through Lemonade’s Giveback program
PROS
-
Claims can be filed through the mobile app, and if approved, are paid out nearly instantly
Easy online quoting and digital policy management through the mobile app
CONS
-
Does not have tailored coverage for active military members like the other carriers on this list
-
No in-person service or dedicated agent for those who want a single resource to help with their insurance policy
-
Discounts for military members and veterans
If you are looking for cheap home insurance, it is possible to find a home insurance company that offers discounts for military members and veterans, even outside of the companies we reviewed above. Here are some insurance companies that offer military discounts:
- Geico: If you are affiliated with any branch of the military, you might qualify for a home insurance discount through Geico. The company’s website states that military personnel and National Guard/Reserve personnel can qualify for a discount of up to 15 percent on their premium. You can also get a discount for going on emergency deployment, or being a member of a professional military association, like the Association of the United States Army (AUSA).
- Farmers: Through Farmers’ affinity discount, military members may be eligible for a discount on their home insurance policy. According to Farmers’ website, members, employees and retirees of certain businesses, groups and professional associations can get a lower premium. We recommend contacting a Farmers agent to find out if any military-specific membership groups qualify.
VA homeowners insurance
If you are thinking about buying a house, you might consider a loan through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). A VA loan is a type of mortgage that is only available to military personnel, veterans and their spouses. This type of home loan does not require a down payment and typically comes with competitive interest rates and property tax deductions.
When you purchase a home using a VA loan, you can also work with the VA to get veterans mortgage insurance. The VA does not specifically sell home insurance, but the organization might have relationships with reputable home insurance companies that they can recommend. They can also help you choose an appropriate amount of coverage for your home and personal belongings.
What happens to my homeowners insurance if I am deployed?
Official military deployment could affect your homeowners insurance coverage and your premium. Many home insurance policies include two clauses that place certain limitations on your coverage when you get deployed overseas, or even to another state. Here are the two clauses to look for in your policy documents:
- Occupancy clause: Home insurance policies typically only apply to primary residences where at least one person is living at all times. If you get deployed for more than a month and no one else is living in the home, your coverage may become invalid. This can occur because homes without occupants could have an ongoing issue that does not get reported in time before expensive damage is caused, or may be a target for burglary or vandalism. Military-specific insurance companies, like USAA, are less likely to have this clause. If your policy explicitly states that it will not cover your home while you are deployed, you can probably purchase an endorsement to insure your home during vacancy.
- War zone exemption: The other clause to be aware of is the war zone exemption. Your home insurance policy will cover your personal belongings anywhere in the world, but there may be an exception for war zones. Depending on where you get deployed, your home insurance policy might not cover the personal items you take with you. Most military-specific insurance companies will not have this exemption.