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The 2023 Bankrate Awards

The best in home insurance

Collage of home exterior
Winners By Category
Published January 10, 2023
Written by
Cate Deventer
Edited by
Amy Sims

You deserve the best in home insurance

Home insurance helps shield your finances from the cost of unexpected property damage, and finding the right policy for your needs can help you prevent financial devastation after a loss. With so many home insurance companies on the market, though, you may not know where to start. Don’t worry, Bankrate is here to help.

We used our proprietary Bankrate Score to identify the best home insurance companies for several different consumer focuses. Whether you’re looking for the best home insurance company overall, the best digital company, the best budget company or the best company for high-value homes, we’ve done the research to identify the top insurers in each category.

How we picked these home insurance companies

  • We started by gathering information about dozens of home insurance companies.
  • Next, we analyzed the data, paying close attention to average rates, coverage options, digital tools, and third-party scores and ratings.
  • Finally, we filtered the data through several key categories to identify the best company for several metrics.
Awards

Best home insurance company overall (tie)

USAA

USAA

Learn more in our Bankrate review
Highlights High J.D. Power customer satisfaction Nationwide availability Superior AM Best financial strength
Awards

Best home insurance company overall (tie)

Allstate

Allstate

Learn more in our Bankrate review
Highlights Wide range of coverage options Local agents available Helpful online tools
Awards

Find home insurance without the hassle

Check out our picks for home insurance companies and find the provider for you.

Compare the best
Awards

Best digital home insurance company

Lemonade

Lemonade

Learn more in our Bankrate review
Highlights Robust mobile app Certified B Corporation Fast claims handling
Awards

Best budget home insurance company

Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners

Learn more in our Bankrate review
Highlights Low average rates Robust coverage options Local agents available
Awards

Best for high-value homes

Chubb

Chubb

Learn more in our Bankrate review
Highlights Specialized coverage options Local agents available Superior AM Best financial strength

Winners for your wallet

Awards home 2023 Visionaries
Check out the 2022 winners