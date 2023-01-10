You deserve the best in auto insurance
Auto insurance is always an important purchase, but proper coverage is even more integral to your financial health in the current economic environment. Car insurance financially protects you from the fallout of accidents by shielding your finances from high out-of-pocket costs. Everyone has different coverage needs, though, so how do you pick the right car insurance company for you? That’s where Bankrate can help.
Our Bankrate Awards identified the standout insurers across a range of metrics. In our search for the best of the best, we analyzed average rates, coverage offerings, discounts, availability, digital tools, and third-party customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings. Our analysis could help you feel more confident when choosing a company to meet your needs.
How we picked these auto insurance companies
- Our insurance editorial team gathered extensive information about each company.
- We used the information we found to assign each company a proprietary Bankrate Score on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0.
- The Bankrate Scores are calculated by weighting factors that most heavily impact customer experience.
- Finally, we analyzed each company’s offerings through the lens of various customer needs to determine which company was best for each category.
Best auto insurance company overall (tie)
Amica
Amica may be one of the best car insurance companies for drivers who value service. The company received the highest auto claims satisfaction score in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. On top of that, Amica’s average full coverage premium is quite a bit lower than the national average. The company also offers a unique dividend car insurance policy for added savings. If you opt for this version, you may get a portion of your policy premium back each year. You can learn more about Amica by calling 1-800-242-6422 or visiting www.amica.com.
- Is available in all states except Hawaii
- Has a strong claims satisfaction rating from J.D. Power
- Offers numerous coverage options and discounts
Best auto insurance company overall (tie)
Geico offers robust digital platforms, low average rates and one of the longest lists of discount opportunities in the industry. You might save by being a member of a certain organization or club, a federal employee or military. You could even earn a discount for simply wearing your seatbelt. Geico is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
- Offers extensive discount opportunities
- Available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
- Has an A++ (Superior) AM Best financial strength rating
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Best digital auto insurance company
Root
Root is making waves in the insurance industry by basing its rates primarily on how you drive. To get a quote, you must take the Root Test Drive through the company’s mobile app. If you’re deemed a safe enough driver, you can proceed with a quote and see how much coverage will cost you. Root also builds discounts into your quote, helping you get the best rate without having to ask about savings. And although Root has a primarily digital platform, phone service is available if you need extra help.
- Rates are personalized based on your driving behaviors
- Policies are quoted and managed in a highly functional mobile app
- Discounts are built into your quote
Best budget auto insurance company
Geico’s second Bankrate Award is for the best budget car insurer. The company consistently offers rates lower than the national average and has a long list of discounts that might help you save even more. Geico’s national availability also helped it win this category since drivers across the country may be looking for cheaper car insurance as inflation soars.
- Average rates are generally below the national average
- Offers more discount options than many of its competitors
- Is available to drivers nationwide
Best auto insurance company for high-risk drivers
State Farm
State Farm might appeal to drivers with accidents or tickets on their records, as the company has an above-average claims satisfaction rating from J.D. Power. State Farm also tends to have lower-than-average rates for drivers with a single at-fault accident or a single speeding ticket on their records. Additionally, agents are available across the country if you prefer working with a local point of contact to manage your policies.
- Offers low average rates for drivers with driving incidents
- Has above-average claims satisfaction according to J.D. Power
- Has numerous discounts to help high-risk drivers save money