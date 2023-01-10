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The 2023 Bankrate Awards

The best in auto insurance

Collage of car with hood up
Winners By Category
Published January 10, 2023
Written by
Cate Deventer
Edited by
Amy Sims

You deserve the best in auto insurance

Auto insurance is always an important purchase, but proper coverage is even more integral to your financial health in the current economic environment. Car insurance financially protects you from the fallout of accidents by shielding your finances from high out-of-pocket costs. Everyone has different coverage needs, though, so how do you pick the right car insurance company for you? That’s where Bankrate can help.

Our Bankrate Awards identified the standout insurers across a range of metrics. In our search for the best of the best, we analyzed average rates, coverage offerings, discounts, availability, digital tools, and third-party customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings. Our analysis could help you feel more confident when choosing a company to meet your needs.

How we picked these auto insurance companies

  • Our insurance editorial team gathered extensive information about each company.
  • We used the information we found to assign each company a proprietary Bankrate Score on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0.
  • The Bankrate Scores are calculated by weighting factors that most heavily impact customer experience.
  • Finally, we analyzed each company’s offerings through the lens of various customer needs to determine which company was best for each category.
Awards

Best auto insurance company overall (tie)

Amica

Learn more in our Bankrate review
Highlights Near-nationwide availability Unique dividend policies High J.D. Power auto claims satisfaction score
Awards

Best auto insurance company overall (tie)

Geico

Learn more in our Bankrate review
Highlights Long list of discounts Robust digital tools Available nationwide
Awards

Find car insurance you can count on

See our picks for top car insurance companies all in one place.

Compare the best
Awards

Best digital auto insurance company

Root

Root

Learn more in our Bankrate review
Highlights Bases rates mostly on driving habits Highly functional digital tools Phone support available
Awards

Best budget auto insurance company

Geico

Learn more in our Bankrate review
Highlights Low average rates Numerous discounts available Available nationwide
Awards

Best auto insurance company for high-risk drivers

State Farm

State Farm

Learn more in our Bankrate review
Highlights Near-nationwide availability Above-average claims satisfaction Local agents available

Winners for your wallet

Awards home 2023 Visionaries
Check out the 2022 winners